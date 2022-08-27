Successfully reported this slideshow.
如何與身心障礙者相處-教師手冊─讓愛零距離 了解特殊教育需求-視障關懷基金會補充教材-詹翔霖副教授.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
如何與身心障礙者相處-教師手冊─讓愛零距離 了解特殊教育需求-視障關懷基金會補充教材-詹翔霖副教授.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
如何與身心障礙者相處-教師手冊─讓愛零距離 了解特殊教育需求-視障關懷基金會補充教材-詹翔霖副教授

如何與身心障礙者相處-教師手冊─讓愛零距離 了解特殊教育需求-視障關懷基金會補充教材-詹翔霖副教授

如何與身心障礙者相處-教師手冊─讓愛零距離 了解特殊教育需求-視障關懷基金會補充教材-詹翔霖副教授.pdf

  1. 1. 目　錄 CONTENTS 前言 視覺障礙 1 聽覺障礙 5 語言障礙 9 肢體障礙 12 腦性麻痺 14 身體病弱 18 情緒行為障礙 20 學習障礙 24 多重障礙 28 自閉症 31 參考文獻 36
  2. 2. 前言 FOREWORD 依中華民國 102 年 1 月 23 日教育部修訂之 「特殊教育法」 ， 我國將身心障礙學生共分為智能障礙、視覺障礙、聽覺障礙、 語言障礙、肢體障礙、腦性麻痺、身體病弱、情緒行為障礙、 學習障礙、多重障礙、自閉症、發展遲緩、其他障礙等十三類。 本校身心障礙學生障礙類別除智能障礙及發展遲緩外，共計 11 種障礙類別，尤以肢體障礙、情緒行為障礙、身體病弱及自閉 症佔多數。 身心障礙學生接受高等教育已成為趨勢，而教師對於學生 的學習有相當重要的影響，為使不同特質之身心障礙學生在教 師的帶領下，減緩障礙限制使其充分發展潛能，本中心特編製 此手冊，說明各類身心障礙學生身心特質及學習需求，希冀能 提供教學現場的教師了解如何協助學生課堂的學習、人際互動 與在校生活等。 本手冊中各類別之介紹共分為兩部分，第一部分介紹學生 的障礙「特質」，目的係讓師長了解不同障礙類型學生在生理、 心理、行為等方面所展現的獨特性；第二部份則針對學生之「學 習需求」，分為「課堂需求」、「教材需求」以及「考試、作 業及其他需求」三方面作說明。 同一種障礙類別的學生在學習、生活、溝通等各方面雖有 其共通性，但亦有個別的特殊性，請留意每位特殊需求學生的 獨特性，避免以偏概全。最後，感謝各師長對於身心障礙學生 的關心與協助， 希冀能共同營造東吳大學有愛無礙的學習環境。
  3. 3. 1 VISUAL IMPAIRMENT 視 覺 障 礙
  4. 4. 2 視覺障礙 VISUAL IMPAIRMENT 壹、特質 一、全盲生 ( 一 ) 優眼視力測定值未達 0.03 者，他們或許仍有辨別光源存在 的能力，但對於物體的外形、輪廓、距離、遠近則無法掌握， 若視神經嚴重損傷者，甚至無法感受光源的存在。 ( 二 ) 一般全盲者，常依賴觸覺、聽覺、嗅覺感受外在的環境，如 大小、疏密、遠近、方向及複雜抽象之概念，容易出現學習 上的困難。此外他們必須學會點字來代替文字學習，因此點 字機、錄音機、盲用電腦、點字列表機等都是他們的學習輔 助器材。 ( 三 ) 全盲生在行動時對方位掌握不易，常須藉助手杖、導盲犬等 幫助，及定向行動的訓練。在生活上因喪失視力，而失去主 動操控訊息和環境的能力，個性上較易趨向被動、不安，遭 受挫折時容易產生退縮的行為。 二、低視能生 ( 弱視 ) ( 一 ) 優眼視力測定值在 0.03 以上未達 0.3 或其視野在 20 度以 內者。低視能生無法藉助眼鏡矯正視力，但因其尚存部分視 力，仍可依賴視覺和聽覺交互學習，因此放大鏡、擴視閱讀 機、語音軟體等視訊放大系統和錄音機都是他們學習的輔助 器材。 ( 二 ) 低視能生由於視力不夠明確，在生活中對距離的估計、物體 輪廓的判斷、細部的觀察、整體與部分之把握等，仍有一些 困難。因此，行走時常會被小東西絆倒、看不到指標、與認 識的人擦身而過等，而引起視而不見、不打招呼的誤會。低 視能者非外顯障礙，在行動上也不必依賴他人，因而他們的 需要，容易被人忽略。 貳、學習需求 一、課堂需求 ( 一 ) 全盲生 1. 教學活動中，多用口頭的陳述及說明，以幫助全盲生對訊息 的接收，例如在寫板書時，可加以簡要說明內容重點。英文 板書，請教師盡量將每一個字的字母拼出來。
  5. 5. 3 2. 請教師允許全盲生課堂上錄音，以方便他們能課後溫習。 3. 全盲生係以聽覺為主要學習管道，教師上課講述時，如果能 注意聲調的變化，以生動的口語、親切的聲音、清楚正確的 發音，更能提高全盲生學習的效果。 4. 有需要分組討論時，請教師特別提醒其他同學主動邀請全盲 生加入他們小組的討論，以免全盲生感到無所適從。 5. 教具之使用，宜顧及全盲生之限制與需要，必要時給予適當 的調整。示範操作時，盡量以口語詳加講解，並讓全盲生直 接觸摸，加強他們的參與感。 ( 二 ) 低視能生 1. 依低視能生之個別視力狀況及採光需要，其座位以教室中間 幾排為最佳選擇。 2. 教師常用之肢體語言如點頭、搖頭、手勢等，低視能生會看 不清楚，請盡量改用口語指示或接觸性肢體語言來表達。 3. 教師講述講義時，請提醒低視能生第幾頁、幾行、幾段，並 給他一點時間找到起點，才不致中斷課堂的學習。 