BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT 101blockchains.com
What Are the Issues of Supply Chain Industries? 8 5 % 1 5 % It e m 2 9 5 % It e m 1 5 % 9 0 % 1 0 % 8 0 % 2 0 % 5 5 % 4 5 ...
Offshore or outsourced manufacturing efforts complicate the supply chain processes due to the lack of proper visibility, c...
Consumer behaviors are hard to predict, and it varies based on cultural, personal, social and psychological aspects. The p...
Meeting up with consumer expectations is always not feasible as consumers expect higher quality at a lower pricing point. ...
Consumers now want full transparency surrounding the products they are buying, however, most of the companies are unable t...
Trust is a big issue in the supply chain, as most procedures are dependent on human interactions and expect the best behav...
Constant quality checks and controls increase the need for quality control checkers and experts, which increases costs. In...
The current supply chain management system is quite backdated and prone to issues. Due to the lack of proper management, t...
Lack of proper customer support channels discourages consumers from buying products from specific brands. Not having a soc...
How Is Blockchain Used in Supply Chain Managment? Peer-To-Peer Transaction Settlement Tracking Products and Consumer Feedb...
Offers a faster transaction process and can settle the payment within minutes. Cut’s middleman in cross-border payments, t...
Automates the auditing process and gets rid of human-based errors. Helps auditors make safer and more strategic choices th...
Tracks the whole process of the supply chain, starting from sourcing to product delivery. Can track consumer feedbacks acc...
Offers proper data management, which shares a full view of the costing needed in every part of the supply chain. Reduces t...
Offers real-time shipping data that helps to forecast delivery schedules. Tracks the products throughout the whole shippin...
Helps to reduced high compliance maintenance costs. Keeps up with regional compliance changes to avoid any violations. Off...
Offers additional information to prove the authenticity of the products. With the help of IoT integration, blockchain can ...
Tracks all the products using NFC codes, RFID chips, and QR codes in real-time. Provides an end-to-end connection from the...
Helps to maintain all trade policies according to the regional laws. Stops third parties to funnel stolen goods and tradin...
Offers transparency that helps manufacturers to manage product traceability, origins, perishable state, and recalls. Allow...
Prominent names in the industry, such as — Walmart, Nestle, Unilever, Carrefour, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Ford, etc. are alre...
Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

Blockchain is constantly revolutionizing various industries, and supply chain is one of the major ones. Many companies are already using blockchain in supply chain to reap the benefits of blockchain technology. But why is it necessary to use blockchain for supply chain management?

At the moment, the supply chain industries deal with a lot of issues. Among them, rapid changes in the market, issues with compliance and quality, lack of transparency, increasing corruption, high costs, etc., are prominent problems. This is where blockchain steps in.

Using blockchain in supply chain management comes with its fair share of benefits - peer-to-peer transaction settlement, audit transparency, tracking products, and consumer feedbacks, accurate costing info, better shipping data, etc. In fact, there are already many blockchain supply chain projects live at the moment working perfectly.

We at 101 Blockchains are driven to help you educate on blockchain technology with high-quality courses and certifications. Therefore, we offer specific courses geared to supply chain management as well. At present, we have two prominent courses that can help you understand the concepts better - Enterprise Blockchains and Supply Chain Management Course and Enterprise Blockchains and Trade Finance Course.

Learn more about these courses from here ->
https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/blockchain-and-scm
https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/enterprise-blockchains-and-trade-finance

Other than these, we have certification courses to help you become a skilled professional in no time. Learn more about these courses from here ->
Certified Enterprise Blockchain Professional (CEBP) course https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/blockchain-expert-certification

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect (CEBA) course
https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/certified-enterprise-blockchain-architect

Certified Blockchain Security Architect (CBSE) course
https://academy.101blockchains.com/courses/certified-blockchain-security-expert

Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

×