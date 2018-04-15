2 p tecn 6.odt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉ...
DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símbolo...
enseñándotealgunasde lasúltimasinvencionesydesarrollosque sencillamente yacambiaránel mundo. BAXTER Y LOS AVANCESEN ROBÓTI...
d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoe...
2P Tecn 6.odt

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉESUN CIRCUITO SENCILLO?-DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICODE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO-UTILIDADDE LOS ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS-AVANCESTECNOLÓGICOS ACTUALES-ACTIVIDADCOMPLEMENTARIA COMPETENCIAS(S): RECONOCEEIDENTIFICA LAS DIFERENTES UTILIDADES DE LOS ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS Y LOS AVANCES TECNOLÓGICOS,QUE UTILIZA EL HOMBRE EN SU VIDA DIARIA Y CÓMO FUNCIONA UN CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO DANE CLASE GRADO FECHA INICIO FECHA FINALIZACIÓN INTENSIDAD HORARIA 279177000222 10 a 12 6 – 1,2 Lunes,09 - 03 - 2018 Miércoles,25 – 04 - 2018 4TA, 1RA 1 H PLANEADOR DE CLASE APERTURA: Retroalimentación, pre saberes, significación (Por qué y para qué) RETROALIMENTACIÓN 1. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, enuna diapositiva,uncircuitoeléctrico,de unbombilloyuntomacorriente que haya ensu casa. 2. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, unplanocon todas lasinstalacioneseléctricasde sucasa. 3. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, una maquetacon 6 artefactosque necesitenestarconectadosauncircuito eléctrico. 4. RealizaenMicrosoftWord, e investigasobre lalicuadoraydescompongaensuspartes. 5. Traer para lapróximaclase cable eléctricodelgadoaproximadamente número18,un interruptorpequeño, una pilacuadrada enloposible,ocualquierotra,unplafónpequeñoyunbombilloparael plafón,unacinta aislante,unatablatriplex delgada,tamañocartaenlo posible,alicateydestornillador,enequiposde 3 estudiantesmáximo. CLASE 10 DESARROLLO: Actividad central de clase: Exposición didáctica, actividad individual, grupal, otra. ¿QUÉ ES UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO? Un circuitosencilloconstade unmínimode tres elementosque se requierenpara completaruncircuitoeléctricoque efectivamentefuncione:unafuentede electricidad (pila),untrayectooconductor por el cual fluyalaelectricidad(alambre) yunresistor eléctrico(lámpara) que puedesercualquierdispositivoque requieraelectricidadpara funcionar.La siguienteilustraciónmuestrauncircuitosencilloque constade unapila,dos alambresyuna bombilla.El flujode electricidadsale del terminal de altovoltaje (+) de la pila,pasapor la bombilla(encendiéndose),yregresaal terminal negativo(-),enunflujocontinuo.
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símboloselectrónicosde lapila,interruptorybombilla. UTILIDAD DE LOSELECTRODOMÉSTICOS La adecuaciónde loshogaresrequierelapresenciade muchosartículosymaquinasque permitantenerlas mejorescondicionesde vidapudiendodarsoluciónacualquiertipo de problemaonecesidadque se presente enel diariovivir,asílos elementosque mejoresposibilidadesofrecenparaatenderdiferentestareasenel hogar,son loselectrodomésticosque graciasasusdiversasmanifestacionespuedenresolvercualquiertipo de necesidaduobligaciónque se dé dentrode loshogares. Ante la gran utilidadde loselectrodomésticos,resultaútil conocermásacercade susaplicacionesysugran presenciaenloshogaresde todoel mundo. Atendiendoaloanteriorloselectrodomésticossonunaclasificaciónde máquinasque se ubicandentrode la realizaciónde lastareaspropiasdel hogarensu diariodesarrollo;de allílode sunombre puestoque se empleanparatareasdomésticaspormediode unmedioque active suacciónque por lo general eslaenergía eléctrica. Entre lasdiferentesaplicacionesalascualesse puedendestinarloselectrodomésticos,se encuentrantareas como cocinary preparar diferentesalimentos,laconservaciónde losmismospormediode larefrigeración, este tipode tareasubica unpunto de gran importanciaenel hogarcomo loson lascocinas; tambiénse asocian loselectrodomésticosatareasde limpiezaloque amplíael campode acciónde estasutilísimasmáquinasa lugarescomoinstitucionesde privadasy públicasde destinacióncomercial oindustrial. Un puntode gran relevanciaenrelaciónaloselectrodomésticos,esque dependiendode suaplicacióntendrán una clasificaciónespecialdentrodel grupode loselectrodomésticos,asíse puedenclasificarde lasiguiente forma: LA LÍNEA MARRÓN:eneste grupode loselectrodomésticosse ubicanlosdiferentesaparatosdestinadospara actividadesrelacionadasconel audioyel video.Este subgrupode loselectrodomésticosesunode losde mayor presenciaenlos hogarespuestoque casi todoslosintegrantesde loshogareshacenusode esta manifestaciónde electrodomésticos,tantoque