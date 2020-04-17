Unidad arte 1,2,3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° 04 “CULTIVAMOS NUESTRA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL” I.DATOS GENERALES 1.1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “Túpac Amaru” 1.2. ÁREA CURRICULAR : Arte 1.3. GRADO Y SECCIÓN : PRIMERO 1.4. DURACION : Inicio: 16 de octubre Término: 14 de diciembre 1.5. DIRECTOR : Edgar G. Ueki Torres 1.6. DOCENTES : Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva II. JUSTIFICACIÓN: Los programas de Danza en secundaria, buscan que los estudiantes profundicen en los conocimientos, habilidades y estrategias propias de este lenguaje artístico (cuerpo, espacio, tiempo, intención de movimiento, forma), al practicar danzas y bailes rituales, folklóricos y populares, además de proponer sus propias creaciones de danza libre en las que podrán expresar su punto de vista sobre diversas temáticas. Nuestra cultura peruana es una mixtura de tradiciones, creencias, símbolos y demás que se ven traducidos en la danza. ¿De qué modo las danzas fundamentan el sentimiento de pertenencia a nuestro país? ¿De qué manera podemos valorar nuestro patrimonio cultural y asumir su protección y conservación? III.COMPETENCIAS ORGANIZADOR COMPETENCIAS POR CICLO EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA Expresa sus emociones, sentimientos e ideas con imaginación y creatividad, mediante diversas formas de comunicación artística de su entorno y de otros espacios culturales, explorando diversos modos para la realización artística, respetando las normas de convivencia. APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA Manifiesta sus opiniones críticas acerca de diversas expresiones artísticas de la realidad social y cultural de su medio, identificándose con ellas. IV.TEMA TRANSVERSAL:
  2. 2. Educación para la convivencia democrática y el respeto de los derechos humanos. V.VALORES VALORES ACTITUDES Ante el Área Comportamiento Respeto Igualdad  Asumir la libertad personal, respetando la libertad de los demás rechazando la marginación.  Aprende que el respeto es fundamento en el desarrollo de la sesión. IV. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES CONOCIMIENTO APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO ACTIVIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Expresión artística. • Ejecuta movimientos corporales y formas coreográficas para la iniciación de la danza. • Expresa su sensibilidad mediante la música, el canto, la danza las artes visuales y el teatro. Danza. Conceptualización y clasificación por su procedencia geográfica e histórica. Elementos de la danza. Cuerpo y espacio. Tiempo: pulso, acento, compás, ritmo, fraseo. Expresión corporal. Movimiento, equilibrio y relajación.  Identifica sus posibilidades expresivas al explorar los elementos básicos de la danza (cuerpo, espacio, movimiento, ritmo, forma, intención del movimiento, relación luz – oscuridad).  Averigua e identifica los elementos principales que conforman la danza a escenificar (tipos e intención de los movimientos, música, vestuario, historia, significado, vigencia)  Examina distintas danzas identificando su significado, historia y contexto, con el fin de seleccionar en colectivo, la Lectura de texto. Observación de videos. Reflexión y diálogo sobre el tema de estudio. Representación de la información. Valoración y sensibilización estética. Apreciación
  3. 3. artística. •Percibe diferentes sonidos y los relaciona con su naturaleza sonora • Valora el mensaje que expresan las diferentes manifestaciones artísticas. Desarrollo auditivo. Escucha activa. Figuras coreográficas. que se bailará  Ensaya y ejecuta secuencias de movimiento y trazos coreográficos (libres y predeterminados) de la danza ritual seleccionada.  Participa en la presentación frente a público de la danza ritual seleccionada, Sensibilización e iniciación recreativa grupal e individual. Elaboración de dibujos y pinturas, utilizando las línea, color y forma para la representación de imágenes. ACTITUD ANTE EL AREA  Tiene iniciativa para participar en los diversos eventos culturales de la institución educativa.  Es cooperativo con sus compañeros al apoyarlos en el uso de diversas técnicas, estrategias o coreografías.  Es tolerante con sus compañeros ante las dificultades que puedan presentarse en la integración de un grupo artístico.  Valora las manifestaciones artísticas propias de su comunidad. Muestra interés por la práctica de manifestaciones artísticas V. EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES INDICADORES TÉCNICA S INSTRUMENTO APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA -Expresa su sensibilidad mediante ejercicios de expresión corporal. -Vivencia su sensibilidad mediante la creación libre de formas coreográficas. -Vivencia su sensibilidad a través de la práctica de una danza. Observa ción Análisis de Tareas Lista de Cotejo Ficha de observación. Practica Calificada EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  PARA EL ESTUDIANTE: Separatas  PARA EL DOCENTE  Ministerio de Educación, 2008, Diseño Curricular Nacional de la Educación Básica Regular
  4. 4.  Ministerio de Educación 2010, Orientaciones para el trabajo pedagógico del área de Educación por el Arte, Túpac Amaru, octubre del 2018 ________________________________ _______________________________ Prof. Edgar Ueki Torres Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva. DIRECTOR DOCENTE DEL ÁREA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° 04 “CULTIVAMOS NUESTRA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL” I. DATOS GENERALES a. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “Túpac Amaru” b. ÁREA CURRICULAR : Arte c. GRADO Y SECCIÓN : SEGUNDO d. DURACION : Inicio: 16 de octubre Término: 14 de diciembre e. DIRECTOR : Edgar G. Ueki Torres f. DOCENTES : Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva II. JUSTIFICACIÓN: Los programas de Danza en secundaria, buscan que los estudiantes profundicen en los conocimientos, habilidades y estrategias propias de este lenguaje artístico (cuerpo, espacio, tiempo, intención de movimiento, forma), al practicar danzas y bailes rituales, folklóricos y populares, además de proponer sus propias creaciones de danza libre en las que podrán expresar su punto de vista sobre diversas temáticas. Nuestra cultura peruana es una mixtura de tradiciones, creencias, símbolos y demás que se ven traducidos en la danza. ¿De qué modo las danzas fundamentan el sentimiento de pertenencia a nuestro país? ¿De qué manera podemos valorar nuestro patrimonio cultural y asumir su protección y conservación? III.COMPETENCIAS