4. 教師在寫板書時，請簡要說明內容重點，字體筆劃力求清楚。 英文板書，請教師盡量能夠將每一個字的字母拼出來，以方 便低視能生作筆記。若低視能生有不懂的地方，請教師允許 他們詢問其他同學。 5. 課堂上長時間的閱讀板書或講義，對低視能生而言，非常容 易疲倦，請教師不要誤會他們是在偷懶。 二、教材需求 ( 一 ) 全盲生 提供全盲生學習的教材包括點字書籍及有聲圖書。因為教材轉 換費時較長，請任課教師盡可能在寒暑假期間提供課堂所需之 教科書和講義給資源教室，以方便點字和有聲書錄製能早日完 成。 ( 二 ) 低視能生 1. 低視能生常要花數倍於明眼人的時間來閱讀，因此開學時請 教師提早告知教材範圍及授課進度，方便低視能生預複習。 2. 講義的字體力求端正清楚，以方便他們放大及閱讀。
  6. 6. 4 三、考試、作業及其他需求 ( 一 ) 全盲生 1. 傳統的紙筆測驗與寫作業方式，對全盲生較不合適，其變通 辦法以口試、錄音、或以盲用電腦輸入等幾種方式，由教師 和全盲生溝通後，視情況而彈性調整。 2. 全盲生撰寫報告，需要請同學帶領查詢資料，進行錄音、掃 描和代轉換為文字，因此耗時較一般同學長，請教師及早宣 布，或給予較寬裕的時間，以便學生進行作業。 3. 盲生以盲用電腦進行文書處理時，是以類似注音輸入法的方 式拼出字的讀音。現行語音軟體中雖可協助同音字之選擇與 校正，但因視力限制，其作業、報告或考卷，可能還是會有 少許錯別字之謬誤，教師可提醒繳交作業前，先請同學代為 修正錯別字。 ( 二 ) 低視能生 1. 傳統的紙筆測驗與寫作業方式，對低視能生較不合適，其變 通辦法以口試、錄音、將字體放大或以電腦作答等方式。請 教師與低視能生溝通後，視情況而彈性調整。 2. 學期考試期間，由於考試的科目相當繁多，經常一天連考數 科，此時如果採用部分科目書寫，部分錄音作答的方式，對 低視能生眼力的紓解將有助益。 3. 低視能生在字體的辨識上有困難，因此寫出來的字體較亂、 錯別字較多。教師在字體的要求上，可依該科目的教學目標 斟酌評量。 ※ 補充─【白化症】 造成白化症的原因，主要是缺乏一種有助酚性化合物氧化成黑色素的 一種氧化酵素－酥胺酸酶，所以無法製造出黑色素。由於黑色素的缺 乏，這些患者的頭髮及皮膚均成白色、眼睛的虹膜呈紅色。此外，白 化病的患者對光線異常敏感，須注意不讓學生暴露於陽光之下時間過 久，避免被陽光灼傷而產生皮膚癌；且其多伴有畏光、視力差的現象， 學習需求與評估依低視能學生處理。
  7. 7. 5 聽 覺 障 礙 IMPAIRMENT HEARING
  8. 8. 6 聽覺障礙 HEARING IMPAIRMENT 壹、特質 聽覺障礙是由於先天或後天因素，導致聽力受損，以致無法像普 通人一樣接收聲音訊息。根據受損的程度，聽覺障礙可分為輕度、中 度、重度、及全聾四級。 輕度者所受影響較少，戴上助聽器之後，困難將減少。但中度以 上者，即使戴了助聽器，聽不清的困擾依舊存在。重度及全聾者，則 可能因聲音和語言機能的喪失，而無法與他人溝通。 一、 聽障生如果從小能及時配戴助聽器，且接受過聽能、讀話、說話 訓練，他們可以學會說話。 二、 對於口語發音無法像一般同學清晰；讀話時需要說話者慢慢說， 怕造成別人不便，不容易融入團體。 三、 對聽障生而言國語中的二聲和三聲，和ㄐ、ㄑ、ㄒ、ㄓ、彳、ㄕ、 ㄖ、ㄗ、ㄘ、ㄙ、ㄦ、ㄩ發音困難，且語調大多單調，少有抑揚 頓挫，導致發音異常影響其清晰度。 四、 聽障生在聽取聲音時，可能會將上身或一側耳湊向說話者。和別 人溝通時，有時會有聽錯說話內容，或答非所問之情形。 五、 聽障生依其程度，對周圍環境的噪音或一些信號聲音，常是沒有 反應，或是看見別人的反應時，才跟著反應。 六、 聽障生在書寫和口語表達所運用的詞彙、句型可能比較貧乏、簡 單，主要依賴視覺觀察並學習。 七、 聽障生並不一定是消極被動、沈默寡言、情緒不穩或興趣狹窄者。 且聽障也非造成上述現象之直接原因。
  9. 9. 7 貳、學習需求 一、課堂需求 ( 一 ) 講課時，面對學生說話速度須稍慢，盡量保持清楚唇形，以 方便學生讀取 ( 讀唇語 )。 ( 二 ) 相互溝通時，反應可能較一般同學慢甚至聽不懂話語，需盡 可能使用簡單語句、肢體動作或筆談方式對話。 ( 三 ) 課堂中可能會需要教師配戴 FM 系統調頻發射器 ( 掛於胸前 距離下巴約 15 公分處 )，以利學生清楚聽到講話聲音。 ( 四 ) 對於抽象概念理解較差，如課本出現理論、專有名詞等，須 以較具體的方式解說，或舉實例說明。 ( 五 ) 口頭報告時，若發音不清晰，需多利用 PPT、書面協助口語 發表。 ( 六 ) 聽障生多仰賴讀話 ( 讀唇語 ) 聽課，幾乎無法邊讀話邊做筆 記，最多只能摘要重點，課堂中可能需申請筆記抄寫員或聽 打員（即時字幕）的服務，如有申請，請教師協助檢核筆記 的正確性。 ( 七 ) 聽障生的座位，以靠近前面中央地區為宜，因為這個位置容 易看清楚板書及教師的唇形，也容易聽取聲音。 ( 八 ) 授課時，教師只要正面保持在聽障生的可視範圍內即可，並 讓聽障生清楚的看見肩部以上之部分。 ( 九 ) 通常教師在上課時會走動，一般而言只要依舊面對學生並且 移動速度不是太快，不至於影響讀話。 ( 十 ) 請將新的專有名詞或關鍵字，盡量寫在黑板上，幫助聽障生 讀話。 ( 十一 ) 在課堂上若有同學發問或回答教師問題，教師如果能重述其 他學生之發言，則可增加聽障生的理解。 ( 十二 ) 觀賞影片時，教師宜在光亮處解說。 ( 十三 ) 上課中請多以眼光接觸聽障生，教師可看出他們是否專心與 瞭解，如發現其表情茫然時，可即時寫在黑板或以其他方式 解說。 ( 十四 ) 教師的說話速度不必刻意放慢，也不必誇大口型。只要不急 不徐的速度授課即可。
