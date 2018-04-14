Successfully reported this slideshow.
Casting and media language
  1. 1. The people that I have chosen to be in this music video are within the target audience age range of 16-25. I chose to do this as it may mean that the audience find it easier to relate to the video if they are seeing people the same age as them in the video. The characters in my video all do have a passion for dance music. This will hopefully make the video look better as they are all sincerely enjoying themselves whilst the filming is taking place. The people that I will use in the video are also extremely reliable therefore I should not have to worry about people not showing up for filming. It also means that, if I do need to re-film, I will be able to get the same people in again. Also, the people I would use are all from the upper class/upper middle class it might also be easier for the audience to relate to that as well.
  2. 2. I had many ideas for what I could do for this music video, however, once I found the right song, some of my ideas did change. The song that I am doing is First Time by M-22. The song is more on the romantic side of things so to portray this in my music video, I did chose a boy and girl to feature in the video. I am hoping to film practically all of the music video in London as it is more likely to fit the brief and is easy to get to for everyone that is part of the music video. I would like to perhaps film in a restaurant as it is more likely to fit the romantic theme of the music. This will hopefully appeal to a wider audience as it should not look like a stereotypical dance music video. However, I am not planning everything I do as I do not want to limit myself as, if I go out filming with a detailed plan of what I want to do, I may end up blocking out any other possible ideas that could’ve made the video better.
  3. 3. As I have mentioned previously, I am planning on filming the vast majority of the music video in London, therefore I have thought of many different places in which I could film. In the video I will be filming during the day night therefore I decided to think of places that would be good to film in no matter the lighting. Some of these places include;  Oxford Street  Hyde Park  Tower Bridge  Covent Garden  London Bridge
  4. 4. Day Night Day Night Blue jeans Black/blue jeans Black jeans Jumpsuit/Dress Plain t-shirt Shirt/Polo top Top Jacket Trainers Shoes Jacket Pumps Jacket Trainers MALE FEMALE

