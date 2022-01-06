How good nutrition can help you lose weight (1)

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
How good nutrition can help you lose weight
Good nutrition is an important factor in successful weight loss. Yvonne von Salis is a
nutritional consultant and nutritionist for the Weight Loss Program at Bad Ragaz in
Switzerland, and she provides her expert nutritional advice in this article.
Nutrition is one of the most important aspects of weight loss, but with so many
conflicting recommendations, it can be difficult to be sure exactly what to look for.
Ragaz Weight Loss Nutritionist and Nutritionist Yvonne von Salis shares her
knowledge.
1. HOW DO I KNOW HOW MANY CALORIES I NEED TO CONSUME PER DAY?
Base metabolic rate is based on a formula that includes age, gender, height and
weight.
It is also important to consider your daily activities or exercise.
All of this provides information on how many calories you need per day.
2. WHAT TYPES OF PRODUCTS DO I NEED EVERY DAY?
Vegetables and salads are rich in vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. However,
protein is also important, it should also be present in your daily diet.
Protein gives you important amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals and fatty acids.
In addition, high quality oils should be used, which are important suppliers of
essential fatty acids.
Remember to drink at least two liters of water a day, preferably without gas.
2.
3. ARE THERE DIETS THAT CAN HELP AVOID HEART PROBLEMS, DIABETES
OR AGE-RELATED PROBLEMS?
Yes, but it’s not a question of age, it’s a matter of weight and your living conditions.
4. WHAT FOOD IS INTENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS, WHAT FOODS ARE
NEEDED FOR THE DIET?
Food with a lot of protein and green tea. In our weight loss program, we give the
patient Winforce ® protein shakes.
Depending on the individual program - Shake will replace one or two meals a day.
There are cocktails with a variety of flavors.
5. ARE CARBOHYDRATES BAD?
They are, in principle, not harmful. But, if you don't do any activity or exercise, you
need fewer carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are sugar and sugar is fat.
We recommend that you also eat less sugar, as sugar is a pure toxin for the body.
The goal of our weight loss program is to burn fat.
6. WE'VE ALL HEARD ABOUT GOOD AND BAD FATS, SO WHAT SHOULD WE
EAT TO GET GOOD FATS AND WHAT SHOULD WE AVOID?
Avoid fast food and convenience foods whenever possible. These foods contain a lot
of saturated trans fatty acids that we absolutely don't need.
3.
It is necessary to use high quality oils such as olive, rapeseed, soybean, nut,
flaxseed oils, which are an important supplier of essential fatty acids. You also need
nuts such as walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, and seafood fats.
7. DO YOU RECOMMEND GETTING VITAMINS FROM FOOD OR
SUPPLEMENTS?
If your daily diet includes vegetables, salads, and proteins (a balanced diet), you
may want to skip the supplement. But, in the case of a laboratory-confirmed defect, it
is worth considering the use of high-quality supplements.
8. HOW MUCH WATER SHOULD YOU DRINK PER DAY TO BE HEALTHY?
It depends on how active you are. It is recommended to drink 1.5 - 2 liters a day.
9. IS COFFEE BAD FOR MY HEALTH AND WEIGHT?
Excessive drinking of coffee will take up too much minerals and water in the urine.
3-4 cups of coffee a day or other caffeinated drinks are normal.
10. IS IT TRUE THAT WE SHOULD EAT A MAXIMUM OF ONE EGG PER WEEK,
OR EVEN LESS?
If you don't have a cholesterol problem, it doesn't matter how many eggs you eat per
week. If you have high cholesterol, you shouldn't eat more than 3 eggs a week.
11. IS IT BAD NOT TO HAVE BREAKFAST?
It depends on the person. If skipping breakfast doesn't make you eat too much at
lunchtime, then skipping breakfast isn't a big deal.
12. IS IT GOOD TO BE A VEGETARIAN?
With vegetarian food, you have access to a good supply of nutrients. It all depends
on you - do you know how to eat right so as not to miss out on vitamins, minerals,
trace elements (for example, iron, zinc, B12, etc.).
How to lose weight and not gain it
Weight loss is a complex process influenced by several factors. Yvonne von Salis,
Nutrition Consultant at the Swiss Medical Wellness & SPA Resort Ragaz, shares her
knowledge on this topic.
What do you need to do to lose weight? Professional Nutrition Consultant Yvonne
von Salis, Weight Loss Team Specialist at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland,
shares her thoughts on this topic.
4.
