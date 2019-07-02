Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FRFABRIKAM RESIDENCES TRAVEL GUIDANCE DOCUMENTATION FOR SALVADOREANS AND INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS
DEFINITIONS
Add a footer 3 The travel industry has been hurt by the economic and sociopolitical crises since 2000. However, 2010 was a...
FR Requirements to travel to El Salvador as a Tourist Add a footer 4
FR PASSPORT Add a footer 5
One of the earliest known references to paperwork that served in a role similar to that of a passport is found in the Hebr...
Add a footer 7 National conditions Many countries issue only one passport to each national (an exception is the Family Pas...
FR Add a footer 8
FR Add a footer 9 1- Identification document: Citizens from Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala can present either an Identi...
FR Among the countries that do not have to apply for a tourism visa, are those that are part of the European Union, the Un...
FR 3. Tourist Card: Document delivered upon entering the country, which must be paid in cash to the immigration officers a...
FR Add a footer 12 Airport Tax the following taxes are levied on all passengers embarking for destinations abroad. 1. Emba...
Vaccines 4- Vaccine against yellow fever: Only for countries in South America, Africa, and Panama, a certificate certifyin...
FR CUSTOMS Add a footer 15
Customs At the time of entering El Salvador, a form known as "Baggage Declaration" is delivered, where any item indicated ...
FR Add a footer 17 Pets: Import permit required, fee USD 9.04, which can be obtained on (or prior to) arrival at the Anima...
FR Central America: Border Crossing Fees Add a footer 18
FR Add a footer 19 Belize Belize is one of the countries that has signs everywhere, informing you of the border crossing f...
FR Add a footer 20 Guatemala There is no entrance fee or exit fee for Guatemala. However, other travelers have reported pa...
FR Add a footer 21 Honduras Honduras was probably the easiest to find online when we were looking for border crossing fees...
FR Add a footer 22 Nicaragua Nicaragua has by far the most disputed border crossing fees of any country in CA. It seemed l...
FR Add a footer 23 Costa Rica There is no entrance fee for Costa Rica however you do need to show proof of onward travel. ...
FR Add a footer 24 Panama After crossing the bridge from Costa Rica to Panama, the same guy that was trying to get to pay ...
Travel guidance documentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Travel guidance documentation

19 views

Published on

UTEC
SPECIALIZED ENGLISH

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Travel guidance documentation

