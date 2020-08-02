Actividad 6 -_tarea_-_enfoque_de_la_gestalt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTADO POR: YANNICK ESPAÑA SIERRA CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANADAS Y SOCIALES P...
LEYES DE LA GESTALT O DE PERCEPCION Elaboradas por los psicólogos de la Gestalt (movimiento surgido en Alemania, 1910), qu...
TEORIA fue gestada a principios del siglo XX por el psicólogo alemán Max Wertheimer y su grupo de acólitos, como línea psi...
CLASIFICACION  Ley de la Totalidad  Ley de la Estructura  Ley de la Dialéctica  Ley del Contraste  Ley del Cierre  L...
LEY DE PROXIMIDAD Los elementos que están próximos entre sí tienden a ser percibidas como una sola unidad. La ley de la pr...
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/98/86/23/98862308f1c1d518ae200eaa5891f745--dot- texture-the-artist.jpg
LEY DE SIMILITUD La ley de la similitud nos dice que nuestros cerebros perciben los objetos parecidos como pertenecientes ...
Los elementos similares tienden a verse como parte del mismo conjunto o bloque. Estos conjuntos se pueden separar claramen...
https://www.paginasobrefilosofia.com/html/bachi1/Tema6/Gestalt/wSimShape.gif
LEY DE FIGURA Y FONDO O TOTALIDAD Establece el hecho de que el cerebro no puede interpretar un objeto como figura o fondo ...
Definiendo los conceptos de fondo y figura, según Hernández, como: "Figura es la forma de un objeto, que está definida por...
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/39/c2/d8/39c2d8e2c037002de727fa43e012c5f5.jpg
ILUCION OPTICA se generan a partir de la transformación de los elementos comunes de algunas imágenes, y por eso, el ojo so...
Las ilusiones ópticas son siempre visuales. Con esto podemos deducir que la única forma de conocer y reconocer las ilusion...
Esta imagen de ilusión óptica parece estar en constante movimiento, tiene forma circular, el circulo de mayor o el mas gra...
La Gioconda o mona lisa. Octavio Ocampo, El Maestro Del Surrealismo https://en.bcdn.biz/Images/2015/10/12/9063eec2- 2e78-4...
Pintura de Oleg Shuplyak https://adictamente.blogspot.com/2011/11/personajes-famosos-en- pinturas-de.html
JUSTIFICACION La percepción en el sentido de la vista, es la acción mas aplicada dentro de esta teoría ya que se centra en...
 En la primera imagen se identifica la ley de proximidad claramente. Se evidencia una serie de elemente o en este caso un...
BIBLIOGRAFIA - Oviedo, G. (2004). La definición del concepto de percepción en psicología con base en la teoría Gestalt. Re...
PRESENTADO POR: YANNICK ESPAÑA SIERRA CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANADAS Y SOCIALES PROGRAMA DE PSICOLOGÍA SENSOPERCEPCION CORDOBA -2020

  1. 1. PRESENTADO POR: YANNICK ESPAÑA SIERRA CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANADAS Y SOCIALES PROGRAMA DE PSICOLOGÍA SENSOPERCEPCION CORDOBA -2020 Actividad 6 - Tarea - Enfoque de la Gestalt
  2. 2. LEYES DE LA GESTALT O DE PERCEPCION Elaboradas por los psicólogos de la Gestalt (movimiento surgido en Alemania, 1910), que revolucionó la psicología de la percepción y que hasta hoy ha seguido en vigor. Se trata de una serie de reglas que relacionan los estímulos visuales con lo que estos generan en la mente del que los mira. En su conjunto explican cómo la percepción juega un papel fundamental a la hora de interpretar aquello que vemos, de darle forma mental.
  3. 3. TEORIA fue gestada a principios del siglo XX por el psicólogo alemán Max Wertheimer y su grupo de acólitos, como línea psicológica contrapuesta al conductismo, teoría que excluía la consciencia subjetiva en el estudio del comportamiento humano, dando mayor importancia al entorno social y cultural. La gran novedad que supuso la Teoría de la Gestalt fue el estudio de los procesos mentales, algo desconocido para los científicos de la época, para quienes el cerebro era el gran enigma del cuerpo humano. Esta línea ponía al individuo y su percepción de la realidad como el epicentro en la toma de decisiones, creando imágenes mentales de diversa coherencia sobre sí mismo y sobre lo que le rodea. Max Wertheimer, Wolfgang Köhler y Kurt Koffka estaban interesados en la percepción, pero particularmente en ciertos trucos que nos juega la mente. Por ejemplo, ¿por qué percibimos movimiento cuando nos proyectan una serie de fotografías inmóviles a una velocidad constante.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACION  Ley de la Totalidad  Ley de la Estructura  Ley de la Dialéctica  Ley del Contraste  Ley del Cierre  Ley de la Compleción  Noción de Pregnancia  Principio de Invariancia Topológica  Principio de Enmascaramiento  Principio de Birkhoff  Principio de Proximidad  Principio de Memoria  Principio de Jerarquización
  5. 5. LEY DE PROXIMIDAD Los elementos que están próximos entre sí tienden a ser percibidas como una sola unidad. La ley de la proximidad dice que subconscientemente percibimos objetos que están cercanos los unos a los otros como dentro del mismo grupo. Nuestro cerebro agrupa estos objetos que tienen una propiedad visual común, como el color o el movimiento porque nuestro cerebro busca la continuidad. Así nuestro subconsciente permite que nuestro cerebro cree una interpretación clara de la relación entre objetos.
