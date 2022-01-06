Successfully reported this slideshow.
How good nutrition can help you lose weight Good nutrition is an important factor in successful weight loss. Yvonne von Sa...
3. ARE THERE DIETS THAT CAN HELP AVOID HEART PROBLEMS, DIABETES OR AGE-RELATED PROBLEMS? Yes, but it’s not a question of a...
It is necessary to use high quality oils such as olive, rapeseed, soybean, nut, flaxseed oils, which are an important supp...
DO PILLS, SUPPLEMENTS, OR INJECTIONS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT? Medicines may be helpful, but not for all people. First of all,...
Our quality of life is much better if we feel strong and healthy, because otherwise, psychological problems are quite poss...
5 reasons why it is difficult to lose weight ● Lack of sleep Lack of sleep definitely increases the risk of weight gain. L...
● You Eat More Than You Think Sometimes people have a snack even when they are not hungry. The best way to control is a fo...
carbohydrates eaten inevitably turns into fat. This is a natural law from which there are no exceptions. However, science ...
Scientists are convinced that taking apples regularly will have a similar effect. Eat a couple of large apples before your...
WHAT DRINK? Lack of water slows down fat burning. However, not all drinks will benefit the business. DRINK GREEN TEA! Gree...
a result, in 28 days they lost, on average, 0.5 kg of excess weight, without changing anything either in their diet or in ...
to a person's diet will also reduce body fat. The secret of the vitamin is that it helps to shock the delivery of fat into...
SWING EASY! Heavy sets burn more fat because the process is not interrupted after the workout is over. As for the light mu...
LOUDER MUSIC! Studies carried out at the beginning of this millennium have confirmed that uplifting emotional music adds a...
How good nutrition can help you lose weight

  1. 1. How good nutrition can help you lose weight Good nutrition is an important factor in successful weight loss. Yvonne von Salis is a nutritional consultant and nutritionist for the Weight Loss Program at Bad Ragaz in Switzerland, and she provides her expert nutritional advice in this article. Nutrition is one of the most important aspects of weight loss, but with so many conflicting recommendations, it can be difficult to be sure exactly what to look for. Ragaz Weight Loss Nutritionist and Nutritionist Yvonne von Salis shares her knowledge. 1. HOW DO I KNOW HOW MANY CALORIES I NEED TO CONSUME PER DAY? Base metabolic rate is based on a formula that includes age, gender, height and weight. It is also important to consider your daily activities or exercise. All of this provides information on how many calories you need per day. 2. WHAT TYPES OF PRODUCTS DO I NEED EVERY DAY? Vegetables and salads are rich in vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. However, protein is also important, it should also be present in your daily diet. Protein gives you important amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals and fatty acids. In addition, high quality oils should be used, which are important suppliers of essential fatty acids. Remember to drink at least two liters of water a day, preferably without gas.
  2. 2. 3. ARE THERE DIETS THAT CAN HELP AVOID HEART PROBLEMS, DIABETES OR AGE-RELATED PROBLEMS? Yes, but it’s not a question of age, it’s a matter of weight and your living conditions. 4. WHAT FOOD IS INTENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS, WHAT FOODS ARE NEEDED FOR THE DIET? Food with a lot of protein and green tea. In our weight loss program, we give the patient Winforce ® protein shakes. Depending on the individual program - Shake will replace one or two meals a day. There are cocktails with a variety of flavors. 5. ARE CARBOHYDRATES BAD? They are, in principle, not harmful. But, if you don't do any activity or exercise, you need fewer carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are sugar and sugar is fat. We recommend that you also eat less sugar, as sugar is a pure toxin for the body. The goal of our weight loss program is to burn fat. 6. WE'VE ALL HEARD ABOUT GOOD AND BAD FATS, SO WHAT SHOULD WE EAT TO GET GOOD FATS AND WHAT SHOULD WE AVOID? Avoid fast food and convenience foods whenever possible. These foods contain a lot of saturated trans fatty acids that we absolutely don't need.
