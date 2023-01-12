PSORIASIS.pptx

6.
It’s a chronic, non-contagious, autoimmune dermatosis characterized by
erythematous patches and silvery scales due to dermal inflammation
and epidermal hyperplasia.
Vulgaris (guttate) is the most common type among others.
It may be associated with seronegative arthritis and polygenic factors,
and more common in young patients.
Essentials of diagnosis
1. Typical psoriatic lesion is a round, sharply bordered erythematous
patch with silver scales; mostly on extensor surfaces (elbow, knee,
scalp, nail, etc) and gradually enlarging from small patches.
Lesions can be provoked by local irritation, trauma, infection, or drugs
(such as a beta-blocker, ACE Inh, and lithium).
2. Psoriatic arthritis : Usually it’s present in the hands as “sausage
fingers” and in the lumbosacral region with “oil spots”.
HLA-B27 is mostly (+).
3. Psoriatic nails: With typical pitting, nail plate lifting, and onycholysis.
4. Pustular psoriasis: Less common.
It can be localized on the palms and soles, or widespread.
It may cause life threatening metabolic disorder and serum protein
loss.
5 . Diagnosis: Based on clinical features.
Auspitz sign (capillary bleeding when s scraped) is helpful and
Biopsy may be needed to rule out malignancy.
Treatment
1. Topical steroids and UV light are commonly used, along with
keratolytic agents, tar, or anthralin.
Methotrexate is effective for severe cases, and retinoids are effective for
pustular psoriasis.
Systemic steroids should be avoided, because dosing off may induce
psoriatic flares.
2. Psoriatic arthritis: NSAID should be first tried.
If it’s ineffective, methotrexate is given. TNF-alpha inhibitor is an
effective new medicine.
Scabies
It’s a parasitic skin infection by Sarcoptes scabiei (a tiny arthropod itch
mite), spread by direct skin contact and
Characterized by superficial burrows, intense pruritus, and secondary
infections.
Essentials of diagnosis
1. Marked pruritus, erythematous and excoriated papules, and burrows
, commonly found on flexural surfaces of finger webs, wrists, elbows,
axillary folds, breast areola, and the genital areas.
Diagnosis:
Based on clinical features plus visualizing the mite in scrapings with
mineral oil under the microscope (sometimes the mite may not be seen).
Treatment
Both patients and contacts should be treated with permethrin or
lindane (Kwell) for several times.
Oral ivermectin is also effective.
Anti-histamine drugs should be given for pruritus > 1 week.