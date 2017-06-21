ΑΓΩΓΗ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΗ ΑΓΩΓΗΣ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ Π.Ε ΔΥΤ. ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ :Γ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ Αισθάνομαι, άρα υπάρχω. 1ο Δημ. Σχ. Ασπροπύργου Διε...
ΠΑΙΔΑΓΩΓΙΚΟΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΙ:  1ος:Οι μαθητές να αποκτήσουν θετική αυτοεκτίμηση.  2ος: Να αναγνωρίζουν και να εκφράζουν τα βασικά...
ΕΙΡΗΝΗ Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΕΝΟΣ ΠΑΙΔΙΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΑ  Ένα ήσυχο, ειρηνικό χωριό  Η χώρα των Πετροφάγων  Η χώρα με τις μεταξωτές ουρές...
Η παλέτα των συναισθημάτων της Έρα Μουλάκη Η παλέτα των συναισθημάτων της Έρα Μουλάκη  Οι άνθρωποι αισθανόμαστε το ίδιο; ...
 Εμείς καταλαβαίνουμε πώς αισθάνονται οι άλλοι;  Πώς αισθάνεστε όταν τσακώνεστε με τους φίλους σας… , όταν τρώτε παγωτό,...
 Υπάρχουν πολλά ή λίγα συναισθήματα;  Πώς πρέπει να νιώθουμε για αυτά; ______________________________________________ __...
Ο ΚΗΠΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΣΘΗΜΑΤΩΝ ΤΟΥ Β1΄
ΑΓΑΠΗ Αγαπώ για μένα σημαίνει: Να σέβομαι Να μην στενοχωρώ Να μιλώ ευγενικά Να τον προστατεύω Να τον εμψυχώνω  Αγάπη...
 Ποιο πρόσωπο αγαπάς ; __________________________________________________________________________________________________...
ΦΙΛΊΑ
Καλημέρα φιλαράκι Καλημέρα φιλαράκι χτυπάω παλαμάκι καλημέρα φιλαράκι χαιρετώ το γειτονάκι καλημέρα καλημέρα η ζωή είναι ω...
 Εκτέλεση  ● Ανακατεύουμε απαλά σε ένα μπολ την αγάπη, την ευγένεια και τον σεβασμό. Ρίχνουμε μέσα την αλληλοβοήθεια και...
 Τι σημαίνει φιλία για σένα;  _______________________________ ______________________________  _________________________...
Τι κάνεις με τους φίλους σου; _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________...
ΦΡΆΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΤΗ ΦΙΛΊΑ:
ΧΑΡΑ -Λύπη
 Νιώθω χαρά:  Όταν μου παίρνουν παιχνίδια  Όταν με πηγαίνουν εκδρομή  Όταν αγκαλιάζω τους γονείς μου  Όταν παίζω με τ...
 Νιώθω λύπη όταν:  Δεν πηγαίνω βόλτα ή στη παιδική χαρά  Με μαλώνουν οι γονείς μου  Δεν παίρνω άριστα  Με έδειραν οι ...
ΦΟΒΟΣ
Φράσεις:  Κανένας δεν αγαπάει αυτόν που φοβάται  Η ζωή που φοβάται τη ζωή δεν είναι ζωή.  Υπάρχουν περιπτώσεις που ο φό...
ΦΟΒΑΜΑΙ: το σκοτάδι τις κατσαρίδες την καταιγίδα τον αποχωρισμό το σεισμό τον πόλεμο τον εφιάλτη την επίθεση ζώου όταν μέν...
 ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΑΝΑΚΟΥΦΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΦΟΒΟΥΣ ΜΑΣ:  να πούμε ένα τραγούδι, να σκεφτούμε ωραία πράγματα  ν ’ανάψουμε το φω...
