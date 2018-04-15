2 p tecn 7.odt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉESUN CIRCUITO SENCILLO?-DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICODE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO-IMPACTODELA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA MEDICINA-UN POCODE HISTORIA-TOMOGRAFÍA COMPUTARIZADA-ACTIVIDADCOMPLEMENTARIA COMPETENCIAS(S): RECONOCEEIDENTIFICA EL IMPACTODE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA MEDICINA, QUE UTILIZA EL HOMBRE EN SU VIDA DIARIA Y CÓMO FUNCIONA UN CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO DANE CLASE GRADO FECHA INICIO FECHA FINALIZACIÓN INTENSIDAD HORARIA 279177000222 10 a 12 7 – 2,1 Martes, 10 - 04 - 2018 Martes, 24 –04 - 2018 2DA, 5TA. 1 H PLANEADOR DE CLASE APERTURA: Retroalimentación, pre saberes, significación (Por qué y para qué) RETROALIMENTACIÓN 1. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, enuna diapositiva,uncircuitoeléctrico,de unbombilloyuntomacorriente que haya ensu casa. 2. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, unplanocon todas lasinstalacioneseléctricasde sucasa. 3. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, una maquetacon 6 artefactosque necesitenestarconectadosauncircuito eléctrico. 4. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, e investigasobre lalicuadoraydescompongaensuspartes. 5. Traer para lapróximaclase cable eléctricodelgadoaproximadamente número18,un interruptorpequeño, una pilacuadrada enloposible,ocualquierotra,unplafónpequeñoyunbombilloparael plafón,unacinta aislante,unatablatriplex delgada,tamañocartaenlo posible,alicateydestornillador,enequiposde 3 estudiantesmáximo. CLASE 10 DESARROLLO: Actividad central de clase: Exposición didáctica, actividad individual, grupal, otra. ¿QUÉ ES UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO? Un circuitosencilloconstade unmínimode tres elementosque se requierenpara completaruncircuitoeléctricoque efectivamentefuncione:unafuentede electricidad (pila),untrayectooconductor por el cual fluyalaelectricidad(alambre) yunresistor eléctrico(lámpara) que puedesercualquierdispositivoque requieraelectricidadpara funcionar.La siguienteilustraciónmuestrauncircuitosencilloque constade unapila,dos alambresyuna bombilla.El flujode electricidadsale del terminal de altovoltaje (+) de la pila,pasapor la bombilla(encendiéndose),yregresaal terminal negativo(-),enunflujo continuo.
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguientees undiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símboloselectrónicosde lapila,interruptorybombilla. IMPACTO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA MEDICINA Actualmente latecnologíaesunfactorvital para el desarrolloyevoluciónde unasociedadconsedde perfeccionamiento,lanuestra;relativamenteel aporte de latecnologíaesesencial entodaslasáreas,perose hace imprescindible enloque respectaalamedicina.Consideramosque debe existirunainterrelaciónentre medicinaytecnología,yaque el manejode losequiposmédicosde altacomplejidadsonparte de losavances tecnológicosque se hanvenidoefectuandoatravésdel tiempo. En losúltimosañoslatecnologíase ha caracterizadopor tenerauge enel avance vertiginosode laciencia. El desarrollotecnológicohapropiciadouncambioasombrosoenlamedicina;suavance hapermitidoconocer infinidadde procesosque explicanel porqué de muchasenfermedades,de eventosque ocurrenenel organismohumanoyde lasconsecuenciasde relacionarse consuentorno. Esto ha generadounaformamás simple del razonamientoenlaejecucióndel actomédico,surgiendodos tendenciasdistintasde pensamiento:Unaenlaque se investiga,reflexionayestudiapermanentemente acerca de losprocesosy otra enla que se aplicalatecnología. Gracias a la tecnologíaenel ejerciciode lamedicinase hanlogradolascondicionesóptimasparalospacientes encualquierintervenciónquirúrgica.Actualmente,se llegaronautilizarlosavancestecnológicosno sólopara curar sinotambiénpara prevenirlasenfermedades;yposteriormenteparatodotipode investigaciónmédica, la cual gracias a la tecnologíaha realizadoimportantesdescubrimientos.Losexpertosse hanocupadode la incorporaciónde losavancestecnológicosenlaprácticade la medicina,porloque se prevé uncambioradical de la cienciamédicaenel futuro. UN POCO DE HISTORIA: La tecnologíahatenidounamarcada evoluciónencuantoa la medicinayal mismotiempoacausadoun gran impactoennuestrasociedad. EN LA LÍNEA DEL TIEMPO VARIOSSON LOS AVANCESTECNOLÓGICOSDESDELA MEDICINA:1895 W. C. Roentengdescubre losrayosX,loscualesluegofueronmejorados,conel pasodel tiempo. 1921 por primeravezse utilizaunmicroscopioenunaoperación;actualmenteenvezde microscopios,se utilizalatécnica“endoscopia”pararealizarcualquierintervenciónquirúrgicademasiadopequeñaparalavista humana.Esta técnicapermite revisartejidospormediode unaminúsculalamparitacolocadaal borde de un delgadoalambre elaboradoconfibraóptica.Graciasa la endoscopiase hanpodidorealizarcirugíasconla menoragresividadhaciael paciente,yaque antesse requeríade una aberturagrande y ahora solamente hay que realizarunpequeñocorte. 1942 se utilizaporprimeravezun riñónartificial paraladiálisis;este sistemade órganosartificialesse ha desarrolladosignificativamente portodoel mundoytiene unimportante auge.Milesde personasenla actualidadrecibendiariamentetrasplantesartificiales.Sinembargo,latécnicaaúnestálimitada,yaque nose han logradocrear,por ejemplo,intestinos,hígados,etcétera;1952 P.M. Zoll implantael primermarcapasos; son dispositivoseléctricosque hacenlatirel corazóndescargandoimpulsoseléctricos,que reemplazanel propiosistemade control del corazón.Consiste enunacajitade pocopesoque se implantadebajode lapiel.
