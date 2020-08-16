Status epilectico en pediatría

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2019 Dra Astrid Pezoa Urgencia Pediatrica UC Estatus Epiléptico en Pediatría
Caso clínico 1 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA ...
Hoja de Ruta • Introducción • Clasificaciones • Diagnóstico • Manejo • Conclusiones
Introducción El estatus epiléptico (EE) es la urgencia neurológica más frecuente en la infancia. • Mortalidad: 3-9%, Secue...
Definiciones "Más de 30 minutos de actividad comicial continua o de dos o más convulsiones consecutivas sin recuperación c...
Clasificación La mayoría de los EE en niños se pueden ubicar en 4 grupos: 1. Convulsiones febriles atípicas 2. Lesión cere...
Etiologías Por grupos de edad, las causas más frecuentes son: Adolescentes Incumplimiento del tratamiento anticonvulsivo T...
Fisiopatología • DESPOLARIZACION: se produce una despolarización intensa y mantenida de un grupo neuronal que no es contro...
Fisiopatología Se reconocen dos fases • 1ra fase (primeros 30 min): • ↑ act. Simpatica. • ↑ PA, ↑FC Y FR, ↑ lactato, ↑ gli...
Manejo Objetivos del tratamiento: Mantener las funciones vitales • Finalizar la crisis • Evitar recurrencias • Minimizar c...
Manejo
0-5 min
0-5 minutos: Pals! 1. Estimar la gravedad del paciente 2. Determinar la prontitud y lugar adecuado para el tratamiento 3. ...
0-5 minutos: PALS! 1. Activar sistema de emergencias 2. Posicionar vía aérea y succión de secreciones 3. Oxigeno (100% por...
Diagnóstico Historia clínica completa: SAMPLE + …… • Traumatismos • Infecciones • Ingestión de tóxicos. • Descripción del ...
Examen físico Examen neurológico completo • Pupilas • Escala de Glasgow • Movimientos focales • Signos externos de traumat...
Laboratorio No es prioridad tomar exámenes, lo primero es detener la convulsión!! • Hemograma - PCR • Perfil bioquímico , ...
5-20 min
5-20 min 1. Administración rápida de medicamentos 2. Considerar dosis adicional a los 5 minutos de la previa 3. Benzodiace...
Benzodiazepinas Diazepam Lorazepam Midazolam Vía de administración Ev, rectal Ev Ev, IM, Nasal, Bucal, rectal Inicio de ac...
5-20 min 1. Reevaluar 3-5 minutos después de la 1ª dosis de Benzodiazepinas. 2. Si la convulsión continúa, a continuación,...
20-40 min
Segundo Fármaco
EEG • Sirve para demostrar el carácter epiléptico de una crisis. • Definir algunos síndromes epilépticos. • No permita dia...
Imágenes • TC (de elección) y RM (la mas sensible) • Indicar neuroimagen en pacientes que presentan deterioro cognitivo, d...
20-40 min Si la convulsión continúa, administrar el medicamento 3er. • Si continúa convulsión, (independientemente del tie...
40-60 min - Anestésicos - Ketamina - Tiopental - Propofol - Anestésicos inhalatorios
Estudio adicional SE REFRACTARIO PROLONGADO: • Convulsiones persisten mas de 24 hs: – Orina: Ácidos orgánicos, porfirinas,...
Caso clínico 1 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA ...
Caso clínico 1 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA 100/66 Temp 39,2 - - - - -...
Caso clínico 2 • David 5 años • Padres describen convulsion en domicilio, • Ingresa comprometido de conciencia parcialment...
Caso clínico 2 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 122 FR 20 Sat 98% PA 100/66 Temp 37,6 - - - - -...
Caso clínico 3 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 62 FR 14 Sat 85% PA 8...
Caso clínico 3 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 62 FR 12 Sat 80% PA 80/46 Temp 39,2 - - - - - -...
Conclusiones • El Status convulsivo es la primera emergencia neurológica • Genera importante morbimortalidad • Pudiese pre...
