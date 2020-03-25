Komunikasi saintifik

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan Perpustakaan Tun Seri Lanang 1
2  Membina kemahiran mengakses sumber maklumat yang diperlukan.  Dapat mengakses penulisan ilmiah daripada sumber-sumber...
KATEGORI SUMBER MAKLUMAT Sumber Primer Sumber Sekunder Sumber Tertiari
SUMBER PRIMER • Memberi maklumat asal (first hand information) atau hasil kerja asal seperti pertemuan baharu atau ilmu pe...
SUMBER SEKUNDER ▪ Tidak memberi maklumat atau ilmu pengetahuan baharu tetapi ia menyusun sumber primer dengan lebih sistem...
SUMBER TERTIARI ▪ Merupakan maklumat yang telah diterima umum dari sumber primer. ▪ Dapat mengesan sumber primer dan sumbe...
Memahami Tajuk Tugasan (katakunci / bidang / skop) Kenalpasti sumber maklumat yang akan digunakan Kenalpasti cara untuk da...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 8 Untuk mempraktik strategi pencarian maklumat, anda dikehendaki menjawab soalan-soalan tugasan ...
Soalan 1 : Mengenalpasti Tajuk Tugasan Anda bebas memilih apa-apa tajuk tugasan atau tajuk latihan ilmiah yang bakal dibua...
Soalan 2 : Memilih Katakunci Setelah kenalpasti tajuk tugasan, anda perlu tahu apakah katakunci yang boleh digunakan apabi...
Soalan 3a : Mencari Makna Katakunci 1. Setelah mengetahui katakunci pencarian, anda perlu faham makna/definisi katakunci y...
Mencari Makna Katakunci Contoh : 1. Kualiti air / water quality – ………... 2. Logam berat / heavy metal - ……… 3. Sungai / ri...
Contoh Jawapan – Makna katakunci Mutation : An abrupt change in the genetic of an organism, not resulting from recombinati...
1. Setelah faham katakunci anda, sekarang anda perlu mencari apakah SUBJEK yang berkaitan dengan kajian anda. 2. Ini dapat...
• Help locate useful terms that might not have occurred to you 15
Terms Used In LCSH :  Headings in boldface may be used as a subject heading.  May Subd Geog. Place names may follow the ...
KAJIAN KUALITI AIR DAN LOGAM BERAT DI SUNGAI ROMPIN Water Quality (May Subd Geog) [TD 370 – TD 375] UF Quality of water Wa...
Heavy metal BT Metals NT Soils – Heavy metal content Rivers (May Subd Geog) BT Brooks Creeks Runs (Rivers) Streams RT Wate...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 19 Klik Advanced Search untuk carian bahan menggunakan SUBJECT
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 20 SUBJECT HEADING yang ditemui digunakan apabila membuat pencarian menggunakan SUBJECT
Soalan 4: Pencarian GEMILANG Anda dikehendaki menggunakan Katalog GEMILANG untuk mencari 3 JUDUL bagi setiap bahan berikut...
22 UKM Library Catalogue
Apa itu GEMILANG ? Gedung Maklumat Ilmu Tun Seri Lanang • Sistem perpustakaan yang membantu pencarian bahan-bahan di dalam...
http://www.ukm.my/ptsl/ 24
Dua kaedah pencarian utama 25 Masukkan kata kunci Tekan butang search untuk memulakan pencarian 1 2 BASIC SEARCH
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 26 ADVANCED SEARCH Klik ADVANCED SEARCH
1. Buat pencarian di Gemilang menggunakan mana- mana katakunci atau tajuk perkara yang diperolehi melalui LCSH. 2. Pilih 3...
