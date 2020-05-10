Acts of Apostles from start

Successfully reported this slideshow.
And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; who said, "...
The disciples returned to Jerusalem and the upper room waiting for the arrival of the promised Holy Spirit.
Question: How many waited in the upper room for the Holy Spirit? a. Eleven b. Twelve c. Fifteen d. 120
PENTECOST
Matthias chosen to replace Judas
An incomplete study, to be completed soon.

