2 p tecn 10.odt

INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉ...
DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símbolo...
redesylos sistemasse tratancomo objetosque se puedenmezclarycombinarde maneraflexible envezde tratarse como componentesde ...
herramientaprincipal esel diagramade flujode datos.El diseñoylaprogramaciónestructuradasson disciplinasde diseñode softwar...
Modelográfico,particionado,descendenteyjerárquicode losprocesosdel sistemayde losdatosutilizados por éstos. COMPONENTES: 1...
Un programa que se usaen unambiente real necesariamente debecambiar.Loscambiosdifierenunpocode losrequeridosenevolución,pu...
1. Ordende compra (fecha,proveedor,concepto,preciounitario,montototal,); 2. Factura (fecha,proveedor,rif,nit,preciounitari...
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA RAMÓN MARTÍNEZBENÍTEZ JUAN ALBERTO PELAEZ MADRID TECNOLOGÍA APRENDIZAJE(CONTENIDOS):PRE-SABERES-¿QUÉES MICROSOFTPUBLISHER?-VERSIONES-PASOSPARAINGRESAR A PUBLISHER-PARA CREARUN CALENDARIOMENSUAL-PASOS PARA HACER UN BOLETÍN-PASOSPARA HACERUN DIPLOMA- PASOSPARA HACERUNA TARJETA-VENTAJASALUTILIZAR MICROSOFTPUBLISHER-DESVENTAJASDEUTILIZAR MICROSOFTPUBLISHER-ACTIVIDADCOMPLEMENTARIA COMPETENCIA(S):CONOCEELPROGRAMA SCRATH Y COMO INICIARLOSASPECTOSBÁSICOS DE MICROSOFTPUBLISHER, E IDENTIFICA CORRECTAMENTE COMO APLICAREL PROCESO PARA CREAR TEXTO,PLEGABLES, TARJETASY EL CORRECTO MANEJODE LASVENTANASYSUS ELEMENTOS QUE LO CONFORMAN. DANE CLASE GRADO FECHA INICIO FECHA FINALIZACIÓN INTENSIDAD HORARIA 279177000222 10 a 12 10 – 2,1 Viernes,13- 04 - 2018 Viernes,27– 04 - 2018 2DA, 5TA 1 H PLANEADOR DE CLASE APERTURA: Retroalimentación, pre saberes, significación (Por qué y para qué) RETROALIMENTACIÓN 1. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,uncircuitoeléctrico,de unbombilloyuntoma corriente que hayaensu casa. 2. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, unplanocontodas lasinstalacioneseléctricasde su casa. 3. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva, una maquetacon6 artefactosque necesitenestar conectadosa un circuitoeléctrico. 4. RealizaenMicrosoftPowerPoint,enunadiapositiva,investiga,unartefactoeléctricodoméstico ydescom póngaloensuspartes. 5. Traer para lapróximaclase cable eléctricodelgadoaproximadamente número18,un interruptorunapila cuadrada enlo posible,ocualquierotra,unplafónpequeñoyunbombilloparael plafón,unacintaaislante, una tablatriplex delgada,tamañocartaenloposible,alicate ydestornillador,enequiposde 3estudiantes máximo. CLASE 10 DESARROLLO: Actividad central de clase: Exposición didáctica, actividad individual, grupal, otra. ¿QUÉ ES UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO? Un circuitosencilloconstade unmínimode tres elementosque se requierenpara completaruncircuitoeléctricoque efectivamentefuncione:unafuentede electricidad (pila),untrayectooconductor por el cual fluyalaelectricidad(alambre) yunresistor eléctrico(lámpara) que puedesercualquierdispositivoque requieraelectricidadpara funcionar.La siguienteilustraciónmuestrauncircuitosencilloque constade unapila,dos alambresyuna bombilla.El flujode electricidadsale del terminal de altovoltaje (+) de la pila,pasapor la bombilla(encendiéndose),yregresaal terminal negativo(-),enunflujo continuo.