28 Contoh pencarian menggunakan Subject Heading. Water quality
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 29  Semua judul bahan berkaitan Subject Heading Water Quality disenaraikan.  Klik judul yang d...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 30  Lihat more details ‘Subject’  Pastikan lokasi adalah Koleksi Am.  Print screen 2 1
Contoh: Cara sediakan jawapan 31Fadil Othman. 1996. Permasalahan Alam Sekitar. Kuala Lumpur : Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. Pr...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 32 Masukkan kata kunci BASIC SEARCH
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 33  Semua bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Saring (Filter) Title 2 1
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 34  Semua judul bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Klik Title 2 1
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 35  Print screen  Pastikan lokasi bahan di Koleksi Am/Koleksi Asia Tenggara
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 36 Masukkan kata kunci Pilih Title ADVANCED SEARCH
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 37  Semua judul bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Klik Title 2 1
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 38  Print screen  Pastikan lokasi bahan di Koleksi Am/Koleksi Asia Tenggara
1. Koleksi Rujukan terletak di Aras 4, PTSL. 2. Mengandungi bahan –bahan rujukan yang TIDAK BOLEH DIPINJAM (keluar perpust...
40 Masukkan jenis bahan yang ada di Koleksi Rujukan berkaitan dengan kata kunci yang telah dipilih
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 41  Klik pada tajuk  Maklumat terperinci bahan dipaparkan
1. Buat pencarian di Gemilang menggunakan format bahan Koleksi Media. 2. Pilih 3 judul yang berkaitan dengan katakunci ata...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 43 √
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 44  Klik pada tajuk berkaitan
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 45  Paparan terperinci maklumat bahan
1. Koleksi Dokumen mengandungi bahan-bahan terbitan rasmi kerajaan seperti perangkaan, laporan, piawaian dan sebagainya. 2...
47  Klik pada tajuk berkaitan
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 48  Paparan terperinci maklumat bahan
PENCARIAN ONLINE 49
Soalan 5a dan 5c menggunakan PLATFORM yang sama iaitu EJournal Portal 50
1. Merupakan buku digital yang boleh dibaca secara online. 2. Kandungan/content yang sama dengan buku versi bercetak. 3. T...
52 Akses dari luar kampus perlu ID & password Akses dari dalam kampus. Tidak perlu ID & password
53 Page yang diperolehi apabila akses dari dalam kampus.
54 Paparan yang diperolehi setelah LOGIN (akses dari luar kampus)
55  Klik Subscribed ebooks  Senarai e buku langganan Perpustakaan di paparkan  Contoh : Pilih EBSCOHOST eBook
56  Masukkan kata kunci  Pilih title  Search
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 57  Paparan hasil carian  Klik PDF Full Text / Table of contents
58
Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan 59 Bowman, D. D. 2009. Manure Pathogens : Manure Management, Regulations, and Water Quality...
1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada salah satu sumber ini. 2. Pautan/link kepada : eREP (https://appsmu.ukm.my/erep/...
61
eREP Who? Boleh digunakan oleh warga UKM & orang luar. Warga UKM boleh menggunakan ID & Password SMP untuk dapat teks penu...
63 1. Log in (USER ID/ PASSWORD- SMPWEB) untuk dapat akses artikel penuh. 2. Masukkan katakunci. 3. Buat pilihan yang berk...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 64 Klik PDF untuk teks penuh
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 65 Cth: Artikel penuh
Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 66 Ahmad Abas Kutty, Mohammad Shuhaimi-Othman, E.C. Lim & Z. Abd....
67
UJAR Who? Boleh digunakan oleh warga UKM & orang luar. What?UJAR= UKM Journal Artikel. Jurnal- jurnal dari Fakulti/Pusat/I...
69Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan Pencarian boleh dibuat melalui : •Browse by Journal Title •Browse by Author •Search Repository
70
71
72
73
74
75
76 Jika PDF tidak boleh dibaca sila klik pada Official URL
77
78
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 79 Pencarian ARTIKEL JURNAL UKM (UJAR) boleh juga dilakukan di Katalog Gemilang  Masukkan kata ...
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 80  Klik Media File
Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 81  Teks Penuh PDF dipaparkan
1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada mana-mana pangkalan data yang terdapat di dalam Portal eJurnal. 2. Pencarian men...
