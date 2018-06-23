Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA GESTALT ELIZABETH VARGAS VELA PSICOLOGIA
El núcleo de la Psicología de la Gestalt se puede resumir en: La percepción humana no es la suma de los datos sensoriales,...
Los dos principios básicos de organización perceptiva básica de organización perceptiva que permite captar de forma integr...
Ley general de la figura y fondo Figura: Es un elemento que existe en un espacio o campo destacado en su interrelación con...
Ley de la Dialéctica: Toda forma se desprende sobre un fondo al que se opone. La mirada decide si “x” elemento pertenece a...
Ley Dialéctica Toda forma se desprende del fondo sobre el que está establecida. La mirada decide si tal cual elemento Del ...
Ley de Contraste A mayor contraste de la forma contra el fondo, mayor percepción (Buena forma)
Ley de Proximidad Los elementos y figuras que están mas próximas tienden a verse como una unidad y a aislarse de otros.
Ley de continuidad de dirección Una forma o línea curva es percibida como un fragmento de circunferencia y un segmento de ...
Ley de Cierre Otra de las leyes de los patrones la gestalt, es la ley del cierre. Las personas tendemos a completar percep...
Figura – La ilusión del Tamayo de la luna. Por su parte, Gregory (1.969), en su trabajo sobre las ilusiones visuales.
Referencias: http://www.ub.edu/pa1/node/ilusiones https://www.wikiteka.com/apuntes/leyes-de-totalidad/ http://psicologia-y...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La gestalt 2018

42 views

Published on

LA GESTALT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La gestalt 2018

  1. 1. LA GESTALT ELIZABETH VARGAS VELA PSICOLOGIA
  2. 2. El núcleo de la Psicología de la Gestalt se puede resumir en: La percepción humana no es la suma de los datos sensoriales, si no que pasa por un proceso de reestructuración que configura a partir de esa información una forma, una Gestalt, que se destruye cuando se intenta analizar, y esta experiencia es el problema central de la psicología.
  3. 3. Los dos principios básicos de organización perceptiva básica de organización perceptiva que permite captar de forma integral las totalidades o Gestalts son los que se conocen como. LEYES GENERALES: LEY DE FIGURA-FONDO LEY DE LA BUENA FORMA (Pagnanz o Pregnancia)
  4. 4. Ley general de la figura y fondo Figura: Es un elemento que existe en un espacio o campo destacado en su interrelación con otros elementos. Fondo: Todo aquello que no es figura, es la parte del campo que contiene elementos interrelacionados que sostienen a la figura que por su contraste tiende a desaparecer.
  5. 5. Ley de la Dialéctica: Toda forma se desprende sobre un fondo al que se opone. La mirada decide si “x” elemento pertenece a la forma o al fondo. Ley del Contraste: Una forma es mejor percibida, en la medida en que el contraste entre el fondo y la forma sea más grande. Ley de proximidad: En igualdad de condiciones los elementos más próximos son percibidos como formando figuras. Ley de continuidad. En igualdad de circunstancias, como siempre, tendemos a percibir como formando figura los elementos que conservan una cierta continuidad. Ley del Cierre: Tanto mejor será una forma, cuanto mejor cerrado esté su contorno. Ley de la Totalidad: El todo es más que la suma de sus partes. Ley de la Estructura: Una forma es percibida como un todo, independientemente de las partes que la constituyen. Ley de la Compleción: Si un contorno no está completamente cerrado, el cerebro tiende a cerrarlo.
  6. 6. Ley Dialéctica Toda forma se desprende del fondo sobre el que está establecida. La mirada decide si tal cual elemento Del campo visual pertenece alternativamente a la forma o al fondo.
  7. 7. Ley de Contraste A mayor contraste de la forma contra el fondo, mayor percepción (Buena forma)
  8. 8. Ley de Proximidad Los elementos y figuras que están mas próximas tienden a verse como una unidad y a aislarse de otros.
  9. 9. Ley de continuidad de dirección Una forma o línea curva es percibida como un fragmento de circunferencia y un segmento de línea.
  10. 10. Ley de Cierre Otra de las leyes de los patrones la gestalt, es la ley del cierre. Las personas tendemos a completar perceptualmente aquellos estímulos que están próximos entre sí, ya sea en el espacio o en el tiempo. Los elementos son reconocidos incluso si están inexistentes o incompletos. Aunque el objeto esté sin completar, lo percibimos como un todo.
  11. 11. Figura – La ilusión del Tamayo de la luna. Por su parte, Gregory (1.969), en su trabajo sobre las ilusiones visuales.
  12. 12. Referencias: http://www.ub.edu/pa1/node/ilusiones https://www.wikiteka.com/apuntes/leyes-de-totalidad/ http://psicologia-y- comunicacion.blogspot.com/2013/04/ley-del- cierre.html http://www.elefectoflynn.com/la-percepcion-visual- como-recurso-creativo/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leyes_de_la_Gestalt

×