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA ESQUEMÁTICO DE UN CIRCUITO SENCILLO El siguienteesundiagramaesquemáticodel circuitosencilloque muestralos símboloselectrónicosde lapila,interruptorybombilla. LA ENERGÍA:FORMAS Y FUENTES CONCEPTO La energíaestádefinidacomolacapacidadde un cuerpopara realizar untrabajo,o la capacidadque tiene alguienoalgode realizaruna actividad. Esta definiciónse deduce de hechoscomolossiguientes:todosloscuerpostienenenergía -ycuantomás energíatiene uncuerpo,mayoresla cantidadde trabajo que realiza-;laenergíase necesitaparahacer cualquieractividad - moverse,pensar,ponerenmarchamáquinas,etc.-;laenergíacambialas propiedadesde loscuerpos - cuandoun cuerporecibe odesprende energía,cambia. La energíaesloque hace que todofuncione.Sin energíanopodríanfuncionarlasmáquinas,ni podrían producirse losprocesosvitales,porloque nosería posible lavida.Enresumen,puede decirse que laenergía interviene entodoslosfenómenosque ocurrenenel Universo:desdeel movimientode unobjetivoala transformaciónde unasustanciaenotra. ANÁLISISYDISEÑOESTRUCTURADO Y ORIENTADOA OBJETOS ANÁLISISY DISEÑOORIENTADOA OBJETOS: Modeloorientadoaobjetos,aplicandolaprogramaciónorientada a objetos. Para el desarrollode software orientadoaobjetosnobastausar unlenguaje orientadoaobjetos.Tambiénse necesitarárealizarunanálisisydiseñoorientadoaobjetos. Hoy endía estatecnologíase viene aplicandoenel análisisydiseñoconmuchoéxito,al igual que enlasbases de datos.Es que para hacer unabuenaprogramaciónorientadaaobjetoshayque desarrollartodoel sistema aplicandoestatecnología,de ahíla importanciadel análisisyel diseñoorientadoaobjetos. Comorepresentael métodomásreciente paramodelarconprecisiónel mundoreal enlasaplicacionesde software,laorientaciónaobjetosesunconceptoinclusivoque se utilizaparadescribirunconjuntode tecnologíasque habilitanproductosde software muymodularesyreutilizables.Lasaplicaciones,losdatos, las
  3. 3. redesylos sistemasse tratancomo objetosque se puedenmezclarycombinarde maneraflexible envezde tratarse como componentesde unsistemaconrelacionesintegradas.Comoresultado,unaaplicaciónno necesitaestarunidaaun determinadosistema oa datosespecíficosde laaplicación.Loscuatroconceptos centralesde laorientaciónaobjetossonlaencapsulación,el pasode mensajes,laherenciayel enlace en tiempode ejecución. El modelamientovisual eslaclave pararealizarel análisisOO. Desde losiniciosdel desarrollode software OO han existidodiferentesmetodologíasparahacerestodel modelamiento,perosinlugaraduda,el Lenguaje de ModelamientoUnificado(UML) pusofina la guerrade metodologías. Segúnlosmismosdiseñadoresdel lenguaje UML,éste tiene comofinmodelarcualquiertipode sistemas(no solamente de software) usandolosconceptosde laorientaciónaobjetos.Yademás,este lenguaje debeser entendible paraloshumanosymáquinas. Actualmente enlaindustriadel desarrollode software tenemosal UML comoun estándarpara el modelamientode sistemasOO.Fue laempresaRacional que creóestasdefinicionesyespecificacionesdel estándarUML, y loabrió al mercado.La mismaempresacreóunode losprogramas más conocidos hoyendía para este fin;el Racional Rose,perotambiénexistenotrosprogramascomoel Poseidónque trae licenciasdel tipocommunityeditionque permitensuusolibremente. El UML consta de todoslos elementosydiagramasque permitenmodelarlossistemasenbase al paradigma orientadoaobjetos.Losmodelosorientadosaobjetoscuandose construyenenformacorrecta,sonfácilesde comunicar,cambiar,expandir,validaryverificar.Este modelamientoenUML