Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PSORIASIS.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

COVID 19 Testing Protocol Indonesia CMT.pptx
RiskiNoorAdha
perioperative_nursing_management_ksu_1.ppt
ssuser61d4e0
Typhoid fever.pptx
AbdulwahedAli1
Traffic slide.ppt
MdSazzad28
ladycare1.pptx
CipzerCare3
Neptune life sciences.pptx
neptunelifesciences1
health promotion.ppt
gayan54
liverfunctiontest111.pptx
ShubhamkumarMaurya7
1 of 18 Ad

PSORIASIS.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

All about autoimmune disease of skin called psoriasis

All about autoimmune disease of skin called psoriasis

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
5.3k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
303.9k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.4k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
127 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
31.9k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

COVID 19 Testing Protocol Indonesia CMT.pptx
RiskiNoorAdha
0 views
perioperative_nursing_management_ksu_1.ppt
ssuser61d4e0
0 views
Typhoid fever.pptx
AbdulwahedAli1
0 views
Traffic slide.ppt
MdSazzad28
0 views
ladycare1.pptx
CipzerCare3
0 views
Neptune life sciences.pptx
neptunelifesciences1
0 views
health promotion.ppt
gayan54
0 views
liverfunctiontest111.pptx
ShubhamkumarMaurya7
0 views
physiological monitoring of a surgical patient.pptx
kiogakimathi
0 views
Harvard_Cognitive Fitness-Certificate.pdf
drwong3
0 views
Laporan Kasus Corneal Distrophy-Muhammad Baqir IIM.pptx
BaqirEmil
0 views
2014.pptx
Sophia-Anastasia Mouratoglou
0 views
Arash presentation.ppt
ArashGholamalizadeh
0 views
OSTEOARTHRITIS.pptx
GyaltsenTenzin1
0 views
Trauma,Burns.pptx
PegahPourmand1
0 views
Pharmacokinetic_absorption_and_distribut.pptx
Sumant Saini
0 views
Burn lecture.ppt
HesocaHux
0 views
CSF.pptx
nitesh agrawal
0 views
3.ppt
MaggieAlex1
0 views
Predictors of Symptom Worsening or Improvement using Remote Patient Reported ...
Carevive
0 views
COVID 19 Testing Protocol Indonesia CMT.pptx
RiskiNoorAdha
0 views
10 slides
perioperative_nursing_management_ksu_1.ppt
ssuser61d4e0
0 views
35 slides
Typhoid fever.pptx
AbdulwahedAli1
0 views
11 slides
Traffic slide.ppt
MdSazzad28
0 views
14 slides
ladycare1.pptx
CipzerCare3
0 views
8 slides
Neptune life sciences.pptx
neptunelifesciences1
0 views
12 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.3k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.7k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.5k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.9k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.9k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.3k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
14 slides
Advertisement

PSORIASIS.pptx

  1. 1. Psoriasis Prof. Dr Abid Naeem
  2. 2. Plaque psoriasis
  3. 3. Plaque psoriasis
  4. 4. Guttate psoriasis (front)
  5. 5. Guttate psoriasis (back)
  6. 6.  It’s a chronic, non-contagious, autoimmune dermatosis characterized by erythematous patches and silvery scales due to dermal inflammation and epidermal hyperplasia.  Vulgaris (guttate) is the most common type among others.  It may be associated with seronegative arthritis and polygenic factors, and more common in young patients.
  7. 7. Essentials of diagnosis  1. Typical psoriatic lesion is a round, sharply bordered erythematous patch with silver scales; mostly on extensor surfaces (elbow, knee, scalp, nail, etc) and gradually enlarging from small patches.  Lesions can be provoked by local irritation, trauma, infection, or drugs (such as a beta-blocker, ACE Inh, and lithium).  2. Psoriatic arthritis : Usually it’s present in the hands as “sausage fingers” and in the lumbosacral region with “oil spots”.  HLA-B27 is mostly (+).  3. Psoriatic nails: With typical pitting, nail plate lifting, and onycholysis.
  8. 8.  4. Pustular psoriasis: Less common.  It can be localized on the palms and soles, or widespread.  It may cause life threatening metabolic disorder and serum protein loss.  5 . Diagnosis: Based on clinical features.  Auspitz sign (capillary bleeding when s scraped) is helpful and  Biopsy may be needed to rule out malignancy.
  9. 9. Treatment  1. Topical steroids and UV light are commonly used, along with keratolytic agents, tar, or anthralin.  Methotrexate is effective for severe cases, and retinoids are effective for pustular psoriasis.  Systemic steroids should be avoided, because dosing off may induce psoriatic flares.  2. Psoriatic arthritis: NSAID should be first tried.  If it’s ineffective, methotrexate is given. TNF-alpha inhibitor is an effective new medicine.
  10. 10. Scabies  It’s a parasitic skin infection by Sarcoptes scabiei (a tiny arthropod itch mite), spread by direct skin contact and  Characterized by superficial burrows, intense pruritus, and secondary infections.
  11. 11. Scabies (hand)
  12. 12. Scabies (in genitalia)
  13. 13. Infected scabies
  14. 14. Burrow in scabies
  15. 15. Essentials of diagnosis  1. Marked pruritus, erythematous and excoriated papules, and burrows , commonly found on flexural surfaces of finger webs, wrists, elbows, axillary folds, breast areola, and the genital areas.
  16. 16. Diagnosis:  Based on clinical features plus visualizing the mite in scrapings with mineral oil under the microscope (sometimes the mite may not be seen).
  17. 17. Treatment  Both patients and contacts should be treated with permethrin or lindane (Kwell) for several times.  Oral ivermectin is also effective.  Anti-histamine drugs should be given for pruritus > 1 week.
  18. 18. Thanks

×