Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE –RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE LAS CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA - DERECHO diseño ...
Enfoque cuantitativo: Usa la recolección de datos para probar hipótesis, con base en la medición numérica y el análisis es...
El Diseño de Investigación: La selección del tema y planteamiento del problema son las fases preliminares más importantes ...
Un estudio correlacional: determina si dos variables están correlacionadas o no. Esto significa analizar si un aumento o d...
La Observación es una de las técnicas de recolección de datos más importante que puede asumir muchas formas y es, a la vez...
Ventajas de la Técnica de Observación •Permite el contacto directo entre el investigador- observador con el fenómeno obser...
El Cuestionario El cuestionario es una técnica de recolección de información a partir de un formato previamente elaborado,...
Marco Teórico. El "marco teórico" (o conceptual): Es una de las fases más importantes de un trabajo de investigación, cons...
investigación jurídica Es la actividad intelectual que pretende descubrir las soluciones jurídicas adecuadas para los prob...
Son las teorías, las que brindan al investigador el apoyo inicial del conocimiento del objeto de estudio, es decir, cada p...
REFERENCIAS Material de apoyo de la plataforma SAIA universidad Fermín toro.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion edixon rodriguez

15 views

Published on

diseño de la investigacion

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Presentacion edixon rodriguez

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE –RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE LAS CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA - DERECHO diseño de la investigación ALUMNO: EDIXON RODRIGUEZ C.I.V- 17.828.907 CATEDRA: PROYECTO DE TRABAJO DE GRADO PROFESORA: NILDA SINGER SECCION: SAIA “A” BARQUISIMETO; MARZO 2019
  2. 2. Enfoque cuantitativo: Usa la recolección de datos para probar hipótesis, con base en la medición numérica y el análisis estadístico, para establecer patrones de comportamiento y probar teorías La investigación cuantitativa: es aquella el cual podemos estudiar de una forma mas precisa y mediante datos numéricos al momento de realizar un estudio . este tipo de investigación es de naturaleza numérica, es descriptiva y puede predecir el comportamiento de variables. enfoque cualitativo: son aquellas que utilizan la recolección de datos sin medición numérica para descubrir o afinar preguntas de investigación en el proceso de interpretación
  3. 3. El Diseño de Investigación: La selección del tema y planteamiento del problema son las fases preliminares más importantes para iniciar el periplo de la investigación. Cuando se tiene la certeza que el problema ha sido claramente planteado, el siguiente paso consiste en escoger un diseño de investigación que haga posible llevar a feliz término la empresa ya iniciada. Tipos de Investigación: Existen diferentes tipos de diseños de investigación. En ciencias sociales se ha hecho habitual que cada autor, de acuerdo a su experiencia, elabore su propia clasificación. Los investigadores han propuesto algunas clasificaciones basadas generalmente en criterios tales como: la naturaleza del conocimiento, el nivel de profundidad de la información, las estrategias de investigación para la búsqueda del conocimiento, etc. El método descriptivo es uno de los métodos cualitativos que se usan en investigaciones que tienen como objetivo la evaluación de algunas características de una población o situación en particular. En la investigación descriptiva, el objetivo es describir el comportamiento o estado de un número de variables.
  4. 4. Un estudio correlacional: determina si dos variables están correlacionadas o no. Esto significa analizar si un aumento o disminución en una variable coincide con un aumento o disminución en la otra variable. Estudios explicativos. Buscan encontrar las razones o causas que ocasionan ciertos fenómenos. Su objetivo último es explicar por qué ocurre un fenómeno y en que condiciones se da éste. ... Los estudios de este tipo implican esfuerzos del investigador y una gran capacidad de análisis, síntesis e interpretación. Técnicas de Recolección de Información Los instrumentos de uso más frecuente en investigación social son: la observación, la entrevista y el cuestionario.
  5. 5. La Observación es una de las técnicas de recolección de datos más importante que puede asumir muchas formas y es, a la vez, la más antigua y la más moderna de las técnicas de investigación. Está presente en cualquier actividad que el hombre desarrolle y es de gran importancia cuando se desea obtener conocimiento de las cosas. Algunos Principios en los que se basa la Observación •Se realiza observación científica cuando se tienen objetivos claros y precisos con respecto a un tema o problema de investigación. •Como la observación obedece a un propósito determinado ésta debe ser rigurosamente planificada, por lo tanto debe centrarse en lo que se desea observar para no reunir material de escaso interés. •Debe realizarse llevando por escrito las anotaciones pertinentes, y no confiarse- en la memoria. •Las observaciones no son infinitas en el espacio ni en el tiempo, es necesario entonces especificar qué se observará y en cuánto tiempo se realizará la observación. •Un requisito indispensable de los instrumentos de observación está referido a la contabilidad, validez y pertinencia. Estos requisitos hacen más valederos los datos recogidos en las observaciones.
