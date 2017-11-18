In this spectacular father/son collaboration, Stephen King and Owen King tell the highest of high-stakes stories: what mig...
●Written By: Owen King, Stephen King ●Narrated By: Marin Ireland ●Publisher: Simon & Schuster ●Date: September 2017 ●Durat...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Sleeping Beauties: A Novel audiobook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sleeping Beauties A Novel by Owen King free audiobooks download mp3

8 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Sleeping Beauties A Novel by Owen King free audiobooks download mp3

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sleeping Beauties A Novel by Owen King free audiobooks download mp3

  1. 1. In this spectacular father/son collaboration, Stephen King and Owen King tell the highest of high-stakes stories: what might happen if women disappeared from the world of men? In a future so real and near it might be now, something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place... The men of our world are abandoned, left to their increasingly primal devices. One woman, however, the mysterious Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease. Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain? Set in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women's prison, Sleeping Beauties is a wildly provocative, gloriously absorbing father/son collaboration between Stephen King and Owen King. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Sleeping Beauties: A Novel | free online Audio Books Sleeping Beauties: A Novel best audiobook ever Sleeping Beauties: A Novel best audiobook of all tim Sleeping Beauties: A Novel favorSleeping Beauties: A Novele audiobook Sleeping Beauties: A Novel best audiobooks all time Sleeping Beauties: A Novel audiobook voice over Sleeping Beauties: A Novel favorSleeping Beauties: A Novele audiobooks Sleeping Beauties: A Novel best long audiobooks
  2. 2. ●Written By: Owen King, Stephen King ●Narrated By: Marin Ireland ●Publisher: Simon & Schuster ●Date: September 2017 ●Duration: 25 hours 24 minutes LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Sleeping Beauties: A Novel audiobook

×