83 Pilih subjek untuk mendapatkan database yang sesuai
84
85
86
87
88
Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan 89 Ikem, A., & Adisa, S. 2011. Runoff effect on eutrophic lake water quality and heavy meta...
1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada enjin carian Google Scholar. 2. Maklumat adalah sahih 3. Ditulis atau diselengga...
http://scholar.google.com/ 91
92
93 Charlie Liza Shah Ali. 1985. Assessment of Water Quality Characteristics During Base and Storm Flow Events on Sungai La...
Maklumat yang diperlukan pada cover tugasan • Nama : • No Matrik : • Program : • Kod subjek : • Set : 94
95 RUJUK PAUTAN INI UNTUK TEMPLATE GAYA UKM TERKINI : http://www.ukm.my/pusatsiswazah/thesis-templates-and-guidlines/ Kema...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Komunikasi saintifik

27 views

Published on

Penyelidikan Perpustakaan : Nota dan Langkah Pencarian

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Komunikasi saintifik

  1. 1. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan Perpustakaan Tun Seri Lanang 1
  2. 2. 2  Membina kemahiran mengakses sumber maklumat yang diperlukan.  Dapat mengakses penulisan ilmiah daripada sumber-sumber yang sahih dan mempunyai kredibiliti.  Membina kemahiran untuk menyediakan senarai rujukan mengikut Gaya UKM. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan
  3. 3. KATEGORI SUMBER MAKLUMAT Sumber Primer Sumber Sekunder Sumber Tertiari
  4. 4. SUMBER PRIMER • Memberi maklumat asal (first hand information) atau hasil kerja asal seperti pertemuan baharu atau ilmu pengetahuan baharu, melaporkan penyedilikan yang asli dan memberi ulasan baharu. • Sumber primer sukar dicapai / dikesan kerana tidak disusun atau disenarai dengan sempurna atau berada di merata tempat Contoh sumber primer: ➢ Diterbitkan : Jurnal, laporan penyelidikan, penerbitan kerajaan, paten, prosiding dan disertasi/tesis (telah diterbitkan). ➢ Tidak diterbitkan : Kertas kerja seminar, fail syarikat, surat menyurat, diari, buku nota / makmal, rakaman audio, lukisan dan latihan ilmiah / tesis.
  5. 5. SUMBER SEKUNDER ▪ Tidak memberi maklumat atau ilmu pengetahuan baharu tetapi ia menyusun sumber primer dengan lebih sistematik supaya senang diakses. ▪ Merupakan penilaian, komen, ringkasan atau pemeriksaan ke atas karya atau penyelidikan seseorang mengenai sesuatu perkara dan sebagainya. Contoh sumber sekunder: ➢ Buku teks / monograf ➢ Indeks dan abstrak ➢ Bahan rujukan seperti kamus, ensiklopedia dan istilah ➢ Ulasan (Reviews) ➢ Buku panduan ➢ Pangkalan data
  6. 6. SUMBER TERTIARI ▪ Merupakan maklumat yang telah diterima umum dari sumber primer. ▪ Dapat mengesan sumber primer dan sumber sekunder dengan lebih cepat dan mudah. Contoh sumber tertiari: ➢ Bibliografi kepada bibliografi ➢ Panduan kepada penerbitan ➢ Panduan kepada perpustakaan ➢ Panduan kepada sumber maklumat ➢ Senarai penerbitan ➢ Katalog penerbit
  7. 7. Memahami Tajuk Tugasan (katakunci / bidang / skop) Kenalpasti sumber maklumat yang akan digunakan Kenalpasti cara untuk dapatkan sumber maklumat Buat penilaian atas maklumat yang didapati Membuat senarai bahan rujukan yang digunakan Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 7 Strategi Pencarian Maklumat
  8. 8. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 8 Untuk mempraktik strategi pencarian maklumat, anda dikehendaki menjawab soalan-soalan tugasan yang diberi dengan menggunakan sumber-sumber perpustakaan dan menunjukkan bukti hasil pencarian.
