Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UGC NET Apply Online, Syllabus & Selection Criteria We live in simpler times, you have to agree with me. Applying for exam...
So, let’s dive into the UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria before I scare you off any further, and let’s make sure you’re one ...
Data Interpretation 5 10 ICT 5 10 People and Environment 5 10 Higher Education 5 10 The Qualifying marks for Paper 1 Gener...
UGC NET JRF. UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria – Let’s Brief it Up! . You have to qualify in each of the tests as per the mar...
Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * ...
S.No. Exam Events Important Dates 1. Opening Date of Online Application 16th March, 2020 2. Closing Date of UGC NET JRF On...
You need to tap on the New Registration button and download the information brochure. When done, tap on the checkbox at th...
up), college name, year of passing post-graduation, the status of M.Phil.and Ph.D. (passed/showing up/not showing up), and...
Steps to get the UGC NET 2020 application structure rectification opportunity are referenced underneath: Visit the officia...
Well, even when the UGC NET Syllabus might get updated periodically, it can never be cut short at the end time. This isn’t...
Profit & Loss Percentages & Fractions Ratio & Proportion UGC NET JRF Mathematical & Logical Reasoning: Number Series, Lett...
01 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Appl...
33 Dogri Download Download 34 Nepali Download Download 35 Manipuri Download Download 36 Assamese Download Download 37 Guja...
74 Women Studies Download Download 79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of A...
______ About Anuj Jindal Anuj Jindal, the founder, is an ex-manager from SBI, with an M.Com from Delhi School of Economics...
@AJC Edutech (OPC) Private Limited    Submit a Comment Your email address will not be published. Required fields are...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

UGC NET Apply Online

21 views

Published on

The National Eligibility Test, also known as UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET, is the test for determining the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET is considered as one of the toughest exams in India, with a success ratio of merely 6%. Wikipedia
Score/grade validity: Three years (JRF) Lifetime (for Assistant Professor)
The year started: 1989–90
Score / grade range: 0–100 (Paper I); 0–200 (Paper-II)
Qualification rate: 6% (2018)
Restrictions on attempts: No restriction
Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

UGC NET Apply Online

Step 1 - UGC NET 2020 Online Registration. Visit the NTA Official Website and click on the “Fill Online Application Form” button. ...

Step 2 - Fill Personal and Educational Details. ...

Step 3 - Upload Photographs and Signature. ...

Step 4 - Payment Procedure.

Click here to Apply UGC NET Apply Online:- https://www.anujjindal.in/ugc-net-apply-online-syllabus-selection-criteria/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