  10. 10. 8 二、 教材需求 ( 一 ) 視覺為學生的學習優勢管道。教師如能多利用板書、講義、 書籍及多媒體 ( 有字幕 ) 等視覺性教材，學生會更容易學習。 ( 二 ) 請盡早發給聽障生學習授課綱要，包括進度、教科書、參考 資料、上課方式、作業、評量方式等，讓學生依照任課教師 的要求，提早準備。 三、考試、作業及其他需求 透過聽的方式評量（如聽力測驗）對學生較為吃力，建議改以紙 筆測驗或實作等方式取代。 ( 一 ) 如作業、報告或考試試題有更動等重要事項宣布時，須請教 師寫在黑板上或請同學轉知學生。 ( 二 ) 中、重度聽覺障礙生受障礙影響，上英語聽力課或進行聽力 考試困難，請教師協助實施替代性評量、調整配分比例或申 請免修。 ※ 補充─【聽障生不易理解的句型】 1. 條件句─假如…就… 2. 比較句─甲比乙大，丙比甲小 3. 雙重否定─你不可以不吃飯 4. 推論式語句─因為…所以… 5. 代名詞─這些、那些 6. 太長的句子 7. 需要引伸的文意
  11. 11. 9 語 言 障 礙
  12. 12. 10 語言障礙 LANGUAGE DISORDERS 壹、特質 器質性或機能性異常導致語言理解、語言表達、說話清晰度、說 話流暢性或發聲產生困難。 一、生理方面 ( 一 ) 構音異常：語音有省略、替代、添加、歪曲、聲調錯誤或含 糊不清等現象。 ( 二 ) 嗓音異常：說話之音質、音調、音量或共鳴與個人之性別或 年齡不相稱等現象。例如吵啞、失聲、粗嘎、氣息聲、聲音 使用過度或不足、習慣性音調迥高或過低、鼻音過重或不足、 說話強度太低等。 ( 三 ) 語暢異常：說話節律有明顯且不自主之重複、延長、中斷、 首語難發或急促不清等現象，例如口吃及迅吃。 ( 四 ) 語言發展異常：語言之語形、語法、語意或語用異常，致語 言理解或語言表達較同年齡者有顯著偏差或低落。 二、心理方面 ( 一 ) 可能因父母態度焦慮或沒耐性造成不愉快的親子關係，導致 情緒障礙或拒絕關懷。 ( 二 ) 教師上課速度太快時，會跟不上或對教師授課內容不懂時不 敢提出，而造成學習困難。 ( 三 ) 在陌生環境或陌生人面前會加重症狀，例如口吃。 ( 四 ) 想表達時卻無足夠表達能力，同學無法瞭解造成溝通困難， 且擔心因說話聲音不清晰或發音不準招致嘲笑，因而不願輕 易開口。
  13. 13. 11 貳、學習需求 一、可能有構音異常、講話速度較慢或不清等困難，影響口頭報告， 需教師耐心的聽學生表達，並予以鼓勵，增強其信心。 二、與學生溝通時遵守以下原則： ( 一 ) 交談時須看著他，對他所說的話感興趣，使他喜歡願意與你 交談。 ( 二 ) 當他想告訴你某件事時，不要幫他說出來，應讓他醞釀自己 的思想。 ( 三 ) 共同討論或交談時，要盡量讓他們有參與及表達的機會，以 免讓他感到孤單。 ( 四 ) 不要操之過急，慢慢地聆聽他們想要表達的訊息，以免造成 不當的壓力。 ( 五 ) 不要當眾揭示他們說話的缺陷，或強迫他在陌生人面前說 話。
  14. 14. 12 肢 體 障 礙
  15. 15. 13 肢體障礙 PHYSICALLY DISABLED 壹、特質 一、肢體障礙是指上肢、下肢或軀幹之機能有部分或全部障礙，致影 響參與學習活動者。　 二、 因為手部、手臂能力不足和移動能力受限，在執筆、翻書、移動 身體等動作有困難，而在課堂學習以及參與需要實驗操作的課程 易受到限制。 三、 肢體障礙較難在生活中去體驗自然的知識和經驗，進而導致生活 經驗不足。此外在文章閱讀的理解方面，較為困難。 四、 肢體障礙學生的智力發展狀況應與一般學生沒有什麼差別。除非 出現腦傷問題或伴隨有智能障礙與學習障礙的情形。在學業方面 的表現，與其同年齡與智能水準的一般學生不相上下。 五、 由於行動較不自由，其心理需求常受阻礙，加上他人歧視產生自 卑心理，而往往造成情緒與社會適應的困難。 六、 造成肢體障礙的疾病包括肌肉萎縮症、脊柱裂、脊髓損傷、脊椎 肌肉萎縮、成骨不全、肢體殘缺、兒童風濕性關節炎等。 貳、學習需求 一、課堂需求： ( 一 ) 可能因肢體上的不方便，動作稍慢；或因行走不方便，導致 上課稍微遲到，需請師長見諒。 ( 二 ) 口語表達時，可能因為臉部肌肉控制困難以及語意傳達不易， 花費較多時間，需請教師耐心聽完。 ( 三 ) 學生智力正常，僅身體不便，請以平等態度對待，勿因擔心 而限制學生參與活動，學生會自行向教師說明自我狀況。 ( 四 ) 肢體障礙學生可能需使用特製的課桌椅 ( 如桌板 )，或使用 電動輪椅進出教室，請教師協助安排學生固定座位及較大的 空間擺放桌椅或停放輪椅，以營造無障礙學習環境。 二、考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 肢體障礙學生之評量，應先以學生可操作之能力進行評量， 針對上肢障礙學生之紙筆測驗除了可以輔具協助作答 ( 電腦 作答 ) 以及延長考試時間外，亦可以透過口試作答來完成。 ( 二 ) 如遇實際操作的作業，可能因肢體限制難以達到精緻度的要 求，建議視需要調整作業形式。
  16. 16. 14 腦 性 麻 痺
