Telephonic Sales storyline

Selling USED Cars during Covid-19 (over phone)
Chapter -1 The impact of Covid-19 on Sales
Storyline Meet Ms. Swati Verma (Asst. Sales Manager) at MeraCar.com. She has been one of the best saleswoman in her compan...
However in 2020, things changed due to Covid-19. With lockdowns and uncertain economic conditions in the Market, Auto indu...
But soon she realised that she has bounce back from her present condition. Swati started approaching customers with a more...
Chapter - 2 Call to Action from Swati
Trring, trring !! Trring , thrring !! Swati Verma Customer Let’s start by calling previous months LEADS
Hello ! Good morning Mr Bhasin. I am Swati from MeraCar.com. Is this the right time to talk to you ? Good morning Ms Swati...
Sure Mr Bhasin. I only called to check with you that you had contacted MeraCar.com last month to buy a Car. So may I know ...
Ohh, I see !! No issues Mr Bhasin, but if I may ask you, why have you postponed it for such a long time ? Well, I am a bus...
Well I am sorry to hear that. But if I may suggest something as an alternative with your permission. Yes, please go ahead....
Thank you Mr Bhasin ! Well if I may suggest, instead of investing so much money in a New Car , why don’t you invest less t...
Well as you know our company specialises in selling used cars as well. But let me remind you that all these Used Cars are ...
Absolutely, not only are they Quality Tested, they are very economically priced as well. Also you can choose from a variet...
Well our Motto is always Customer First. Our Relationship Manager will not only help you finding the best car as per your ...
Definitely, Mr Bhasin I will fix an appointment for tomorrow at 2PM. Our Relationship Manager, Mr Devesh will visit you to...
My pleasure Mr Bhasin, and thank you so much Sir for giving your precious time. Thank you and you have a nice day !! Same ...
Chapter - 3 Lessons learnt
1. Greet & ask permission to speak from the Customer. 2. Be confident over phone : While speaking over phone, salesperson ...
Thank you !! - Mausham Banerjee
Be confident over phone : While speaking over phone, salesperson should be polite and confident.

