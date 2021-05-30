Blockchain is constantly revolutionizing various industries, and supply chain is one of the major ones. Many companies are already using blockchain in supply chain to reap the benefits of blockchain technology. But why is it necessary to use blockchain for supply chain management?



At the moment, the supply chain industries deal with a lot of issues. Among them, rapid changes in the market, issues with compliance and quality, lack of transparency, increasing corruption, high costs, etc., are prominent problems. This is where blockchain steps in.



Using blockchain in supply chain management comes with its fair share of benefits - peer-to-peer transaction settlement, audit transparency, tracking products, and consumer feedbacks, accurate costing info, better shipping data, etc. In fact, there are already many blockchain supply chain projects live at the moment working perfectly.



We at 101 Blockchains are driven to help you educate on blockchain technology with high-quality courses and certifications. Therefore, we offer specific courses geared to supply chain management as well. At present, we have two prominent courses that can help you understand the concepts better - Enterprise Blockchains and Supply Chain Management Course and Enterprise Blockchains and Trade Finance Course.



Learn more about these courses from here ->

https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/blockchain-and-scm

https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/enterprise-blockchains-and-trade-finance



Other than these, we have certification courses to help you become a skilled professional in no time. Learn more about these courses from here ->

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Professional (CEBP) course https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/blockchain-expert-certification



Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect (CEBA) course

https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/certified-enterprise-blockchain-architect



Certified Blockchain Security Architect (CBSE) course

https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/certified-blockchain-security-expert

