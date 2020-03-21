Innovacion educativa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Innovación Creativa La innovación educativa es la aplicación de una idea que produce cambio planificado en procesos, servicios o productos que generan mejora en los objetivos formativos. Elementos de la Innovación Educativa Los cinco elementos básicos son:  Proceso  Fin común  Personas  Recursos  Agentes internos y externos.
  2. 2. • Promover actitudes positivas hacia el cambio y sus implicaciones. • Crear espacios para identificar, valorar, sistematizar, normalizar, aplicar y difundir las experiencias novedosas que contribuyan a la solución de problemas educativos. • Animar el desarrollo de propuestas educativas válidas que respondan a la realidad. • Promover transformaciones curriculares flexibles, creativas y participativas. • Aplicar teorías, procesos, métodos y técnicas válidas, congruentes con las necesidades de la institución. • Estimular la investigación en los docentes a partir de su propia práctica educativa. • Recuperar y sistematizar experiencias. • Compartir y transferir las experiencias educativas innovadoras para ampliar y generalizar la experiencia. • Crear condiciones permanentes para que las experiencias innovadoras se conviertan en una práctica institucionalizada.
  3. 3.  Novedad: Una innovación introduce algo nuevo en una situación dada, algo nuevo que propicia una mejora con respecto a una situación bien definida.  Intencionalidad: La innovación tiene un carácter intencional, es un cambio que deliberadamente se propone lograr una mejora. Los cambios que ocurren sin una intención y una planeación explícitas no se pueden considerar como innovaciones.  Profundidad: La innovación genera cambios en las concepciones, las actitudes y las prácticas educativas. La innovación implica una auténtica transformación. Una ruptura de los equilibrios aceptados en las estructuras, que constituyen el funcionamiento rutinario, la situación que se quiere cambiar. Cuando no se altera este funcionamiento rutinario, sólo se puede hablar de ajustes, no de innovación.  Permanencia: Se ha mantenido durante el tiempo necesario para convertirse en la nueva normalidad. Características de la Innovación Educativa
  4. 4. • Innovación disruptiva: Se define a la innovación disruptiva en educación como aquella propuesta que tiene el potencial de impactar a todo el contexto educativo. Tipos de Innovación Educativa • Innovación revolucionaria: Este tipo de innovación educativa muestra la aplicación de un nuevo paradigma y se revela como un cambio fundamental en el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje y un cambio significativo de las prácticas existentes.
  5. 5. • Innovación incremental: Es un cambio que se construye con base en los componentes de una estructura ya existente, dentro de una arquitectura o diseño ya establecido. Es decir, refina y mejora un elemento, metodología, estrategia, proceso, medio de entrega o procedimiento ya existente. • Mejora continua: Se considera que es mejora continua cuando lo que se propone son cambios que afectan parcialmente alguno de los elementos de innovación educativa sin alterar de forma relevante el proceso.
  6. 6. Tendencias de la Innovación Educativa Gamificación Educativa: Es una técnica de aprendizaje que traslada la mecánica de los juegos al ámbito educativo-profesional con el fin de conseguir mejores resultados, ya sea para absorber mejor algunos conocimientos, mejorar alguna habilidad, o bien recompensar acciones concretas, entre otros muchos objetivos. Las técnicas más utilizadas son:
  7. 7. Flipped Classroom: Esta metodología didáctica consiste en transferir ciertas tareas que habitualmente se realizan en clase al trabajo en casa. De esta forma, en el aula se realizan actividades que requieren más participación e interacción, y en casa, a través de soportes audiovisuales, se trabajan algunos ejercicios que antes se realizaban en clase. Aprendizaje Colaborativo La capacidad para trabajar en equipo, la responsabilidad y las habilidades comunicativas son algunas de las competencias básicas para el proyecto de vida y profesional de cualquier persona.

