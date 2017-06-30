UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “JUAN MONTALVO” Gatto sobral no Oe7-261 y Andres de Artieda Telfs:504-805/550-232 fax 235-180 Quito-Ecuad...
Documento digital-de-planificaciòn-de-proyecto. (1) (recuperado)

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “JUAN MONTALVO” Gatto sobral no Oe7-261 y Andres de Artieda Telfs:504-805/550-232 fax 235-180 Quito-Ecuador 2016-2017 Proyecto de Investigación Ciencia Tecnología: “Robot seguidor de luz “ Docente: M.Sc.: Soledispa T. Flerida G. Estudiante: Grace Orozco Curso: 10 Paralelo: “ C” Preguntas para formular Definición que se debe concretar ¿Qué quierohacer?  Tema: Robot Seguidor de Luz  Problema: El seguidor de luz está diseñadopara seguir luces encualquier entornoayudandoa personas invidentes para diferenciar la luz de la oscuridad  Campo: Física ¿Por qué quiero hacer? Solucionar un problema delcontextosocial.  Situación-Problema * Este proyecto corresponde a la operatividaddel robot seguidor de luz . básicamente la tarea del robot es encontrar unpunto de luz *Permita ayudar a laspersonasenlos terremotos a detectar unpuntode salida .  Fundamentos Científicos: 1.- Fomentar la investigaciónyla tecnología realizando unprototiporobóticopara que los estudiantesse interesen en la robótica. 2.- Estimular el conocimientotecnológicos enlos jóvenes 3.- Conocer los principios, elementos yaplicaciones básicasde distintos sistemas de control electromecánicos, electrónicos yprogramados. ¿Para qué quierohacer?  Objetivos General.- *Desarrollar el interés ycuriosidadhacia la actividad tecnológica, generandoiniciativas de investigaciónyde búsqueda yelaboraciónde nuevas realizacionestecnológicas.  Objetivo Específicos.- *Emplear los conocimientos adquiridos durante el cursopara diseñar, planificar yconstruir unrobot con elementos mecánicos, eléctricos yelectrónicos. ¿Dónde quierohacer este Proyecto?  Área: Colegio  Pais: Ecuador  Provincia:Pichincha  Cantón:Quito  Ciudad:Quito  Barrio: La Gasca  Colegio: UnidadEducativa “JuanMontalvo”  Dirección: GattoSobral no Oe7-261 y Andrés de Artieda ¿Cuándo quierodesarrollar el proyecto?  Cronograma del Proyectos Escolares  Año Lectivo 2016-2017 ¿En qué tiempo desarrollaré el  Fecha de Inicio: 20- 03 - 2017 May o Abri l Juni o
  2. 2. Proyecto?  Fecha de Finalización: ¿Cuánto puedo hacer con mi proyecto?  Alcance del tema para cumplir los objetivos? ¿Cómo lo hago?  Técnicas de Investigación  Cuestionario  Test  Entrevista  Encuesta  Técnicas de Estudio  Colaboración  Cooperación  Mixta  Métodos:  Científico  Deductivo-Inductivo  Experimental  Descriptivo  Heurístico ¿Con qué cuento?  Recursos  Impresos  Documentos científicos:  Artículos de Lectura  Guías informativas  Visuales  Documentales  Videos  Tutoriales  Electrónicos  Páginas web  Slideshare  Webnode  You Tube  Aula Virtual  Otros  Materialde oficina.  Mediático  Didáctico. ¿Cuál es la base de ejecucióndel Proyecto?  Fotografía del prototipo-maqueta del Proyectode Investigaciónde Ciencia yTecnología.
  3. 3.  Fotografía del Archivodigital Power Point del Proyecto de Investigaciónde Ciencia yTecnología.:  Fotografía de Dirección URL del Tutorial del Proyecto de Investigaciónde Ciencia yTecnología.: ¿Evaluacióndel proyecto enel Aula? Observación: Calificación de Proyecto M.Sc. Soledispa Flerida Autoevaluación: Elaboraciónyaplicacióndel Proyecto físico. Coevaluaciòn: Plenaria expositiva delproyecto digital Heteroevaluación: Exposición Científica delProyecto de InvestigaciónCiencia yTecnología “ ”.

