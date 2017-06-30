Métodos y Técnicas para la Educación de jóvenes
Métodos y Técnicas para la Educación de Jóvenes DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CURSO Es un estudio de las técnicas y métodos de enseñanza...
Métodos y Técnicas para laMétodos y Técnicas para la Educación de JóvenesEducación de Jóvenes OBJETIVOS GENERALES Al concl...
Normas de clase:Presentación personal: -Ropa cómoda casual -Nombre de identificación (gafete) Asistencia: -Se permite dos ...
Normas de clase: MATERIALES A UTILIZAR -Biblia -Lápiz -Lapicero -Plumones -Libreta o cuaderno pequeño http://mtparajovenes...
Evaluación:Evaluación: 5 actividades a realizar en clase en equipo 50% Autoevaluación (individual) 5% Clase final (pareja)...
Desarrollo Temático UNIDAD 1 La enseñanza como proceso formativo UNIDAD 2 Características y necesidades de los grupos meta...
Desarrollo Temático UNIDAD 1 La enseñanza como proceso formativo UNIDAD 2 Características y necesidades de los grupos meta...
Rubrica de evaluación
Rubrica de evaluación
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Normas de convivencia

4 views

Published on

Pastoral Juvenil
Asignatura Métodos y Técnicas para la enseñanza de jóvenes

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Normas de convivencia

  1. 1. Métodos y Técnicas para la Educación de jóvenes
  2. 2. Métodos y Técnicas para la Educación de Jóvenes DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CURSO Es un estudio de las técnicas y métodos de enseñanza apropiados a la educación de los adolescentes y jóvenes. Incluye métodos de enseñanza y de estudio bíblico para el trabajo con grupos pequeños.
  3. 3. Métodos y Técnicas para laMétodos y Técnicas para la Educación de JóvenesEducación de Jóvenes OBJETIVOS GENERALES Al concluir este curso, el estudiante estará en capacidad de: 1. Definir los propósitos de la educación cristiana para jóvenes. 2. Adquirir un compromiso como conductor de la enseñanza y forjador de discípulos. 3. Reconocer las diferentes necesidades integrales de los grupos meta juveniles. 4. Distinguir entre la variedad de estilos de aprendizaje y de preferencias en el uso de los sentidos para aprender entre los jóvenes. 5. Adquirir y practicar técnicas variadas de enseñanza. 6. Seleccionar métodos y técnicas aplicables a diferentes situaciones de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 7. Planificar lecciones bíblicas participativas para grupos de jóvenes con todos sus elementos. 8. Realizar un plan curricular a largo plazo con objetivos variados para la formación integral de los jóvenes.
  4. 4. Normas de clase:Presentación personal: -Ropa cómoda casual -Nombre de identificación (gafete) Asistencia: -Se permite dos llegadas tardías de 15 minutos máximo -Debido al corto del tiempo solamente se permitirá un día de inasistencia Actividades: -Todas las clases se tendrán 2 actividades a realizar donde una es evaluable, además se dejará 2 tareas, una al final del curso el 6 de julio con la clase magistral y la última ha presentar antes del 14 de julio. Evitar: -Salirse del salón con frecuencia -No tomar el celular constantemente -Fotografía o videos fuera del ámbito clase -Comer -Hablar constantemente.
  5. 5. Normas de clase: MATERIALES A UTILIZAR -Biblia -Lápiz -Lapicero -Plumones -Libreta o cuaderno pequeño http://mtparajovenes.blogspot.com/
  6. 6. Evaluación:Evaluación: 5 actividades a realizar en clase en equipo 50% Autoevaluación (individual) 5% Clase final (pareja) 30% Tarea final (individual) 15% PROMEDIO 100%
  7. 7. Desarrollo Temático UNIDAD 1 La enseñanza como proceso formativo UNIDAD 2 Características y necesidades de los grupos meta juveniles UNIDAD 3 Variedad de estilos y preferencias de aprendizaje UNIDAD 4 Métodos y técnicas de enseñanza UNIDAD 5 El plan para un taller/clase UNIDAD 6 El currículum en el ministerio juvenil
  8. 8. Desarrollo Temático UNIDAD 1 La enseñanza como proceso formativo UNIDAD 2 Características y necesidades de los grupos meta juveniles UNIDAD 3 Variedad de estilos y preferencias de aprendizaje UNIDAD 4 Métodos y técnicas de enseñanza UNIDAD 5 El plan para un taller/clase UNIDAD 6 El currículum en el ministerio juvenil Martes 4 Miércoles 5 Jueves 6 Viernes 7 Sábado 8 Sábado 8
  9. 9. Rubrica de evaluación
  10. 10. Rubrica de evaluación

×