  17. 17. 15 腦性麻痺 CEREBRAL PALSY 壹、特質 一、 造成腦性麻痺的主要原因是大腦因生產前、生產過程、或產後的 感染、缺氧、外傷造成中樞神經系統及運動皮質等區域之損傷， 而形成運動功能障礙。 二、 腦性麻痺可能伴隨語言、視覺、聽覺、智力、感覺、認知、動作、 學習困難和情緒困擾等多重障礙。 三、 每一位腦性麻痺學生行為困難的症狀都不一樣，有些容易流口水、 說話口齒不清晰、有些在精細動作如寫字、穿衣等方面有困難。 四、 依受影響的肌肉張力分類，有痙攣型、徐動型、運動失調型及混 合型四種。痙攣型的腦性麻痺者其肌肉僵直收縮，會有不正常的 伸張反射動作，對刺激有過度反應的表現。徐動型腦性麻痺者其 腕部和手指會有不隨意的顫動現象。運動失調型腦性麻痺者平衡 能力差，不能有效控制動作，在平衡、姿勢和方向感等方面，無 法表現準確、協調的動作。 五、 腦性麻痺者，多數伴隨著智能發展遲緩 (60~70%)、視覺障礙 (40%，包括斜視、偏盲、弱視、近視等 )、癲癇 (33%)、聽覺語 言障礙 (20%)、學習障礙及情緒障礙等問題。 貳、學習需求 一、課堂需求： ( 一 ) 腦性麻痺的學生由於長期體態與姿勢控制不良，常處於依賴 與挫折狀態，容易產生自卑感。課堂上如須援用其特徵為範 例說明，請斟酌該生的心理狀況，以免傷及自尊。 ( 二 ) 伴隨聽覺障礙的腦性麻痺學生，上課坐位以靠近教室中央前 區為宜，以易於看清楚板書及聽取聲音；授課時請盡量正面 相向。清晰的說話聲、清楚的唇形及稍慢的說話速度皆有利 於學生讀唇。此外，多利用板書，並適時的重述其他學生的 發言，可增加腦性麻痺學生的理解。 ( 三 ) 伴隨視覺障礙的腦性麻痺學生，其座位亦以教室中間幾排為 佳。示範動作時盡可能做近距離的示範；寫板書時應力求筆 畫清楚，以利學生做筆記。
  18. 18. 16 ( 四 ) 腦性麻痺學生常伴隨著不同程度的語言問題，請教師有耐心 地瞭解他所說的話，同時也請鼓勵班上同學與其談話，並加 強腦性麻痺學生的心理建設，不要讓其產生因怕人取笑而不 肯開口的心結。 ( 五 ) 部分輕、中度腦性麻痺學生在書寫上並無太大困難，惟可能 受手部張力的影響，書寫並不工整，速度也稍慢。惟重度者 無法書寫時，建議可使用電腦作為溝通輔具。 ( 六 ) 腦性麻痺學生手部因其書寫上的不便或困難，隨堂筆記常不 夠完整，尤其是無法聽、說的腦性麻痺學生。可能需同學協 助提供筆記或課程中使用錄音筆記錄上課內容，以協助順利 學習。 ( 七 ) 請勿因學生的活動能力受限，而減少其參與活動的機會。應 鼓勵他盡可能的參加休閒、體育及其他各種活動。但因學生 可能容易疲勞，讓其有間歇休息是相當必要的。 ( 八 ) 若學生伴隨有癲癇，上課須留意其發病的可能，並隨時給予 適當的協助或送醫。 二、 教材需求 ( 一 ) 伴隨弱視的腦性麻痺學生，通常要比明眼人花數倍的時間來 閱讀，因此請任課教師及早告知授課進度及教材範圍，以方 便學生預習；講義的字體應力求端正清楚，以便放大及閱讀。 ( 二 ) 伴隨聽覺障礙的腦性麻痺學生，難以完整接收外界語音訊 息。故請任課教師盡早提供授課綱要、參考資料。授課時多 利用板書、講義、書籍等視覺性教材，以利學生學習。 ( 三 ) 課堂使用之投影片、Power Point 或相關的輔助教材，建議 依學生學習情況於課前或當場提供，以補強腦性麻痺學生因 抄寫不及，或因視、聽覺障礙所造成學習上的困難。
  19. 19. 17 三、考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 腦性麻痺學生由於動作上的障礙，完成作業所需之時間常較 其他學生更長。請教師及早宣布，或給予較寬裕的時間，俾 便獨立完成作業。 ( 二 ) 因手部張力協調異常而無法書寫的腦性麻痺學生，應考時建議 教師能斟酌其書寫能力，延長考試時間，並可改以電腦作答。 ( 三 ) 伴隨語言障礙的腦性麻痺學生，課堂口試、口頭報告時，請 教師視學生情況，改以書面報告替代，或協調以電腦語音或 其他方式進行之。 ( 四 ) 腦性麻痺學生因為臉部肌肉控制有困難，所以有時容易讓人 誤解為智障者。其實許多腦性麻痺學生的智力與能力和一般 人無異，所以請勿懷疑其智力，或以對待小孩的方式和他們 說話。
  20. 20. 18 身 體 病 弱
  21. 21. 19 身體病弱 HEALTH IMPAIRMENTS 壹、特質 一、 身體病弱是指罹患疾病，體能衰弱，需要長期療養，且影響學習 活動者。 二、 不同於肢體障礙外顯，因應其障礙引發的行為，常不易為他人所 瞭解，易造成誤解。 三、 常見身體病弱病狀為氣喘、過敏、癲癇、糖尿病、血友病、囊腫 纖維變性、鐮狀細胞貧血、心臟病、癌症、愛滋病等。 四、 身體病弱者因身體器官上的重大損傷常需依靠藥物控制病情或定 期的回診治療。 五、 身體較為孱弱不適合劇烈的活動以及持續長時間的閱讀和學習。 六、 因身體之病痛有時候會影響其睡眠品質，且所使用之治療藥物有 時會影響學生的精神，導致無法早起或無法選修開設於早上一、 二節的課程與科目。 貳、學習需求 一、上課方面需求： ( 一 ) 身心狀況可能不適合從事長時間學習或過度運動，或因醫療 用藥的副作用影響上課情形，請師長見諒，並鼓勵學生在能 力範圍內盡力達成要求。 ( 二 ) 可能因需要看醫生而缺課，鼓勵學生主動和教師溝通討論補 救措施。 ( 三 ) 如上課時發生身體不適等緊急狀況，請教師盡速聯繫健康暨 諮商中心 - 衛生保健、資源教室及校安中心等，以協助做適 當處置。 二、 考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 可能因身體突發狀況而無法如期繳交作業，請容許延後繳交 時間或調整作業形式。 ( 二 ) 可能因身體狀況需要調整評量方式，如延長考試時間或獨立 考場。
