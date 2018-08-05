About Books Buy Books Human Anatomy by Elaine N. Marieb Online :

For one-semester courses in human anatomy. Helps readers visualize human anatomy The #1 best-selling book for the human anatomy course, Human Anatomy, Eighth Edition is widely regarded as the most readable and visually accessible book on the market. The book s hallmark strengths-detailed art that teaches better, a reader-friendly narrative, and easy-to-use media and assessment tools-are enhanced through assignable anatomy animations and tutorials in MasteringA&P, more prominent in-book media references, and updated Focus Figures. Within the book, photos reinforce real-world applications, and cadaver photos and micrographs appear side-by-side with art, working together to help readers accurately visualize key anatomical structures. For the Eighth Edition, new, essential digital resources in MasteringA&P are more deeply integrated than ever throughout the text, making it easy for students to find helpful study tools. MasteringA&P s interactive tools include adaptive Dynamic Study Modules; helpful videos on bone identification, organ dissection, and cat dissections; new Clinical Scenarios; and PAL 3.0. Note: You are purchasing a standalone product; MyLab(TM) & Mastering(TM) does not come packaged with this content. Students, if interested in purchasing this title with MyLab & Mastering, ask your instructor for the correct package ISBN and Course ID. Instructors, contact your Pearson representative for more information. If you would like to purchase both the physical text and MyLab & Mastering, search for: 0134215036 / 9780134215037 Human Anatomy Plus MasteringA&P with eText -- Access Card Package, 8/E Package consists of: *013433096X / 9780134330969 MasteringA&P with Pearson eText -- ValuePack Access Card -- for Human Anatomy, 8/e*9780321869258 / 0321869257 A Photographic Atlas for Human Anatomy & Physiology *0134243811 / 9780134243818 Human Anatomy, 8/e

Creator : Elaine N. Marieb