Referencias • An update in the initial management of paediatric status epilepticus, Ben Lawtona,b,c, Tessa Davisd, Henry G...
Gracias
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Status epilectico en pediatría
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Status epilectico en pediatría

15 views

Published on

Status Epiléptico en pediatría, manejo en el servicio de Urgencia Pediátrico, seminario residentes 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Status epilectico en pediatría

  1. 1. 2019 Dra Astrid Pezoa Urgencia Pediatrica UC Estatus Epiléptico en Pediatría
  2. 2. Caso clínico 1 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA 100/66 Temp 39,2 • Movimientos tónico clónicos generalizados • Que hacemos con nuestro paciente?
  3. 3. Hoja de Ruta • Introducción • Clasificaciones • Diagnóstico • Manejo • Conclusiones
  4. 4. Introducción El estatus epiléptico (EE) es la urgencia neurológica más frecuente en la infancia. • Mortalidad: 3-9%, Secuelas 1/3 de los pacientes egresados de UPC • La incidencia del estado epiléptico varia entre 10-70/100.000 niños, siendo mayor en el 1er año de vida. • En pacientes epilépticos, entre el 2-20% tendrá al menos un EE a lo largo de su vida. • Entre el 12-30% de los casos el EE es la forma de inicio de una epilepsia.
  5. 5. Definiciones "Más de 30 minutos de actividad comicial continua o de dos o más convulsiones consecutivas sin recuperación completa de la conciencia entre las convulsiones". “ Crisis convulsivas generalizadas que persisten por más de 5 min, o crisis continuas no convulsivas, o convulsiones focales >15 min, o dos o más eventos de crisis sin recuperación completa del estado de conciencia entre ellas”
  6. 6. Clasificación La mayoría de los EE en niños se pueden ubicar en 4 grupos: 1. Convulsiones febriles atípicas 2. Lesión cerebral aguda o transtorno metabólico 3. Epiléptico conocido 4. Enfermedades degenerativas
  7. 7. Etiologías Por grupos de edad, las causas más frecuentes son: Adolescentes Incumplimiento del tratamiento anticonvulsivo Traumatismos Tumores Epilepsia Tóxicos Lactantes y niños Convulsiones febriles Infecciones Intoxicaciones Malformaciones congénitas Epilepsia Alteración hidroelectrolítica o metabólicas
  8. 8. Fisiopatología • DESPOLARIZACION: se produce una despolarización intensa y mantenida de un grupo neuronal que no es controlada por los sistemas inhibitorios. • EXPANSION: la descarga se expande hacia áreas adyacentes y el tronco cerebral, dando lugar a una crisis generalizadas
  9. 9. Fisiopatología Se reconocen dos fases • 1ra fase (primeros 30 min): • ↑ act. Simpatica. • ↑ PA, ↑FC Y FR, ↑ lactato, ↑ glicemia, ↑ cortisol, ↓ pH por acidosis metabólica. ↑ flujo sanguíneo cerebral • 2da fase: • ↓ GC y la presión de perfusión cerebral. ↑ daño neuronal producido ya por hipoxia, acidosis láctica y metabolismo anaerobio
  10. 10. Manejo Objetivos del tratamiento: Mantener las funciones vitales • Finalizar la crisis • Evitar recurrencias • Minimizar complicaciones derivadas del tratamiento • Evaluar y tratar causas subyacentes
  11. 11. Manejo
  12. 12. 0-5 min
  13. 13. 0-5 minutos: Pals! 1. Estimar la gravedad del paciente 2. Determinar la prontitud y lugar adecuado para el tratamiento 3. Prevenir la progresión a insuficiencia respiratoria, shock o paro 4. No precisa exámenes 5. Determinar la alteración funcional más probable, establecer un diagnóstico fisiopatológico
  14. 14. 0-5 minutos: PALS! 1. Activar sistema de emergencias 2. Posicionar vía aérea y succión de secreciones 3. Oxigeno (100% por mascarilla de no recirculación) 4. Monitorización, Saturómetro, Presión sanguínea no invasiva, Temperatura, Capnografía. 5. Hemoglucotest. 6. 2 vías venosas periféricas tan pronto como se pueda Si no hay acceso IV en cinco minutos… • Midazolam bucal, nasal, IM • diazepam rectal o acceso IO
  15. 15. Diagnóstico Historia clínica completa: SAMPLE + …… • Traumatismos • Infecciones • Ingestión de tóxicos. • Descripción del inicio de la crisis • Características, evolución y duración • Historia de su epilepsia, fármacos, cumplimiento terapéutico. • Desarrollo psicomotor, historia perinatal y antecedentes familiares.