UGC NET Apply Online

  1. 1. UGC NET Apply Online, Syllabus & Selection Criteria We live in simpler times, you have to agree with me. Applying for exams earlier was such a pain for all the students, you had to send in a letter to go to the post office and mail it. But now UGC NET Apply Online task is not that difficult. All we have to do is open our laptops or even mobile phones and just with a click, boom we’ve applied for the exam. In this blog, I’m essentially going to be talking about three things: Selection procedure of UGC NET JRF exam UGC NET apply online UGC NET Syllabus I assure you, even though our generation is privileged because of the internet, we still can face issues while filling the online form. But before we get to that, let’s discuss the selection criteria, shall we? UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria In our last blog we discussed the UGC NET JRF Eligibility Criteria (UGC NET JRF Admit Card, Eligibility Criteria & Exam Result). Hence the checklist for you to know your eligibility, let’s discuss the checklist of the UGC NET JRF exam that checks your efficiency. Selection Criteria of the UGC NET JRF is one of the main features you need to study before and even after applying for the exam. Not that I want to scare you but UGC NET JRF is one the toughest selection process and a low percentage of the total candidates appearing for the exam, actually clear the exam with the required cut-off. aa +91 9999466225
  2. 2. So, let’s dive into the UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria before I scare you off any further, and let’s make sure you’re one of the few who pass the exam with flying colors. Now the UGC NET JRF Selection procedure is based on and divided into 2 tests – Paper I & Paper II. UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria – Paper I Even though both exams are tough and equally important, if I had to compare out of the two evils, Paper I is definitely a little better than Paper II. Paper I of the NET JRF exam is an objective examination that goes on for an hour constituting 50 questions. Now for every right answer, the candidate scores +2 mark (yay) and for every incorrect answer, there is no negative marking. You heard it right, no negative marking. So after you’re done attempting all the questions you’re absolutely sure about, go crazy and let your instinct guide you for the rest of the exam. Even though the marks of both, Paper I & Paper II, together make the final result, it is still advisable for the candidate to try and score the maximum marks in Paper I itself because remember, Paper I is lesser of the two evils. The National Testing Agency (NTA) instead of conducting the exam on one day, conducts the exam over a time period. Since the exam takes place online, the candidate is free to choose a date and time in the given time period. Both Paper I and Paper II take place on the same day. Now let’s discuss the exam pattern of the Paper I: Exam Duration: 60 minutes Units Questions Marks Teaching Aptitude 5 10 Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Arithmetic Reasoning 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10
  3. 3. Data Interpretation 5 10 ICT 5 10 People and Environment 5 10 Higher Education 5 10 The Qualifying marks for Paper 1 General Category are 40 and the qualifying marks for Paper 1 Reserved Category is 35. UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria – Paper II Finally, we’ve been calling this part of the exam evil for quite some time now so let’s dig into the details without wasting any more time. Paper II exam is the Second stage under the UGC NET Selection Criteria. Paper I and Paper II will be held on the same day in a span of three hours. The Overall Selection is based on the marks obtained by a candidate in both the exams, so it is very important for a student to score equally good marks in both the exams as just cracking the cut off will not help you to achieve a certificate of UGC NET JRF. Now unlike Paper I, Paper II depends on the subject you want to get your certification in. A Total of 100 questions with the same criteria as Paper I, +2 for every right answer and NO negative marking for incorrect answers (I guess, it isn’t as bad as we thought). The syllabus of Paper II is the complete syllabus of Graduation and Post Graduation of the particular subject (I think I spoke too soon about Paper II not being bad). To know more about the exam pattern and the syllabus for the UGC JRF NET Exam, head up here: UGC NET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off & Past Year Papers Total Exam Duration: 180 minutes Note: Paper I and Paper II will be set in both language English and Hindi. A candidate who is giving the exam has to secure minimum marks independently in each paper and total also. We have launched the UGC NET JRF Complete courses & Test Series for Paper I & Paper II Exam. To help you in your preparation, Get here for Past Year Papers of
  4. 4. UGC NET JRF. UGC NET JRF Selection Criteria – Let’s Brief it Up! . You have to qualify in each of the tests as per the marks prescribed by the NTA . Go crazy with all the answers you’re not sure about since there’s no negative marking ( that doesn’t mean you’ll give the entire exam on a hit and trial basis). . In all, it’s not just important to secure the cut off marks but also score enough marks to make it to the merit list. Don’t forget to check out the previous year UGC NET JRF Cut Off to know how much you need to score to pass in the UGC NET JRF result. Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit
  5. 5. Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit UGC NET Apply Online Even though our jobs have become easier with the advent of technology and the internet, it still can be hectic to fill the form online. Don’t worry I have got you covered, I have a step by step process on how to fill the form without making any mistakes. If you want to apply for UGC NET JRF you can apply straightforward from the official link below: UGC NET Apply online Note – You can access this page from desktop/laptop/mobile.
