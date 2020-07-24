Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GeoCool Heat Pumps GeoCool 2 Ton Geothermal Water to Water Heat Pump GeoCool 3 Ton Geothermal Water to Water Heat Pump
Ground Loop Geothermal System Installation
Thank You CONTACT US
Geo cool heat pumps
Geo cool heat pumps
Geo cool heat pumps
Geo cool heat pumps
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geo cool heat pumps

17 views

Published on

Do you need high efficient cold climate heat pumps for covering your home cooling or heating needs beyond -15 C? 123 Zero Energy has cold climate air source heat pumps available in 2 different sizes for use in the harsh Canadian climate. Our cold climate heat pumps are designed to be flexible and compatible with ductless and ducted heating systems. The built in back up heater and variable speed DC compressors give our cold climate heat pumps the capability to perform reliably in freezing temperature. For a complete home heating/cooling solution with the flexibility to seamlessly integrate it with multiple heating zones like hot tubs, pools, hydronic floor heating and more, order a cold climate heat pump at +1(800) 317-9054. https://www.123zeroenergy.com/pricing/geo-thermal/geothermal-water-water-heat-pump.html

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Geo cool heat pumps

  1. 1. GeoCool Heat Pumps GeoCool 2 Ton Geothermal Water to Water Heat Pump GeoCool 3 Ton Geothermal Water to Water Heat Pump
  2. 2. Ground Loop Geothermal System Installation
  3. 3. Thank You CONTACT US

×