  3. 3. It is necessary to use high quality oils such as olive, rapeseed, soybean, nut, flaxseed oils, which are an important supplier of essential fatty acids. You also need nuts such as walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, and seafood fats. 7. DO YOU RECOMMEND GETTING VITAMINS FROM FOOD OR SUPPLEMENTS? If your daily diet includes vegetables, salads, and proteins (a balanced diet), you may want to skip the supplement. But, in the case of a laboratory-confirmed defect, it is worth considering the use of high-quality supplements. 8. HOW MUCH WATER SHOULD YOU DRINK PER DAY TO BE HEALTHY? It depends on how active you are. It is recommended to drink 1.5 - 2 liters a day. 9. IS COFFEE BAD FOR MY HEALTH AND WEIGHT? Excessive drinking of coffee will take up too much minerals and water in the urine. 3-4 cups of coffee a day or other caffeinated drinks are normal. 10. IS IT TRUE THAT WE SHOULD EAT A MAXIMUM OF ONE EGG PER WEEK, OR EVEN LESS? If you don't have a cholesterol problem, it doesn't matter how many eggs you eat per week. If you have high cholesterol, you shouldn't eat more than 3 eggs a week. 11. IS IT BAD NOT TO HAVE BREAKFAST? It depends on the person. If skipping breakfast doesn't make you eat too much at lunchtime, then skipping breakfast isn't a big deal. 12. IS IT GOOD TO BE A VEGETARIAN? With vegetarian food, you have access to a good supply of nutrients. It all depends on you - do you know how to eat right so as not to miss out on vitamins, minerals, trace elements (for example, iron, zinc, B12, etc.). How to lose weight and not gain it Weight loss is a complex process influenced by several factors. Yvonne von Salis, Nutrition Consultant at the Swiss Medical Wellness & SPA Resort Ragaz, shares her knowledge on this topic. What do you need to do to lose weight? Professional Nutrition Consultant Yvonne von Salis, Weight Loss Team Specialist at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland, shares her thoughts on this topic.
  4. 4. DO PILLS, SUPPLEMENTS, OR INJECTIONS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT? Medicines may be helpful, but not for all people. First of all, you should try to change your lifestyle with a weight loss program and with the help of a personal trainer. Thereafter, and only if really necessary, drugs can be added. But our goal is to avoid drugs, since they are not a solution to the problem at all. WHICH IS BETTER - GO TO A WEIGHT LOSS CLINIC OR GO THROUGH A WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM AND GO ON A DIET YOURSELF? Most of our patients have tried many unaided diets. Unfortunately, most of them were unsuccessful because they didn't know they needed to change their lifestyle. Losing weight is an extremely individual matter. Some overweight people do not like going out or visiting public places, such people need professional help. These people are not only looking for help with losing weight, they also need someone with whom they can talk about their personal problems. At Grand Resort Bad Ragaz we have a large team: Dr. Christian Hoppe, I am Yvonne von Salis, a nutritionist, and Christoph Manhart, a nutrition scientist. It is important for overweight patients to be with a team of trusted experts. On the other hand, patients who stay in a luxury hotel have many advantages in the form of a spa and wellness center, several pools filled with pure thermal water, two golf courses, stylish modern apartments, shops, restaurants, parkland, etc. .d. As we all know, if we like the atmosphere, friendly people, we will feel good and this place will become where we want to stay. WHY IS WEIGHT LOSS SO IMPORTANT? Our IIT (Body Measurement Index) must be between 20 and 24. If your IIT is greater than 25, you are overweight and you must think about losing weight before serious health problems arise. This is important for the cardiovascular system and metabolism, as well as the risk of diabetes and problems - it is high in overweight people.
  5. 5. Our quality of life is much better if we feel strong and healthy, because otherwise, psychological problems are quite possible. WHY IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO LOSE? Science gives a devastating answer to this question: most of those who want to lose weight do not really know how to do it. Well, amateurs, indeed, always lose. To be successful, start learning! Follow the weight loss tips that have helped millions!
  6. 6. 5 reasons why it is difficult to lose weight ● Lack of sleep Lack of sleep definitely increases the risk of weight gain. Lack of sleep disrupts hormonal balance - hormones that regulate appetite do not work correctly. As a result, a person is constantly hungry. 100 calories won't satiate Low-calorie snacks may not be satisfying enough. According to experts, 100-calorie foods will not satiate you if you are severely hungry. If you feel it, it is better to have a full meal. ● Your body fights hunger The body is evolutionarily directed to resist change. It runs a program to preserve body fat in case of hunger. For this reason, sometimes weight loss is inhibited. A break of 2-4 weeks will help to shift the indicators. During this time, it is better to focus on maintaining rather than losing weight. Then you can start losing weight again.