  22. 22. 20 情 緒 行 為 障 礙
  23. 23. 21 情緒行為障礙 EMOTION IMPAIRMENT 壹、特質 一、 情緒行為障礙問題產生常是「社會環境」、「基因」、「特質」 及其交互影響所造成，出現的行為症狀也因人而異。 二、 有情緒行為障礙困難者常因無法用社會期待或允許的方法來解決 困難，就容易緊張、焦慮或憂鬱，有的變得退縮、害羞、不合群、 拒絕上學，有些則產生生理上的症狀，如頭痛、頭暈、昏倒與胃 痛等；另外有些人會採用反抗、逃學、打架或說謊等行為。 三、 常見各類情緒行為障礙疾病分類如下： ( 一 ) 思覺失調症 ( 原稱精神分裂症 ) 主要特徵有妄想 ( 奇異內容的幻想 )、幻覺 ( 批評性或對談性 的聽幻覺 )、錯亂言語 ( 語言無組織、語無倫次、脫離現實 )、 錯亂行為或僵直行動 ( 思考紊亂、行為怪異 ) 和負向徵狀 ( 缺 乏情感、無法邏輯思考或做決定及生活退縮等 )，導致社會 生活障礙，工作及人際關係明顯且長期性的退化。 ( 二 ) 情感性疾患 指患者的情感持續呈現過度低落的鬱症狀態或過度高昂的躁 症狀態。 1. 當鬱症發作時，患者會持續至少兩週以上的情緒極度低落 狀態，呈現憂鬱情緒，失去興趣和快樂感，內在趨力降低 ( 活力減退、疲倦感、食慾降低、睡眠障礙 )、話量變少、 行動緩慢 ( 有些嚴重到僵直狀態 )、注意力減低、自尊與 自信減少，覺得自己無價值與無用，對未來感到無望，對 世界一切覺得悲觀。此外，也可能懷有罪惡感，嚴重時會 產生罪惡妄想，覺得做錯了事，對不起人，或有虛無妄 想，認為自己腹內空無一物，財產全無了。有些患者會因 悲觀、罪惡等感覺，而產生自殺念頭，甚至於付諸實行。 2. 當躁症發作時，患者會持續至少一週的呈現情緒升高 ( 包 括高興、興奮、急躁易怒 )，內在趨力增加 ( 如精力充沛、 食慾增加、睡眠減少 )、思考變快 ( 意念飛耀、聯想多 )、 話多 ( 好吹噓、喜爭辯、滔滔不絕 )、自信大增 ( 自信有 超乎常人的能力、地位或財富 )、慷慨大方 ( 浪費金錢、 亂買東西送人 )、好動與好冒險 ( 魯莽投資或放縱行為 )、 興趣增加、注意力分散等行為，嚴重者會有易怒、暴力攻 擊或幻聽、妄想等現象。
  24. 24. 22 ( 三 ) 畏懼性疾患 ( 又稱恐懼症 ) 恐懼症係針對外界某些特定的，而且不具立即真實危險性場 合或物體而發生的害怕感覺，患者會呈現心跳、呼吸急促、 臉色發白、出冷汗、四肢發抖等恐懼的生理反應，內心十分 的焦慮、不安或緊張，包括懼高症、社交恐懼症、廣場恐懼 症、幽閉恐懼症、懼動物症、懼學症等。 ( 四 ) 焦慮性疾患 ( 又稱焦慮症 ) 1. 焦慮症的患者經常呈現內心的不安、焦慮、緊張、惡夢、 失眠，好像有些可怕的事情隨時會發生，其身體也常會出 現頭痛、胃痛、心跳加速、口乾、呼吸困難、出汗、肌肉 緊張或發抖的症狀，嚴重時尚會感到四肢乏力、疲憊及腰 酸背痛和記憶力減退的症狀。 2. 強迫症患者會產生強迫性的念頭、衝動和行為，雖然自己 明知為不必要，但仍無法除去，總是被這種強迫思想及擔 憂或強迫行為所干擾。 ( 五 ) 注意力缺陷過動症 ( 簡稱 ADHD) 1. 注意力不足：常常出現分心、健忘、粗心大意、無法遵守 規定、不能專心聽課或按時完成作業、逃避稍有困難或須 注意細節的工作或活動。 2. 過動行為：明顯出現過度活動行為，如常爬上爬下或跑來 跑去、坐不住、即使坐著也是手腳不停扭動、多話又不易 聽人講話、很難安靜玩耍、或無法持續做完一件事而經常 更換正在進行的活動或工作。 3. 衝動行為：呈現自我控制能力較弱，常會有搶說話、插話， 干擾或打斷別人談話，侵犯他人正在進行的活動。在團體 活動或遊戲中，不能耐心等待，搶先插隊而不易自我控 制。 ( 六 ) 妥瑞氏症 主要徵狀是一種突發的、快速的、重複發生的、非規律性的、 刻板的動作或發聲。常伴隨有其他的症狀或問題，如注意力 缺陷過動症、強迫行為、穢語症、不雅動作、仿說症、焦慮、 睡眠問題、憂鬱及情緒上的問題等。
  25. 25. 23 貳、學習需求 一、課堂需求： ( 一 ) 情緒行為障礙學生大多有生活適應和人際互動問題，進而影 響其學習，需要教師多方面的協助與關懷，予以生活管理與 人際互動知能教導。 ( 二 ) 可能因藥物副作用 ( 如嗜睡 ) 或障礙特質 ( 健忘或情緒困擾 而懼學或困難起床 ) 導致出席狀況不佳，學習內容受限，可 多關心學生用藥狀況及因應其困難問題給予建議或轉介健康 暨諮商中心－心理諮商協助。 ( 三 ) 精神障礙者如在課堂上常因藥物副作用影響導致精神恍惚、 嗜睡、注意力不集中等副作用，請教師適時予以提醒，如發 現行為表現過於異常，也請協助通知健康暨諮商中心 - 心理 諮商。 ( 四 ) 注意力缺陷過動症學生，大學階段過動的問題可能已減輕許 多，但仍常有注意力不集中、分心的問題，座位安排可於前 方以減少導致分心的外在干擾因素。 二、考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 情緒行為障礙學生如受障礙或藥物副作用影響，經醫師評估 影響其思考、造成寫字速度緩慢、困難回憶知識訊息等，請 教師適時予以延長考試時間及安排獨立考場。 ( 二 ) 情緒行為障礙學生常有人際互動問題，不懂如何與他人相處 合作，遇分組報告時，如學生無組別，請教師協助學生安排 組員。
  26. 26. 24 學 習 障 礙