Η ΑΣΠΙΔΑ ΤΩΝ ΦΟΒΩΝ ΜΟΥ
Φόβος
ΘΥΜΟΣ
 Θυμώνω όταν:  δεν με καταλαβαίνουν  χάνω  πρέπει να κάνω ό,τι μου λένε  με μαλώνουν  δεν έχουν δίκιο  με κοροϊδεύο...
 Τι κάνω:  αναπνέω βαθιά  μετρώ μέχρι το 10  σκέφτομαι θετικά  παίζω με τη γάτα μου  διαβάζω  παίζω  ζωγραφίζω
 Δεν αφήνω το θυμό να με εξουσιάσει: 1. Χαλαρώνω… παίρνω 3 αργές και βαθιές αναπνοές. 2. Μετράω αντίστροφα από το 10 προς...
ΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΑΚΙ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΠΕΙΡΑΖΕΙ
ΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΠΕΙΡΑΖΕΙ
Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι________________________________ Με πολλή αγάπη __ φίλ_____ σου __...
Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι είσαι διαφορετκός από τους άλλους ελέφαντες και ότι δεν σε νοιάζε...
Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι είσαι διαφορετικός από τους άλλους ελέφαντες .Αλλά έτσι όπως είσα...
 Η Συναισθηματικούλα και τα συναισθήματα του Β1΄   Εμιλιάνα: Η Συναισθηματικούλα νιώθει απογοητευμένη επειδή δεν την κα...
ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ  στους γονείς του Β1΄  στους συναδέλφους του 1ου Δ.Σ. Ασπροπύργου
αισθάνομαι, άρα υπάρχω

τα παιδιά μαθαίνουν να διαχειρίζονται τα συναισθήματά τους

  1. 1. ΑΓΩΓΗ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΗ ΑΓΩΓΗΣ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ Π.Ε ΔΥΤ. ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ :Γ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ Αισθάνομαι, άρα υπάρχω. 1ο Δημ. Σχ. Ασπροπύργου Διευθυντής: Ιωάννης Συμεωνίδης Υπεύθυνη δασκάλα: Σοφία Κώνστα ΠΕ70 Χατζηπαύλου Αναστασία ΠΕ16 Χριστοδούλου Ευθυμία ΠΕ08 Τάξη:Β1΄ Έτος:2016-2017
  2. 2. ΠΑΙΔΑΓΩΓΙΚΟΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΙ:  1ος:Οι μαθητές να αποκτήσουν θετική αυτοεκτίμηση.  2ος: Να αναγνωρίζουν και να εκφράζουν τα βασικά συναισθήματα τους.  3ος:Να τα αποδέχονται και να τα διαχειρίζονται. o 4ος:Να αντιληφθούν ότι υπάρχουν πολλοί τρόποι αντίδρασης σε κάποιο συναίσθημα, αλλά κάποιοι πρέπει να αποφεύγονται.  5ος:Να αποδέχονται την διαφορετικότητα.  6ος:Να συνεργάζονται με σεβασμό και να αποκτήσουν ενσυναίσθηση.
