Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BENUA AFRIKA AFRICA CONTINENT
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT AFRICA • Africa is the world’s second largest continent (11,700,000 miles). • It is home to 52 ...
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT AFRICA • The one thing that all African nations have in common is their reliance on the land’s ...
The Four Regions of Africa • Africa can be divided into five regions: (1) North; (2) West; (3) East; and (4) Central and (...
• North Africa’s physical features include rocky mountains and the Sahara, the world’s largest desert. • West Africa is Af...
• East Africa is marked by mountains, hills, and plateaus, large raised areas of mostly level land.
• Central and Southern Africa has grasslands, rain forests, mountains, swamps, and deserts, including the Namib and the Ka...
Africa’s Major Landforms • Africa is called the “plateau continent” because of its high elevation—the height of land above...
• Coastal plains lie along much Africa’s coastline. In some places, the plains end in an escarpment, or steep cliff. • The...
The Great Rift Valley The Great Rift Valley is so large that more than 30 Grand Canyons could fit inside it.
Africa’s Rivers • The Nile: The world’s longest river, it runs more than 4,000 miles. • From its two sources, the White Ni...
• The Congo: Africa’s second-longest river runs through Central Africa into the Atlantic Ocean, fed by tributaries, small ...
Climate and Vegetation • What types of climates and vegetation are found in Africa? • How do climate and vegetation affect...
What Influences Climate? • The climate in most of Africa is warm because the continent lies along the Equator. • The seaso...
• Countries with higher elevation, such as Ethiopia, tend to have a cooler, moister climate than those at a low elevation.
• Lower countries such as Somalia tend to be hot and dry.
• Their farmers must irrigate, or artificially water, their crops. • Or they must farm near an oasis, a place with springs...
What Influences Climate? Desert and Rain Forest
Vegetation • Tropical rain forests once covered much of Central Africa, but much of the forest has been cut down to harves...
• North and south of the rain forests is the savanna, grasslands with scattered trees. • The climate in the savanna has a ...
• Between the Sahara and the savanna is a region called the Sahel, which is hot and dry. • Nomads are people who move arou...
Building Good Health • Climate affects the health of people and livestock throughout Africa. • The moisture in the rain fo...
• The tsetse fly is found in nearly one fifth of Africa. • The bite of the tsetse fly kills cattle and causes humans to ge...
Natural Resources • What are Africa’s major natural resources? • How are Africans developing these resources?
Agricultural Resources • Much of Africa’s land is used for subsistence farming, or raising crops to support one’s own fami...
• Crops raised to be sold are called cash crops. • African cash crops include coffee, cacao, and tea. • When too much land...
• Hardwood trees grow throughout Africa, and many have been cut down for sale. • Some countries are replanting hardwoods t...
•From this map you can see how the ways of making a living in Africa vary from region to region. •Herding is widespread in...
Mineral Resources • An economy is a system for producing, distributing, consuming, and owning goods, services, and wealth....
• The country of Ghana was once called the Gold Coast because it was a chief exporter of gold. • Other minerals from Afric...
Balancing Crops, Minerals, and Industry • A specialized economy is one that is dependent on one kind of industry. • In Afr...
• African countries are now trying to diversify their economies—that is, to add variety to them. • African economies have ...
The Sahara is the world’s largest desert (3,500,000 miles). It runs across the width of northern Africa. It covers 1/3rd o...
The Sahara is covered with sand dunes, rocky hills, and stretches of gravel that continue for miles and miles. Very few pe...
The Sahel is a strip of dry grassland that is located south of the Sahara. The word “Sahel” means “border” or “margin”. It...
People have tried to live here but generations of overgrazing and desertification have caused soil erosion. Vegetation is ...
• The African savannas are hot, dry grasslands that are located near the Equator and cover almost half of Africa. • They a...
• Africa’s tropical rain forest is located along the central coast of Africa, near the Equator. • It lies in the Congo Riv...
• The Congo River is located in western central Africa. • It begins in central Africa, near Lake Tanganyika, and flows wes...
• The Niger River is located in western Africa. • It flows through Guinea, Mali, Niger, Benin, & Nigeria. • The Niger Rive...
• The Nile River is located in eastern Africa. • It starts in East Burundi and flows northward and empties into the Medite...
• Lake Tanganyika is located in central Africa. • It’s divided between Burundi, Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. • Lake Tangan...
• Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa and the second largest freshwater lake in the world (Lake Superior is the la...
• The Atlas Mountains are a mountain range in north Africa. • The mountains extend from Morocco to Tunisia, between the Me...
• The Kalahari Desert is located in southwestern Africa. • It covers parts of Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. • The r...
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Benua afrika
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benua afrika