  27. 27. 25 學習障礙 LEARNING DISABILITY 壹、特質 一、 學業學習問題 ( 一 ) 學科學習問題是學習障礙的主要特徵，尤其在讀、寫、算這 三方面，而閱讀又是最常見的障礙所在，有 80% 的學習障 礙有識字或閱讀理解困難。 ( 二 ) 閱讀有問題的學生常顯現如拒絕閱讀、無法理解或回憶課文 內容、閱讀時常迷失所閱讀之處；認國字或拼讀注音困難、 閱讀速度很慢且常常發生錯誤、常有跳字跳行的現象、形音 義近似的字易混淆。朗讀不流暢、速度慢、斷斷續續、斷詞 斷句錯誤多，且常有落字、添加字、替代字或字序倒置的現 象。 ( 三 ) 書寫方面的問題主要表現於抄寫、聽寫、書寫表達等三方面 可能低於一般學生之表現。注音的拼寫或國字的仿寫或書寫 有困難，筆畫很難辨認，或者句子不完整。認字能力低，能 正確讀寫的字很少。 ( 四 ) 數字概念及數學概念不足；計算困難，且速度緩慢、心算能 力低；對數學應用問題的理解及解題有困難。 二、 語言困難 常有口語表達與聽覺理解技巧上問題，學生說話時用詞錯誤與用 詞有限， 文法結構常顛三倒四 ； 對一些有邏輯順序的概念容易混淆 ； 說話時較常使用簡單、不成熟的語言；對於別人談話的內容無法 即時瞭解並做出適當反應，因此也常造成人際關係的不良情形。 三、知覺障礙 可能顯現在視、聽、觸覺及運動知覺上有問題。視知覺障礙學生 可能無法正確的仿寫字體、區分類似形狀之不同或顛倒字體等。 聽知覺有問題學生可能無法區分類似音的單字及其所代表的意義。 四、動作與協調能力障礙 可能有大動作問題，如可能出現走路姿勢笨拙，跑、跳或走樓梯 台階常常容易跌倒，投球接球困難；部分學習障礙可能顯現精細 動作較差，如用剪刀剪紙、扣鈕扣、拉拉鍊、寫字等動作困難。
  28. 28. 26 五、社會─情緒問題 學習障礙者具有不同程度的社會技巧問題，包括缺乏社會理解技 巧、缺乏社會判斷能力、缺乏角色扮演技巧 ( 同理心 )、人際技巧 及社會問題的解決技巧之缺陷或自我控制能力不足 ( 難以控制自己 的衝動、情緒等 )。 六、認知與後設認知缺陷 學習障礙者常對學習或解決問題缺乏主動精神。學習上除了不知 道使用有效的學習策略外，也常無法監控及調整學習策略的有效 運作，具有後設認知的缺陷，因而導致學習效能的低下。 七、記憶力問題 學習障礙可能在聽覺記憶或視覺記憶均有缺陷，對最近聽或看過 的訊息複述有困難，無法跟隨多重指令做動作及將工作正確排序。 教師及父母常感覺明明學會的東西，到第二天就忘了的情形。 八、注意力缺陷與活動過多 注意力缺陷過動症 (ADHD) 是學習障礙者常見的並存問題之一。 許多學習障礙學生無法快速把注意力轉移到工作上，不重視工作 細節，比較衝動且不加思考的對事物下決定，同時無法對同一工 作保持長久的注意力。
  29. 29. 27 貳、學習需求 一、 課堂需求： ( 一 ) 多感官取向的教學，像是多媒體、有聲書、實際操作或參觀 訪問等，皆有助於學生學習。 ( 二 ) 分段式與條理化的教學步驟、簡短而具體的口語指令，皆能 幫助學生更有效率參與課程。 ( 三 ) 某些學生對於文字符號理解有問題，造成閱讀某些教科書、 講義或其他書面資料時有困難，需予以適時解說，幫助其瞭 解。 ( 四 ) 當教師利用板書說明時，如能搭配口頭解釋或是圖示說明， 可讓學生更清楚了解表達重點。 ( 五 ) 請教師允許課堂錄音，或能由同學協助將板書及書面講義的 內容進行口頭說明。 ( 六 ) 課堂中，需予以學生較多的等待時間，讓其有機會思考如何 回答問題或是完成板書抄寫作業。 ( 七 ) 如上課出現分心不專心情形，需教師予以適時提醒，或再說 明一次，幫助學生重新回到學習的狀態。 ( 八 ) 結構化的教學環境可幫助學生過濾不必要的訊息干擾，而能 有效組織資訊來完成課堂上的學習。 二、考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 如學生在閱讀、書寫或表達方面有困難，需考慮予以替代評 量方式，如：以報讀、口述方式評量代替紙筆測驗；或是在 考試時運用電腦，以相關軟體協助應答。 ( 二 ) 因考試時需花較長時間作答，建議延長考試時間。
  30. 30. 28 多 重 障 礙
  31. 31. 29 多重障礙 MULTIPLE DISABILITIES 壹、特質 多重障礙是指包括二種以上不具連帶關係且非源於同一原因造成 之障礙而影響學習者。 多重障礙者之間的差異性極大，極少有多重障礙者的身心特徵完 全一樣，以下為常見特徵： 一、由於肢體及神經的損傷以致缺乏如廁、進食、穿衣等基本的生活自 理能力。 二、缺乏適當與他人互動能力，可能由於極度退縮以致無法主動與人互 動或對他人的互動沒有反應；抑或由於過度熱情以致分不清場合 與對象，表現出不適當的親密行為。 三、即可能有無目的的身體重複動作等自我刺激行為，某些重度障礙者 可能有自傷行為。 四、生理發展方面有動作發展遲緩、視聽感官障礙、也常見有其他生理 狀況問題，如有癲癇發作、呼吸問題、耳朵感染、皮膚潰爛等。 五、認知能力方面，大部分重度及多重障礙者在閱讀、書寫等認知學習 上有很大的困難。 六、多數重度及多重障礙者在語言方面只能說出幾個字或簡短的句子， 甚至無法以語言表達基本的需求，以致發展出不適當的行為，例 如發脾氣、哭泣及攻擊行為。 七、由於腦傷及發音器官受損造成語音不清或語音雖然清楚，然而其語 意內容卻毫無意義；或是語法混亂，以致他人不明白其語言溝通 的內容。