  5. 5. ORGANIZADOR COMPETENCIAS POR CICLO EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA Expresa sus emociones, sentimientos e ideas con imaginación y creatividad, mediante diversas formas de comunicación artística de su entorno y de otros espacios culturales, explorando diversos modos para la realización artística, respetando las normas de convivencia. APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA Manifiesta sus opiniones críticas acerca de diversas expresiones artísticas de la realidad social y cultural de su medio, identificándose con ellas. IV.TEMA TRANSVERSAL: Educación para la convivencia democrática y el respeto de los derechos humanos. V.VALORES VALORES ACTITUDES Ante el Área Comportamiento Respeto Igualdad  Asumir la libertad personal, respetando la libertad de los demás rechazando la marginación.  Aprende que el respeto es fundamento en el desarrollo de la sesión. IV. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES CONOCIMIENTO APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO ACTIVIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Expresión Artística. •Expresa figuras coreográficas de la expresión danzaría del folklore. Danza. Expresión corporal. Comunicación por el movimiento, tono muscular y fuerza corporal. • Juegos de improvisación danzaria: ejercicios previos a la danza. • Danza Folklórica. Clasi cación: Agrícolas, Festivas,  Identifica sus posibilidades expresivas al explorar los elementos básicos de la danza (cuerpo, espacio, movimiento, ritmo, forma, intención del movimiento, relación luz – oscuridad).  Averigua e identifica los elementos principales que conforman la danza a escenificar (tipos e intención de los movimientos, música, vestuario, historia, significado, Lectura de texto. Observación de videos. Reflexión y diálogo sobre el tema de estudio. Representación de la información. Valoración y sensibilización Apreciación artística.
  6. 6. • Percibe diferentes sonidos y los relaciona con su naturaleza sonora • Valora el mensaje que expresan las diferentes manifestaciones artísticas. Ganaderas. • Elementos de la danza: forma, estructura, mensaje, carácter. • Representación de danzas locales. Figuras coreográficas. • Elementos Básicos para la realización de la danza. vigencia)  Examina distintas danzas identificando su significado, historia y contexto, con el fin de seleccionar en colectivo, la que se bailará  Ensaya y ejecuta secuencias de movimiento y trazos coreográficos (libres y predeterminados) de la danza ritual seleccionada.  Participa en la presentación frente a público de la danza ritual seleccionada, estética. Sensibilización e iniciación recreativa grupal e individual. Elaboración de dibujos y pinturas, utilizando las línea, color y forma para la representación de imágenes. ACTITUD ANTE EL AREA  Tiene iniciativa para participar en los diversos eventos culturales de la institución educativa.  Es cooperativo con sus compañeros al apoyarlos en el uso de diversas técnicas, estrategias o coreografías.  Es tolerante con sus compañeros ante las dificultades que puedan presentarse en la integración de un grupo artístico.  Valora las manifestaciones artísticas propias de su comunidad. Muestra interés por la práctica de manifestaciones artísticas V. EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES INDICADORES TÉCNICA S INSTRUMENTO APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA -Expresa su sensibilidad mediante ejercicios de expresión corporal. -Vivencia su sensibilidad mediante la creación libre de formas coreográficas. -Vivencia su sensibilidad a través de la práctica de una danza. Observa ción Análisis de Tareas Lista de Cotejo Ficha de observación. Practica Calificada EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  PARA EL ESTUDIANTE: Separatas  PARA EL DOCENTE
  7. 7.  Ministerio de Educación, 2008, Diseño Curricular Nacional de la Educación Básica Regular  Ministerio de Educación 2010, Orientaciones para el trabajo pedagógico del área de Educación por el Arte, Túpac Amaru, octubre del 2018 ________________________________ _______________________________ Prof. Edgar Ueki Torres Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva. DIRECTOR DOCENTE DEL ÁREA UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE N° 04 “CULTIVAMOS NUESTRA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL” I. DATOS GENERALES a. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “Túpac Amaru” b. ÁREA CURRICULAR : Arte c. GRADO Y SECCIÓN : TERCERO d. DURACION : Inicio: 16 de octubre Término: 14 de diciembre e. DIRECTOR : Edgar G. Ueki Torres f. DOCENTES : Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva II. JUSTIFICACIÓN: Los programas de Danza en secundaria, buscan que los estudiantes profundicen en los conocimientos, habilidades y estrategias propias de este lenguaje artístico (cuerpo, espacio, tiempo, intención de movimiento, forma), al practicar danzas y bailes rituales, folklóricos y populares, además de proponer sus propias creaciones de danza libre en las que podrán expresar su punto de vista sobre diversas temáticas. Nuestra cultura peruana es una mixtura de tradiciones, creencias, símbolos y demás que se ven traducidos en la danza. ¿De qué modo las danzas fundamentan el sentimiento de pertenencia a nuestro país? ¿De qué manera podemos valorar nuestro patrimonio cultural y asumir su protección y conservación?
