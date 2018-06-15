Power medi natural2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MEDI NATURAL DEL VALLÈS ORIENTAL Pau Bruna Àlex Castro Sara Vidal Laura Jimenez
FLORA ● Al Vallès Oriental hi han molts tipus de boscos: - Prats i Landes: es troben a les zones més altes del Montseny. E...
Ex. Om, Gatell, Viola. - Conrreus i Ems: es troba a la baixa Mediterrània. Ex. Poa, Cep, Malva.
MAPA DE LA FLORA
FAUNA La fauna del Vallès Oriental es divideix en: - Amfibis: estan sempre associats a l’aigua, són carnívors. Ex. Salaman...
● El tritó del Montseny es un animal que només es troba al Montseny, està en perill d’extinció
GEOLOGIA ● Hi han tres tipus de roques les roques ígnies i magmàtiques, les sedimentàries i les metamòrfiques. Les més abu...
MAPA DE LES ROQUES
  1. 1. EL MEDI NATURAL DEL VALLÈS ORIENTAL Pau Bruna Àlex Castro Sara Vidal Laura Jimenez
  2. 2. FLORA ● Al Vallès Oriental hi han molts tipus de boscos: - Prats i Landes: es troben a les zones més altes del Montseny. Ex. Trèmols, Marcís. - Roureda, Fageda i Avetosa: es troben a la muntanya mitjana plujosa. Ex. Avet, Faig, Ginebró. - Alzinar i Surera: es troben a la baixa Mediterrània. Ex. Viola, Aladern, Carolina, Alzinar. - Pinedes i Brolles: es troben a la Bixa Mediterrània. Ex. Pi blanc, Ginesta, Matapoll. - Ribera: Llocs on hi ha espècies que s’han adaptat a l’aigua.
  3. 3. Ex. Om, Gatell, Viola. - Conrreus i Ems: es troba a la baixa Mediterrània. Ex. Poa, Cep, Malva.
  4. 4. MAPA DE LA FLORA
  5. 5. FAUNA La fauna del Vallès Oriental es divideix en: - Amfibis: estan sempre associats a l’aigua, són carnívors. Ex. Salamandra, Gripau comú, tòtil. - Rèptils: viuen a prop de l’aigua i tenen escates. Ex. Vidriol, Sargantana comuna, dragó. - Ocells: tenen ales i plomes, la majoria poden volar. Ex. Oliva, Aligot, Poput. - Mamífers: Els mamífers neixen del ventre de la mare. Ex. Eriçó, Musaranya, Talp.
  6. 6. ● El tritó del Montseny es un animal que només es troba al Montseny, està en perill d’extinció
  7. 7. GEOLOGIA ● Hi han tres tipus de roques les roques ígnies i magmàtiques, les sedimentàries i les metamòrfiques. Les més abundants són les roques sedimentàries. ● Tota la comarca com la península va xoquen amb la placa Euroasiàtica la placa Africana aleshores fan un conjunt de blogs de roca de grans dimensions de forma irregular. La Fosa del Vallès Penedès es l’estructura geològica responsable del relleu de la zona.
  8. 8. MAPA DE LES ROQUES