DO PILLS, SUPPLEMENTS, OR INJECTIONS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
Medicines may be helpful, but not for all people. First of all, you should try to change
your lifestyle with a weight loss program and with the help of a personal trainer.
Thereafter, and only if really necessary, drugs can be added. But our goal is to avoid
drugs, since they are not a solution to the problem at all.
WHICH IS BETTER - GO TO A WEIGHT LOSS CLINIC OR GO THROUGH A
WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM AND GO ON A DIET YOURSELF?
Most of our patients have tried many unaided diets.
Unfortunately, most of them were unsuccessful because they didn't know they
needed to change their lifestyle. Losing weight is an extremely individual matter.
Some overweight people do not like going out or visiting public places, such people
need professional help.
These people are not only looking for help with losing weight, they also need
someone with whom they can talk about their personal problems. At Grand Resort
Bad Ragaz we have a large team: Dr. Christian Hoppe, I am Yvonne von Salis, a
nutritionist, and Christoph Manhart, a nutrition scientist.
It is important for overweight patients to be with a team of trusted experts. On the
other hand, patients who stay in a luxury hotel have many advantages in the form of
a spa and wellness center, several pools filled with pure thermal water, two golf
courses, stylish modern apartments, shops, restaurants, parkland, etc. .d.
As we all know, if we like the atmosphere, friendly people, we will feel good and this
place will become where we want to stay.
WHY IS WEIGHT LOSS SO IMPORTANT?
Our IIT (Body Measurement Index) must be between 20 and 24. If your IIT is greater
than 25, you are overweight and you must think about losing weight before serious
health problems arise.
This is important for the cardiovascular system and metabolism, as well as the risk of
diabetes and problems - it is high in overweight people.
5.
Our quality of life is much better if we feel strong and healthy, because otherwise,
psychological problems are quite possible.
WHY IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO LOSE?
Science gives a devastating answer to this question: most of those who want to lose
weight do not really know how to do it. Well, amateurs, indeed, always lose. To be
successful, start learning! Follow the weight loss tips that have helped millions!
6.
5 reasons why it is difficult to lose weight
● Lack of sleep
Lack of sleep definitely increases the risk of weight gain. Lack of sleep disrupts
hormonal balance - hormones that regulate appetite do not work correctly. As a
result, a person is constantly hungry.
100 calories won't satiate
Low-calorie snacks may not be satisfying enough. According to experts, 100-calorie
foods will not satiate you if you are severely hungry. If you feel it, it is better to have a
full meal.
● Your body fights hunger
The body is evolutionarily directed to resist change. It runs a program to preserve
body fat in case of hunger. For this reason, sometimes weight loss is inhibited. A
break of 2-4 weeks will help to shift the indicators. During this time, it is better to
focus on maintaining rather than losing weight. Then you can start losing weight
again.
7.
● You Eat More Than You Think
Sometimes people have a snack even when they are not hungry. The best way to
control is a food diary and photographs. This data should be accompanied by notes
on the strength of hunger at the time of eating.
● Women with polycystic ovary
About one in five women of reproductive age have this disease. The syndrome
causes infertility and being overweight. At the same time, 70% of women do not
suspect the presence of the syndrome. Doctors advise eating healthy, exercising,
and doing whatever it takes to combat insulin resistance, which increases the risk of
heart disease and type 2 diabetes .
FOOD TIPS
If nutrition is powerful in stimulating muscle growth, it is also a major factor in weight
loss. Firmly follow the correct diet, and along with our advice!
BECOME A PRO! Many can not lose weight just because they are trying to lose
weight handicraft, not knowing the scientific axioms. So, research institutions in the
United States spent a total of about $ 1 billion comparing the effectiveness of
different types of diets: low-fat, low-carb, and high-protein. It has been established
that the fastest and most stable result is provided by a high-protein diet, when the
protein intake is about 40% of the calorie content of the daily diet.
MAKE A CHOICE! Although carbohydrates are the main source of extra pounds ,
there is no escaping them. Carbohydrates supply energy to the muscles. A
deficiency of this macronutrient in the diet is guaranteed to lead to a drop in physical
strength, endurance and a general deterioration in health. A significant portion of the
8.
carbohydrates eaten inevitably turns into fat. This is a natural law from which there
are no exceptions. However, science has established that when consuming raw
vegetables, fruits, wholemeal bread and whole grain cereals, much less fat is formed
from carbohydrates. In addition, this fat is hardly deposited in the abdomen and
waist. But bread made from white flour, pasta, mashed potatoes, etc. have the
opposite effect.