  32. 32. 30 貳、學習需求 一、上課方面需求： ( 一 ) 重度及多重障礙學生由於缺乏生活自理能力及移動能力，若 有需要課堂中會安排生活助理員 ( 可能為外傭 ) 坐其身旁， 協助學生移動、翻書、如廁等事宜。 ( 二 ) 重度及多重障礙學生易缺乏自主性及環境控制能力，請教師 尊重學生課堂參與的權利，鼓勵學生主動參與課堂活動及發 表意見，以維護其個人尊嚴及培養自我概念及獨立學習態 度。 ( 三 ) 依其障礙需求，課程中可能需仰賴輔具學習及溝通 ( 如擴視 機、溝通輔具 )，其學習速度較一般人緩慢及費時，如可以 請教師事先提供課程講義或 PPT，課程中同意學生使用錄音 筆記錄課堂重點，安排同學擔任學伴予以學習上協助等。 二、考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 重度及多重障礙學生多半受肢體限制，難以書寫或書寫速度 緩慢，需安排輔具 ( 電腦作答 ) 或延長考試時間。 ( 二 ) 如遇實際操作的作業，可能因肢體限制難以達到精緻度的 要求，須視需要調整作業形式 ( 如改以口試或其他替代性評 量 )。
  33. 33. 31 自 閉 症
  34. 34. 32 自閉症 AUTISM 壹、特質 自閉症是一種先天神經生理的因素所引起的疾病，導致他們的思 考及行為的方式和一般人不同，尤其在和人的互動溝通上有障礙。自 閉症的行為特徵如下： 一、社會發展： ( 一 ) 雖然有些自閉症喜歡獨處，對社會性的互動不感興趣，然而 也有許多自閉症者渴望社會互動和友誼，但往往在社會互動 方面有質的欠缺，包括缺乏社會互動技能與人對話、不瞭解 也不會運用社會行為的準則、無法解讀別人巧妙的社會性訊 息、無法玩象徵性遊戲、無法理解同理心和感受。 ( 二 ) 過度選擇的注意力：只注意某一細節而非整體，例如在區分 男女性別時，一般人會同時注意頭髮、臉孔、穿著來區別性 別，但自閉症者可能只會注意到單一的 ( 如：鞋子 ) 的變化， 過度選擇的結果，使區分男女也產生困難。 二、 語言與溝通發展： ( 一 ) 自閉症者的溝通困難，包含口語和非口語溝通。主要是自閉 症者的聲調無法反映出情感，無法調整臉部的表情，語言訊 息處理有困難，無法理解成語、比喻、謎語等語言，使用語 言以不尋常或不正確的方式表達。 ( 二 ) 在語音發展上，自閉症者可能有超音韻的現象，如說話像唱 歌、音調不適當等，或音質、節律、音量顯著與他人不同。 ( 三 ) 語詞表現上，自閉症較常有構詞混淆或顛倒情形，如代名詞 的錯用，將「我」說成「你」。 ( 四 ) 語法方面，易出現不完整句及簡化句。 ( 五 ) 語意使用常有鸚鵡式語言及暗喻語言，暗喻語言指說話的內 容與所在的情境無關，但卻有隱含的意義。 ( 六 ) 雖有社會性的語用，但都以被動形式為主，語用上的問題包 括難以開始或結束主動的說話，無法持續說話以及無法傾聽 等。
  35. 35. 33 三、固著性行為發展特性與行為特徵： ( 一 ) 固著行為 固著行為可能表現在感官、學習、物品及環境等方面的固著 行為： 1. 感官的固著性：此種行為表現在感官的接收性上，如：反 覆的聽同樣的歌曲或機器聲、注視旋轉物品、一再用手感 覺物體之質料或嗅聞物體氣味等。 2. 學習方面的固著性：學習興趣明顯侷限於一狹窄的範圍， 如：只喜歡依序排列卡片、蒐集氣象報告的資料，或只喜 歡蒐集郵票等。 3. 對特殊物品的強烈興趣：有些自閉症者對某些物品有極度 的依賴現象，失去這些物品會產生強烈的情緒不安。 4. 環境中的固著性：會因環境中物品擺設的改變而產生不安。 對事物的順序改變會有激烈反應，堅持一些固定行為。固 定生活模式被改變時，對難掌控的、非預期的情境有強烈 的焦慮與不安。 ( 二 ) 自我刺激行為 自閉症者會表現出不斷搖晃、轉動、拍打身體各部分器官等 千篇一律但卻對常人無意義的行為。這些行為不一定會對個 體產生傷害，但卻會妨害日常生活適應。 ( 三 ) 感官異常或過度敏感 1. 自閉症者在視覺、聽覺、嗅覺、觸覺、味覺等可能有感覺 異常或過度敏感情形。 2. 感覺異常及敏感造成自閉症有以下現象，例如：重複地穿 一樣的衣服，也可能偏愛較軟的衣服，或享受某種質料的 衣服。觸覺的問題也促使自閉症者偏愛或逃避某些食物。 噪音及聲音包括祥和甚至不被一般人注意到的聲音，可能 會造成自閉症者的焦慮。視覺的部分，有些自閉症者對於 某些特定的光、顏色或圖案太敏感而感到不舒服。對於疼 痛的感覺，自閉症者痛閾值可能異於一般人，例如：傷害 自己或跌倒了從不哭喊痛。
  36. 36. 34 四、 特殊才能 部分患自閉症者具有超乎常人的天賦異稟，目前已有案例證實的 特殊才能有：繪畫、音樂、機械式背誦能力、數學計算能力等。 五、 學習方面 ( 一 ) 在學習上，相較於聽覺處理，視覺為其優勢學習管道。 ( 二 ) 對周圍眾多資訊的組織統整能力差，不能同時處理很多事， 所有需要較結構化的環境來幫助學習。剛進入新環境也需較 長時間來適應。需一件一件事物慢慢認識，一個一個規則慢 慢建立。 ( 三 ) 有些自閉症者學習是全盤接收並利用超強的機械性記憶全背 下來，而不會歸納整理。所以當情境換了，題目變了，就不 知如何在他的資料庫中搜尋資料來解答。 貳、學習需求 一、 課堂需求： ( 一 ) 結構化的教學環境能幫助學生過濾不必要的訊息干擾，而能 有效組織資訊完成課堂上的學習。 ( 二 ) 學生可能需花較長的時間適應新環境，瞭解課堂的要求及規 則。 ( 三 ) 教師具體的實例說明和反覆練習機會，能幫助學生深入了解 學習內容。 ( 四 ) 學生有時對於事物過度選擇性注意，以至注意到細節，反而 忽略了重點，需適時引導注意重要的目標。 ( 五 ) 學生某些時候可能出現情緒失控的行為，但其實是想抒發不 舒服的情緒，卻沒有用對適當的方法。需要教師協助冷靜下 來，或是私底下傾聽學生感受。 ( 六 ) 學生於課堂中過度談論某些特定主題而不自知，請教師適時 提醒，給予學習如何適當互動及回應之機會。 ( 七 ) 學生不易了解一句話會因語氣語調的不同而有不同涵義，難 以理解隱喻式語言，須予以具體明確之語句。 ( 八 ) 若課程或教室環境有變動 ( 如調課、換教室等 )，如事先告 知，可讓學生做好心理準備減少焦慮感。
