Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 DE ABRIL 2019 DÍA DEL DEPORTE CEIP COSTABLANCA ALICANTE
¿Qué es el día de del deporte? Una iniciativa promovida por la Fundación Trinidad Alfonso, el Comité Olímpico Español y la...
¿Qué es el día de del deporte? Esta iniciativa consiste en que el máximo número de centros educativos realicen una activid...
¿Por qué participar en el día del deporte? Creemos que es unabuena oportunidad para fomentar la práctica de actividad físi...
¿Qué es el día de del deporte?
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA Con la intención de optimizar los espacios y el tiempo disponible, la participación del alumnad...
Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Pista fútbol Zona 2: Pista basket
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos / zonas por turno queda distribuida de la siguiente forma: Zona 1: Pi...
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: EDUCACI...
Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Carreras Atletismo Zona 2: Penalties y tiros libres
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: 1º, 2º,...
Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Carreras Atletismo Zona 2: Pañuelo basket
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: 4º, 5º,...
Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Colpbol Zona 2: Basket
ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA Importante respetar los horarios de la actividad e insistir en la puntualidad a las familias pa...
GRACIAS POR VUESTRA COLABORACIÓN.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dia deporte retocado

23 views

Published on

Celebracion dia del deporte en CEIP Costablanca

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dia deporte retocado

  1. 1. 5 DE ABRIL 2019 DÍA DEL DEPORTE CEIP COSTABLANCA ALICANTE
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el día de del deporte? Una iniciativa promovida por la Fundación Trinidad Alfonso, el Comité Olímpico Español y la Conselleria de Educació, cultura i esport de la Generalitat Valenciana en la que el deporte se convierte en el gran protagonista de los centros educativos.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el día de del deporte? Esta iniciativa consiste en que el máximo número de centros educativos realicen una actividad deportiva al margen de la clase de Educación Física. Los centros deben inscribirse y realizar un vídeo resumen que responda a la siguiente pregunta “¿Por qué es importante hacer deporte en mi colegio”?.
  4. 4. ¿Por qué participar en el día del deporte? Creemos que es unabuena oportunidad para fomentar la práctica de actividad físicay deportiva, como hábitode vida saludable, asi como para dar visibilidad a lamultitud de actividades de promoción deportiva que se llevana cabo en nuestro centro. Además, solo por participar, cada centro educativo recibe un pack de material deportivo valorado en más de 120 euros. Además, las seis mejores grabaciones son premiadas con un cheque regalo de 2.000 euros para equipamiento deportivo.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es el día de del deporte?
  6. 6. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA Con la intención de optimizar los espacios y el tiempo disponible, la participación del alumnado en la jornada se llevará a cabo por turnos. Los alumnos de sexto, además de realizar su turno correspondiente, participarán de forma activa durante el resto de la jornada. Acompañaran a los más pequeños por las estaciones y ayudaran e incluso explicarán juegos, desempeñando roles de alumnos- guía. El profesorado también rotará con los grupos y colaborará en el control de su grupo durante la actividad y en los cambios de estación de juego. Los cambios de juego ( control de tiempos) se indicarán con una bocina en el patio y zona gym. A Vanesa (aula música) la avisaremos con el teléfono si no oye la bocina. La distribución de turnos será la siguiente: De 09:10 a 10:30 Educación Infantil. Recreo: de 10:30 a 11 (11:10 Infantil) De 11:10 a 12: 30 1º, 2º y 3º de Primaria. De 12: 30 a 13: 50 4º, 5º y 6º de Primaria. De 13: 50 a 14:00 Finalizamos la actividad. Los alumnos/as encargados de zona se quedan para recoger el material y el resto de alumnos/as se van a las clases con l@s tutor@s. La distribución zonas y la dirección de la rotación es la que se puede ver en la siguiente
  7. 7. Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Pista fútbol Zona 2: Pista basket