  9. 9. Soalan 1 : Mengenalpasti Tajuk Tugasan Anda bebas memilih apa-apa tajuk tugasan atau tajuk latihan ilmiah yang bakal dibuat (boleh dalam BM atau BI). Contoh tajuk : Kajian kualiti air dan logam berat di Sungai Rompin, Pahang 9
  10. 10. Soalan 2 : Memilih Katakunci Setelah kenalpasti tajuk tugasan, anda perlu tahu apakah katakunci yang boleh digunakan apabila hendak membuat pencarian maklumat kelak. Contoh Katakunci : Kajian kualiti air dan logam berat di Sungai Rompin, Pahang 10
  11. 11. Soalan 3a : Mencari Makna Katakunci 1. Setelah mengetahui katakunci pencarian, anda perlu faham makna/definisi katakunci yang dipilih. 2. Gunakan kamus istilah, kamus perkara, ensaiklopedia, buku, artikel, latihan ilmiah atau apa jua bahan untuk mencari makna semua katakunci anda. 3. Salin maksud yang diberi. 4. JANGAN LUPA – tulis sumber rujukan anda mengikut GAYA UKM 11
  12. 12. Mencari Makna Katakunci Contoh : 1. Kualiti air / water quality – ………... 2. Logam berat / heavy metal - ……… 3. Sungai / rivers - ……… Sumber : Gilpin, Alan. 1996. Dictionary of Environment and Sustainable Development. Chichester: John Wiley & Sons. 12 Gaya UKM
  13. 13. Contoh Jawapan – Makna katakunci Mutation : An abrupt change in the genetic of an organism, not resulting from recombination, genetic material may undergo qualitative or quantitative alteration or rearrangement Sumber : McGraw-Hill Dictionary of Bioscience. 2004. New York : McGraw-Hill 13
  14. 14. 1. Setelah faham katakunci anda, sekarang anda perlu mencari apakah SUBJEK yang berkaitan dengan kajian anda. 2. Ini dapat membantu anda mengetahui skop pencarian anda dan membantu membuat pencarian melalui subjek di GEMILANG. 3. Rujuk Library of Congress Subject Headings (LCSH) 4. Pencarian subjek mesti dalam Bahasa Inggeris. Contoh : jika katakunci ‘kualiti air’ – guna LCSH dan dicari di bawah Water Quality/Quality of water. 14 Soalan 3b : Mencari Tajuk Perkara/Subjek
  15. 15. • Help locate useful terms that might not have occurred to you 15
  16. 16. Terms Used In LCSH :  Headings in boldface may be used as a subject heading.  May Subd Geog. Place names may follow the heading.  UF (Used For) refers to related subject headings.  BT (Broader Topic) refers to more general subject headings. These headings would be useful if you need to broaden your topic. 16  RT (Related Topic) These terms can provide ideas of other topics to investigate.  SA (See Also) refers you to other ways of looking up the same topic.  NT (Narrower Topic) refers to more specific headings than the boldface heading.