  7. 7. ● You Eat More Than You Think Sometimes people have a snack even when they are not hungry. The best way to control is a food diary and photographs. This data should be accompanied by notes on the strength of hunger at the time of eating. ● Women with polycystic ovary About one in five women of reproductive age have this disease. The syndrome causes infertility and being overweight. At the same time, 70% of women do not suspect the presence of the syndrome. Doctors advise eating healthy, exercising, and doing whatever it takes to combat insulin resistance, which increases the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes . FOOD TIPS If nutrition is powerful in stimulating muscle growth, it is also a major factor in weight loss. Firmly follow the correct diet, and along with our advice! BECOME A PRO! Many can not lose weight just because they are trying to lose weight handicraft, not knowing the scientific axioms. So, research institutions in the United States spent a total of about $ 1 billion comparing the effectiveness of different types of diets: low-fat, low-carb, and high-protein. It has been established that the fastest and most stable result is provided by a high-protein diet, when the protein intake is about 40% of the calorie content of the daily diet. MAKE A CHOICE! Although carbohydrates are the main source of extra pounds , there is no escaping them. Carbohydrates supply energy to the muscles. A deficiency of this macronutrient in the diet is guaranteed to lead to a drop in physical strength, endurance and a general deterioration in health. A significant portion of the
  8. 8. carbohydrates eaten inevitably turns into fat. This is a natural law from which there are no exceptions. However, science has established that when consuming raw vegetables, fruits, wholemeal bread and whole grain cereals, much less fat is formed from carbohydrates. In addition, this fat is hardly deposited in the abdomen and waist. But bread made from white flour, pasta, mashed potatoes, etc. have the opposite effect. EAT FAT! The body uses dietary fats for energy in a state of physical rest, as well as for the formation of negligible amounts of hormones, measured in thousandths of a gram. It is clear that you need to eat less fat, otherwise those that are superfluous will be deposited under the skin as unnecessary. However, there are types of fats in the world that are much easier for the body to convert into energy than dense and stubborn animal fats. These are omega-3 fats , in other words, fish oil , as well as vegetable fats from olives, peanuts and nuts. Such fats, without any risk, can constitute up to 30% of the caloric content of the diet. The result will be high performance and increased muscle tone. DO NOT BE AFRAID OF EGGS! Egg yolks are stuffed with the "worst" type of fat - cholesterol. However, you cannot do without such fat. The male body is able to synthesize testosterone only from cholesterol. What about the threat of cholesterol deposition on the walls of blood vessels? This is not to be feared if you consume a minimum of cholesterol. Focusing on vegetable fats, eat 4-6 chicken eggs in the morning . As science has proven, this will not lead to an increase in blood cholesterol levels and an increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease. MYSTICAL FRUIT In the regions where grapefruit grows, very few people are overweight. Why's that? Scientists gave the volunteers half a large grapefruit or 300 ml of grapefruit juice three times a day. After 3 months, the participants in the experiment lost from 2 to 5 kg. At the same time, they did not introduce any restrictions into their usual diet! The secret of the grapefruit has not yet been solved. Scientists believe that in some unknown way it blocks the action of the hormone insulin , which accumulates fat under the skin. DRINK MILK! Skimmed whole milk contains a lot of bioactive calcium . This calcium blocks the action of the hormone calcitrol, which specifically accumulates fat in the waist area. In addition, calcitrol interferes with the use of fat for energy needs. Not only whole milk will be useful for weight loss, but also low-fat homemade cottage cheese, as well as low-fat natural yogurt without sugar. EAT APPLES! Apples, especially juicy and aromatic, contain a special type of polyphenols that increase muscle strength and endurance. The same polyphenols, to the great surprise of scientists, directly affect genes that control the burning of fat accumulated around the waist. Taking concentrated polyphenols from apples in a laboratory experiment led to a clear reduction in waist volume in volunteers.
  9. 9. Scientists are convinced that taking apples regularly will have a similar effect. Eat a couple of large apples before your workout and you get at least 400 mg of polyphenols. At the same time, you will definitely notice a clear increase in the intensity of the training! This alone will help you burn more fat! CHEER! Hot peppers, red and black, contain 1 substance capsaicin , which increases body temperature. This is because capsaicin enhances resting fat burning. More energy is naturally released, so spicy foods tend to make you sweat. The effect is enhanced if you drink a highly peppery chop with a strong cup of coffee. Do you want to lose weight? Then pepper everything and always keep Tabasco hot sauce ready in the refrigerator. American scientists have found that the consumption of hot red chili is associated with a reduced risk of death from all causes. The research results are published in the journal PLoS ONE. [2] MORE NUTS! Get in the habit of eating nuts regularly . They contain fats that help you lose weight. According to science, a person is actively losing weight even when he gets up to 40% of all daily calories from nuts. (If you consume exactly the same amount of animal fat instead of nuts, a rapid increase in subcutaneous fat begins.) Remember that nuts must be fresh. You do not need nuts from the supermarket, which are impregnated with glycerin for long-term storage. A single serving of nuts should not exceed 35-40 g. BE FUCKING! For a steak indulgence, opt for grass-fed beef. Western producers deliberately raise cattle on grass. Self-respecting restaurants and supermarkets do not accept other beef. The fact is that feeding with compound feed reduces the content of omega 3 fats in beef, which are also available there, by 70%. Plus, this beef is almost completely devoid of the healthy CLA fats., badly needed by the human hormonal system. (Grass-fed beef has 500% more CLA fats!) Not only is commercially-produced beef dry and tough. In addition, it has almost no effect of increasing physical strength, which made steaks the number one dish on the menu of strongmen at the beginning of the last century. Grass-fed beef not only improves muscle tone, but also aids in fat burning. Highly active fats omega 3 and CLA spin the fat utilization flywheel more strongly in the body. THE SECRET OF AVOCADO . This surprisingly fatty fruit helps you lose weight. The secret of the paradox was discovered quite recently. Firstly, avocados contain monounsaturated fats, which the body uses without a trace and does not know how to deposit under the skin. Second, avocados are loaded with the natural carbohydrate manoheptulose, which interferes with insulin and fat storage. In addition, manoheptulose helps the absorption of calcium. As you already know, it successfully fights waist fat.