  3. 3. ΕΙΡΗΝΗ Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΕΝΟΣ ΠΑΙΔΙΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΑ  Ένα ήσυχο, ειρηνικό χωριό  Η χώρα των Πετροφάγων  Η χώρα με τις μεταξωτές ουρές  Η χώρα των Μουντζουρωμένων Κορακιών  Η χώρα των Αχόρταγων  Η παραγκούπολη  Στον κύριο Καλόκαρδο  <<Δε με συμπαθούν γιατί είμαι ξένη και διαφορετική από αυτούς.>>
  4. 4. Η παλέτα των συναισθημάτων της Έρα Μουλάκη Η παλέτα των συναισθημάτων της Έρα Μουλάκη  Οι άνθρωποι αισθανόμαστε το ίδιο;  Οι άλλοι άνθρωποι καταλαβαίνουν πώς αισθανόμαστε; _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________________
  5. 5.  Εμείς καταλαβαίνουμε πώς αισθάνονται οι άλλοι;  Πώς αισθάνεστε όταν τσακώνεστε με τους φίλους σας… , όταν τρώτε παγωτό,… όταν χάνετε ένα παιχνίδι σας… όταν δεν πάτε στην παιδική χαρά; ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________
  6. 6.  Υπάρχουν πολλά ή λίγα συναισθήματα;  Πώς πρέπει να νιώθουμε για αυτά; ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________ ______________________________________________
  7. 7. Ο ΚΗΠΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΣΘΗΜΑΤΩΝ ΤΟΥ Β1΄
  8. 8. ΑΓΑΠΗ Αγαπώ για μένα σημαίνει: Να σέβομαι Να μην στενοχωρώ Να μιλώ ευγενικά Να τον προστατεύω Να τον εμψυχώνω  Αγάπη είναι δύναμη, ζωή
  9. 9.  Ποιο πρόσωπο αγαπάς ; __________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________________________
  10. 10. ΦΙΛΊΑ
  11. 11. Καλημέρα φιλαράκι Καλημέρα φιλαράκι χτυπάω παλαμάκι καλημέρα φιλαράκι χαιρετώ το γειτονάκι καλημέρα καλημέρα η ζωή είναι ωραία καλημέρα καλημέρα έλα τώρα στην παρέα Καλημέρα φιλαράκι χτυπάω παλαμάκι καλημέρα φιλαράκι χαιρετώ το γειτονάκι! Η συνταγή της φιλίας  1 κιλό αγάπη  1 κουταλάκι της σούπας ευγένεια  1 κουταλάκι του γλυκού σεβασμού  1 ποτηράκι αλληλοβοήθεια  1 πρέζα σεβασμού στα συναισθήματα του φίλου μας
  12. 12.  Εκτέλεση  ● Ανακατεύουμε απαλά σε ένα μπολ την αγάπη, την ευγένεια και τον σεβασμό. Ρίχνουμε μέσα την αλληλοβοήθεια και τον σεβασμό στα συναισθήματα του άλλου και ανακατεύουμε απαλά.  ● Όταν λιώσουν καλά όλα τα υλικά, τα βάζουμε στο ταψί και ψήνουμε  σε δυνατό φούρνο για ...πολύ πολύ καιρό
  13. 13.  Τι σημαίνει φιλία για σένα;  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________  _______________________________ ___________________________  _______________________________ ______________________________ 
  14. 14. Τι κάνεις με τους φίλους σου; _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________
  15. 15. ΦΡΆΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΤΗ ΦΙΛΊΑ:
  16. 16. ΧΑΡΑ -Λύπη
  17. 17.  Νιώθω χαρά:  Όταν μου παίρνουν παιχνίδια  Όταν με πηγαίνουν εκδρομή  Όταν αγκαλιάζω τους γονείς μου  Όταν παίζω με τους γονείς μου και τα αδέρφια μου  όταν μου κάνουν πάρτι- έκπληξη  όταν παίζω με τους φίλους μου  ‘όταν είμαι καλός μαθητής και παίρνω άριστα
  18. 18.  Νιώθω λύπη όταν:  Δεν πηγαίνω βόλτα ή στη παιδική χαρά  Με μαλώνουν οι γονείς μου  Δεν παίρνω άριστα  Με έδειραν οι γονείς μου και πόνεσα πολύ  Είμαι άρρωστος  Δεν κατάφερα κάτι όπως ένας αγώνας ή διαγώνισμα
  19. 19. ΦΟΒΟΣ
  20. 20. Φράσεις:  Κανένας δεν αγαπάει αυτόν που φοβάται  Η ζωή που φοβάται τη ζωή δεν είναι ζωή.  Υπάρχουν περιπτώσεις που ο φόβος είναι καλό πράγμα.  Αν μπορείς κοίταξε τον φόβο κατάματα και ο φόβος θα φοβηθεί και θα φύγει.  Νίκος Καζαντζάκης  Οι δειλοί πεθαίνουν πολλές φορές πριν το θάνατό τους. Σαίξπηρ  Κάνε πάντα αυτό που φοβάσαι να κάνεις.  Το μόνο πράγμα που πρέπει να φοβόμαστε είναι ο ίδιος ο φόβος.  Η σπηλιά που φοβάσαι να μπεις, κρύβει το θησαυρό που ψάχνεις.  Τίποτε στη ζωή δεν είναι για να το φοβόμαστε, αλλά για να το κατανοήσουμε.  Μόνο ένας δειλός τολμάει να υπερηφανεύεται ότι δεν έχει νοιώσει ποτέ του φόβο.  Η μόρφωση βοηθάει κάποιον να πάψει να φοβάται παράξενες καταστάσεις.  Μη φοβάσαι να δεις αυτό που βλέπεις.