  17. 17. KAJIAN KUALITI AIR DAN LOGAM BERAT DI SUNGAI ROMPIN Water Quality (May Subd Geog) [TD 370 – TD 375] UF Quality of water Water – Quality BT Environmental quality Water – Composition SA subdivision Effect of water quality on under individual animals and groups of animals. e.g Fishes – Effect of water quality on NT Effluent quality Groundwater – Quality Irrigation water – Quality Water - Hardness 17
  18. 18. Heavy metal BT Metals NT Soils – Heavy metal content Rivers (May Subd Geog) BT Brooks Creeks Runs (Rivers) Streams RT Water NT Alluvial streama Bayous Coulees 18
  19. 19. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 19 Klik Advanced Search untuk carian bahan menggunakan SUBJECT
  20. 20. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 20 SUBJECT HEADING yang ditemui digunakan apabila membuat pencarian menggunakan SUBJECT
  21. 21. Soalan 4: Pencarian GEMILANG Anda dikehendaki menggunakan Katalog GEMILANG untuk mencari 3 JUDUL bagi setiap bahan berikut : 21 Buku di Koleksi Am / Koleksi Asia Tenggara, Aras 5 Buku di Koleksi Rujukan, Aras 4 Bahan di Koleksi Media, Aras 2 Bahan di Koleksi Dokumen, Aras 5 Semuanya 12 judul
  22. 22. 22 UKM Library Catalogue
  23. 23. Apa itu GEMILANG ? Gedung Maklumat Ilmu Tun Seri Lanang • Sistem perpustakaan yang membantu pencarian bahan-bahan di dalam koleksi perpustakaan. • Bertindak sebagai katalog kepada koleksi perpustakaan. 23
  24. 24. http://www.ukm.my/ptsl/ 24
  25. 25. Dua kaedah pencarian utama 25 Masukkan kata kunci Tekan butang search untuk memulakan pencarian 1 2 BASIC SEARCH
  26. 26. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 26 ADVANCED SEARCH Klik ADVANCED SEARCH
  27. 27. 1. Buat pencarian di Gemilang menggunakan mana- mana katakunci atau tajuk perkara yang diperolehi melalui LCSH. 2. Pilih 3 judul yang berkaitan – Semak lokasi dan pastikan ianya bahan Koleksi Am. 3. Print Screen hasil carian dan paste di word doc. 4. Hasilkan rujukan Gaya UKM di bawah setiap print screen. 27 Soalan 4a : Mencari Buku Teks (K.Am)
  28. 28. 28 Contoh pencarian menggunakan Subject Heading. Water quality
  29. 29. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 29  Semua judul bahan berkaitan Subject Heading Water Quality disenaraikan.  Klik judul yang diperlukan 1 2
  30. 30. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 30  Lihat more details ‘Subject’  Pastikan lokasi adalah Koleksi Am.  Print screen 2 1
  31. 31. Contoh: Cara sediakan jawapan 31Fadil Othman. 1996. Permasalahan Alam Sekitar. Kuala Lumpur : Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. Print Screen Rujukan Gaya UKM
  32. 32. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 32 Masukkan kata kunci BASIC SEARCH
  33. 33. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 33  Semua bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Saring (Filter) Title 2 1
  34. 34. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 34  Semua judul bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Klik Title 2 1
  35. 35. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 35  Print screen  Pastikan lokasi bahan di Koleksi Am/Koleksi Asia Tenggara
  36. 36. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 36 Masukkan kata kunci Pilih Title ADVANCED SEARCH
  37. 37. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 37  Semua judul bahan yang mempunyai perkataan ‘kualiti air’ disenaraikan.  Klik Title 2 1
  38. 38. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 38  Print screen  Pastikan lokasi bahan di Koleksi Am/Koleksi Asia Tenggara