  8. 8. III.COMPETENCIAS ORGANIZADOR COMPETENCIAS POR CICLO EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA Expresa sus emociones, sentimientos e ideas con imaginación y creatividad, mediante diversas formas de comunicación artística de su entorno y de otros espacios culturales, explorando diversos modos para la realización artística, respetando las normas de convivencia. APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA Manifiesta sus opiniones críticas acerca de diversas expresiones artísticas de la realidad social y cultural de su medio, identificándose con ellas. IV.TEMA TRANSVERSAL: Educación para la convivencia democrática y el respeto de los derechos humanos. V.VALORES VALORES ACTITUDES Ante el Área Comportamiento Respeto Igualdad  Asumir la libertad personal, respetando la libertad de los demás rechazando la marginación.  Aprende que el respeto es fundamento en el desarrollo de la sesión. IV. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES CONOCIMIENTO APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO ACTIVIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Expresión Artística. •Expresa figuras coreográficas de la expresión danzaría del folklore. Representa danzas creativas fortaleciendo su Danza • Expresión corporal. Comunicación por el movimiento, tono muscular y fuerza corporal. • Juegos de improvisación danzaria: ejercicios previos a la danza.  Identifica sus posibilidades expresivas al explorar los elementos básicos de la danza (cuerpo, espacio, movimiento, ritmo, forma, intención del movimiento, relación luz – oscuridad).  Averigua e identifica los elementos principales que conforman la danza a Lectura de texto. Observación de videos. Reflexión y diálogo sobre el tema de estudio. Representación de la
  9. 9. identidad social y cultural. • Danza Folklórica. Clasi cación: Agrícolas, Festivas, Ganaderas. • Elementos de la danza: forma, estructura, mensaje, carácter. • Representación de danzas locales. Figuras coreográficas. • Elementos Básicos para la realización de la danza. escenificar (tipos e intención de los movimientos, música, vestuario, historia, significado, vigencia)  Examina distintas danzas identificando su significado, historia y contexto, con el fin de seleccionar en colectivo, la que se bailará  Ensaya y ejecuta secuencias de movimiento y trazos coreográficos (libres y predeterminados) de la danza ritual seleccionada.  Participa en la presentación frente a público de la danza ritual seleccionada, información. Valoración y sensibilización estética. Apreciación artística. • Percibe diferentes sonidos y los relaciona con su naturaleza sonora • Valora el mensaje que expresan las diferentes manifestaciones artísticas. Sensibilización e iniciación recreativa grupal e individual. Elaboración de dibujos y pinturas, utilizando las línea, color y forma para la representación de imágenes. ACTITUD ANTE EL AREA  Tiene iniciativa para participar en los diversos eventos culturales de la institución educativa.  Es cooperativo con sus compañeros al apoyarlos en el uso de diversas técnicas, estrategias o coreografías.  Es tolerante con sus compañeros ante las dificultades que puedan presentarse en la integración de un grupo artístico.  Valora las manifestaciones artísticas propias de su comunidad. Muestra interés por la práctica de manifestaciones artísticas V. EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CAPACIDADES INDICADORES TÉCNICA S INSTRUMENTO APRECIACIÓN ARTÍSTICA -Expresa su sensibilidad mediante ejercicios de expresión corporal. -Vivencia su sensibilidad mediante la creación libre de formas coreográficas. -Vivencia su sensibilidad a través de la práctica de una danza. Observa ción Análisis de Tareas Lista de Cotejo Ficha de observación. Practica Calificada EXPRESIÓN ARTÍSTICA VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  PARA EL ESTUDIANTE: Separatas
  10. 10.  PARA EL DOCENTE  Ministerio de Educación, 2008, Diseño Curricular Nacional de la Educación Básica Regular  Ministerio de Educación 2010, Orientaciones para el trabajo pedagógico del área de Educación por el Arte, Túpac Amaru, octubre del 2018 ________________________________ _______________________________ Prof. Edgar Ueki Torres Prof. Osmer Hernández Leyva. DIRECTOR DOCENTE DEL ÁREA

×