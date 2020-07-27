Microsoft dynamics 365 Partners

Selection of the ‘right’ Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Partner is both an art & science. While Microsoft segments partners in 3 categories – Gold competency, Silver competency, and Member, this segmentation is influenced by the number and size of deals annually these partners have successfully clinched. If you have already decided on Microsoft Dynamics 365, and are looking for a partner who gives you the best chances to succeed with the project, the blog contains some important factors that you should evaluate.

