Educators can spare themselves time spent designing activities and exercises with the teaching materials provided in this collection, which are standardized and align with seventh grade Common Core Standards Full of engaging puzzles, stories, and adventures, this collection of motivating and fun activities is specifically aligned with seventh grade Common Core English Language Arts and Literacy State Standards and is perfect for reinforcing specific skills and ideal for differentiated instruction in a classroom with varying skill levels. The activities, which cover a range of reading levels and text complexity, each correlate to specific standards and include topics such as key ideas, details, craft and structure, and integration of knowledge and ideas. Reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills are also incorporated into the lessons throughout the book, which include assessments to measure a student’s strengths and weaknesses in each major skill area. This comprehensive set of activities is an invaluable resource for the busy educator teaching to the Common Core State Standards.