  10. 10. WHAT DRINK? Lack of water slows down fat burning. However, not all drinks will benefit the business. DRINK GREEN TEA! Green tea , unlike black tea , contains more specific compounds of epigallocatechin. They effectively block those enzymes that interfere with fat burning. For this reason, green tea extract is included in all modern fat burner supplements . The extract contains far more fat-burning compounds than a cup of green tea. However, green tea is healthier than plain water. Take it to workout chilled. USES OF BLACK TEA . Green and black tea are prepared from the leaves of the same plant, but they are processed differently. This is the reason why naturally green leaves darken. Science has established that black tea is also useful in its own way for those who want to lose weight. This tea reduces the production of the stress hormone cortisol . By itself, such a hormone is fat burning. However, in case of excess stress, the body, fearing to lose all its fat reserves, turns on the protective mechanism of shock accumulation of fat in the waist area. To block this effect, drink more black tea after strength training, which is also stressful. DRINK WATER! German scientists have found that drinking 2 cups of cold water in one gulp makes our brain release the hormone norepinephrine one by one. Thanks to this, the metabolic rate rises immediately by 30%! Fat burning is accelerated in about the same proportion. DRINK ENERGY! Sugar-free energy drinks with at least 200 mg of caffeine and 250 mg of green tea extract as epigalocatechins are effective in helping you lose weight. In the United States, 60 men and women drank 1 bottle of this energy drink a day. As
  11. 11. a result, in 28 days they lost, on average, 0.5 kg of excess weight, without changing anything either in their diet or in their lifestyle. TAKE WHEY! It has been found that taking whey protein effectively builds muscle only when taken before and after training. The rest of the day, the serum is useless. However, British scientists recommend it to anyone looking to lose weight. Drinking a protein shake in water with 15-20 grams of whey protein between meals will help your body powerfully secrete appetite-suppressing hormones. As a result, food consumption is reduced by 25-40%, which is accompanied by inevitable weight loss. USE SOYA! Soy Protein Is A Proven Fat Burner! According to an experiment conducted in 2008 in the United States, soy protein acts on the body exactly like whey. It stimulates the production of appetite suppressants. Consuming 20 grams of soy protein twice a day for 3 months resulted in a 10% reduction in the waist in volunteers. DON'T LET YOURSELF BE DIED! Low-calorie drinks like Diet Coke won't help you lose weight. Yes, there is no sugar in these drinks, but they still taste sweet thanks to the sweeteners. The brain does not know how to count calories, but it habitually responds to a sip of sweet Diet Coke with insulin secretion . As you know, this hormone is involved in the creation of fat stores under the skin and increases appetite. What a weight loss here! SUPPLEMENTS THAT HELP TO Lose Weight Be sure to take the following supplements to aid your diet: GREEN TEA EXTRACT Concentrated extract of epigalocatechins isolated from green tea is an effective fat burning agent. The effect of the supplement has been proven by numerous scientific studies. Take 500 mg of the extract in the morning and also in the afternoon. CLA A type of fat called CLA must be included in your diet if you are planning to lose weight. Such fats stimulate fat metabolism in the body, in particular, enhance the burning of fats in order to obtain biological energy. Take the supplement according to the instructions on the package. FISH OIL Omega-3 fats derived from fish oil are sold as an encapsulated dietary supplement. These fats also increase fat metabolism, which leads to accelerated burning of subcutaneous fat. Take 1-2 grams of omega 3 fat or fish oil with breakfast, lunch and dinner. ASTAXANTHIN This vitamin, isolated from lobster meat, has a proven fat burning effect. True, only on rats. However, scientists are confident that adding astaxanthin