  8. 8. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos / zonas por turno queda distribuida de la siguiente forma: Zona 1: Pista de fútbol. Zona 2: Pista de básquet. Zona 3: Gym (los alumnos entran por las escaleras enfrente de la pista de básquet). Zona 4: Arenero (los alumnos salen del gym por la rampa. Zona 5: Parking . Zona 6: Aula de música. (los alumnos suben por escaleras). Zona 7: Zona suelo naranja junto huerto/pista. (Los alumnos bajan por la escalera del1er ciclo).
  9. 9. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL: Zona 1: Pista de fútbol. Actividad: Carreras de atletismo y relevos 1er Grupo: 3 INF A Zona 2: Pista de básquet. Actividad: Penaltis y canastas. 1er Grupo: 3INF B Zona 3: Gym. Actividad: Paracaídas 1er Grupo: 4 INF A Zona 4: Arenero. Actividad: Ringos y dianas 1er Grupo: 4 INF B Zona 5: Parking. Actividad: Bolos 1er Grupo: 5 INF A Zona 6: Aula de música. Actividad: Baile Grupo: 5INF B En el 1r turno, los alumnos encargados de sexto irán a buscar a los grupos a las clases y los acompañaran a su zona de juego. A partir de este turno, los grupos rotarán de la forma indicada anteriormente. Tras el último turno acompañarán junto con las tutoras a las aulas. Diego y Julio organizarán al alumnado de sexto, tanto a los encargados de
  10. 10. Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Carreras Atletismo Zona 2: Penalties y tiros libres
  11. 11. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: 1º, 2º, y 3º de Primaria Zona 1: Pista de fútbol. Actividad: Carreras de atletismo y relevos 1ºA Zona 2: Pista de basquet. Actividad: Pañuelo de básquet. 1º B Zona 3: Gym. Actividad: Carreras de sacos (datchball con 3º) 2º A Zona 4: Arenero. Actividad: Petanca / bolos 2º B Zona 5: Parking. Actividad: Samboris y Chapas 3º A Zona 6: Aula de música. Actividad: Baile 3º B Zona 7: Zona suelo naranja junto huerto/pista. Actividad: Comba en grupo. 3º C En el 1er turno, los alumnos encargados de sexto irán a buscar a los grupos a las clases y los acompañaran a su zona de juego. A partir de este turno, los grupos rotarán de la forma indicada anteriormente. Tras el último turno los tutores subirán con sus alumnos a las aulas.
  12. 12. Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Carreras Atletismo Zona 2: Pañuelo basket
  13. 13. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA La distribución de juegos por turno, y el 1er orden de rotación es el siguiente: TURNO: 4º, 5º, y 6º de Primaria Zona 1: Pista de fútbol. Actividad: Colpbol / Pilota 4º A Zona 2: Pista de basquet. Actividad: Pañuelo Basquet 4º B Zona 3: Gym. Actividad: Datchball 5º A Zona 4: Arenero. Actividad: Petanca 5º B Zona 5: Parking. Actividad: Shuttelball (raquetas) Mix de 6º Zona 6: Aula de música. Actividad: Baile Mix de 6º En el 1er turno, los tutores bajarán con los niños directamente a su zona correspondiente. A partir de este turno, los grupos rotarán de la forma indicada anteriormente. Una vez finalizamos la última rotación, los alumnos/as encargados de zona se quedan para recoger el material y el resto de alumnos se van a las clases con las
  14. 14. Trinque t Hort Escolar Caseta Edifici o Infanti l Zona 1: Colpbol Zona 2: Basket
  15. 15. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA JORNADA Importante respetar los horarios de la actividad e insistir en la puntualidad a las familias para que podamos empezar el 1r turno puntualmente. Subir las filas a las 9 horas con puntualidad y fluidez para que podamos montar la actividad de Zona 4 y 5. Los tutores/as distribuiran a los niños de cada clase en 4 equipos de color rojo, verde, azul y amarillo, señalándolos con un gomet de ese color, ya que en los juegos se participará en gran grupo, dos o 4 equipos. Los profesores especialistas y de apoyo ayudarán a los/las tutores/as en el control de los grupos en el patio y harán fotos y videos de las actividades para posteriormente pasárselas a Diego o Julio para que puedan hacer el montaje final. En la cristalera del gimnasio pondremos un papel continuo gigante para hacer entre todos/as un gran mural en el que los alumnos podrán escribir palabras, frases o dibujos que les sugiera la siguiente pregunta: ¿Por qué es importante hacer deporte en mi colegio?. Habrá rotuladores de colores y alumnos/as de sexto encargados del mural. Los alumnos que estén haciendo la actividad en la zona 4 podrán escribir o dibujar en el mural mientras realizan la actividad. Se pueden plantear desde las tutorías actividades de aula relacionadas con el deporte para aquellas horas en las que los alumnos estén en clase como por ejemplo películas con temática deportiva o fichas o actividades relacionadas con la importancia del deporte en la salud y los hábitos saludables.
  16. 16. GRACIAS POR VUESTRA COLABORACIÓN.

×