24 views

Published on

Pembelajaran IPS Kelas IX

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benua afrika

  1. 1. BENUA AFRIKA AFRICA CONTINENT
  2. 2. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT AFRICA • Africa is the world’s second largest continent (11,700,000 miles). • It is home to 52 countries, 1,000 different languages, and 800 million people. • 10% of the world’s population lives in Africa.
  3. 3. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT AFRICA • The one thing that all African nations have in common is their reliance on the land’s physical characteristics, which affect where people live, work, & trade. • Africa can be divided into many different regions: • The Sahara, the Sahel, the savannahs, the tropical rain forests, the Ethiopian Highlands, and Southern Africa.
  4. 4. The Four Regions of Africa • Africa can be divided into five regions: (1) North; (2) West; (3) East; and (4) Central and (5) Southern.
  5. 5. • North Africa’s physical features include rocky mountains and the Sahara, the world’s largest desert. • West Africa is Africa’s most populated region; its grasslands provide good soil for farming.
  6. 6. • East Africa is marked by mountains, hills, and plateaus, large raised areas of mostly level land.
  7. 7. • Central and Southern Africa has grasslands, rain forests, mountains, swamps, and deserts, including the Namib and the Kalahari.
  8. 8. Africa’s Major Landforms • Africa is called the “plateau continent” because of its high elevation—the height of land above sea level. • Each of Africa’s regions has mountains. The highest are in East Africa. • There, the continent’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, rises to a height of more than 19,000 feet.
  9. 9. • Coastal plains lie along much Africa’s coastline. In some places, the plains end in an escarpment, or steep cliff. • The 4,000-mile-long Great Rift Valley in East Africa was formed millions of years ago as continents pulled apart. • A rift is a deep trench. • Major lakes are in or near the Great Rift Valley.
  10. 10. The Great Rift Valley The Great Rift Valley is so large that more than 30 Grand Canyons could fit inside it.
  11. 11. Africa’s Rivers • The Nile: The world’s longest river, it runs more than 4,000 miles. • From its two sources, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, it flows north into the Mediterranean Sea. • Its floods deposit silt, bits of rock and soil that make the land fertile, or nourishing, to plants. • The Aswan High Dam controls flooding and provides electric power from the rushing water.
  12. 12. • The Congo: Africa’s second-longest river runs through Central Africa into the Atlantic Ocean, fed by tributaries, small rivers and streams that flow into a larger river. • The Niger: Africa’s third-longest river begins in Guinea, running about 2,600 miles and ending in the Gulf of Guinea. • The Zambezi: Africa’s fourth-longest river is about 2,200 miles long and runs through six countries in Southern Africa.
  13. 13. Climate and Vegetation • What types of climates and vegetation are found in Africa? • How do climate and vegetation affect how Africans make a living?
  14. 14. What Influences Climate? • The climate in most of Africa is warm because the continent lies along the Equator. • The seasons above the Equator are the opposite of those below the Equator.
  15. 15. • Countries with higher elevation, such as Ethiopia, tend to have a cooler, moister climate than those at a low elevation.
  16. 16. • Lower countries such as Somalia tend to be hot and dry.
  17. 17. • Their farmers must irrigate, or artificially water, their crops. • Or they must farm near an oasis, a place with springs and underground water. • Rainfall in Africa varies greatly, from more than 100 inches per year to almost no rain.
  18. 18. What Influences Climate? Desert and Rain Forest
  19. 19. Vegetation • Tropical rain forests once covered much of Central Africa, but much of the forest has been cut down to harvest wood or clear farmland. • Loss of the forest causes nutrients in the land to be washed away in heavy rains.
  20. 20. • North and south of the rain forests is the savanna, grasslands with scattered trees. • The climate in the savanna has a wet season and a dry season.
  21. 21. • Between the Sahara and the savanna is a region called the Sahel, which is hot and dry. • Nomads are people who move around to various places to make a living. • Nomadic traders, hunters, and herders live in the Sahara.
  22. 22. Building Good Health • Climate affects the health of people and livestock throughout Africa. • The moisture in the rain forest breeds disease-carrying insects.
  23. 23. • The tsetse fly is found in nearly one fifth of Africa. • The bite of the tsetse fly kills cattle and causes humans to get sleeping sickness. • Herders in various countries use poisons and traps to try to control the spread of the tsetse fly.
  24. 24. Natural Resources • What are Africa’s major natural resources? • How are Africans developing these resources?
  25. 25. Agricultural Resources • Much of Africa’s land is used for subsistence farming, or raising crops to support one’s own family. • Some subsistence farmers also grow a few crops to sell or trade.
  26. 26. • Crops raised to be sold are called cash crops. • African cash crops include coffee, cacao, and tea. • When too much land is used for cash crops and those crops fail, food shortages can occur.
  27. 27. • Hardwood trees grow throughout Africa, and many have been cut down for sale. • Some countries are replanting hardwoods to save the forests.
  28. 28. •From this map you can see how the ways of making a living in Africa vary from region to region. •Herding is widespread in the north, and farming takes place throughout the western and central portions of the continent. •Other activities such as manufacturing are scattered throughout Africa.
