Conquest of the South Pole by Manfred Karge new audiobooks

Translated by Ralph Remshardt, Caron Cadle, and Calvin MacLean In a German industrial town, four unemployed and despondent...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Manfred Karge ●Narrated By: Tracy Letts, Paul Dillon, Philip E. Johnson, R...
  Translated by Ralph Remshardt, Caron Cadle, and Calvin MacLean In a German industrial town, four unemployed and despondent men reenact Roald Amundsen's turn-of-the-century trek to the South Pole. An L.A. Theatre Works full cast performance featuring: Paul Dillon as Buscher Philip E. Johnson as Slupianek Tracy Letts as Seiffert Rick Peeples as Rudi Dan Rivkin as Braukmann Elaine Rivkin as Braukmann's wife Kirsten Sahs as Rosi James Schneider as Frankie-Boy Directed by Calvin MacLean. A co-production with Famous Door Theatre Company for Chicago Theaters on the Air. Recorded before a live audience at the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel, Chicago in May of 1994.
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Manfred Karge ●Narrated By: Tracy Letts, Paul Dillon, Philip E. Johnson, Rick Peeples, Dan Rivkin, Elaine Rivkin, Kirsten Sahs, James Schneider ●Publisher: LA Theatre Works ●Date: March 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 42 minutes
