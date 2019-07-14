Author : Jennifer Block-Lerner

Synnopsis :

The Mindfulness-Informed Educator moves a growing body of evidence related to the efficacy of mindfulness- and acceptance-based approaches to the context of higher education, suggesting ways to foster psychological flexibility within and outside of the classroom. In the book, professionals across education and psychotherapy will find best practices for teaching, treating, researching, and serving their communities in ways that are sensitive to context, consistent with their values, and mindful of the diverse array of mental-health and behavioral difficulties experienced by college and university students. Chapters incorporate the most cutting-edge research across disciplines and span educational levels and contexts within higher education, provide strategies for strengthening mindfulness- and acceptance-based pedagogy and program development, and provide user-friendly supplemental materials such as transcripts and sample assignments.