  1. 1. FRFABRIKAM RESIDENCES TRAVEL GUIDANCE DOCUMENTATION FOR SALVADOREANS AND INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS
  2. 2. DEFINITIONS
  3. 3. Add a footer 3 The travel industry has been hurt by the economic and sociopolitical crises since 2000. However, 2010 was a record year for the airline industry and 2012 saw more than one billion trips, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization
  4. 4. FR Requirements to travel to El Salvador as a Tourist Add a footer 4
  5. 5. FR PASSPORT Add a footer 5
  6. 6. One of the earliest known references to paperwork that served in a role similar to that of a passport is found in the Hebrew Bible. Nehemiah 2:7–9, dating from approximately 450 BC, states that Nehemiah, an official serving King Artaxerxes I of Persia, asked permission to travel to Judea; the king granted leave and gave him a letter "to the governors beyond the river" requesting safe passage for him as he traveled through their lands. Passports were an important part of the Chinese bureaucracy as early as the Western Han, if not in the Qin Dynasty.
  7. 7. Add a footer 7 National conditions Many countries issue only one passport to each national (an exception is the Family Passport, see below under "Types"). When passport holders apply for a new passport (commonly, due to expiration of an old passport or lack of blank pages), they may be required to surrender the old passport for invalidation. In some circumstances an expired passport is not required to be surrendered or invalidated (for example, if it contains an unexpired visa). Under the law of most countries, passports are government property, and may be limited or revoked at any time, usually on specified grounds, and possibly subject to judicial review. In many countries, surrender of the passport is a condition of granting bail in lieu of imprisonment for a pending criminal trial. Each country sets its own conditions for the issue of passports. Some countries limit the issuance of passports, where incoming and outgoing international travels are highly regulated. Other countries put requirements on some citizens in order to be granted passports, such as Finland, where male citizens aged 18–30 years must prove that they have completed, or are exempt from, their obligatory military service to be granted an unrestricted passport; otherwise a passport is issued valid only until the end of their 28th year, to ensure that they return to carry out military service.
  8. 8. FR Add a footer 8
  9. 9. FR Add a footer 9 1- Identification document: Citizens from Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala can present either an Identification Document (DPI) or passport as an identification document. While citizens of other nationalities, they may enter El Salvador exclusively with a valid passport. 2- Tourism Visa. Only necessary according to country of origin: Only citizens of some countries require a tourist visa to travel to El Salvador.
  10. 10. FR Among the countries that do not have to apply for a tourism visa, are those that are part of the European Union, the United States, Canada, Australia and the following American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, San Cristóbal and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay. The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador maintains an updated list, which you can consult in the following site: https://rree.gob.sv/?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=839
  11. 11. FR 3. Tourist Card: Document delivered upon entering the country, which must be paid in cash to the immigration officers at the entry points to El Salvador. Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras are the only countries exempt from this process. The tourist card may be obtained from immigration officials for a $10.00 USD fee upon arrival in El Salvador at an airport, land border crossing or seaport. In El Salvador, there is no requirement for the U.S. passport to be valid for a specific period of time nor for it to have a specific number of blank pages. Visitors may be refused entry if they do not have proof of sufficient funds for the duration of their stay and possess the documents required for their next destination. Neither the tourist card nor proof of funds is required, if your U.S. passport states that you were born in El Salvador. You can enter and exit El Salvador with up to $10,000.00 USD.
  12. 12. FR Add a footer 12 Airport Tax the following taxes are levied on all passengers embarking for destinations abroad. 1. Embarkation Tax of USD 22.- Exempt: 1. Transit passengers proceeding within 6 hours by same or connecting aircraft 2. Infants under 2 years of age. 2. Immigration Tax of USD 2.65.- Exempt: Stop Over, which allows passengers with connections of between 5 and 48 hours to leave the airport will operates without charging additional fees. From a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism of El Salvador
  13. 13. Vaccines 4- Vaccine against yellow fever: Only for countries in South America, Africa, and Panama, a certificate certifying vaccination against yellow fever is required 15 days before the trip.
  14. 14. FR CUSTOMS Add a footer 15
  15. 15. Customs At the time of entering El Salvador, a form known as "Baggage Declaration" is delivered, where any item indicated in the document must be declared. The elements that can be entered into the country without having to be declared, are quite similar to any other international destination, accepting without problems articles of personal use, in amounts that do not make presume that they are imported or exported for commercial purposes.
  16. 16. FR Add a footer 17 Pets: Import permit required, fee USD 9.04, which can be obtained on (or prior to) arrival at the Animal Quarantine Dept. at the airport. Applications must be accompanied by: - health certificate issued no longer than 15 days prior to arrival; and - vaccination certificate; and - export permit, which must be obtained at point of origin. In addition, prior to departure from El Salvador, an export permit, fee USD 16.95, must be obtained.
  17. 17. FR Central America: Border Crossing Fees Add a footer 18
