¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua del mar es salada?... martin alberto belaustegui
Actividad 1. Completar Hace cuatro mil millones de años la Tierra era........................................................
Actividad 3. Explicar cómo habrían surgido los primeros seres vivientes .....................................................
¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua de mar es salada?
¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua de mar es salada?

¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua de mar es salada?

Published in: Education
¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua de mar es salada?

  1. 1. ¿Cómo nacieron los mares y la vida en la Tierra? ¿Por qué el agua del mar es salada?... martin alberto belaustegui Los animales antiguamente vivían en el mar Era agua de mar y por lo tanto, salada……y cuando desarrollaron los vasos sanguíneos para la circulación de la sangre, la parte de agua que contenían en la sangre era agua de mar, y por lo tanto, salada Centenares de millones de años después, cuando los primeros animales terrestres salieron de los océanos, llevaron en su sangre el agua salada. En la sangre de los animales hay la misma proporción de sal que en el agua de mar Cuando hace millones de años las lluvias colmaron las cavidades oceánicas, el agua no era salada Luego, enormes cantidades de sal, provenientes de depósitos volcánicos subterráneos, se infiltraron en el agua a través de fisuras del fondo marino, y el agua quedó salada Los ríos en su recorrido disolvieron las sales contenidas en los lechos rocosos y las llevaron al mar. En el lecho de los ríos hay mucha sal, por lo cual, mientras los ríos corren, arrastran sales a los océanos. También en la sangre de los animales hay sales marinas Hace unos 4600 millones de años la tierra era una masa caliente A medida que la tierra se fue enfriando, de su interior salían gases y vapor de agua El vapor de agua al salir a la atmósfera y condensarse, se convertía en agua de lluvia El agua cayendo sobre la superficie terrestre formó los océanos
  2. 2. Actividad 1. Completar Hace cuatro mil millones de años la Tierra era.............................................................................................................. A medida que la Tierra se enfriaba, de su interior salìan............................................................................................... El vapor de agua al salir a la atmósfera se condensaba y se convertía en..................................................................... Responder ¿de dónde proviene la sal que hay en los océanos?...................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................................... Actividad 2. Armar una oración que tenga relación con el texto, con cada par de palabras: animales - mar :............................................................................................................................................................ .......................................................................................................................................................................................... animales - océanos: ..................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................................... animales - sal.............................................................................................................................................................. ..........................................................................................................................................................................................
  3. 3. Actividad 3. Explicar cómo habrían surgido los primeros seres vivientes ............................................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................................ Anotar en la línea de puntos si es verdadero o falso: Durante unosdosmil millones de años los seres pluricelulares fueron la única forma de vida.................................... Luego, algunos seres empezaron a nutrirse transformando sustancias con luz del sol, hicieron fotosíntesis con la que liberaban dióxido de carbono a la atmósfera....................................... Decir qué organismo se cree que fueron los seres más antiguos de la Tierra .................................................................................................................................................................................. Actividad 4. Explicar por qué las algas son tan importantes para hacer la vida más apta en este planeta. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ..................................................................................................................................................................................