  37. 37. 35 二、教材需求： ( 一 ) 清晰的視覺提示可以幫助學生學習：如教科書、講義、圖片、 視聽媒體的簡報。 ( 二 ) 明確、有結構的學習計畫可以幫助學生做好心理準備，跟上 教師要求的進度，減少對陌生和不可預期環境的焦慮感。 三、 考試、作業及其他需求： ( 一 ) 如學生伴隨有強迫性思考，或因障礙特質易固著於題目時， 須予以延長考試時間之調整。 ( 二 ) 如學生對於面對人群報告備感焦慮時，請教師允許學生私底 下找教師報告或以其他替代性作業方式調整。 ※ 補充─【溝通原則】 1. 自閉症學生不會將心比心，也不懂一般的人情事故，反應是非常直接 的。若冒犯教師的不禮貌舉止時，請不要生氣，先接納他們，並請了 解他們沒有惡意，然後再擇期教導。教導時要越具體越好，以實例說 明而不能只講通則，且有可能要不厭其煩一再重複，因為他們不會舉 一反三。 2. 自閉症學生有時發言的內容和主題無關，而只談自己感興趣的話題， 此時就要將他拉回現實，明白告訴他現在正在討論的重點。一次又一 次的提示、示範必能教導他說出更合時宜的話。 3. 有些人會有一些怪異禁忌，如不可摸他的頭、不可叫他的綽號…。最 好先避開地雷，以後有機會再以輕鬆的口吻讓他練習無傷大雅的互動 方式。 4. 由於表達能力、情緒控制能力、對新情境的適應力都很弱，自閉症學 生偶爾會有情緒問題。此時應設法先讓他冷靜下來，再慢慢說、慢慢 練習正確的表達方式。
  38. 38. 參考文獻 REFERENCES 王文科（主編）（2013）。特殊教育導論。臺北：五南。 許天威（主編）（2009）。特殊教育通論 ( 第二版 )。臺北：五南。 徐強 (2009)。特殊教育學。臺北：志光。 盧台華（主編）（2009）。話說我們特殊需求學生所需協助（教師篇）。國立台灣師範大學特 殊教育中心。 東海大學資源教室（2013）。東海大學身心障礙學生輔導工作教師手冊。檢索自 http:// deanstu.thu.edu.tw/_chinese/down.php?hDFile=tw_depart_files_caty01383640708.pdf 成功大學資源教室（2009）。資源教室手冊（協愛園）。檢索自 http://counseling.osa.ncku. edu.tw/ezfiles/63/1063/img/422/book.png 南華大學資源教室（2012）。資源教室教師手冊。檢索自 http://student.nhu.edu.tw/front/bin/download.phtml?Part=F1E- 12&Nbr=631&Category=0 如何聯絡我們 HOW TO CONTACT US 資源教室服務時間 平　日：行政諮詢時間：週一到週五 08:30 ～ 17:00 　　　　空間使用時間：週一到週五 08:30 ～ 20:00 寒暑假：週一到週四 08:30 ～ 16:00 資源教室地點 雙溪校區：綜合大樓 B218 城中校區：第六大樓 6102 資源教室電話 雙溪　電話 :02-2881-9471 分機 7547、7548、7552 　　　傳真 :02-2882-0025 城中　電話 :02-2311-1531 分機 2395、2397 　　　傳真 :02-2381-4186 發行：東吳大學學生事務處健康暨諮商中心 編審：姚淑文 主編：楊麓騰 編輯：陳之歆、黃美淇、曾怡萍 設計印刷：大錏創意行銷有限公司
  39. 39. memo
  40. 40. 「讓愛零距離─了解特殊教育需求」 教師手冊回饋單 老師您好！ 感謝各位師長對於身心障礙學生的關心與協助，本問卷採「不記名」方式，主要想 了解您在閱讀本手冊後之想法與建議，您寶貴的意見，會成為我們未來編輯手冊的重 要參考，請您以實際的感受回答，填寫完畢請您沿虛線撕下繳回健康暨諮商中心 - 資 源教室，謝謝您！ 學生事務處健康暨諮商中心 敬上 103.12.11 ◆ 基本資料 ◆ 請您從下面的敘述中，圈選出符合您想法的選項： 2-7 對於手冊內容回饋與建議： 填答完畢請沿虛線撕下，繳回健康暨諮商中心 - 資源教室，謝謝！ 2-8 其他： 1-1 性別 男 女 1-2 年齡 26 ～ 30 歲 31 ～ 35 歲 36 ～ 40 歲 41 ～ 45 歲 46 ～ 50 歲 50 歲以上 1-3 任教年資 _____ 年 1-4 學校職務（可複選） 學系主任 班導師 種子導師 專任教職 兼任教職 2-1 手冊內容有助於我了解身心障礙學生之基本特質與學習 需求。 2-2 手冊內容有助於我了解身心障礙學生狀態有其個別性。 2-3 手冊內容有助於我了解於課程中具體幫助身心障礙學生 學習之方法。 2-4手冊內容有助於我了解與不同障別學生相處應對之方向。 2-5 當有身心障礙學生之事務須討論時，手冊內的聯絡資訊 有助於我主動聯繫資源教室輔導員。 2-6 手冊編排方式讓我容易閱讀。 1　　2　　3　　4　　5 很不 同意 不 同意 尚可 同意 很 同意 1　　2　　3　　4　　5 1　　2　　3　　4　　5 1　　2　　3　　4　　5 1　　2　　3　　4　　5 1　　2　　3　　4　　5

×