  21. 21. ΦΟΒΑΜΑΙ: το σκοτάδι τις κατσαρίδες την καταιγίδα τον αποχωρισμό το σεισμό τον πόλεμο τον εφιάλτη την επίθεση ζώου όταν μένω μόνος στο σπίτι
  22. 22.  ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΑΝΑΚΟΥΦΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΦΟΒΟΥΣ ΜΑΣ:  να πούμε ένα τραγούδι, να σκεφτούμε ωραία πράγματα  ν ’ανάψουμε το φως  να έχουμε μαζί μας ένα φακό  να πάρουμε αγκαλιά το αρκουδάκι μας  να φωνάξουμε τους γονείς μας  να ανοίξουμε την πόρτα ή τα παράθυρο για να δούμε αν είναι κανείς  να κλείνουμε τα μάτια να καταλαβαίνουμε ότι οι εφιάλτες είναι όνειρο και να τα ξανανοίγουμε  να πίνουμε νερό  να μας κάνει κάποιος παρέα  να φτιάξουμε μια συσκευή που θα τη φοράμε και θα βλέπουμε το φόβο που είναι αόρατος και δεν θα φοβόμαστε  να τρομάξουμε το φόβο μας!!!
  23. 23. Η ΑΣΠΙΔΑ ΤΩΝ ΦΟΒΩΝ ΜΟΥ
  24. 24. Φόβος
  25. 25. ΘΥΜΟΣ
  26. 26.  Θυμώνω όταν:  δεν με καταλαβαίνουν  χάνω  πρέπει να κάνω ό,τι μου λένε  με μαλώνουν  δεν έχουν δίκιο  με κοροϊδεύουν  δεν με εμπιστεύονται
  27. 27.  Τι κάνω:  αναπνέω βαθιά  μετρώ μέχρι το 10  σκέφτομαι θετικά  παίζω με τη γάτα μου  διαβάζω  παίζω  ζωγραφίζω
  28. 28.  Δεν αφήνω το θυμό να με εξουσιάσει: 1. Χαλαρώνω… παίρνω 3 αργές και βαθιές αναπνοές. 2. Μετράω αντίστροφα από το 10 προς το 1. Συγκεντρώνομαι στους αριθμούς για να ξεχάσω λίγο το πρόβλημα 3. Λέω στον εαυτό μου «Ηρεμώ και όλα θα πάνε καλά, με καθαρό μυαλό θα βρω τη λύση». 4. Προσπαθώ να γελάσω, το χιούμορ βοηθάει. 5. Σκέφτομαι μια όμορφη εικόνα, αφήνω το μυαλό μου να ταξιδέψει σε ένα μέρος που μου αρέσει πολύ. 6. Πηγαίνω μια βόλτα. Το περπάτημα και ο καθαρός αέρας θα με βοηθήσουν να χαλαρώσω. 7. Ακούω την αγαπημένη μου μουσική και αν θέλω χορεύω. 8. Ζωγραφίζω και αφήνω την ένταση να φύγει. 9. Κάθομαι σε ένα μέρος που μου αρέσει και σκέφτομαι ήρεμα. 10. Συζητώ με κάποιον που με ακούει (γονέα, δάσκαλο, φίλο)
  29. 29. ΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΑΚΙ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΠΕΙΡΑΖΕΙ
  30. 30. ΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΠΕΙΡΑΖΕΙ
  31. 31. Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι________________________________ Με πολλή αγάπη __ φίλ_____ σου _______________________