EAT FAT! The body uses dietary fats for energy in a state of physical rest, as well as
for the formation of negligible amounts of hormones, measured in thousandths of a
gram. It is clear that you need to eat less fat, otherwise those that are superfluous
will be deposited under the skin as unnecessary. However, there are types of fats in
the world that are much easier for the body to convert into energy than dense and
stubborn animal fats. These are omega-3 fats , in other words, fish oil , as well as
vegetable fats from olives, peanuts and nuts. Such fats, without any risk, can
constitute up to 30% of the caloric content of the diet. The result will be high
performance and increased muscle tone.
DO NOT BE AFRAID OF EGGS! Egg yolks are stuffed with the "worst" type of fat -
cholesterol. However, you cannot do without such fat. The male body is able to
synthesize testosterone only from cholesterol. What about the threat of cholesterol
deposition on the walls of blood vessels? This is not to be feared if you consume a
minimum of cholesterol. Focusing on vegetable fats, eat 4-6 chicken eggs in the
morning . As science has proven, this will not lead to an increase in blood cholesterol
levels and an increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease.
MYSTICAL FRUIT In the regions where grapefruit grows, very few people are
overweight. Why's that? Scientists gave the volunteers half a large grapefruit or 300
ml of grapefruit juice three times a day. After 3 months, the participants in the
experiment lost from 2 to 5 kg. At the same time, they did not introduce any
restrictions into their usual diet! The secret of the grapefruit has not yet been solved.
Scientists believe that in some unknown way it blocks the action of the hormone
insulin , which accumulates fat under the skin.
DRINK MILK! Skimmed whole milk contains a lot of bioactive calcium . This calcium
blocks the action of the hormone calcitrol, which specifically accumulates fat in the
waist area. In addition, calcitrol interferes with the use of fat for energy needs. Not
only whole milk will be useful for weight loss, but also low-fat homemade cottage
cheese, as well as low-fat natural yogurt without sugar.
EAT APPLES! Apples, especially juicy and aromatic, contain a special type of
polyphenols that increase muscle strength and endurance. The same polyphenols,
to the great surprise of scientists, directly affect genes that control the burning of fat
accumulated around the waist. Taking concentrated polyphenols from apples in a
laboratory experiment led to a clear reduction in waist volume in volunteers.
9.
Scientists are convinced that taking apples regularly will have a similar effect. Eat a
couple of large apples before your workout and you get at least 400 mg of
polyphenols. At the same time, you will definitely notice a clear increase in the
intensity of the training! This alone will help you burn more fat!
CHEER! Hot peppers, red and black, contain 1 substance capsaicin , which
increases body temperature. This is because capsaicin enhances resting fat burning.
More energy is naturally released, so spicy foods tend to make you sweat. The effect
is enhanced if you drink a highly peppery chop with a strong cup of coffee. Do you
want to lose weight? Then pepper everything and always keep Tabasco hot sauce
ready in the refrigerator. American scientists have found that the consumption of hot
red chili is associated with a reduced risk of death from all causes. The research
results are published in the journal PLoS ONE. [2]
MORE NUTS! Get in the habit of eating nuts regularly . They contain fats that help
you lose weight. According to science, a person is actively losing weight even when
he gets up to 40% of all daily calories from nuts. (If you consume exactly the same
amount of animal fat instead of nuts, a rapid increase in subcutaneous fat begins.)
Remember that nuts must be fresh. You do not need nuts from the supermarket,
which are impregnated with glycerin for long-term storage. A single serving of nuts
should not exceed 35-40 g.
BE FUCKING! For a steak indulgence, opt for grass-fed beef. Western producers
deliberately raise cattle on grass. Self-respecting restaurants and supermarkets do
not accept other beef. The fact is that feeding with compound feed reduces the
content of omega 3 fats in beef, which are also available there, by 70%. Plus, this
beef is almost completely devoid of the healthy CLA fats., badly needed by the
human hormonal system. (Grass-fed beef has 500% more CLA fats!) Not only is
commercially-produced beef dry and tough. In addition, it has almost no effect of
increasing physical strength, which made steaks the number one dish on the menu
of strongmen at the beginning of the last century. Grass-fed beef not only improves
muscle tone, but also aids in fat burning. Highly active fats omega 3 and CLA spin
the fat utilization flywheel more strongly in the body.