  3. 3. La cajitallevaunabateríade litioque duramás de 10 años. 1953 se obtiene el modelode ladoble hélicedel ADN;se puede señalarque este descubrimientorevolucionó tanto lamedicinacomonuestramanerade pensar.En el año de 1991 se inicióunprograma,Análisisdel GenomaHumano,que tiene comoprincipal objetivodescifrarel códigogenéticohumano.Hastalafechase han identificadocercade 18,000 genes.Enun futuro,graciasa las nuevascomputadoras,cadavezmás especializadas,se identificaráungencada hora. 1967 primertrasplante de corazónentre humanos.Hoyendía, estostrasplantes,graciasala aplicaciónde la tecnología,esunaoperaciónrelativamente sencilla.El riesgohadisminuidonotablemente. 1978 primerbebé concebidoinVitro,esdecir:se unieronóvulosyespermatozoidesenunmediode cultivo propiciadoenprobeta.Estamanerade concebiraún no esmuy popular,aunque enlosúltimosaños,se ha comenzadoa realizarconmás frecuencia. CLASIFICACIÓN DELASTECNOLOGÍASMÉDICAS: De una forma habitual lastecnologíasmédicassuelen clasificarse de diferentesmaneras,porejemplo: – TECNOLOGÍASDE DIAGNÓSTICO:permitenidentificarydeterminarlosprocesospatológicosporlosque pasa un paciente.Ej:TAC. – TECNOLOGÍASPREVENTIVAS:protegenal individuocontralaenfermedad.Ej:mamografía. – TECNOLOGÍASDE TERAPIA O REHABILITACIÓN:liberanal paciente de suenfermedadocorrigensusefectos sobre lasfuncionesdel paciente.Ej.Láserde dióxidode carbono(encáncerde piel,odontología,ycortes quirúrgicos). – TECNOLOGÍASDE ADMINISTRACIÓN YORGANIZACIÓN:permitenconducirel otorgamientocorrectoy oportunode losserviciosde salud.Ejemplo:microprocesadoresgenéticos. ALGUNOS EJEMPLOS: TOMOGRAFÍA COMPUTARIZADA (tomas con rayos X): Hace no demasiadosaños,el diagnósticoylaprogramacióndel tratamiento(cirugía,fármacos,etc.) para desórdenesenlostejidosblandoscomolosdel cerebro,el hígado,etc.,se hacía mediante procedimientos invasivosytécnicasde aplicaciónde rayosX,que brindanunaimagenendos dimensiones,dondelos órganos aparecencomprimidosoaplastadosenlaplaca.Actualmente,se aplicannuevosprocedimientos: SCANNERTAC(TomografíaAxial Computarizada):consistebásicamente enunaparrillade rayosX independientesque atraviesanal paciente.Sufuncionamientomecánicose realizaatravésde emisoresy detectoresque giransimultáneamentey,al realizarunarevolucióncompleta,se envíanlosdatosauna computadoraque losanaliza.De la cuadrícula formada,conlos emisoresydetectores,acada unase le asigna un tonogris de tal maneraque se logra laimagende un corte en rebanadasdel paciente.Mediante el avance del paciente enel tuboradiológicose realizancortessucesivoshastaobtenerunaimagenprácticamente tridimensional. — SCANNERSVOLUMÉTRICOS: realizanunaobtenciónde datosconstante.Paralograrlo,hacenque el paciente se muevaalo largodel túnel ymediante larotacióncontinuadel tubose obtiene unaimagen continuaenformade hélice,lacual esprocesadaporla computadora,obteniendoasíuna imagen tridimensionalcontinua. ANGIOGRAFÍASPORSUSTRACCIÓN DIGITAL:Se obtienenimágenesde losvasossanguíneospormediode técnicasnuméricas.Paralatécnica normal de rayosX, estosvasossoncasi invisibles,sinembargoestatécnica realizaunaprimeratomaradiográficasincontraste de la zona bajoestudio,loque ofrece unaperspectivade toda laestructuraorgánica, que se almacenaenla memoriade lacomputadora.Despuésse inyectayodoal flujosanguíneodel pacienteyse hace una segunda imagentomade contraste,que reflejael flujosanguíneo.A estatoma se le restanlas imágenesquedandosolamentelosvasossanguíneos.Conestatécnicase llegaa tenerunaresolucióntal que se puedenvervasosde unmilímetrode diámetro. No hayduda que lastécnicasdesarrolladasalrededorde laTAChan revolucionadolaformade diagnósticode muchasenfermedadesysobre todode lesionesentejidosblandos.Nose podríaimaginartenerenla actualidadunhospital sinéste tipode equipos.