  29. 29. Mineral Resources • An economy is a system for producing, distributing, consuming, and owning goods, services, and wealth. • Mining is a major part of Africa’s economy. • Parts of North Africa, as well as the West African country of Nigeria, have large supplies of a valuable mineral resource: petroleum. • It is used to make oil and gasoline.
  30. 30. • The country of Ghana was once called the Gold Coast because it was a chief exporter of gold. • Other minerals from Africa include copper, silver, uranium, titanium, and diamonds.
  31. 31. Balancing Crops, Minerals, and Industry • A specialized economy is one that is dependent on one kind of industry. • In Africa, specialized farm economies can be harmed by lack of rainfall or falling crop prices.
  32. 32. • African countries are now trying to diversify their economies—that is, to add variety to them. • African economies have diversified by producing a variety of crops, raw materials, and manufactured goods.
  33. 33. The Sahara is the world’s largest desert (3,500,000 miles). It runs across the width of northern Africa. It covers 1/3rd of the continent. It divides the continent into two distinct regions – North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.
  34. 34. The Sahara is covered with sand dunes, rocky hills, and stretches of gravel that continue for miles and miles. Very few people live in the desert because it is considered one of the harshest places to live in the world. The people who do live here are called nomads. They move from place to place, usually traveling by camel, looking for food & water.
  35. 35. The Sahel is a strip of dry grassland that is located south of the Sahara. The word “Sahel” means “border” or “margin”. It is the region between the desert to the north and the grasslands and rainforest to the south. It is a dry, semi-arid region that is slowly turning into desert. It gets more rainfall than the desert, but still receives very little, ranging from 6-20 inches.
  36. 36. People have tried to live here but generations of overgrazing and desertification have caused soil erosion. Vegetation is sparse here—grasses are shrubs are unevenly distributed. The Sahel is relatively flat with few mountains and hills.
  37. 37. • The African savannas are hot, dry grasslands that are located near the Equator and cover almost half of Africa. • They actually cover the regions just north and south of the rainforests that lie along the equator. • The African savanna is the largest in the world. • There is a large variety of wildlife here, including lions, zebras, & elephants. • Farming is good here, but only if there is good rainfall. • Grasses and grains like wheat, oats, and sorghum grown in the region. • The area receives enough rain to support drought resistant undergrowth, but not enough to support forest-type vegetation. • Grasses are tall and thick, while trees are short and scattered.
  38. 38. • Africa’s tropical rain forest is located along the central coast of Africa, near the Equator. • It lies in the Congo River Basin. • The rain forest covers 1/5th of the land surface of Africa and touches 37 countries. • The rain forest has a hot, humid climate. • The annual rainfall is over 17 feet. • There is a large variety of animals found in this region. • Trees are so thick and tall that sunlight never reaches the forest floor! • The trees grow hundreds of feet tall. • It’s the second largest rain forest in the world; the Amazon rain forest in Brazil is the largest. • Unfortunately, this rain forest has shrunk due to deforestation. • .
  39. 39. • The Congo River is located in western central Africa. • It begins in central Africa, near Lake Tanganyika, and flows west through the tropical rain forest. • The Congo River is the second largest river in Africa. • It’s over 3,000 miles long.
  40. 40. • The Niger River is located in western Africa. • It flows through Guinea, Mali, Niger, Benin, & Nigeria. • The Niger River is the third largest river in Africa. • It runs over 2,600 miles. • The mouth of the Niger River flows through a large delta, often referred to as the “Oil Delta” because of the petroleum industry that’s centered here.
  41. 41. • The Nile River is located in eastern Africa. • It starts in East Burundi and flows northward and empties into the Mediterranean Sea. • The Nile is the world’s longest river at 4,150 miles. • It provides water for Sudan and Egypt. • It’s an important waterway for transporting people and goods. • The Nile also provides a source of irrigation for agriculture.
  42. 42. • Lake Tanganyika is located in central Africa. • It’s divided between Burundi, Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. • Lake Tanganyika is the deepest lake in Africa and one of the deepest in the world. • It’s also one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world.
  43. 43. • Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa and the second largest freshwater lake in the world (Lake Superior is the largest). • It is located in central Africa and extends into three countries: Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya. • White Nile begins here. • Lake Victoria is vital in supporting the millions of people that live nearby. • It provides a living for many fishermen and attracts millions of tourists each year.
  44. 44. • The Atlas Mountains are a mountain range in north Africa. • The mountains extend from Morocco to Tunisia, between the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara desert. • They separate the coastal regions from the Sahara Desert.
  45. 45. • The Kalahari Desert is located in southwestern Africa. • It covers parts of Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. • The region is surrounded by semi-arid areas that are slowly becoming more dry. • It is not a “true” desert because it receives 3-10 inches of rain per year. • Because of the precipitation and underground water supplies, grass, shrubs, and wild animals manage to live in the Kalahari desert.

×