  39. 39. 1. Koleksi Rujukan terletak di Aras 4, PTSL. 2. Mengandungi bahan –bahan rujukan yang TIDAK BOLEH DIPINJAM (keluar perpustakaan). 3. Pilih 3 judul yang berkaitan dengan kata kunci atau subjek anda. 4. Pencarian di buat menggunakan kaedah ADVANCED SEARCH dengan memilih keyword 5. Contoh bahan : encyclopedia, kamus, handbook, direktori, almanac, indeks abstrak, direktori … 39 Soalan 4b: Bahan Koleksi Rujukan
  40. 40. 40 Masukkan jenis bahan yang ada di Koleksi Rujukan berkaitan dengan kata kunci yang telah dipilih
  41. 41. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 41  Klik pada tajuk  Maklumat terperinci bahan dipaparkan
  42. 42. 1. Buat pencarian di Gemilang menggunakan format bahan Koleksi Media. 2. Pilih 3 judul yang berkaitan dengan katakunci atau subjek anda. 3. Pencarian di buat menggunakan kaedah BASIC SEARCH. 4. Saring hasil pencarian dengan memilih ‘Format’ di sebelah kiri paparan 42 Soalan 4c: Bahan Koleksi Media
  43. 43. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 43 √
  44. 44. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 44  Klik pada tajuk berkaitan
  45. 45. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 45  Paparan terperinci maklumat bahan
  46. 46. 1. Koleksi Dokumen mengandungi bahan-bahan terbitan rasmi kerajaan seperti perangkaan, laporan, piawaian dan sebagainya. 2. Contoh bahan : Laporan Tahunan (Annual Report), Statistik (Statistics), Bancian. 3. Pilih 3 judul yang berkaitan dengan katakunci atau subjek anda. 4. Pencarian boleh dibuat menggunakan kaedah BASIC SEARCH/ADVANCED SEARCH. 46 Soalan 4d: Bahan Koleksi Dokumen
  47. 47. 47  Klik pada tajuk berkaitan
  48. 48. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 48  Paparan terperinci maklumat bahan
  49. 49. PENCARIAN ONLINE 49
  50. 50. Soalan 5a dan 5c menggunakan PLATFORM yang sama iaitu EJournal Portal 50
  51. 51. 1. Merupakan buku digital yang boleh dibaca secara online. 2. Kandungan/content yang sama dengan buku versi bercetak. 3. Tidak perlu pinjam dan boleh dibaca berulang kali. 4. Boleh diakses melalui pangkalan data eBook yang dilanggan oleh Perpustakaan UKM. 51 Soalan 5a : eBooks
  52. 52. 52 Akses dari luar kampus perlu ID & password Akses dari dalam kampus. Tidak perlu ID & password
  53. 53. 53 Page yang diperolehi apabila akses dari dalam kampus.
  54. 54. 54 Paparan yang diperolehi setelah LOGIN (akses dari luar kampus)
  55. 55. 55  Klik Subscribed ebooks  Senarai e buku langganan Perpustakaan di paparkan  Contoh : Pilih EBSCOHOST eBook
  56. 56. 56  Masukkan kata kunci  Pilih title  Search
  57. 57. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 57  Paparan hasil carian  Klik PDF Full Text / Table of contents
  58. 58. 58
  59. 59. Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan 59 Bowman, D. D. 2009. Manure Pathogens : Manure Management, Regulations, and Water Quality Protection. Alexandria, VA : Water Environment Federation Press. http://eds.a.ebscohost.com/ehost/ebookviewer/ebook/bmxlYmtfXzI4NDIyMF9fQU 41?sid=c06c58a8-57a2-4881-ac2f-e08f827728fd @sessionmgr4004 &vid=3&format =EB&lpid=lp_369&rid=0 [10 September 2013] Print Screen Rujukan Gaya UKM
  60. 60. 1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada salah satu sumber ini. 2. Pautan/link kepada : eREP (https://appsmu.ukm.my/erep/) UJAR (http://journalarticle.ukm.my/ ATAU boleh didapati melalui laman web Perpustakaan. 60 Soalan 5c : e-Rep & UJAR
  61. 61. 61
