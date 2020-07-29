The National Eligibility Test, also known as UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET, is the test for determining the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET is considered as one of the toughest exams in India, with a success ratio of merely 6%. Wikipedia

Score/grade validity: Three years (JRF) Lifetime (for Assistant Professor)

The year started: 1989–90

Score / grade range: 0–100 (Paper I); 0–200 (Paper-II)

Qualification rate: 6% (2018)

Restrictions on attempts: No restriction

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)



UGC NET Apply Online



Step 1 - UGC NET 2020 Online Registration. Visit the NTA Official Website and click on the “Fill Online Application Form” button. ...



Step 2 - Fill Personal and Educational Details. ...



Step 3 - Upload Photographs and Signature. ...



Step 4 - Payment Procedure.



Click here to Apply UGC NET Apply Online:- https://www.anujjindal.in/ugc-net-apply-online-syllabus-selection-criteria/