  12. 12. to a person's diet will also reduce body fat. The secret of the vitamin is that it helps to shock the delivery of fat into the cellular mitochondria, where the fat is converted into energy. Well, the mitochondria of rats and humans work in exactly the same way. Take 4 mg of Astaxanthin with a meal twice daily, and once before training. FAT BURNERS To increase body temperature, the body increases fat burning. This is the principle used by supplements called fat burners. They usually contain a combination of caffeine , synephrine , yohimbine, and other compounds that raise body temperature. However, such drugs do not work by themselves. They are taken before sports training. Physical activity always raises the body temperature, but fat burners increase it to critical limits. Thus, fat burning is accelerated dramatically. If the supplement is taken at rest, its effect will be practically nil. CARNITINE This compound is structurally similar to an amino acid. The functions of carnitine have not been conclusively established. However, it is known that it is involved in the transport of fats to cellular mitochondria, i.e. promotes fat burning. Scientific studies have shown that taking carnitine as a dietary supplement leads to significant weight loss effects. Take 1 to 2 grams of carnitine before exercise. WEIGHT LOSS TRAINING TIPS Not all training methods are successful in fighting fat. Other methods, on the contrary, add it. Learn to train properly! ROCK HARD! It would seem that the more repetitions you make, the better. You will spend more energy, and the body will burn more fat to replace the losses. No, it's not that simple. Heavy low-rep sets (3-7 repetitions) have the maximum effect of fat burning . This is due to the fact that such sets literally shake the body. All metabolic processes, including fat burning, are accelerated and cannot return to normal for many hours after exercise. As a result, in the same comparison period, heavy sets burn half as much fat as sets of 10-25 repetitions. The secret is that after heavy sets, you continue to burn fat even at rest.
  13. 13. SWING EASY! Heavy sets burn more fat because the process is not interrupted after the workout is over. As for the light multi-repetitions, they cause a much higher calorie consumption right in the workout, but the effect of the exercise ends immediately after its completion. Scientists advise to reap the double benefits of combining both types of stress. Do 4 sets in each movement: the first 2 sets are heavy, and the rest are multi-repetitions. REST LESS! As established by British scientists, a short rest between sets (30 seconds) doubles the calorie expenditure during training compared to a rest of 3 minutes. Agree, an increase in energy consumption by 100% only due to a reduction in the rest interval between sets is a sensational indicator! ADD THE HEAT! In a comparative experiment, experienced athletes performed 1 set per exercise at each workout for 2.5 months. The set included 6-10 reps to " failure " and was complemented by forced reps and static weight retention. Another group practiced the classical scheme and performed 3 sets of 6-10 repetitions in exercises, moreover, the "refusal" was used only in the very last set. The weight loss in the first group was much greater. Scientists found that forced repetitions and static weight retention increased the secretion of growth hormone (the strongest fat burning hormone) by almost 300%! If you want to lose weight, do not feel sorry for yourself during training. Apply intensity-raising techniques called Weider's Principles. WITHOUT COMPETITION! Exercises with free weights, barbells and dumbbells put a lot of extra muscle to work. This is because the body is forced to maintain balance. In simulators, when the body is stabilized, the exercise is aimed in nature and only loads the working muscles. The more muscles involved in the exercise, the higher the energy expenditure and the associated fat loss. If you want to lose weight, give up exercise machines and blocks in favor of free weights. EXPLOSION POWER! Fast muscle fibers contract at lightning speed, but they consume a lot of energy. Slow muscle fibers use energy sparingly and are therefore responsible for endurance. It is clear that a workout program composed of exercises that require an explosive manner will make you lose weight faster. Pick a weight you can do 15-35 reps with, and then do 2 sets of 8-10 extremely fast reps in the exercise. Perform the rest of the sets in a heavy, low-rep style. MORE NEGATIVE! Negative repetitions practically burn fat. Performing 3 sets of the hardest negative repetitions of the bench press and squat, there is an incredible 4000% increase in growth hormone secretion! Complete each exercise with 3-5 negative reps with the help of a partner or do 1 final negative set. For such a set, choose a weight that exceeds your one-time record by 20%. With the help of a partner, do at least 5 negative reps with this weight.
  14. 14. LOUDER MUSIC! Studies carried out at the beginning of this millennium have confirmed that uplifting emotional music adds at least 2-3 extra repetitions to a set. Do not confuse this kind of music with the loud musical "chewing gum" that sounds in modern fitness clubs. As psychologists say, you yourself must select your favorite groovy melodies for the training soundtrack. Increasing training intensity automatically means increased fat burning.

