23 healthy foods that are very low in calories
There are all kinds of low-calorie diets that lie on the shelves of grocery stores. You
can tell by the glossy stickers that delicately describe how a product is low in
calories, sugar-free, low-fat, with as many points or whatever.
But just because something is low in calories and claiming to be good at weight
control doesn’t mean it actually has anything that fits your body.
Hi, I know you want to lose weight and still eat good food. But don’t sacrifice good
nutrition when you beat your waist. These 25 complete foods are nutritious, varied,
and very low in calories, so you never have to settle for heavily processed “diet” junk
food.
1 - Kale
Kale is incredibly nutritious. It is high in most vitamins and minerals, including vitamin
C and calcium. It is also an excellent source of fiber and contains useful antioxidants.
No wonder fish is on almost every superfood list. As for calories. One cup of raw
wood fish has 33 calories. Perfect for a large salad or side wall.
2 - Arugula
Arugula is another green leafy vegetable that is high in almost all vitamins and
minerals. Two cups of arugula is only ten calories, making it the perfect base for a
great salad (which includes fresh fruit, nuts, and light dressing). Or the arugula can
be soaked in a little olive oil and garlic and serves as a side wall.
3 - Carrots
Carrots are low in calories.
Carrots are good for weight loss because they are not as bitter as other vegetables
and can be used as an appetizer or as a raw appetizer or snack. Carrots are rich in
vitamins A and C and are a good source of several vitamins B, potassium and
manganese. One cup of sliced
carrots has about 50 calories.
4 - Broccoli
Broccoli is a member of the cruciferous vegetable family that contains all the
nutrients and antioxidants. Broccoli is especially high in vitamin C, iron, vitamin A,
calcium, magnesium and potassium. It is also high in fiber and completely low in
lime. One cup of chopped broccoli is only 31 calories.
5 - Swiss Chard
Swiss chard is low in calories.
Swiss Chard is another leafy green with colorful stems that are rich in nutrients and
low in calories. One cup of chopped sauce contains 35 low calories, but it is rich in
calcium, iron, potassium, vitamins A, C and K. Swiss Chard does not require much
effort to prepare and can be boiled or sauteed with a little olive oil and white
balsamic vinegar.
6 - Cauliflower
Cauliflower is associated with broccoli and cauldron, and although it lacks the dark
green pigment of other crossbred vegetables, it is still high in vitamins, minerals, and
antioxidants. One cup of chopped cauliflower has only 25 calories and is perfect as a
steamed vase or served raw with a light vegetable wash.
7 - Spinach
Spinach is low in calories.
Spinach can be used as a healthy vase or it can be used as a salad base. Spinach is
rich in iron, calcium and several vitamins, and one cup of raw spinach leaves has
only seven calories and a cup of cooked spinach has only 41.
8 - Green beans
Green beans are low in calories.
It seems that green beans don’t usually get much attention, which is too bad
because they are very high in vitamins A and C and a good source of several
minerals, B vitamins and fiber. Of course, they are also shallow. One cup of cooked
green beans has only 44 calories.
9 - Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts are low in calories.
Brussels sprouts look cute with little cabbage. They are good for you because
Brussels sprouts are high in most vitamins and many minerals and have quite a bit of
a diet (talk about the perfect bowl). One cup of cooked Brussels sprouts has only 56
calories.
10 - Chicken breast
Chicken breast is low in calories.
Lean chicken breast without skin is an excellent source of protein, niacin, selenium
and vitamin B-12. One 3 ounce portion of chicken breast meat has about 100
calories before it is cooked. Keep chicken low in fish by combining it with other
healthy ingredients. Keep the cooperative size in mind as well. One serving of
chicken breast is about the size of a card.
11 - Grapefruit
Grapefruit is low in calories.
Grapefruit is a healthy citrus fruit full of potassium, vitamins C and A, and fiber.
Calories are also low. On behalf of grapefruit is 52 calories. Grapefruit makes a
sweet addition for breakfast or can be eaten as a snack.
12 - Cod
Cod is low in calories.
Cod has a mild taste compared to oily oceans such as salmon and tons, and is also
lower in calories. Uncooked cod is about 3 pounds and has about 90 calories
(roasted not frozen). Cod is also high in vitamin B-12, niacin, selenium and protein.
13 - Mushrooms
Mushrooms are low in calories.
There are many varieties of mushrooms, and they all vary slightly in their nutritional
value. Some, like kanteles, are high in vitamin D. In general, mushrooms are an
excellent source of B vitamins, minerals and fiber. And mushrooms are very low in
calories. One cup of raw white mushrooms has only 15 calories. Mushrooms can be
added to salads or used as ingredients in a variety of recipes.
14 - Shrimp
Shrimp cocktails are low in calories.
Shrimp and prawns are high in protein, selenium, niacin and vitamin B. They are also
very low in calories, with four large cooked shrimp that come in about 26 calories.
Cooked cold shrimp can be added to a salad or served as an appetizer with a
cocktail sauce.
15 - Tomatoes
Tomatoes are low in calories.
Tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, many B vitamins and some minerals. Plus
they are high in fiber and completely dietary. One tomato has about 35 calories. Add
tomato paste to salads and sandwiches or snacks with a handful of cherry tomatoes.
Another low-grade choice for serving five cherry tomatoes is a total of 20 calories.
16 - Zucchini
Zucchini can be served as a raw appetizer or snack or they can be sauteed with a
little olive oil in a healthy shallow dish. One cup of chopped zucchini has 20 calories.
It is also rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.
17 - Celery
A pile of fresh celery sticks makes an excellent addition to a raw vegetable plate or
can be topped with a little peanut butter and eaten as a healthy snack. Celery is an
excellent source of fiber, calcium, potassium and vitamin C and low in calories. One
long stalk of celery has ten calories, and one cup of chopped celery has only 16
calories.
18 - Retiisit
Radish has a fresh taste and a pleasant crunch that can increase the interest in
salads or they can be served with a light vegetable crunch or hummus. Radishes are
an excellent source of vitamin C and several minerals such as zinc and potassium.
And they are crazy calories. Each radish has one calorie.
19 - Strawberries
Who needs a sugary dessert when you have a fine strawberry strawberry?
Strawberries are high in vitamin C, fiber and potassium. And they are diet friendly.
One cup of strawberry slices has 53 calories. Serve them after dinner or add them to
an oatmeal or low-fat yogurt.
20 - Scallops
Scallops are perfect for healthy weight loss. They are low in calories and rich in
protein, minerals and vitamin B-12. Two large scallops have only 26 calories. Serve
with sauteed scallops with lemon, boiled greens or a hearty salad for a
low-temperature dinner.
21 - Blueberries
Blueberries are very high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins as well as minerals.
They are also naturally low in calories. One cup of fresh blueberries has 84 calories.
Serve blueberries as a low-lime dessert or add them to cereal or use them in
smoothies.
22 - Clementinite
Clementines are cute little oranges that are easily peeled and tasty. They are high in
vitamin C, potassium and fiber, and are low in calories (each small clementine has
35 calories). They are perfect for an afternoon snack or in addition to a healthy
breakfast.
23 - Watermelon
Watermelons are summer settlements for good reason, they are sweet and
refreshing. Watermelon is also an excellent source of vitamins A and C, plus
potassium and low calories in one cup of watermelon balls with only 46 calories.
Serve watermelon as a tasty sweet noon snack or a healthy dessert after dinner.