esflexibleal cambioypermite crear componentesplenamente reutilizables. La metodologíaorientadaaobjetoshaderivadode lasmetodologíasanterioresaéste.Asícomolosmétodos de diseñoestructuradorealizadosguíana losdesarrolladoresque tratande construirsistemascomplejos utilizando algoritmoscomosusbloquesfundamentalesde construcción,similarmentelosmétodosde diseño orientadoaobjetoshanevolucionadoparaayudara losdesarrolladoresaexplotarel poderde loslenguajesde programaciónbasadosenobjetosyorientadosaobjetos,utilizandolasclasesyobjetoscomobloquesde construcciónbásicos. el modelode objetoshaprobadoserun conceptouniforme enlascienciasde lacomputación,aplicablenosólo a los lenguajesde programaciónsinotambiénal diseñode interfaces de usuario,basesde datosyarquitectura de computadoraspor completo.Larazón de elloes,simplemente,que unaorientaciónaobjetosnosayudaa hacer frente ala inherente complejidadde muchostiposde sistemas. Actualmente,el AnálisisOrientadoa Objetos(AOO) vaprogresandocomométodode análisisde requisitospor derechopropioycomo complementode otrosmétodosde análisis.Enlugarde examinarunproblema mediante el modeloclásicode entrada-proceso-salida(flujode información)omediante unmodeloderivado exclusivamente de estructurasjerárquicasde información,el AOOintroduce variosconceptosnuevos.Estos conceptosnuevosle pareceninusualesamuchagente,perosonbastante naturales. Análisisydiseñoestructurado:Modeloorientadoal flujode datosya componentes,pudiendoaplicarlos paradigmasprocedimental,modular,abstracciónde datose inclusoprogramacióngenérica. El análisisestructuradodestacael flujode datosyel procesoa travésdel cual losdatosse transforman.Su
  4. 4. herramientaprincipal esel diagramade flujode datos.El diseñoylaprogramaciónestructuradasson disciplinasde diseñode softwareque producenunsoftware confiable ybiendocumentadoconunaestructura sencillayclaraque es fácil para losdemásde entenderymantener.Lastablasde decisiones,losárbolesde decisionesyel pseudocódigodescribenalalógicade procesamientoenunaformatabular,gráficay narrativa, respectivamente.Losdiagramas de flujode sistemassonútilesparadocumentarlosaspectosfísicosdel diseño de sistemas. DIFERENCIA ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO ESTRUCTURADO: Sólose puede obtenerreutilizaciónde dosformas:rutinasde bajonivel (operarcondatos) o subsistemas completos (laaplicaciónde carteraque enlazaconcualquierfacturación).Estolimitafuertemente la reutilización,porque reaprovecharunaaplicaciónquiere deciraceptarlacomoesal 100%. Como muchose puede intentarparametrizarunaaplicaciónpotencialmentereutilizable si se logranpreverfuturos requerimientosal programay flexibilizarsuuso.El precioescomplicarmuchomás el programay dificultarsu mantenimiento,sineliminardel todolanecesidadde modificarel programacuandolosrequerimientosde los clientesnopuedenconseguirse conlaparametrización. EL ANÁLISISYDISEÑOESTRUCTURADO CONSISTEEN LAS SIGUIENTES ETAPAS: 1. No enfocaapropiadamente el diseñode familiasde programas. 2. Asume unaprogresiónrelativauniformede pasosde elaboración. 3. No acomodael tipode desarrolloevolutivo. 4. No enfocalosposiblesmodosfuturosde desarrollode software. 5. Al terminarun sistemaescasi imposible reutilizarel códigoenotraaplicación. METODOLOGÍAS ESTRUCTURADAS 1. Proponenlacreaciónde modelosdel sistemaque representan: a. Los procesos b. Los flujos c. La estructurade losDatos 2. Enfoque Top-Down a. De visióngeneral anivel de abstracciónmássencillo 3. Tipos: a. OrientadasaProcesos b. OrientadasaDatos ESTRUCTURAS DE DATOS JERÁRQUICAS 1. Estructuras de Datos no Jerárquicas a. Mixtas 2. MetodologíasOrientadasaProcesos a. Se apoyan entécnicasgráficaspara obtener: ESPECIFICACIÓN ESTRUCTURADA
