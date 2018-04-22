Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook�Free�Online�Warheart Listen�to�Warheart�Audiobook�Free�Online.�Get�Warheart�Audiobook�For�Free�Online�on�your�iP...
Warheart The�one�overarching�constant�in�this�epic�series�has�been�the�long�shadow�cast�by�the�Sword�of�Truth. That�weapon...
Warheart
Warheart
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook Free Online Warheart

7 views

Published on

Listen to WarheartAudiobook Free Online. GetWarheart Audiobook For Free Online on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. You Can Listen to Mp3 Audiobook on Play store or itunes

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook Free Online Warheart

  1. 1. Audiobook�Free�Online�Warheart Listen�to�Warheart�Audiobook�Free�Online.�Get�Warheart�Audiobook�For�Free�Online�on�your�iPhone,�iPad,�or�Android.�You�Can� Listen�to�Mp3�Warheart�Audiobook�on�Play�store�or�itunes LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Warheart The�one�overarching�constant�in�this�epic�series�has�been�the�long�shadow�cast�by�the�Sword�of�Truth. That�weapon,�created�in�the�time�of�Magda�Searus�during�the�darkest�hours�of�the�great�war,�was�forged�for�a purpose�now�long�forgotten�and�yet�unfulfilled. When�Richard�first�met�Kahlan�in�the�Hartland�Woods,�the�Sword�of�Truth�was�finally�ready�to�come�into�the�hands�of the�one�man�who�had�been�born�to�wield�it. That�weapon�is�now�in�Kahlan's�care�as�she�stands�over�Richard's�funeral�pyre. From�the�first�moment�they�met,�Richard�and�Kahlan�had�been�menaced�by�magic�and�manipulated�by�prophecy. They�had�never�known�true�peace�any�more�than�they�had�known�the�true�source�of�prophecy.�Nor�had�they�known the�origin�of�the�omen�machine�or�the�ultimate�purpose�of�the�boxes�of�Orden,�a�power�that�has�been�fought�over�for millennia. As�the�veil�between�the�worlds�of�life�and�death�begins�to�disintegrate,�the�ultimate�evil�now�reveals�itself. The�time�of�the�bringer�of�death�has�arrived. With�Richard�dead,�it�is�now�up�to�Kahlan,�the�last�Confessor,�to�discover�why�the�Sword�of�Truth�is�bonded�to�him, why�that�ancient�weapon�was�created�in�the�first�place,�and�why�the�first�Confessor�was�such�an�integral�part�of�its creation. The�answer�to�that�question�will�determine�the�fate�of�existence.
  3. 3. Warheart
  4. 4. Warheart

×