  18. 18. FR Add a footer 19 Belize Belize is one of the countries that has signs everywhere, informing you of the border crossing fee as well as what the fee is used for. There is no entry fee for Belize, however there is an exit fee. For the departure fee, you pay a combination of fees, $30 BZD for the border exit fee, $7.50 BZD if you’ve been in Belize for more than 24 hours, and $2.50 BZD for border development fee making your departure fee total 40.00 BZ$ ($20 USD) payable both in US dollars and Belizean Dollars. VISA NOTE: Most visitors vising Belize do not need a visa. You will receive an entrance stamp at the border when entering and this stamp is good for up to 30 days.
  19. 19. FR Add a footer 20 Guatemala There is no entrance fee or exit fee for Guatemala. However, other travelers have reported paying 10 Guatemalan quetzals (~$1.30USD), so be aware of this possible scam. According to the Guatemala government website the amount above is the amount a foreigner would pay for every day they overstay their 90 day visa. If they do ask for you to pay this fee, ask them for a receipt and you will notice that they miraculously changed their mind. VISA NOTE: The visa you receive at the Guatemala border is good for 90 days and applies to the rest of the countries that are a part of the CA-4 Agreement (Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador). This means that you have 90 days to travel throughout the 4 countries. The 90 days will not start over when you cross the border of one of the 4 countries.
  20. 20. FR Add a footer 21 Honduras Honduras was probably the easiest to find online when we were looking for border crossing fees for Central America. Pretty much everyone online agreed that the fee is $3USD. That entrance fee can be paid in dollars, Honduran Lempiras, and Guatemalan quetzals (~30Q ). Keep the receipt that is given to you at the border to avoid reported scams from other travelers when exiting Honduras. There is no exit fee for Honduras. Some officers might ask you to pay the $3 fee again when leaving but if you show them the receipt or even just tell them you paid that fee when you entered they will “let it go”. VISA NOTE: The visa you receive at the Honduras border is good for 90 days and applies to the rest of the countries (Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador) that are a part of the CA-4.
  21. 21. FR Add a footer 22 Nicaragua Nicaragua has by far the most disputed border crossing fees of any country in CA. It seemed like almost everyone paid a different fee. When I was researching the entry fee, someone wrote “no one would ever know the true fee, just expect to pay between $10-$20 USD for entry”. After some serious digging online we found that the fee was $12 USD + another $1 USD fee to enter Rivas making it a total of $13 USD. However, when we got there we had to pay $15 USD. We took the Tica bus over the border. The driver collected the fee and our passports while we were on the bus and they did not give us a receipt or an entry stamp in our passport (suspect). (A reader mentioned she took Tica bus in 2017 and paid $18 USD, so I think they upped the price) I am pretty sure the fee was suppose to be $13USD they just took a $2 bonus for their service. But hey, I guess we win some and we lose some . As for the exit fee, we are 100% sure it’s $3USD. The exit fee is paid at two separate windows. The exit fee is $2 USD (55 Nicaraguan cordabas) per person at one window and then you pay a $1 USD (26 Nicaraguan cordabas) municipal fee at another window. I guess all the money you save from the other participating C-4 countries you pay for at the Nicaragua border.
  22. 22. FR Add a footer 23 Costa Rica There is no entrance fee for Costa Rica however you do need to show proof of onward travel. And yes, they will check. Crossing the Costa Rica to the Panama border was my least favorite and frustrating border crossing. I just felt like I was being scammed and couldn’t do anything about it and regardless of how I felt, apparently it was all legal. Costa Rica’s exit fee is $7 USD and can be paid in dollars or Costa Rican colones. The $7 fee consist of a $5 exit tax and a $2 luggage search fee, regardless of whether the traveler has luggage or not. Outside the office, there are two houses not to far from the border where you pay an $8 fee for an exit fee sticker. People by the border will do anything in their power to get you to pay $8 bucks instead of $7. They even wait for you by the bus terminal whispering crap in your ear. We felt that this had scam written all over it and we decided to take our chance with the “broken” machine. And it worked. So for paying this exit fee you can pick your poison. We picked the cheapest one. NOTE: You cannot pay the officer at the window booth in the departure building, he will not accept it. He is only there to see proof that you paid and give you an exit stamp. The kiosk takes cards only.
  23. 23. FR Add a footer 24 Panama After crossing the bridge from Costa Rica to Panama, the same guy that was trying to get to pay an $8 USD exit fee instead $7 USD was waiting for us at a little office (which is not the official immigration office) trying to tell us to pay another fee for another damn sticker. He said we had to pay $3 USD for a stupid sticker on our passport, and we weren’t buying it, so we refused. But of course, the guy dressed in army gear that he called over told us we had to pay. So unfortunately, I will have to say that there is an entrance fee of $3 USD that can also be paid in colones. No matter how much you argue, you will pay this fee and then walk away frustrated as shit to the real Panamanian border office to get the official stamp in your passport. As for the exit fee for Panama, it varies depending on whether you choose to leave panama via plane (almost the only way to exit Panama if you plan to go to South America) or continue to travel north into Costa Rica. If you choose to fly, like we did the departure fee mostly likely will be included in your plane ticket price. We took a flight out of Panama to Colombia and our departure fee was $40 USD. The land exit fee is $3 USD.

×