enlospuntosde comerciode electrodomésticoslosde lalínea marrón tienenlamayorparticipación.Loque hace que loselectrodomésticosparaactividadesde audioyvideo tengantanta presenciaesque el mundoactual vive ungran auge enel desarrollode electrodomésticosde avanzadatecnologíaloque sugiere larenovaciónde muchosmaquinasque tienenmásymejoresaplicaciones. Estos tiposde electrodomésticosmuestranaparatoscomolostelevisores,reproductoresde audioyvideo como losDVD’s. LA LÍNEA BLANCA:subgrupode loselectrodomésticosque se refiere principalmentealoscomponentes propiosde lacocina, comodidadyla limpiezade losdiferentesespaciosdel hogar.Loselectrodomésticosde la líneablancapresentanunamayor variedad,asíse puedenencontrarciertasmáquinascomohornos,estufas, lavadorasy secadoras,neveras,extractores,tostadoras,aire acondicionado. AVANCESTECNOLÓGICOSACTUALES La tecnologíaavanzaa ritmosdescomunales,todoslotenemosbienclaroymantenerse al díacon loúltimoen tecnologíaestálejosde serunatarea sencilla.Poresoesque quisimosmantenerteactualizadoendichos términos. Te invitoaque hoyconozcamosalgunosde losmás significativosavancestecnológicosactuales
  3. 3. enseñándotealgunasde lasúltimasinvencionesydesarrollosque sencillamente yacambiaránel mundo. BAXTER Y LOS AVANCESEN ROBÓTICA Uno de losavancestecnológicosde nuestrosdíasque con frecuenciamásllamanuestraatenciónymásnos sorprende al tiempoque aalgunoslesaterra,esel de losavancesen robótica.Aunque hayquienesnodejande hablaral respecto,ese miedoestotalmenteinfundadoyademásde tenerque darle undescansoalas historias de Asimov,deberíanconoceraBaxter,unode losrobotsmás útilese innovadoresde laactualidad.Baxter,la más flamante producciónde RethinkRobotics',esunrobotque ya estátrabajandoenel sectorindustrial, velandoporlaseguridadde lostrabajadores(humanos) ladoalado,juntoaellos.El sofisticadorobotescapaz de realizardiversastareas,reconocerycodificarexpresionesfacialesasícomointeractuarconel trabajador de formaconstante.Aunque entre otrascosas,tambiénestádandocuentade lodifícil que esllevarse connuestra especie. ENERGÍA SOLARULTRA EFICIENTE El majestuosohechode haberduplicadolaeficienciade losmodernosdispositivosde energíasolarimpactará sobre la industria,laeconomíaylomás importante,sobre el medioambiente,conenorme beneficencia.Ya son variasdécadasde ampliasinvestigacionesyel másarduolaboren labúsquedapordesarrollaralternativas a los problemasenergéticos,perolociertoesque el desarrollode lallamadaenergíasolarultraeficiente no tiene comparaciónytiene altasposibilidadesde convertirenrealidadloque unavezfue soñarcon una alternativayaque,entre otrascosas,esta nuevaformade energíaestotalmente capazde competirconla de loscombustiblesfósiles. MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIALTEMPORALES La formaenla que lasredessocialesyahanprovocadoun profundocambioenlasinteraccionesylas relacionesentre laspersonasessumamente significativaysólolosmásinsensatosnoseríancapacesde notarlo.Así comoha traído grandesbeneficios,el masivocrecimientode estosmedioshaafectado enormementeel manejode lainformaciónyhadado lugara menudosproblemasentérminosde privacidad. Es importante destacarlaforma enla que losavancestecnológicoshanfacilitadolacuestión,condispositivos móviles,sistemasytodaclase de equiposcapacesde utilizaresosmediosencualquiermomento,encualquier lugary por cualquierpersona. SECUENCIACIÓN DEL ADN PRENATAL Sinlugar a dudas,éstaesuna de lasinnovacionestecnológicasmássorprendentes.Lasecuenciacióndel ADN prenatal estoda unarevolucióngenómicaque permite hacerunalecturacompletaynoinvasivadel feto,lo cual brindaunmapa completode loque exactamente seráel niñoal nacer.Quizásnomuchospadresquieran conocera suhijoantesde que salga a la luz,perotan solopensarenque por ejemplo,esposiblesabersi se estáengendrandounniñoconsíndrome de Downo con muchas otras discapacidadesesenormemente significativoybrindamuchasposibilidad,porlocual este avance esrealmente magistral. CLASE 11 CIERRE – APERTURA: Socialización, actividad complementaria, Tareas. Evaluación según SIEE SOCIALIZACIÓN VIDEO: Licuadora reciclable Tutorial 1. En MicrosoftWord,con hoja de presentación,realizalassiguientesactividades: a. Escoge un elementoentreun,televisor,laLicuadora,laplancha,hornomicroondas,el ventiladore investiga sobre ellos,suhistoria,marcas,modelos,generaciones,funciones,formasysuspartes. b. Realizaal final unacartelerade unahoja con imágenesytexto,sobre el elementoescogido, utilizandolas herramientasde Word. c. Crea,e inventa,conmaterial de reciclaje,el elementoque escogióparael trabajoenWord.
  4. 4. d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoescogidoporti. e.El trabajo se hará enequiposde 4 estudiantesmáximo. f.Traer, exponerel trabajoyel proyectoel día lunes30 de abril o miércoles2de mayo de 2018. Según correspondalaclase de tecnología. CLASE 12