  6. 6. S.No. Exam Events Important Dates 1. Opening Date of Online Application 16th March, 2020 2. Closing Date of UGC NET JRF Online Application 15th June, 2020 3. Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced 4. Dates of Examination To be announced Let’s make this easy for you, I’m going to make a list of all the things that you need before sitting down and filling your application form. For all the people who love making lists, we already did your job so you can enjoy ticking things off in the list: Board/University declaration Ration card/Passport number/Aadhaar card number/Voter ID card number/other Government ID Qualifying degree declaration Class declaration (if pertinent) Financially Weaker Section (EWS) declaration (if pertinent) Individual with Disability (PwD) declaration (if relevant) Scanned pictures of photograph and signature in JPG position (record size of photograph: 10 kb to 200 kb, document size of signature: 4 kb to 30 kb) A legitimate email ID and portable number Changeless and correspondence address with pin code Four exam areas arranged by choice Code of NET subject for which the applicant intends to take the test (accessible in data handout) Code of post-graduation course (accessible in data handout) UGC NET JRF: Steps to Apply Online Don’t take filling the form lightly and make sure you read all the steps carefully to avoid any mistakes. Step 1: Fill UGC NET Registration Form To Apply for UGC NET 2020, you first need to visit the UGC NET page on the official site of the test. Now tap on the Fill Online Application Form button at the base of the page. On tapping the button, you’ll be redirected to another page.
  7. 7. You need to tap on the New Registration button and download the information brochure. When done, tap on the checkbox at the base of the page and tap on the ‘Click Here to Proceed’ button. On tapping the button, the UGC NET enrollment page will open on the screen. Subtleties to be filled in the enlistment structure are: Personal Details Your Name Father's Name Mother's Name Date of Birth Gender Indentification Number Identity type (Note: from December 2018 onwards, Aadhar Card is not a mandatory document for UGC NET registrations. Candidates are free to provide any other valid Government ID number such as passport number, bank account number, etc.) Contact Details Complete Postal Address Email Address Mobile Number Choose Password Password(to be chosen) Security Question (to be chosen) Security Answer When all details are filled, you can tap on the Submit button to continue further with the application procedure. When all details are submitted, an application number will be produced on the screen. You need to take note of that application number produced application number for future reference. Step 2: Fill UGC NET Application Form Next, you need to login to their enrolled account utilizing application number and password. Once signed in, you can begin filling the online application structure. Details to be filled in UGC NET Online Apply include: Exam related details: Here, you need to choose your preferences for the UGC NET test centers. Likewise, you need to choose the subject and also the job (Assistant Professor/JRF and Assistant Professor) you want. Personal data: This area incorporates your details, for example, name, sexual orientation, guardians’ name, phone number, email address, date of birth, and so on. Mailing address Permanent location Educational qualification: This incorporates filling off details, for example, the subject of postgraduate test, the status of post-graduation (passed/showing
  8. 8. up), college name, year of passing post-graduation, the status of M.Phil.and Ph.D. (passed/showing up/not showing up), and so on. Security pin: This includes filling off the security number previously given to the page. After all the subtleties are filled, you need to tap on the “Next” button. On tapping the button, and again you will be diverted to another page. Step 3: Upload Image and Signature Next, you need to upload your examined pictures and signature according to the particulars referenced in the table underneath. The examined pictures and signature ought to be in the JPEG format. Size of photo image Greater than 10 kb and less than 200 kb Size of signature image Greater than 4 kb and less than 30 kb Step 4: Pay UGC NET Application Fee You can pay the UGC NET Exam Apply charge through SBI/HDFC/Syndicate/ICICI/Paytm payment gateway (debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI). Category UGC NET Application Fee (in Rs.) General 1,000 General - EWS/OBC-NCL 500 SC/ST/PwD/Transgender 250 Step 5: Download the Confirmation Page Once you have successfully paid the UGC NET Online Apply fee, an affirmation page will be created. Take printouts of the affirmation page and save it for future reference. From there on, the UGC NET Online Apply 2020 procedure will be finished. UGC NET Application Form Correction When the UGC NET Apply Online procedure is finished, NTA offers a one-time opportunity to amend the application form (they know we’re humans and are capable of making mistakes).
  9. 9. Steps to get the UGC NET 2020 application structure rectification opportunity are referenced underneath: Visit the official website Login utilizing application number and password Click on the connection accessible for application structure amendment Make changes in the necessary fields of the application structure Click on Submit catch to present the altered application form UGC NET Exam Apply: Brief it Up! You can fill the application structure in online mode on the official site of the test as it were. UGC NET applications submitted in some other mode won’t be acknowledged You can submit just a single application form You must enter your email ID and phone number in the application form accurately as all the significant correspondence with respect to the test will be finished by NTA through email or SMS All the four stages of the application procedure (enrollment, application form filling, uploading of photograph and signature, and application fee payment) can be done together or at discrete occasions You don’t have to provide any document other than examined photograph and signature in the UGC NET Online Apply application form In the event that the affirmation page isn’t created after the payment of the application fee, this implies the transaction has been dropped. In such cases, the sum will be refunded to your account. Be that as it may, you need to make another payment for the online application form You must hold the printed duplicates of the affirmation page for future reference Since the whole UGC NET application process is on the web, you don’t have to send any archive through post/fax/by hand/email to NTA (technology really is a boon most of the time). UGC NET Syllabus Let’s discuss the thing that we as students dread and can’t survive without either. The UGC NET syllabus. Remember those days, when we used to be in school, and for any unforeseen reasons, sometimes our syllabus used to be cut short. Well, those days are long gone.
