03 students works_1213_english_b1_london_04

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
“London Travel Guide”: Students are exposed to various London power point presentations and information .Based on this data and on their background knowledge they create their own travel guide of London either on word document or PowerPoint presentation and as a follow up activity on coloured cardboard for their school notice board.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment