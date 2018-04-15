2 p tecn 8.odt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉESUN CIRCUITO SENCILLO?-ARTEFACTOSTECNOLÓGICOS- EJEMPLOS DE ARTEFACTOSTECNOLÓGICOS-ACTIVIDAD COMPLEMENTARIA COMPETENCIAS(S):RECONOCEEIDENTIFICA LOS DIFERENTES ARTEFACTOSTECNOLÓGICOS,QUE UTILIZA EL HOMBRE EN SU VIDA DIARIA. DANE CLASE GRADO FECHA INICIO FECHA FINALIZACIÓN INTENSIDAD HORARIA 279177000222 10 a 12 8 – 1,2 Lunes,09 - 04 - 2018 Miércoles,25 - 04 - 2018 2DA, 3RA 1 H PLANEADOR DE CLASE APERTURA: Retroalimentación, pre saberes, significación (Por qué y para qué) RETROALIMENTACIÓN 1. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,uncircuitoeléctrico,de unbombilloyuntoma corriente que hayaensu casa. 2. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, unplanocontodas lasinstalacioneseléctricasde su casa. 3. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, una maquetacon6 artefactosque necesitenestar conectadosa un circuitoeléctrico. 4. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,investiga,unartefactoeléctricodoméstico ydescom póngaloensuspartes. 5. Traer para lapróximaclase cable eléctricodelgadoaproximadamente número18,un interruptorunapila cuadrada enlo posible,ocualquierotra,unplafónpequeñoyunbombilloparael plafón,unacintaaislante, una tablatriplex delgada,tamañocartaenloposible,alicate ydestornillador,enequiposde 3estudiantes máximo. CLASE 10 DESARROLLO: Actividad central de clase: Exposición didáctica, actividad individual, grupal, otra. ¿QUÉ ES UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO? Un circuitosencilloconstade unmínimode tres elementosque se requierenpara completaruncircuitoeléctricoque efectivamentefuncione:unafuentede electricidad (pila),untrayectooconductor por el cual fluyalaelectricidad(alambre) yunresistor eléctrico(lámpara) que puedesercualquierdispositivoque requieraelectricidadpara funcionar.La siguienteilustraciónmuestrauncircuitosencilloque constade unapila,dos alambresyuna bombilla.El flujode electricidadsale del terminal de altovoltaje (+) de la pila,pasapor la bombilla(encendiéndose),yregresaal terminal negativo(-),enunflujo continuo.
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símboloselectrónicosde lapila,interruptorybombilla. ARTEFACTOS TECNOLÓGICOS Los artefactostecnológicossonlosDISPOSITIVOSconcebidosycreadospor el hombre de maneradeliberada para solventarnecesidadesofacilitarciertastareas,empleandoparasuconstrucciónyfuncionamientolas virtudesde latécnicay la CIENCIA. Los artefactostecnológicossuelenserobjetosmaterialesdesplazables,abocadosal cumplimientode una funciónpuntual,que porlogeneral buscaampliarloslímitesmaterialesdelcuerpohumano. EJEMPLOS DE ARTEFACTOSTECNOLÓGICOS LA RUEDA. Aunque noloparezca,la ruedaes unode los primerísimosartefactostecnológicosde lahistoriade la humanidad.Suinvenciónse pierdeenlamemoriade lostiempos,peroesvital parael surgimientode tecnologíasposterioresypara el desarrollode lasprimerasmáquinashumanas,precursoresde latecnología actual. EL LIBRO.Otro inventoinsospechadamente tecnológico,porloacostumbradosque estamosaél y loantiguode sus diseñosiniciales,el libroesel soporte textual porexcelenciayesimposible producirlosinunamaquinaria técnicaespecializada,imprenta. LICUADORA.Inicialmente bautizadacomovibradoraporsusinventoresnorteamericanos,esunode los electrodomésticosmásusualesenlacocinacontemporánea,permitiendolacreaciónde mixturasmásomenos uniformesde diversosalimentosysustancias. TELEVISOR.Uno de losgrandesartefactosdel sigloXX,cuyoimpactoenlavidahumana revolucionólamanera enque entendíamoslacomunicaciónylainformación.Se tratade unartefactode recepciónyreproducciónde señalesaudiovisuales,parte final de todounsistemade captaciónde imágenescuyosorígenesse remontanal del cine y lafotografía. HORNOMICROONDAS.Otroelectrodomésticode usopopularennuestrostiempos,operasobre losalimentos a partir de la generaciónde ondaselectromagnéticasde unos2,45 GHz de frecuencia,lasuficiente para calentare inclusococinar.
  3. 3. SECADORDE CABELLO.Si bienlosprimerossecadoreseranfijosyaparatosos,el secadorportátil que hoytodos tenemosse remontaalas primeras décadasdel sigloXX.Sufuncionamientohamejoradodesde entonces,pero sigue siendounode losaparatosde mayor consumoeléctricode unacasa contemporáneacualquiera. CALEFACTOR.Si bienunode losprimerosusosde la electricidadfuelageneraciónluz,conellavinola generaciónde calor.Las diversasposibilidadesde estufaeléctricaocalentadoresde aguaque operanenbase al principiode lasresistenciaseléctricassonpruebade ello. GUITARRA ELÉCTRICA.Inventadaen1931, se trata del primerinstrumentomusical que empleael principiode la inducciónmagnéticaparaemitirsonidos,eneste caso,apartir de la vibraciónde unconjuntode cuerdasde metal. CÁMARA FOTOGRÁFICA.El origende lacámara fotográficase remontaa finalesdel sigloXIX,cuandola empresade capturar técnicamente laimagenempezóaserunsueñoalcanzable.Lacámara contemporáneaes frutode laevolucióntecnológicade ópticamoderna,químicaycomputarización. CONTROLREMOTO. Los mandosa distanciasonartefactostecnológicosde usocomúnendiversasindustrias hoyen día, como laautomotriz,latelevisiónyotroselectrodomésticos,e inclusolaindustriadel juguete.Es hechoposible graciasala manipulaciónelectrónicadel infrarrojoylasseñalesde radio. VIDEOCÁMARA.El pasológicodespuésde lacámara fotográficayel inventode latelevisiónyel cine.Capturar imágenesenmovimientos,convertirlasenseñaleselectrónicasyalmacenarlasenundispositivoportátil eshoy endía tan usual,que ni siquierareparamosenla maravillaque entrañasemejanteposibilidad,impensable apenashace un siglo. COMPUTADORAS.La gran revolucióntecnológicade finalesdel sigloXXhabríasidoimposible sinlas computadorasmodernas,aparatosformidablescomparadosconlascalculadorasy sistemasde tarjetas perforadasque fueronalgunavez.Entantoherramientamultifacéticayveloz,ysistemade gestiónde datos, revolucionóparasiempre el trabajoylasrelacionessocialeshumanas,engendrandotodaunagama de artefactos“inteligentes”. TELÉFONO MÓVIL.Este dispositivoinalámbricoelectrónico,capazde conectarse a una redde telefoníay transmisiónde datos,permite hoyendíamúltiplesfuncionesadicionalesyse ha convertidoenunimplemento indispensable enlavidacontemporánea.Se estimaque hayhoyendía la mismacantidadde celularesactivos que de personasenel mundo. MEMORIA DE ALMACENAMIENTOSECUNDARIO.Disquetes,casetes,Discoscompactos(CD) oDVD,y ahora memoriasextraibles(pendrive),lossoportesde almacenamientosecundarioportátilessonartefactos indispensablesenel mundohipercomputarizadode hoy,puespermitenllevarconsigofísicamente todotipode informacióndigital. GPS. El Global PositioningSystemconstituye unaformasegurayrápidade ubicaciónsatelital encualquier parte de latierra,con un rango de precisiónvariable.Susorígenesmilitares(el Departamentode Defensade losEE.UU) no impidieronsucomercializaciónyaplicaciónaotrostiposde aparato tecnológico,como automóvilesoteléfonosinteligentes. RELOJ INTELIGENTE (Smartwatch).Laevolucióndel reloj de pulseraelectrónico,asuvezversión contemporáneadel reloj clásicode pulsera.Estosrelojesexcedenlamerafuncionalidadde registroelectrónico del tiempo(locual yaes bastante decir),incorporandomuchasopciones“inteligentes”de lacomputación. LECTOR DE LIBROSELECTRÓNICOS.Una versiónmodernadel libro,concapacidadpara albergarunnúmero elevadode documentos,librose inclusoimágenesfotográficas,todoapuntandoaunmodelode lectura tradicional,peroincorporadoal aprovechamientodel almacenaje digital. REPRODUCTORES MUSICALES. Marchando al ritmo de la computarizaciónylossoportessecundarios,los reproductoresportátilesde músicasonunaccesoriocomúny popular,desde que se hicieronminúsculosy cómodos,a puntode llevarse enunbolsillo. ARMAS DE FUEGO. Desgraciadamente,lanecesidadde hacerdañotambiénhaanidadoenlatecnología. Constantementesurgennuevasformasde armasautomáticase inclusocomputarizadas,empleadasenguerras y otras formasde violencia. LINTERNASY LÁMPARASPORTÁTILES.La luz,esa gran necesidadhumana,hasidodomesticadagraciasa la cienciayla técnica.Disponemosde aparatosdiminutoscapacesde iluminaruncuarto entero,ode enfocar su
  4. 4. luzen unhaz determinadocomoseñalador. Fuente:http://www.ejemplos.co/20-ejemplos-de-artefactos-tecnologicos/#ixzz5CCdZtQ1d CLASE 11 CIERRE – APERTURA: Socialización, actividad complementaria, Tareas. Evaluación según SIEE SOCIALIZACIÓN VIDEO: Cómo Hacer Un Carrusel (Muy fácil de hacer) VIDEO: Como Fazer um Aspirador de P Caseiro 1. En MicrosoftPowerPoint,conhojade presentación,realizalassiguientesactividades: a. Escoge un elementoentreun,televisor,laLicuadora,laplancha,hornomicroondas,el ventiladore investiga sobre ellos,suhistoria,marcas,modelos,generaciones,funciones,formasysuspartes. b. Realizaal final unacartelerade unadiapositivaconimágenes,sonido,diseño,movimientoytexto,sobre el elementoescogido, utilizandolasherramientasde PowerPoint. c. Crea,e inventa,conmaterial de reciclaje,el elementoque escogióparael trabajoenPowerPoint. d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoescogidoporti. e.El trabajo se hará enequiposde 4 estudiantesmáximo. f.Traer, exponerel trabajoyel proyectoel día lunes30 de abril o miércoles2de mayo de 2018. Según correspondalaclase de tecnología. CLASE 12