  6. 6. https://i.pinimg.com/236x/98/86/23/98862308f1c1d518ae200eaa5891f745--dot- texture-the-artist.jpg
  7. 7. LEY DE SIMILITUD La ley de la similitud nos dice que nuestros cerebros perciben los objetos parecidos como pertenecientes a la misma forma, ya que son “elementos comunes” ya sea de forma, color, tamaño, textura, movimiento o cualquier otro elemento visual. Nuestro cerebro agrupa cosas que tienen alguna propiedad visual común.
  8. 8. Los elementos similares tienden a verse como parte del mismo conjunto o bloque. Estos conjuntos se pueden separar claramente del resto. Los objetos que comparten características crean cohesión en el diseño, ya que nuestro cerebro busca automáticamente los patrones.
  9. 9. https://www.paginasobrefilosofia.com/html/bachi1/Tema6/Gestalt/wSimShape.gif
  10. 10. LEY DE FIGURA Y FONDO O TOTALIDAD Establece el hecho de que el cerebro no puede interpretar un objeto como figura o fondo al mismo tiempo. Depende de la percepción del objeto será la imagen a observar. Este principio es, en el concepto de autores como Garret (1958), el más importante en el estudio de la percepción por reunir los anteriores y permitir explicar gran parte de los agrupamientos
  11. 11. Definiendo los conceptos de fondo y figura, según Hernández, como: "Figura es la forma de un objeto, que está definida por sus bordes y el fondo, como aquello que contrasta con la figura, aquello que está detrás de ella” (Hernández, 2012, p. 18).
  12. 12. https://i.pinimg.com/474x/39/c2/d8/39c2d8e2c037002de727fa43e012c5f5.jpg
  13. 13. ILUCION OPTICA se generan a partir de la transformación de los elementos comunes de algunas imágenes, y por eso, el ojo solamente recibe determinada información que el cerebro no puede considerar como lógicas y por esto llaman la atención o generan sorpresas. las ilusiones ópticas son inherentes a la vista de cualquier persona, es por eso que para observarlas se necesita esforzar al máximo la vista y cabe recordar que solamente son ilusiones que la vista es capaz de generar, para incluso tratar de manipular alguna parte del cuerpo.
  14. 14. Las ilusiones ópticas son siempre visuales. Con esto podemos deducir que la única forma de conocer y reconocer las ilusiones ópticas es mediante la vista, y no a partir de otros sentidos propios del ser humano, como es el caso del tacto, el gusto, el oído o el olfato.
  15. 15. Esta imagen de ilusión óptica parece estar en constante movimiento, tiene forma circular, el circulo de mayor o el mas grande que se encuentra en la parte externa parece estar dando vueltas hacia el lado derecho, mientras que las mas pequeñas en su interior lo hacen hacia el lado izquierdo. En otra ocasión solo da vueltas y regresa hacia el lado contrario como lo hace una lavadora. Esta ilusión afecta a la visión periférica: si nos fijamos solo en uno de los círculos, veremos que no está quieto. En todo caso, esta imagen, basada en el trabajo del psicólogo Akiyoshi Kitaoka https://ep01.epimg.net/verne/imagenes/2016/01/27/articul o/1453897011_477533_1453907606_sumario_normal.jpg Esta imagen realmente no se mueve aun que lo parezca. La ilusión óptica de esta imagen tafecta a la visión periférica ya que si nos fijamos solo en uno de los círculos, veremos que no se mueve.
  16. 16. La Gioconda o mona lisa. Octavio Ocampo, El Maestro Del Surrealismo https://en.bcdn.biz/Images/2015/10/12/9063eec2- 2e78-48b2-a453-950644e559f4.jpg
  17. 17. Pintura de Oleg Shuplyak https://adictamente.blogspot.com/2011/11/personajes-famosos-en- pinturas-de.html
  18. 18. JUSTIFICACION La percepción en el sentido de la vista, es la acción mas aplicada dentro de esta teoría ya que se centra en su relación de los estímulos visuales que hacen que estos generen en la mente una serie de reglas al interpretar lo que estamos viendo para darle forma. El comportamiento del ser humano es el principal interés del estudio de la psicología, es por esta razón que surgen los distintos estudios teóricos con respecto al comportamiento y todo lo que influya dentro de la vida de una persona bajo cualquier circunstancia que lo genere y entre ella la teoría de la Gestalt enfocada en la percepción y los distintos trucos que nos juega la mente frente a proyecciones visuales. En el anterior escrito se escogen las imágenes que mas relación tiene y mejor ejemplifican las leyes escogidas por mi persona.
  19. 19.  En la primera imagen se identifica la ley de proximidad claramente. Se evidencia una serie de elemente o en este caso un grupo de personas de forma aislada dando esta proyección una imagen de una mujer.  En la segunda imagen encontramos la ley de similitud. se puede visualizar un grupo que detalladamente se divide en dos, ya que el cerebro los identifica por sus característica y los agrupa cada uno al grupo que pertenece.  En la tercera imagen se encuentra la ley de figura y fondo donde el cerebro al parecer no puede hacer una identificación doble de lo que se encuentra en la imagen ya que las dos contrastan,
×