  32. 32. Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι είσαι διαφορετκός από τους άλλους ελέφαντες και ότι δεν σε νοιάζει που είσαι χρωματιστός με κόκκινα, κίτρινα, ροζ, μπλε και άλλα χρώματα. Επίσης ομολογώ πώς κατάφερες να κάνεις αυτή την πλάκα στους άλλους ελέφαντες, όταν είχες βαφτεί γκρι, και οι άλλοι ελέφαντες γελούσαν μαζί σου. Μου έκανε εντύπωση η απάντηση των φίλων σου επειδή κατάλαβαν ότι εσύ ήσουν βαμμένος γκρι για να μην ξεχωρίζεις. Θα βάφονταν για σένα. Επίσης ούτε εμένα με νοιάζει που είσαι διαφορετικός γιατί έχεις κερδίσει την αγάπη. Με πολλή αγάπη η φίλη σου Αγγελίνα
  33. 33. Αγαπητέ Έλμερ, Μόλις χθες έμαθα για σένα και ομολογώ ότι είσαι διαφορετικός από τους άλλους ελέφαντες .Αλλά έτσι όπως είσαι πολύχρωμος μου αρέσεις πιο πολύ γιατί έχεις όλα τα χρώματα του ουράνιου τόξου , το κόκκινο, το κίτρινο, το πράσινο, το πορτοκαλί, το γαλάζιο. Εσύ είσαι το εξαιρετικότατο ελεφαντάκι που δεν μοιάζει καθόλου με τους άλλους ελέφαντες. Εσύ θα είσαι πάντα ο Έλμερ, επειδή είσαι διαφορετκός. Θα είσαι ο καλύτερός μου φίλος. Με πολλή αγάπη η φίλη σου Εμιλιάνα
  34. 34.  Η Συναισθηματικούλα και τα συναισθήματα του Β1΄   Εμιλιάνα: Η Συναισθηματικούλα νιώθει απογοητευμένη επειδή δεν την καταλαβαίνουν οι γονείς και οι φίλοι της. Όταν θύμωνε έτρεχε στο δωμάτιό της και έκλαιγε μόνη της.  Κωνσταντίνα: Η Συναισθηματικούλα ένιωθε θυμό ή λύπη μέχρι που κατάφερε να βρει τα συναισθήματά της και να νιώσει φυσιολογικά. Αλλά με τον δικό της τον τρόπο. Μάλιστα δεν θα είχε γίνει αυτό, αν δεν είχε συναντήσει τον ζωγράφο γείτονά της.  Εύη: Η Συναισθηματικούλα δεν καταλάβαινε ότι αντί για φωνές μπορούσε να εξηγήσει στους γονείς της πώς νιώθει.   Αγγελίνα: Οι άνθρωποι δεν αισθάνονται το ίδιο. Επίσης οι άλλοι δεν καταλαβαίνουν πώς αισθανόμαστε. Οι γονείς της Συναισθηματικούλας δυσκολεύονται να καταλάβουν, γιατί η Συναισθηματικούλα θύμωνε ή γιατί λυπόταν ή γιατί έτρεχε στο δωμάτιό της και έκλαιγε. Η Συναισθηματικούλα όμως έκλαιγε επειδή οι φίλοι της δεν έπαιζαν το παιχνίδι που ήθελε. Όλα άλλαξαν όταν η Συναισθηματικούλα κατάλαβε τα συναισθήματά της.  … Εμείς έχουμε πολλά συναισθήματα και νιώθουμε χαρά, γιατί έχουμε πολλά συναισθήματα.
  35. 35. ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ  στους γονείς του Β1΄  στους συναδέλφους του 1ου Δ.Σ. Ασπροπύργου