THE SECRET OF AVOCADO . This surprisingly fatty fruit helps you lose weight. The
secret of the paradox was discovered quite recently. Firstly, avocados contain
monounsaturated fats, which the body uses without a trace and does not know how
to deposit under the skin. Second, avocados are loaded with the natural
carbohydrate manoheptulose, which interferes with insulin and fat storage. In
addition, manoheptulose helps the absorption of calcium. As you already know, it
successfully fights waist fat.
10.
WHAT DRINK?
Lack of water slows down fat burning. However, not all drinks will benefit the
business.
DRINK GREEN TEA! Green tea , unlike black tea , contains more specific
compounds of epigallocatechin. They effectively block those enzymes that interfere
with fat burning. For this reason, green tea extract is included in all modern fat
burner supplements . The extract contains far more fat-burning compounds than a
cup of green tea. However, green tea is healthier than plain water. Take it to workout
chilled.
USES OF BLACK TEA . Green and black tea are prepared from the leaves of the
same plant, but they are processed differently. This is the reason why naturally green
leaves darken. Science has established that black tea is also useful in its own way
for those who want to lose weight. This tea reduces the production of the stress
hormone cortisol . By itself, such a hormone is fat burning. However, in case of
excess stress, the body, fearing to lose all its fat reserves, turns on the protective
mechanism of shock accumulation of fat in the waist area. To block this effect, drink
more black tea after strength training, which is also stressful.
DRINK WATER! German scientists have found that drinking 2 cups of cold water in
one gulp makes our brain release the hormone norepinephrine one by one. Thanks
to this, the metabolic rate rises immediately by 30%! Fat burning is accelerated in
about the same proportion.
DRINK ENERGY! Sugar-free energy drinks with at least 200 mg of caffeine and 250
mg of green tea extract as epigalocatechins are effective in helping you lose weight.
In the United States, 60 men and women drank 1 bottle of this energy drink a day. As
11.
a result, in 28 days they lost, on average, 0.5 kg of excess weight, without changing
anything either in their diet or in their lifestyle.
TAKE WHEY! It has been found that taking whey protein effectively builds muscle
only when taken before and after training. The rest of the day, the serum is useless.
However, British scientists recommend it to anyone looking to lose weight. Drinking a
protein shake in water with 15-20 grams of whey protein between meals will help
your body powerfully secrete appetite-suppressing hormones. As a result, food
consumption is reduced by 25-40%, which is accompanied by inevitable weight loss.
USE SOYA! Soy Protein Is A Proven Fat Burner! According to an experiment
conducted in 2008 in the United States, soy protein acts on the body exactly like
whey. It stimulates the production of appetite suppressants. Consuming 20 grams of
soy protein twice a day for 3 months resulted in a 10% reduction in the waist in
volunteers.
DON'T LET YOURSELF BE DIED! Low-calorie drinks like Diet Coke won't help you
lose weight. Yes, there is no sugar in these drinks, but they still taste sweet thanks to
the sweeteners. The brain does not know how to count calories, but it habitually
responds to a sip of sweet Diet Coke with insulin secretion . As you know, this
hormone is involved in the creation of fat stores under the skin and increases
appetite. What a weight loss here!
SUPPLEMENTS THAT HELP TO Lose Weight
Be sure to take the following supplements to aid your diet:
GREEN TEA EXTRACT Concentrated extract of epigalocatechins isolated from
green tea is an effective fat burning agent. The effect of the supplement has been
proven by numerous scientific studies. Take 500 mg of the extract in the morning and
also in the afternoon.
CLA A type of fat called CLA must be included in your diet if you are planning to lose
weight. Such fats stimulate fat metabolism in the body, in particular, enhance the
burning of fats in order to obtain biological energy. Take the supplement according to
the instructions on the package.
FISH OIL Omega-3 fats derived from fish oil are sold as an encapsulated dietary
supplement. These fats also increase fat metabolism, which leads to accelerated
burning of subcutaneous fat. Take 1-2 grams of omega 3 fat or fish oil with breakfast,
lunch and dinner.
ASTAXANTHIN This vitamin, isolated from lobster meat, has a proven fat burning
effect. True, only on rats. However, scientists are confident that adding astaxanthin
12.
to a person's diet will also reduce body fat. The secret of the vitamin is that it helps to
shock the delivery of fat into the cellular mitochondria, where the fat is converted into
energy. Well, the mitochondria of rats and humans work in exactly the same way.