  5. 5. Modelográfico,particionado,descendenteyjerárquicode losprocesosdel sistemayde losdatosutilizados por éstos. COMPONENTES: 1. Diagrama de Flujode Datos 2. Diccionariode Datos ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO ORIENTADO A OBJETOS. El paradigma(laformade pensary representarlarealidad)de laorientaciónaobjetosesmuchomáspotente que el estructuradoy permite obtenermásreusabilidad,pordosrazones.Enprimerlugarporque se puede tenerreusabilidadporseparado,tantodel análisiscomodel diseñoylaprogramación;noestamosobligadosa tomar un paquete entero:si sólonosinteresael análisis,lopodemosreutilizarconundiseñodiferente delque se había utilizadooriginalmente.Lasegundarazónesla herencia.Si unaaplicacióntiene algunaspartesque no se adecuana nuestrasnecesidades,podemosmodificarlossin'parchear'mediante laherencia.Esdecir,la programaciónpasa a sercomo el 'prêt-a-porter'enlaindustriatextil.Podemostenerlamayorparte hecha industrialmenteyadaptarlaa cada cliente segúnsusnecesidades. EL ANÁLISISYDISEÑOORIENTADOA OBJETOSCONSISTEEN LAS SIGUIENTESETAPAS: ANÁLISIS. 1. Une a losusuariosy a losdiseñadores. 2. Permite proporcionarunadescripcióncompletadel problema,legible yrevisable porlas partes interesadasyverificablescontralarealidad. 3. Si tenemoscorrectamente definidasnuestrasjerarquíasde clase,hacermodificacionesnoestan costosocomo enel caso de laprogramaciónestructurada.Sólotenemosque entrarenlaparte de Evoluciónparahacer modificaciones. DISEÑO. 1. Iniciaaún antesde concluircon laetapa de análisis. 2. Se recomiendaanalizarunpocoy diseñar. 3. Esta etapadebe concluirunavezque se establecieronclavesymecanismosimportantes. EVOLUCIÓN. 1. Incorporalos aspectostradicionalesde programación,verificacióne integración. 2. El procesode desarrolloconsiste enunaproducciónincrementalde seriesde prototiposque evolucionanalaimplantaciónfinal. POSIBLESCAMBIOSQUE PUEDEN PRESENTARSEEN ESTA ETAPA: 1. Agregaruna clase. 2. Modificarla implantaciónde unaclase. 3. Modificarla representaciónde unaclase. 4. Reorganizarlaestructurade clases. 5. Cambiarla interfazde unaclase. MODIFICACIÓN.
  6. 6. Un programa que se usaen unambiente real necesariamente debecambiar.Loscambiosdifierenunpocode losrequeridosenevolución,puescontemplanlaintroducciónde nuevasfuncionalidadesnoprevistasenel problemaoriginal. METODOLOGÍAS ORIENTADAS A OBJETOS 1. Cambioenlosprincipiosde lasmetodologíasestructuradas: a. Estructurado:Examinarel sistemadesde lasfuncionesytareas b. OO: Modeladodel Sistemaexaminandoel dominiodelproblemacomounconjuntode objetosque interactúanentre sí c. Objetos:EncapsulanFunciones+Datos 2. ENFOQUES: a. “REVOLUCIONARIOS”O“PUROS” La OO se entiende comouncambioprofundode lasmetodologíasestructuradasque se vencomoobsoletas OOD(Booch),CRC/RDD(Wirfs-Brock) b. “SINTETISTAS”O “EVOLUTIVOS” ÁNALISISY DISEÑOESTRUCTURADO SE CONSIDERAN COMOLA BASE PARA EL DESARROLLO OO, OMT, UML. ES IMPORTANTESEÑALAR: La programaciónorientadaaobjetostambiénesmuchomasfiable pordiversasrazones.Enprimerlugarporel desarrolloincremental ylaprogramaciónpordiferencia,al poderirañadiendofuncionalidadvíaherencia.El tamañomediode una rutinaenentornosorientadosaobjetosesde 4 o 5 líneas;yse ha de tenerencuenta que sólose tienenrutinas,yaque noexiste el conceptode programaprincipal.Lautilizaciónmasivade