  62. 62. eREP Who? Boleh digunakan oleh warga UKM & orang luar. Warga UKM boleh menggunakan ID & Password SMP untuk dapat teks penuh. What?Dikenali juga sebagai Institutional Repository atau eRep. Pusat pendepositan hasil penyelidikan warga institusi pengajian yang disimpan dalam bentuk digital sebagai aset untuk memudahkan perkongsian dan penyebaran maklumat penyelidikan. When? Digunakan apabila hendak mencari hasil karya pensyarah UKM. Why? Sebagai alternatif kepada pencarian bahan terutamanya untuk mendapatkan bahan dalam Bahasa Malaysia. 62
  63. 63. 63 1. Log in (USER ID/ PASSWORD- SMPWEB) untuk dapat akses artikel penuh. 2. Masukkan katakunci. 3. Buat pilihan yang berkaitan. 2 1 3
  64. 64. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 64 Klik PDF untuk teks penuh
  65. 65. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 65 Cth: Artikel penuh
  66. 66. Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 66 Ahmad Abas Kutty, Mohammad Shuhaimi-Othman, E.C. Lim & Z. Abd. Aziz. 2013. Analisis kualiti air Tasik Chini menggunakan pendekatan multivariat. Sains Malaysiana 42(5): 587-596. Print Screen Rujukan Gaya UKM
  67. 67. 67
  68. 68. UJAR Who? Boleh digunakan oleh warga UKM & orang luar. What?UJAR= UKM Journal Artikel. Jurnal- jurnal dari Fakulti/Pusat/Institut di UKM. Menyediakan akses terbuka kepada artikel jurnal. When? Digunakan apabila hendak mencari jurnal UKM, karya di dalam BM, karya pensyarah. Why? Sebagai alternatif kepada pencarian bahan terutamanya untuk mendapatkan bahan dalam Bahasa Malaysia dan boleh diakses secara terbuka. 68
  69. 69. 69Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan Pencarian boleh dibuat melalui : •Browse by Journal Title •Browse by Author •Search Repository
  70. 70. 70
  71. 71. 71
  72. 72. 72
  73. 73. 73
  74. 74. 74
  75. 75. 75
  76. 76. 76 Jika PDF tidak boleh dibaca sila klik pada Official URL
  77. 77. 77
  78. 78. 78
  79. 79. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 79 Pencarian ARTIKEL JURNAL UKM (UJAR) boleh juga dilakukan di Katalog Gemilang  Masukkan kata kunci  Hasil carian di paparkan  Saring hasil carian dengan memilih UJAR 2 1 3
  80. 80. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 80  Klik Media File
  81. 81. Unit Pendidikan Pelanggan 81  Teks Penuh PDF dipaparkan
  82. 82. 1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada mana-mana pangkalan data yang terdapat di dalam Portal eJurnal. 2. Pencarian menggunakan katakunci Bahasa Inggeris sahaja. 3. Mengandungi jurnal-jurnal penyelidikan antarabangsa. 82 Soalan 5c : Portal e-Jurnal
  83. 83. 83 Pilih subjek untuk mendapatkan database yang sesuai
  84. 84. 84
  85. 85. 85
  86. 86. 86
  87. 87. 87
  88. 88. 88
  89. 89. Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan 89 Ikem, A., & Adisa, S. 2011. Runoff effect on eutrophic lake water quality and heavy metal distribution in recent littoral sediment. Chemosphere 82(2): 259-267. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere10.09.048 [10 September 2013] Print Screen Rujukan Gaya UKM
  90. 90. 1. Perlu mencari 3 judul artikel daripada enjin carian Google Scholar. 2. Maklumat adalah sahih 3. Ditulis atau diselenggara oleh individu/organisasi yang mempunyai authority 90 Soalan 5d : Google Scholar
  91. 91. http://scholar.google.com/ 91
  92. 92. 92
  93. 93. 93 Charlie Liza Shah Ali. 1985. Assessment of Water Quality Characteristics During Base and Storm Flow Events on Sungai Langat Basin. ASSESSMENT 12(2) : 5-7. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016.html [11 September 2013] Rujukan Gaya UKM Contoh : Cara sediakan jawapan Print Screen
  94. 94. Maklumat yang diperlukan pada cover tugasan • Nama : • No Matrik : • Program : • Kod subjek : • Set : 94
  95. 95. 95 RUJUK PAUTAN INI UNTUK TEMPLATE GAYA UKM TERKINI : http://www.ukm.my/pusatsiswazah/thesis-templates-and-guidlines/ Kemaskini : 25 Mac 2020

×