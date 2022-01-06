Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
23 healthy foods that are very low in calories There are all kinds of low-calorie diets that lie on the shelves of grocery...
Kale is incredibly nutritious. It is high in most vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and calcium. It is also an ex...
Carrots are good for weight loss because they are not as bitter as other vegetables and can be used as an appetizer or as ...
Swiss Chard is another leafy green with colorful stems that are rich in nutrients and low in calories. One cup of chopped ...
8 - Green beans Green beans are low in calories. It seems that green beans don’t usually get much attention, which is too ...
9 - Brussels sprouts Brussels sprouts are low in calories. Brussels sprouts look cute with little cabbage. They are good f...
calories before it is cooked. Keep chicken low in fish by combining it with other healthy ingredients. Keep the cooperativ...
Cod has a mild taste compared to oily oceans such as salmon and tons, and is also lower in calories. Uncooked cod is about...
Shrimp and prawns are high in protein, selenium, niacin and vitamin B. They are also very low in calories, with four large...
Zucchini can be served as a raw appetizer or snack or they can be sauteed with a little olive oil in a healthy shallow dis...
Radish has a fresh taste and a pleasant crunch that can increase the interest in salads or they can be served with a light...
Scallops are perfect for healthy weight loss. They are low in calories and rich in protein, minerals and vitamin B-12. Two...
Clementines are cute little oranges that are easily peeled and tasty. They are high in vitamin C, potassium and fiber, and...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 1 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 2 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 3 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 4 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 5 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 6 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 7 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 8 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 9 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 10 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 11 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 12 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories Slide 13
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Jan. 06, 2022
23 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

23 healthy foods that are very low in calories

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 06, 2022
23 views

23 healthy foods that are very low in calories

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Trauma-Sensitive Yoga in Therapy: Bringing the Body into Treatment David Emerson
(0/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