  6. 6. Ventajas de la Técnica de Observación •Permite el contacto directo entre el investigador- observador con el fenómeno observado. •La observación puede efectuarse a fenómenos diferentes. •La observación como técnica es importante en aquellas situaciones en que los sujetos están impedidos de proporcionar la información, bien sea por defecto (retardos mentales) o por impedimentos del habla (mudos). •La observación supone que quien la realiza toma nota de los acontecimientos que generan el fenómeno, si las personas que se relacionan directamente con él quieren hablar acerca de él, pueden hacerlo, si no la observación puede continuar su curso. De allí que ésta se conciba como una técnica independiente del deseo de las personas de hablar o no. •Al estar presente el investigador en el sitio del fenómeno, puedo observarlo en el momento exacto en que éste ocurre. La entrevista: es una técnica de investigación en la que dos sujetos (investigador-investigado), se ponen de acuerdo para sostener una conversación cara a cara, o vía telefónica, acerca de un tema o interés para ambos. La entrevista como técnica para la recolección de información puede asumir dos modalidades: Estructurada y no estructurada.
  7. 7. El Cuestionario El cuestionario es una técnica de recolección de información a partir de un formato previamente elaborado, el cual deberá ser respondido en forma escrita por el informante. El cuestionario lo conforma una lista de preguntas o ítems previamente organizados, los cuales han sido extraídos de la operacionalización de las variables. De acuerdo a como se elaboren las preguntas, el cuestionario puede adoptar las siguientes modalidades. De preguntas abiertas y preguntas cerradas. Los Tipos de Preguntas En el cuestionario se elaboran diferentes tipos de preguntas Ander-Egg (1976:128), señala que éstas pueden ser: •Pregunta de Hecho: Cuando se desea tener información de hechos concretos, tangibles. Por ejemplo: ¿cuántos hijos tiene usted? •Preguntas de Acción: Cuando se quiere indagar acerca de decisiones tomadas por el individuo. Por ejemplo, ¿estudia usted esta semana? •Preguntas de Intención: Trata de averiguar en la persona lo que haría en una situación determinada. Por ejemplo, si las elecciones fueran mañana, ¿por cuál de los siguientes candidatos votaría usted?. •Preguntas de Opinión: Tratan de averiguar la opinión de una persona ante un determinado hecho o circunstancia. Por ejemplo, ¿cuál de los candidatos satisface mejor las expectativas del electorado?. Las Preguntas Índice o Preguntas Test: Tratan de buscar información sobre aquellos aspectos acerca del cual el informante es poco dado a dar información, suscitan celos en las personas interrogadas.
  8. 8. Marco Teórico. El "marco teórico" (o conceptual): Es una de las fases más importantes de un trabajo de investigación, consiste en desarrollar la teoría que va a fundamentar el proyecto con base al planteamiento del problema que se ha realizado. Los antecedentes de la investigación: se refieren a la revisión de trabajos previos sobre el tema en estudio, realizados en instituciones de educación superior. ... El desarrollo del Marco Teórico debe iniciarse con una breve introducción INVESTIGACIÓN HISTÓRICA: Este tipo de investigación busca reconstruir el pasado de la manera más objetiva y exacta posible, para lo cual de manera sistemática recolecta, evalúa, verifica y sintetiza evidencias que permitan obtener conclusiones válidas, a menudo derivadas de hipótesis.
  9. 9. investigación jurídica Es la actividad intelectual que pretende descubrir las soluciones jurídicas adecuadas para los problemas. Ley: representa la fuente jurídica formal por excelencia, y suele ser tomada como fuente única y exclusiva de la investigación jurídica. experiencias Previas Se refiere a otras investigaciones, tesis, trabajos de ascensos, publicaciones referidas al tema de investigación en el cual se analicen las mismas u otras variables relacionadas, en el mismo u otro nivel educativo. FundamentaciónTeórica: La fundamentación teórica, bases teóricas o teorías del estudio, deben ser planteadas al igual que el problema desde el contexto más macro, (teorías generales) al particular (teorías institucionales). El mismo debe ser producto de una profunda reflexión sobre la revisión bibliográfica realizada.
  10. 10. Son las teorías, las que brindan al investigador el apoyo inicial del conocimiento del objeto de estudio, es decir, cada problema posee algún referente teórico, lo que indica, que el investigador no puede hacer abstracción por el desconocimiento, salvo que su estudio se soporten en investigaciones puras o bien exploratorias. Definición deTérminos Básicos: Forma parte del marco conceptual o teórico, pues consiste en definir los términos de palabras simples o compuestas, en su lenguaje mas técnico científico que permita se pueda entender cabalmente la investigación.
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS Material de apoyo de la plataforma SAIA universidad Fermín toro.

×