  10. 10. Well, even when the UGC NET Syllabus might get updated periodically, it can never be cut short at the end time. This isn’t school, you guys. Let’s dive into the syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 for the UGC NET. UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus We’ve already discussed the exam pattern for the UGC NET wherein we discussed the segregation of marks and questions per topic for the Paper I exam. The UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus is on the official website of the UGC Net bureau, you can find it here. So I’m not going to waste your time by copy-pasting the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus, here again, instead, I will discuss some of the important topics in each of the categories for Paper I. UGC NET JRF Teaching Aptitude: Nature, Objectives, Characteristics Learners Characteristics Factors Affecting Teaching Methods of Teaching Teaching Aids Different Approaches in Education UGC NET JRF Research Aptitude: Meaning, Characteristics & Types Steps of Research Methods of Research & Research Design Research Ethics Article, Paper, Workshop, Seminar, Conference Sampling Techniques and Types Thesis and report writing UGC NET JRF Reading Comprehension UGC NET JRF Communication: Nature & Characteristics of Communication Types of Communication Barriers to Effective Communication Process of Communication UGC NET JRF Data Interpretation:
  11. 11. Profit & Loss Percentages & Fractions Ratio & Proportion UGC NET JRF Mathematical & Logical Reasoning: Number Series, Letter Series, Codes Relationships and Classification Understanding the Structure of Arguments, Deductive, Inductive Verbal Analogies-Word Analogy, verbal Classification Venn Diagram Analytical Reasoning Indian Logic UGC NET JRF Information and Communication Technology: Meaning, Advantages, and Disadvantages General Abbreviations and Terminologies Basics of Internet and E-mailing UGC NET JRF People and Environment: People & Environment Interaction Sources of Pollution Pollutants and their Impact on Humans, Diseases, etc. UGC NET JRF Higher Education & Governance: Structure of Higher education In India, Important Apex Bodies Recent National and International Rankings, Schemes of the Government Basics of Constitution and Polity, President, Governor, etc. Now that we’ve covered all the important topics from UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus, let’s head over to Paper-II. UGC NET Syllabus – Paper II Unlike Paper I, Paper II is subjective to each of you and will depend on the subject you choose as your specialty. Most of the students choose the subject that they specialized in their post-graduation, however, there’s no hard and fast rule for this. You can choose any subject in a total of 101 subjects for the UGC NET JRF Exam. Isn’t that cool, you’ve literally got like 100 options. Here’s the list of those 101 subjects and their syllabus- Subject Code Subject Syllabus [in English] Syllabus [in Hindi]
  12. 12. 01 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics Download Download 02 Political Science Download Download 03 Philosophy Download Download 04 Psychology Download Download 05 Sociology Download Download 06 History Download Download 07 Anthropology Download Download 08 Commerce Download Download 09 Education Download Download 10 Social Work Download Download 11 Defence and Strategic Studies Download Download 12 Home Science Download Download 14 Public Administration Download Download 15 Population Studies Download Download 16 Music Download Download 17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) Download Download 18 Maithili Download Download 19 Bengali Download Download 20 Hindi Download 21 Kannada Download Download 22 Malayalam Download Download 23 Oriya Download Download 24 Punjabi Download Download 25 Sanskrit Download Download 26 Tamil Download Download 27 Telugu Download Download 28 Urdu Download Download 29 Arabic Download Download 30 English Download Download 31 Linguistics Download Download 32 Chinese Download Download
  13. 13. 33 Dogri Download Download 34 Nepali Download Download 35 Manipuri Download Download 36 Assamese Download Download 37 Gujarati Download Download 38 Marathi Download Download 39 French (French Version) Download Download 40 Spanish Download Download 41 Russian Download Download 42 Persian Download Download 43 Rajasthani Download Download 44 German Download Download 45 Japanese Download Download 46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education. Download Download 47 Physical Education Download Download 49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies Download Download 50 Indian Culture Download Download 55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management Download Download 58 Law Download Download 59 Library and Information Science Download Download 60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies Download Download 62 Comparative Study of Religions Download Download 63 Mass Communication and Journalism Download Download 65 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre Download Download 66 Museology & Conservation Download Download 67 Archaeology Download Download 68 Criminology Download Download 70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature Download Download 71 Folk Literature Download Download 72 Comparative Literature Download Download 73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama). Download
  14. 14. 74 Women Studies Download Download 79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) Download Download 80 Geography Download Download 81 Social Medicine & Community Health Download Download 82 Forensic Science Download Download 83 Pali Download Download 84 Kashmiri Download Download 85 Konkani Download Download 87 Computer Science and Applications Download Download 88 Electronic Science Download 89 Environmental Sciences Download 90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies. Download Download 91 Prakrit Download Download 92 Human Rights and Duties Download Download 93 Tourism Administration and Management. Download Download 94 Bodo Download 95 Santali Download 100 Yoga Download Download 101 Sindhi Download Download Conclusion: Applying for any exam can be a little stressful as there’s so much information that needs to be filled. Before filling the form, remember to take a deep breath and know that even if you make a mistake, you can correct it later. I hope I have given you all the information that you might. All the best!! Keep Learning!!
  15. 15. ______ About Anuj Jindal Anuj Jindal, the founder, is an ex-manager from SBI, with an M.Com from Delhi School of Economics. He also has a JRF in Commerce & Management and NET in HRM, along with more than 4 years of experience in the field of Education. Free Material English Phase 1 Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Finance Phase 2 Economics & Social Issues Phase 2 Teaching Aptitude Paper 1 Research Aptitude Paper 1 Communication Paper SEBI Securities Market Quizzes RBI Grade B SEBI Grade A UGC NET NABARD Grade A
  16. 16. @AJC Edutech (OPC) Private Limited    Submit a Comment Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Name * Email * Website Comment Submit Comment

×