Take 4 mg of Astaxanthin with a meal twice daily, and once before training.
FAT BURNERS To increase body temperature, the body increases fat burning. This
is the principle used by supplements called fat burners. They usually contain a
combination of caffeine , synephrine , yohimbine, and other compounds that raise
body temperature. However, such drugs do not work by themselves. They are taken
before sports training. Physical activity always raises the body temperature, but fat
burners increase it to critical limits. Thus, fat burning is accelerated dramatically. If
the supplement is taken at rest, its effect will be practically nil.
CARNITINE This compound is structurally similar to an amino acid. The functions of
carnitine have not been conclusively established. However, it is known that it is
involved in the transport of fats to cellular mitochondria, i.e. promotes fat burning.
Scientific studies have shown that taking carnitine as a dietary supplement leads to
significant weight loss effects. Take 1 to 2 grams of carnitine before exercise.
WEIGHT LOSS TRAINING TIPS
Not all training methods are successful in fighting fat. Other methods, on the
contrary, add it. Learn to train properly!
ROCK HARD! It would seem that the more repetitions you make, the better. You will
spend more energy, and the body will burn more fat to replace the losses. No, it's not
that simple. Heavy low-rep sets (3-7 repetitions) have the maximum effect of fat
burning . This is due to the fact that such sets literally shake the body. All metabolic
processes, including fat burning, are accelerated and cannot return to normal for
many hours after exercise. As a result, in the same comparison period, heavy sets
burn half as much fat as sets of 10-25 repetitions. The secret is that after heavy sets,
you continue to burn fat even at rest.
13.
SWING EASY! Heavy sets burn more fat because the process is not interrupted
after the workout is over. As for the light multi-repetitions, they cause a much higher
calorie consumption right in the workout, but the effect of the exercise ends
immediately after its completion. Scientists advise to reap the double benefits of
combining both types of stress. Do 4 sets in each movement: the first 2 sets are
heavy, and the rest are multi-repetitions.
REST LESS! As established by British scientists, a short rest between sets (30
seconds) doubles the calorie expenditure during training compared to a rest of 3
minutes. Agree, an increase in energy consumption by 100% only due to a reduction
in the rest interval between sets is a sensational indicator!
ADD THE HEAT! In a comparative experiment, experienced athletes performed 1
set per exercise at each workout for 2.5 months. The set included 6-10 reps to "
failure " and was complemented by forced reps and static weight retention. Another
group practiced the classical scheme and performed 3 sets of 6-10 repetitions in
exercises, moreover, the "refusal" was used only in the very last set. The weight loss
in the first group was much greater. Scientists found that forced repetitions and static
weight retention increased the secretion of growth hormone (the strongest fat
burning hormone) by almost 300%! If you want to lose weight, do not feel sorry for
yourself during training. Apply intensity-raising techniques called Weider's Principles.
WITHOUT COMPETITION! Exercises with free weights, barbells and dumbbells put
a lot of extra muscle to work. This is because the body is forced to maintain balance.
In simulators, when the body is stabilized, the exercise is aimed in nature and only
loads the working muscles. The more muscles involved in the exercise, the higher
the energy expenditure and the associated fat loss. If you want to lose weight, give
up exercise machines and blocks in favor of free weights.
EXPLOSION POWER! Fast muscle fibers contract at lightning speed, but they
consume a lot of energy. Slow muscle fibers use energy sparingly and are therefore
responsible for endurance. It is clear that a workout program composed of exercises
that require an explosive manner will make you lose weight faster. Pick a weight you
can do 15-35 reps with, and then do 2 sets of 8-10 extremely fast reps in the
exercise. Perform the rest of the sets in a heavy, low-rep style.
MORE NEGATIVE! Negative repetitions practically burn fat. Performing 3 sets of the
hardest negative repetitions of the bench press and squat, there is an incredible
4000% increase in growth hormone secretion! Complete each exercise with 3-5
negative reps with the help of a partner or do 1 final negative set. For such a set,
choose a weight that exceeds your one-time record by 20%. With the help of a
partner, do at least 5 negative reps with this weight.
14.
LOUDER MUSIC! Studies carried out at the beginning of this millennium have
confirmed that uplifting emotional music adds at least 2-3 extra repetitions to a set.
Do not confuse this kind of music with the loud musical "chewing gum" that sounds
in modern fitness clubs. As psychologists say, you yourself must select your favorite
groovy melodies for the training soundtrack. Increasing training intensity
automatically means increased fat burning.