  4. 4. RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA NUCLEAR: Esta técnicaes ideal parala detecciónde tumoresmuypequeños,que puedenresultarinvisiblesparalatécnica tradicional porrayosX. La RMN estábasada enlasalteracionesmagnéticasque sufrenlasmoléculasde agua enel organismo. Las imágenesse obtienende lasiguientemanera: 1. Se somete el cuerpoaun fuerte campomagnético;estohace que lasmoléculasde hidrógenodel agua actúan como microimanes,haciendoque éstosse alineenenunamismadirección.Al mismotiempose les bombardeaconimpulsosde radiofrecuenciahaciendoque losnúcleosatómicosse desorientan.Sinembargo, si la radiofrecuenciase corta,losátomos vuelvenasu alineaciónoriginal,emitiendounaseñal muydébil. 2. Estas señalessoncolectadasenunacomputadora,que mide el tiempoque tardanlosátomosde hidrógeno enretornar a su posiciónde estadode equilibrio,creandoconestainformaciónunaimagenbidimensional del órgano o seccióndel cuerpoobservada.Comoeste tiempode retornonoesel mismoentre losnúcleos atómicosde losdiferentestejidosse puede aprovechareste hechoparadistinguirentre lostejidos. 3. Una vezcolectadasestasseñaleslacomputadoraasignauncoloro un tonogris a cada tipode tejidopara formar imágenesmásnítidasde losdiferentesórganosbajoobservación.Estosirve parala identificaciónde tejidoscancerosos,yaque el aguacontenidaenuntumor difiere totalmente de lade untejidonormal. ECONOGRAFÍA: Esta técnicase ha idopopularizandoyestambiénconocidacomoDiagnósticoporUltrasonidos.Los ultrasonidossonvibracionesacústicasemitidasporuncristal piezoeléctricoque escapazde transformar vibracionesenimpulsoseléctricosyviceversa.Así,al estimularse eléctricamente al sensor,ésteemite vibracionesque viajanhastael órganobajoestudioyrebotandel cuerpohaciael sensor.Unacomputadora colectaestosecostransformándolosenimágenes.Se utilizaungel especial paraasegurarunmejorcontacto con la piel del pacienteyasí obtenerimágenesmásnítidas. La econografíapermite apreciardiferenciasenladensidadde unórgano,adiferenciade losrayosXque sólo aportan datossobre el contornoy formadel mismo.Una de las limitacionesde éste tipode diagnósticoesque no puede serutilizadaenel diagnósticopulmonar. En la formatradicional de diagnósticoEconográficolasimágenessonestáticas.Sinembargo,graciasal fenómenoDoppler,esposible obtenerimágenesconmovimiento.Este fenómenoesutilizadoparadetectar movimientoyesel mismoque utilizanmuchosequiposde mediciónenlaindustria.Consiste enenviaruna señal acústicasobre una partículaen movimientoymedirel tiempodel rebote de dichaseñal paracalcularla velocidadde dichosobjetos.Estatécnicasirve inclusoparacrearimágenesvascularescompletas. Un aspectonegativode laeconografíaes que suinterpretaciónesmuyardua,loque a vecesllevaalos médicosacometererroresfatales,que luegoconduce afunestasconsecuencias. En la Obstetriciaesdonde másimpacto hatenidoéstatecnologíayaque el líquidoamnióticoesunmedio perfectoparala propagaciónde sonidosde altasfrecuencias. CLASE 11 CIERRE – APERTURA: Socialización, actividad complementaria, Tareas. Evaluación según SIEE SOCIALIZACIÓN 1. En MicrosoftWord,con hoja de presentación,realizalassiguientesactividades: a. Escoge un elementoentreun,televisor,laLicuadora,laplancha,hornomicroondas,el ventiladore investiga sobre ellos,suhistoria,marcas,modelos,generaciones,funciones,formasysuspartes. b. Realizaal final unacartelerade unahoja con imágenesytexto,sobre el elementoescogido, utilizandolas herramientasde Word. c. Crea,e inventa,conmaterial de reciclaje,el elementoque escogióparael trabajoenWord. d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoescogidoporti.
  5. 5. e.El trabajo se hará enequiposde 4 estudiantesmáximo. f.Traer, exponerel trabajoyel proyectoel día martes1 de mayo de 2018. CLASE 12

