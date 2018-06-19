Machine Vision Market valued approximately USD 8.5 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8 % over the forecast period 20172025. The machine vision market is growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand for visionguided robotic systems in food and packaging, pharmaceutical, automotive, and industrial sectors and automation across verticals, and increasing demand for application particular for machine vision systems. However different requirements of end users are major factor restraining the growth of the market.