  16. 16. Examen físico Examen neurológico completo • Pupilas • Escala de Glasgow • Movimientos focales • Signos externos de traumatismos. • Resto del examen neurológico según estado del paciente….
  17. 17. Laboratorio No es prioridad tomar exámenes, lo primero es detener la convulsión!! • Hemograma - PCR • Perfil bioquímico , electrolitos, calcio y magnesio. • Glicemia • GSV • Niveles séricos de los anticonvulsivantes • Tóxicos en casos de sospecha • Punción lumbar y cultivo de LCR • En todo paciente con sospecha de cuadro infeccioso • En todo paciente con Status menor de 12 meses • En todo paciente con status febril
  18. 18. 5-20 min
  19. 19. 5-20 min 1. Administración rápida de medicamentos 2. Considerar dosis adicional a los 5 minutos de la previa 3. Benzodiacepina es considerado el PRIMER MEDICAMENTO en el tratamiento del estado epiléptico. 4. Si una benzodiacepina se le dio en el hogar, ordenar segunda dosis 5. Si no se obtiene el acceso IV o no espera obtener dentro de los 5 minutos, utilice la opción de acceso no – IV • Mientras continuar buscando vía…
  20. 20. Benzodiazepinas Diazepam Lorazepam Midazolam Vía de administración Ev, rectal Ev Ev, IM, Nasal, Bucal, rectal Inicio de acción Inicio 1 min Inicio 3 min Inicio 1 min Duración Efecto 20-30 min Efecto 12-24 hrs Efecto antiepiléptico corto dosis 0,3mg/kg ev 0,2-0,5 mg/kg r 0,1-0,2mg/kg 0,1 mg/kg ev 0,3 mg/kg In 0,2-0,3mg/kg im 0,3-0,5 mg/kg ib Efectos colaterales Sedación 20-60% Depresión respiratoria 30 % Hipotensión 1-2% Idem <sedación Idem < depresión respiratoria
  21. 21. 5-20 min 1. Reevaluar 3-5 minutos después de la 1ª dosis de Benzodiazepinas. 2. Si la convulsión continúa, a continuación, administrar la segunda dosis y ordenar el segundo medicamento. 3. Si la convulsión continúa después de 5 minutos, administrar el SEGUNDO MEDICAMENTO
  22. 22. 20-40 min
  23. 23. Segundo Fármaco
  24. 24. EEG • Sirve para demostrar el carácter epiléptico de una crisis. • Definir algunos síndromes epilépticos. • No permita diagnosticar o excluir epilepsia por sí mismo. No cambia la conducta en primera instancia, salvo en Status no convulsivo.
  25. 25. Imágenes • TC (de elección) y RM (la mas sensible) • Indicar neuroimagen en pacientes que presentan deterioro cognitivo, déficits neurológicos después de la convulsión, sospecha de HTEC o TEC • En Status convulsivo no febril sin antecedentes de epilepsia También previo a PL en paciente con signos focales
  26. 26. 20-40 min Si la convulsión continúa, administrar el medicamento 3er. • Si continúa convulsión, (independientemente del tiempo transcurrido): • 4º medicamento según neurología pediátrica y la recomendación de UPC. • Agilizar traslado a la UPC.