librerías de clasesgarantizala fiabilidad,yaque loscomponentessólose añadenalalibreríacuando se ha verificadola correcciónde su funcionamiento. CASO PRÁCTICO bien,dadoque La WorldWide Web permite unamaneramásorganizadade accedera lainformación disponible enInternet,el departamentode compras a travésdel diseñode unapáginawebpuede proporcionarInformaciónde manerainmediataasusproveedoresoatodas aquellasUnidades adscritas al ejecutivoREGIONALobienatodoslosbeneficiariosde SOLICITUDESproporcionadaspordichodepartamento. PROYECTO WEB: EL ANÁLISIS Y EL DISEÑO SE PUEDE REALIZAR EN UML. Durante el análisisanalizaremosel dominiodelproblemaparaconstruirunmodelo del mundoreal utilizando objetos.Investigaremosparahaceruna descripcióndel problemayobtenciónde losrequerimientos. El diseñoconsiste enel refinamientode losmodelosde análisisparacrear especificacionesadicionalesque enriquecenel modelo de análisiscondetallespróximosalaimplementación.Unasoluciónlógica,de formaque se cumplanlosrequerimientos(asignaciónde responsabilidades,interaccionesentre objetos,etc.) La implementaciónlapodemosrealizarenunlenguajeorientadoaobjetos,durante lacual codificaremosel diseñoobtenidoenlasfasesde análisisydiseño.(LenguajesOO:Java,C++, Delphi,etc.) ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO ORIENTADO A OBJETOS IDENTIFICACIÓN DELOSOBJETOS Y SUS ATRIBUTOS:
  7. 7. 1. Ordende compra (fecha,proveedor,concepto,preciounitario,montototal,); 2. Factura (fecha,proveedor,rif,nit,preciounitario,montototal) 3. Proveedor(datospersonales,datoscomerciales) 4. Beneficiarios(datospersonales,tipode solicitud) 5. Condiciónactual (fecha,status). 6. Definiciónde métodos:emisión,reimpresión,anulaciónde lasórdenesde compra;condiciónactual. 7. Definiciónde Clase:conjuntode objetosconlasmismasCaracterísticas:eneste casopuedenserorden de servicio,que tiene el mismotratamientode unaordende compra,lamismafactura. 8. Mensajes:El medioempleadoparaque unobjetointeractúe conotros.Hablandoentérminosunpoco más técnicos,losmensajessoninvocacionesalosmétodosde losobjetos. INFOGRAFÍA http://www.uazuay.edu.ec/isi/ingenieria%20de%20software%20ii.doc ...El propósitode AOOesdefinirlasclases(relacionesycomportamientos) que sonrelevantesal problemaa resolver... local http://www.ati.es/novatica/1995/mar-abr/n114obje.html La orientaciónaobjetosse basaentrespilaresbásicos: - encapsulaciónyocultaciónde lainformación - abstraccióny clasificación.< CLASE 11 CIERRE – APERTURA: Socialización, actividad complementaria, Tareas. Evaluación según SIEE SOCIALIZACIÓN VIDEO: Proyecto de Brazo robot con Arduino Uno (materiales reciclados) VIDEO: Robótica educativa fácil Robot sigue luz con arduino. 1. En MicrosoftPowerPoint,conhojade presentación,realizalassiguientesactividades: a. Escoge un elementotecnológico (entre un,brazoshidráulicos,robot,televisor,laLicuadora,laplancha, hornomicroondas,el ventilador) e investigasobre él,suhistoria,modelos,generaciones,funciones,formasy sus partes. b. Realizaal final unacartelerade unadiapositivaconimágenesytexto,sobre el elementoescogido, utilizando lasherramientasde PowerPoint. c. Crea,e inventa,conmaterial de reciclaje,el elementoque escogióparael trabajoenPowerPoint. d. Graba un videoentre los4 estudiantes,contucelularola cámara de tu P.C.Realizandopasoapaso cómo creó y armó el elementoescogidoporti. e.El trabajo se hará enequiposde 4 estudiantesmáximo. f.Traer, exponerel trabajoyel proyectoel día Viernes27de 2018. Segúncorrespondalaclase de tecnología. CLASE 12