23 healthy foods that are very low in calories

  1. 1. 23 healthy foods that are very low in calories There are all kinds of low-calorie diets that lie on the shelves of grocery stores. You can tell by the glossy stickers that delicately describe how a product is low in calories, sugar-free, low-fat, with as many points or whatever. But just because something is low in calories and claiming to be good at weight control doesn’t mean it actually has anything that fits your body. Hi, I know you want to lose weight and still eat good food. But don’t sacrifice good nutrition when you beat your waist. These 25 complete foods are nutritious, varied, and very low in calories, so you never have to settle for heavily processed “diet” junk food. 1 - Kale
  2. 2. Kale is incredibly nutritious. It is high in most vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and calcium. It is also an excellent source of fiber and contains useful antioxidants. No wonder fish is on almost every superfood list. As for calories. One cup of raw wood fish has 33 calories. Perfect for a large salad or side wall. 2 - Arugula Arugula is another green leafy vegetable that is high in almost all vitamins and minerals. Two cups of arugula is only ten calories, making it the perfect base for a great salad (which includes fresh fruit, nuts, and light dressing). Or the arugula can be soaked in a little olive oil and garlic and serves as a side wall. 3 - Carrots Carrots are low in calories.
  3. 3. Carrots are good for weight loss because they are not as bitter as other vegetables and can be used as an appetizer or as a raw appetizer or snack. Carrots are rich in vitamins A and C and are a good source of several vitamins B, potassium and manganese. One cup of sliced ​ ​ carrots has about 50 calories. 4 - Broccoli Broccoli is a member of the cruciferous vegetable family that contains all the nutrients and antioxidants. Broccoli is especially high in vitamin C, iron, vitamin A, calcium, magnesium and potassium. It is also high in fiber and completely low in lime. One cup of chopped broccoli is only 31 calories. 5 - Swiss Chard Swiss chard is low in calories.
  4. 4. Swiss Chard is another leafy green with colorful stems that are rich in nutrients and low in calories. One cup of chopped sauce contains 35 low calories, but it is rich in calcium, iron, potassium, vitamins A, C and K. Swiss Chard does not require much effort to prepare and can be boiled or sauteed with a little olive oil and white balsamic vinegar. 6 - Cauliflower Cauliflower is associated with broccoli and cauldron, and although it lacks the dark green pigment of other crossbred vegetables, it is still high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. One cup of chopped cauliflower has only 25 calories and is perfect as a steamed vase or served raw with a light vegetable wash. 7 - Spinach Spinach is low in calories. Spinach can be used as a healthy vase or it can be used as a salad base. Spinach is rich in iron, calcium and several vitamins, and one cup of raw spinach leaves has only seven calories and a cup of cooked spinach has only 41.
  5. 5. 8 - Green beans Green beans are low in calories. It seems that green beans don’t usually get much attention, which is too bad because they are very high in vitamins A and C and a good source of several minerals, B vitamins and fiber. Of course, they are also shallow. One cup of cooked green beans has only 44 calories.
  6. 6. 9 - Brussels sprouts Brussels sprouts are low in calories. Brussels sprouts look cute with little cabbage. They are good for you because Brussels sprouts are high in most vitamins and many minerals and have quite a bit of a diet (talk about the perfect bowl). One cup of cooked Brussels sprouts has only 56 calories. 10 - Chicken breast Chicken breast is low in calories. Lean chicken breast without skin is an excellent source of protein, niacin, selenium and vitamin B-12. One 3 ounce portion of chicken breast meat has about 100
  7. 7. calories before it is cooked. Keep chicken low in fish by combining it with other healthy ingredients. Keep the cooperative size in mind as well. One serving of chicken breast is about the size of a card. 11 - Grapefruit Grapefruit is low in calories. Grapefruit is a healthy citrus fruit full of potassium, vitamins C and A, and fiber. Calories are also low. On behalf of grapefruit is 52 calories. Grapefruit makes a sweet addition for breakfast or can be eaten as a snack. 12 - Cod Cod is low in calories.
  8. 8. Cod has a mild taste compared to oily oceans such as salmon and tons, and is also lower in calories. Uncooked cod is about 3 pounds and has about 90 calories (roasted not frozen). Cod is also high in vitamin B-12, niacin, selenium and protein. 13 - Mushrooms Mushrooms are low in calories. There are many varieties of mushrooms, and they all vary slightly in their nutritional value. Some, like kanteles, are high in vitamin D. In general, mushrooms are an excellent source of B vitamins, minerals and fiber. And mushrooms are very low in calories. One cup of raw white mushrooms has only 15 calories. Mushrooms can be added to salads or used as ingredients in a variety of recipes. 14 - Shrimp Shrimp cocktails are low in calories.
  9. 9. Shrimp and prawns are high in protein, selenium, niacin and vitamin B. They are also very low in calories, with four large cooked shrimp that come in about 26 calories. Cooked cold shrimp can be added to a salad or served as an appetizer with a cocktail sauce. 15 - Tomatoes Tomatoes are low in calories. Tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, many B vitamins and some minerals. Plus they are high in fiber and completely dietary. One tomato has about 35 calories. Add tomato paste to salads and sandwiches or snacks with a handful of cherry tomatoes. Another low-grade choice for serving five cherry tomatoes is a total of 20 calories. 16 - Zucchini
  10. 10. Zucchini can be served as a raw appetizer or snack or they can be sauteed with a little olive oil in a healthy shallow dish. One cup of chopped zucchini has 20 calories. It is also rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. 17 - Celery A pile of fresh celery sticks makes an excellent addition to a raw vegetable plate or can be topped with a little peanut butter and eaten as a healthy snack. Celery is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, potassium and vitamin C and low in calories. One long stalk of celery has ten calories, and one cup of chopped celery has only 16 calories. 18 - Retiisit
  11. 11. Radish has a fresh taste and a pleasant crunch that can increase the interest in salads or they can be served with a light vegetable crunch or hummus. Radishes are an excellent source of vitamin C and several minerals such as zinc and potassium. And they are crazy calories. Each radish has one calorie. 19 - Strawberries Who needs a sugary dessert when you have a fine strawberry strawberry? Strawberries are high in vitamin C, fiber and potassium. And they are diet friendly. One cup of strawberry slices has 53 calories. Serve them after dinner or add them to an oatmeal or low-fat yogurt. 20 - Scallops
  12. 12. Scallops are perfect for healthy weight loss. They are low in calories and rich in protein, minerals and vitamin B-12. Two large scallops have only 26 calories. Serve with sauteed scallops with lemon, boiled greens or a hearty salad for a low-temperature dinner. 21 - Blueberries Blueberries are very high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins as well as minerals. They are also naturally low in calories. One cup of fresh blueberries has 84 calories. Serve blueberries as a low-lime dessert or add them to cereal or use them in smoothies. 22 - Clementinite
  13. 13. Clementines are cute little oranges that are easily peeled and tasty. They are high in vitamin C, potassium and fiber, and are low in calories (each small clementine has 35 calories). They are perfect for an afternoon snack or in addition to a healthy breakfast. 23 - Watermelon Watermelons are summer settlements for good reason, they are sweet and refreshing. Watermelon is also an excellent source of vitamins A and C, plus potassium and low calories in one cup of watermelon balls with only 46 calories. Serve watermelon as a tasty sweet noon snack or a healthy dessert after dinner.

23 healthy foods that are very low in calories

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×