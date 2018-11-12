2 tareadelseminario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2� Tarea del seminario El empleo de la fisioterapia para prevenir la artrosis y la artritis En la siguiente diapositiva po...
Esta es la captura de pantalla del documento sacado de la base de datos DIALNET. La localizamos con el siguiente patr�n de...
En las siguientes diapositivas estar�n de 1� a ultimo los pasos a seguir para buscar el segundo art�culo, este a diferenci...
1� PASO En la siguiente diapositiva tenemos el 1� paso, buscar el catalogo fama US en google
2�PASO el segundo paso es entrar en fama US e introducir los datos que nos piden para encontrar nuestro documento con la i...
Datos necesarios para la busqueda.
Una vez introducidos los datos le damos a enter y nos aparece esta ventana, aqu� seleccionaremos el primer archivo ya que ...
Al pinchar en fondos de la biblioteca nos aparece donde podremos encontrar este articulo ya que no esta disponible en vers...
Siguiendo los mismos pasos de antes podr�amos encontrar un texto completo que adem�s de en papel estar�a en formato online...
  1. 1. 2� Tarea del seminario El empleo de la fisioterapia para prevenir la artrosis y la artritis En la siguiente diapositiva podemos observar un documento de la universidad del cauca. Este documento se encuentra integro en la base de datos DIALNET.
  2. 2. Esta es la captura de pantalla del documento sacado de la base de datos DIALNET. La localizamos con el siguiente patr�n de busqueda: fisioter* AND preven* AND (artrosis OR artritis).
  3. 3. En las siguientes diapositivas estar�n de 1� a ultimo los pasos a seguir para buscar el segundo art�culo, este a diferencia del anterior no se encuentra completo en DIALNET as� que tenemos que seguir un proceso para dar con el, a continuaci�n dejo mi b�squeda:
  4. 4. 1� PASO En la siguiente diapositiva tenemos el 1� paso, buscar el catalogo fama US en google
  5. 5. 2�PASO el segundo paso es entrar en fama US e introducir los datos que nos piden para encontrar nuestro documento con la informaci�n que nos proporciona DIALNET. Aqu� tenemos una captura con los datos ya rellenos
  6. 6. Datos necesarios para la busqueda.
  7. 7. Una vez introducidos los datos le damos a enter y nos aparece esta ventana, aqu� seleccionaremos el primer archivo ya que es del 1998 en adelante y al clicarle en acceso al texto completo no nos encuentra nada por que no esta en formato web, as� que pinchamos en ver fondos de la biblioteca.
  8. 8. Al pinchar en fondos de la biblioteca nos aparece donde podremos encontrar este articulo ya que no esta disponible en versi�n online.
  9. 9. Siguiendo los mismos pasos de antes podr�amos encontrar un texto completo que adem�s de en papel estar�a en formato online para poder descargar en pdf. En lugar de seleccionar los fondos de la biblioteca seleccionar�amos acceso al texto completo y ya nos llevar�a hasta el.

