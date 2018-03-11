Yeimer guzman

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para las Relaciones Interiores Justicia y Paz. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Cient�fica y tecnol�gica Universidad Nacional Experimental de la Seguridad. Cefo: Catia Pnf: Investigaci�n penal Ambiente: 14 - F�sico: 30 Plataforma Moodle Profesor: Luis Jim�nez Discente: Guzm�n Yeimer C. I: 25174093
  2. 2. An�lisis de plataforma Moodle Es una herramienta de gesti�n de aprendizaje (LMS), o m�s concretamente de Learning Content Management (LCMS), de distribuci�n libre, escrita en PHP. Est� concebida para ayudar a los educadores a crear comunidades de aprendizaje en l�nea. Moodle fue creado por Martin Dougiamas, quien fue administrador de WebCTen la Universidad Tecnol�gica de Curtin. La primera versi�n de moodle apareci� el 20 de agosto de 2002, a partir de all� han aparecido nuevas versiones de forma regular. Hasta julio de 2008, la base de usuarios registrados incluye m�s de 21 millones, distribuidos en 46.000 sitios en todo el mundo y est� traducido a alrededor de 91 idiomas. Estas herramientas son de gran utilidad en el �mbito educativo, ya que permiten a los profesores la gesti�n de cursos virtuales para sus alumnos (educaci�n a distancia o educaci�n en l�nea) o el uso de un espacio en l�nea que d� apoyo a la presencialidad (aprendizaje semipresencial). Fue dise�ado para ayudar al profesor a crear f�cilmente cursos en l�nea de calidad. Ha sido traducido en 75 idiomas. Una de las ventajas es que respaldan la interacci�n grupal, al mismo tiempo que permite la conversaci�n privada entre los estudiantes. Este medio es ideal para llevar a cabo evaluaciones del curso; en este caso el docente prepara una serie de preguntas y las plantea durante la realizaci�n del encuentro con sus estudiantes. Todos los participantes responden y, al mismo tiempo, pueden hacer observaciones sobre los comentarios expresados por los dem�s compa�eros. Todos los participantes pueden contribuir simult�neamente mientras el sistema los identifica autom�ticamente y al finalizar aparece una transcripci�n del encuentro. No obstante, es necesario resaltar que estas herramientas solamente pueden ser utilizadas conectados a Internet. La filosof�a planteada por Moodle incluye una aproximaci�n constructiva basada en el constructivismo social de la educaci�n, enfatizando que los estudiantes (y no �nicamente los profesores) pueden contribuir a la experiencia educativa de diferente manera. Las caracter�sticas de Moodle reflejan esto en varios aspectos, como hacer posible que los estudiantes puedan comentar en entradas de bases de datos (o inclusive contribuir entradas ellos mismos), trabajar colaborativamente en un wiki, tener acceso al material e incluso participar en debates con compa�eros. Habiendo dicho esto, Moodle es lo suficientemente flexible para permitir una amplia gama de modos de ense�anza. Puede ser utilizado para generar contenido de
  3. 3. manera b�sica o avanzada (por ejemplo, p�ginas web) o evaluaci�n, y no requiere un enfoque constructivista de ense�anza. Dentro de las caracter�sticas de Moodle podemos encontrar que es personalizable ya que se puede modificar de acuerdo a los requerimientos espec�ficos de una instituci�n o empresa. Adem�s, incluye un panel de configuraci�n mediante el cual se pueden activar o cambiar muchas de sus funcionalidades, tambi�n es seguro porque implementa mecanismos de seguridad a lo largo de toda su interface y por ultimo es econ�mico ya que este sistema es gratuito, su uso no implica el pago de licencias u otro mecanismo de pago. An�lisis Cr�tico Dentro del aprendizaje en l�nea siempre resaltan el lado positivo. Dejando atr�s algunos inconvenientes que esto pueda llegar a tener para algunos docentes o estudiantes. En la plataforma de Moodle se deber�a de facilitar el acceso a la comunidad de estas herramientas para de esta forma divulgar el conocimiento y fomentar el desarrollo del mismo de forma universal y gratuita que le hace falta a la educaci�n de nuestro pa�s y del mundo, saber aprovechar lo que tenemos en nuestras manos a nuestra disposici�n �nicamente tener la decisi�n y convicci�n de utilizarlas. Podemos decir que se rompe el v�nculo afectivo entre docente y estudiante y muchas veces es importante la presencia de un educador para aclarar muchas dudas que los estudiantes tengan tambi�n la comunicaci�n y la colaboraci�n es importante para todas las personas. Para los docentes es muy dif�cil realizar un seguimiento a cada estudiante continuamente y por otro lado, es muy complicado explicar determinado tema de forma tal que sea comprensible por estudiantes con distintos niveles de aprendizaje. Uno de los inconvenientes m�s notorios es su f�cil forma de actualizarse a la siguiente versi�n si ning�n aviso previo, por otra parte Moodle tiene los mismos contenidos para todos los estudiantes y la falta de variedad en los contenidos que comparten, puede ser un problema para los estudiantes que acostumbran a intercambiar informaci�n durante la ense�anza, con el fin de complementar la formaci�n. La falta de herramientas b�sicas como los crucigramas, ocasiona molestia en alguno de sus participantes.