  27. 27. 40-60 min - Anestésicos - Ketamina - Tiopental - Propofol - Anestésicos inhalatorios
  28. 28. Estudio adicional SE REFRACTARIO PROLONGADO: • Convulsiones persisten mas de 24 hs: – Orina: Ácidos orgánicos, porfirinas, sulfatos – Hormonas tiroideas en suero, tirotropina, Ac-antiperoxidasa (enf. Autoinmune) – Marcadores de enfermedad del colágeno – Ac-anti NMDA, imágenes de abdomen para ver tumores – Marcadores de síndrome paraneoplásico (anti Hu, Yo, Ri) • Si persiste mas de 72 horas: – RM con gadolinio cerebral – Angiografía (vasculitis) – CSF neurotransmisores – Biopsia cerebral
  29. 29. Caso clínico 1 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA 100/66 Temp 39,2 • Movimientos tónico clónicos generalizados • Que hacemos con nuestro paciente?
  30. 30. Caso clínico 1 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 122 FR 30 Sat 85% PA 100/66 Temp 39,2 - - - - - - - - - -
  31. 31. Caso clínico 2 • David 5 años • Padres describen convulsion en domicilio, • Ingresa comprometido de conciencia parcialmente reactivo • SV • Fc 98 FR 20 Sat 98% PA 100/66 Temp 37,6 • Responder a estimulos tactiles y dolorosos • Que hacemos con nuestro paciente?
  32. 32. Caso clínico 2 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 122 FR 20 Sat 98% PA 100/66 Temp 37,6 - - - - - - - - - -
  33. 33. Caso clínico 3 • David 5 años • Ingresa convulsionando al reanimador traido por sus padres • SV • Fc 62 FR 14 Sat 85% PA 80/46 Temp 39,2 • Luego de dos dosis de benzodiazepinas en el reanimador David siguen convulsionando y adquiere una coloración cianótica • Que hacemos con nuestro paciente?
  34. 34. Caso clínico 3 Manejo Pals Manejo farmacólogico Estudio Hospitalización Fc 62 FR 12 Sat 80% PA 80/46 Temp 39,2 - - - - - - - - - -
  35. 35. Conclusiones • El Status convulsivo es la primera emergencia neurológica • Genera importante morbimortalidad • Pudiese presentarse en un paciente con o sin antecedentes y eso nos modifica el manejo • El manejo es secuencial y con metas de tiempo establecidas. La primera parte del manejo es PALS. • Fármacos como el Levetiracetam y Ácido Valproico se pueden considerar de segunda línea • Como 4ta línea pudiésemos usar anestésicos  UCI
  36. 36. Referencias • An update in the initial management of paediatric status epilepticus, Ben Lawtona,b,c, Tessa Davisd, Henry Goldst eina,b, and Andrew Tagge, www.co-pediatrics.com • Modern Inhalational Anesthetics for Refractory Status Epilepticus, 2015 THE CANADIAN JOURNAL OF NEUROL OGICAL SCIENCES INC. • Revisión del estado epiléptico convulsivo pediátrico y su manejo antiepiléptico, Rev Med Chile 2016; 144: 83-93 • Drug management for acute tonic-clonic convulsions including convulsive status epilepticus in children (Review), C ochrane Database of Systematic Reviews • Seizures in the paediatric emergency department Ben Lawton1,2 and Natalie Deuble1, Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health 52 (2016) 147–150 • Convulsiones, Juan Carlos Molina Cabañero, Mercedes de la Torre Espí, Servicio Urgencias. Hospital Infantil Univ ersitario Niño Jesús. Madrid. • Pediatric status epilepticus: improved management with new drug therapies?, Alberto Verrotti, To link to this arti cle: https://doi.org/10.1080/14656566.2017.1323873 • Management of Pediatric Status Epilepticus, Curr Treat Options Neurol (2014) 16:301 • Randomized Trial of Three Anticonvulsant Medications for Status Epilepticus, n engl j med 381;22 nejm.org Novem ber 28, 2019
  37. 37. Gracias

×