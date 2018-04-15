2 p tecn 9.odt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉ...
DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símbolo...
LAS FUENTES DE ENERGÍA Se denominanfuentesde energíaorecursosenergéticosatodosaquellosmaterialesyfenómenosque pueden propo...
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉESUN CIRCUITO SENCILLO?-DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICODE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO-LA ENERGÍA:FORMASY FUENTES- CONCEPTO-ACTIVIDADCOMPLEMENTARIA COMPETENCIAS(S):RECONOCEEIDENTIFICA LAS FORMAS Y FUENTES DE ENERGÍA,QUE UTILIZA EL HOMBRE EN SU VIDA DIARIA Y CÓMO FUNCIONA UN CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO. DANE CLASE GRADO FECHA INICIO FECHA FINALIZACIÓN INTENSIDAD HORARIA 279177000222 10 a 12 9 – 2,1 Martes, 10 - 04 - 2018 Jueves,26 –04 - 2018 4TA, 1RA 1 H PLANEADOR DE CLASE APERTURA: Retroalimentación, pre saberes, significación (Por qué y para qué) RETROALIMENTACIÓN 1. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,uncircuitoeléctrico,de unbombilloyuntoma corriente que hayaensu casa. 2. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, unplanocontodas lasinstalacioneseléctricasde su casa. 3. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, una maquetacon6 artefactosque necesitenestar conectadosa un circuitoeléctrico. 4. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,investiga,unartefactoeléctricodoméstico ydescom póngaloensuspartes. 5. Traer para lapróximaclase cable eléctricodelgadoaproximadamente número18,un interruptorunapila cuadrada enlo posible,ocualquierotra,unplafónpequeñoyunbombilloparael plafón,unacintaaislante, una tablatriplex delgada,tamañocartaenloposible,alicate ydestornillador,enequiposde 3estudiantes máximo. CLASE 10 DESARROLLO: Actividad central de clase: Exposición didáctica, actividad individual, grupal, otra. ¿QUÉ ES UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO? Un circuitosencilloconstade unmínimode tres elementosque se requierenpara completaruncircuitoeléctricoque efectivamentefuncione:unafuentede electricidad (pila),untrayectooconductor por el cual fluyalaelectricidad(alambre) yunresistor eléctrico(lámpara) que puedesercualquierdispositivoque requieraelectricidadpara funcionar.La siguienteilustraciónmuestrauncircuitosencilloque constade unapila,dos alambresyuna bombilla.El flujode electricidadsale del terminal de altovoltaje (+) de la pila,pasapor la bombilla(encendiéndose),yregresaal terminal negativo(-),enunflujo continuo.
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símboloselectrónicosde lapila,interruptorybombilla. LA ENERGÍA:FORMAS Y FUENTES CONCEPTO La energíaestádefinidacomolacapacidadde un cuerpopara realizaruntrabajo,o la capacidadque tiene alguienoalgode realizaruna actividad. Esta definiciónse deduce de hechoscomolossiguientes:todosloscuerpostienenenergía -ycuantomás energíatiene uncuerpo,mayoresla cantidadde trabajo que realiza-;laenergíase necesitaparahacer cualquieractividad - moverse,pensar,ponerenmarchamáquinas,etc.-;laenergíacambialas propiedadesde loscuerpos - cuandoun cuerporecibe odesprende energía,cambia. La energíaesloque hace que todofuncione.Sinenergíanopodríanfuncionarlasmáquinas,ni podrían producirse losprocesos vitales,porloque nosería posible lavida.Enresumen,puede decirse que laenergía interviene entodoslosfenómenosque ocurrenenel Universo:desdeel movimientode unobjetivoala transformaciónde unasustanciaenotra. FORMAS DE ENERGÍA Entre todaslasformas de energíaque existenestán: ENERGÍA CALORÍFICA:Eslaenergíageneradapor el cambioenla temperaturade loscuerpos. ENERGÍA SONORA:Esla energíaproducidaporla vibraciónde loscuerpos. ENERGÍA LUMINOSA:Es la energíaproducidapor los cuerposque emite luz. ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA:Es la energíaproporcionadaporla corriente eléctrica. ENERGÍA CINÉTICA:Esla energíaproducidapor el movimientoyque produce transformacionesenlavelocidad de loscuerpos. ENERGÍA QUÍMICA:Es laenergíaque está contenidaenlosalimentos,loscombustibles,lassustanciasquímicas que producentransformacionesque implicanunaovariasreaccionesquímicas. ENERGÍA RADIANTE:Esla que emitenlasantenasde lasemisorasde televisión,que produce,entre otrascosas, transformacionesenlasonoridadoluminosidadde losaparatosque lareciben(televisores).
  3. 3. LAS FUENTES DE ENERGÍA Se denominanfuentesde energíaorecursosenergéticosatodosaquellosmaterialesyfenómenosque pueden proporcionarenergía. El petróleo,el carbón,el gasnatural,lamadera,losmineralesde uranio,el Sol,el vientoylascorrientesde agua sonlas principalesfuentesde energíahoyendía. Las fuentesde energíase clasificansegúnseanrenovablesynorenovables. ENERGÍASRENOVABLESSonaquellasque existenencantidadesilimitadasynose agotan. Porejemplo,la energíasolar,la energíahidráulica(agua),laenergíaeólica(viento). ENERGÍASNO RENOVABLESSonaquellasque existenencantidadeslimitadasenlaNaturaleza,de formaque se agotan a medidaque se vanutilizando.Porejemplo,laenergíadel petróleo,laenergíadel carbón,laenergía del gas natural. CLASE 11 CIERRE – APERTURA: Socialización, actividad complementaria, Tareas. Evaluación según SIEE SOCIALIZACIÓN VIDEO: PROYECTO FSICA - FUENTE CON MOLINO ( MATERIAL RECICLADO) VIDEO: Cómo Hacer Un Carrusel (Muy fácil de hacer) 1. En MicrosoftPowerPoint,conhojade presentación,realizalassiguientesactividades: a. Escoge un elementode fuentesyformasde energía(molino,barcode vapor,etc.) e investigasobre él,su historia,modelos,generaciones,funciones,formasysuspartes. b. Realizaal final unacartelerade unadiapositivaconimágenesytexto,sobre el elementoescogido, utilizando lasherramientasde PowerPoint. c. Crea,e inventa,conmaterial de reciclaje,el elementoque escogióparael trabajoenPowerPoint. d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoescogidoporti. e.El trabajo se hará enequiposde 4 estudiantesmáximo. f.Traer, exponerel trabajoyel proyectoel día martes1 o jueves3 de mayode 2018. Segúncorrespondala clase de tecnología. CLASE 12

