Revista digital conociendonos primera edicion

CONOCIENDONOS Una manera diferente de Conocer nuestro Mundo PSICOLOGIA INFANTIL eres buena madre? fiestas tradicionales
ANTIGUA CARRETERA PUYO/BAÑOS 2
COPYRIGHT © 2017 Conociendonos la revista Email:orientpublimarket@gmail.com https://pastazaenlinea.blogspot.com Conociendo...
CONTENIDOS 6 CARACHAMA LO EXOTICO 10 TRIBUS DE ECUADOR Conozcamos las nacionalidades y grupos etnicos de nuestro pais 38 L...
La Carachama Lo exotico El pez Carachama pertenece a la prehistoria, fue descubierto por una expedición científica entre e...
9 COSAS QUE TIENES QUE SABER SOBRE LA AMAZONIA En un planeta cada día más afectado por la actividad irracional del ser hum...
El cambio climático puede afectar severamente la Amazonia. Se estima que bastaría un aumento del 3% de la temperatura mund...
TRIBUS DE ECUADOR 10
NACIONALIDAD SHUAR El pueblo Shuar ha sido un pueblo guerrero que antiguamente tenían como costumbre después de sus guerra...
FOLIVORA 12
FOLÍVOROS (FOLIVORA) O FILÓFAGOS (PHYLLOPHAGA) son un suborden de mamíferos placentarios del orden Pilosa, comúnmente cono...
NATURALEZA LA BOTICA NATURAL LA AYAGUASCA Ayahuasca, Yagé, o Nishi Cobin es una bebida utilizadaporlospueblosindígenasamaz...
LA LEYENDA DE LAS CATARATAS DEL IGUAZÚ Cuenta la leyenda que hace muchos años, habitaba el río Iguazú, una enorme y monstr...
CATARATAS DEL IGUAZÚ Las Cataratas del Iguazú (en portugués: catara- tas do Iguaçu), llamado popularmente en Ar- gentina c...
MEJORANDO TU SALUD Los beneficios de consumir leche de avena Además de ser mucho más digestiva que la de vaca, la leche de...
BENEFICIOS DE LA LECHE DE AVENAAL APORTAR TANTOS NUTRIENTES NATURALES LA LECHE DE AVENA ES RECOMENDABLE PARA CUALQUIER EDA...
Psicología educativa y del desarrollo Psicología infantil: una guía práctica para padres y madres ¿Qué es la psicología in...
de etapas. Es lo que ocurre, por ejemplo, en la teoría del desarrollo cognitivo de Jean Piaget. Esto, por supuesto, tiene ...
TÚ SALUD ENFERMEDADES CARDIOVASCULARES Las enfermedades cardiovasculares, aquellas que afectan al corazón y los vasos sang...
ERES BUENA MADRE SALUD EMOCIONAL TAY CUÉLLAR Cada madre tiene su acercamiento individual a lo que es la crianza, sin embar...
tradicionalesDE ECUADOR FIESTAS 2 de Febrero- Fiesta de la Virgen de la Candelaria La historia de la Virgen de la Candelar...
ARTE Y CULTURA OSWALDO WAYASAMIN Oswaldo Guayasamín nace el 6 de Julio de 1919, en Quito, Ecuador. Fue el mayor de 10 herm...
Con desilusión de parte de su padre, que pierde un doctor en algo, entra en 1933 a la Escuela de Bellas Artes y allí tambi...
animales en extincion Armadillo gigante o tatu carreta priodontes maximus El tatú carreta o armadillo gigante (Priodontes ...
Parecen ser raros por naturaleza teniendo en cuenta que durante más de dos décadas se les ha considerado en situación vuln...
a ecología es la especialidad científica centrada en el estudio y análisis del vínculo que surge entre los seres vivos y e...
hablando de ecologia En la actualidad y desde hace varios años, la ecología se encuentra muy relacionada con un heterogéne...
SECO DE GUANTA El seco de guanta es un plato típico de la region amazónica, propio de la provincia de Morona Santiago. ING...
LO QUE TODO ECUATORIANO DEBE SABER La Constituciónde la República del Ecuador vigente, en el Título Segundo trata sobre lo...
REVISTA DIGITAL
  1. 1. CONOCIENDONOS Una manera diferente de Conocer nuestro Mundo PSICOLOGIA INFANTIL eres buena madre? fiestas tradicionales BOTANICA NATURAL LA AYAGUASCA MARAVILLAS DEL MUNDO LAS CASCADAS DE IGUASU
  2. 2. ANTIGUA CARRETERA PUYO/BAÑOS 2
  3. 3. COPYRIGHT © 2017 Conociendonos la revista Email:orientpublimarket@gmail.com https://pastazaenlinea.blogspot.com Conociendonos la revista es una manera diferente de comprender el mundo, teniendo implicita la lectura con la era digital y asi lograr conocer nuestro entorno y nuestra gente. Muchas veces caminamos por los mismos sitios, miramos las mismas cosas pero no nos detenemos para conocer de una manera apropiada lo que nos rodea, caminar por una calle en una ciudad no significa que conoces la ciudad o a las personas que la habitan. Queremos mostrar sus tradiciones, costumbres, vivencias, comida, en fin lo que deberiamos conocer de cada sitio. Para ello creamos esta revista donde miraremos solo una pequeña parte de lo que se tiene que mostrar al mundo, dando un enfoque mas agradable y familiar. Una de las cosas que mas nos preocupa es el entendimiento de la revista por ello estamos convensidos que los lectores nos ayudaran a mejorar dia a dia nuestro trabajo les agradecemos de antemano su colaboración. CONOCIENDONOS UNA MANERA DIFERENTE DE CONOCER EL MUNDO 3
  4. 4. CONTENIDOS 6 CARACHAMA LO EXOTICO 10 TRIBUS DE ECUADOR Conozcamos las nacionalidades y grupos etnicos de nuestro pais 38 Lo que todo ecuatoriano debe conocer derechos fundamentales de los ecuatorianos 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. La Carachama Lo exotico El pez Carachama pertenece a la prehistoria, fue descubierto por una expedición científica entre el 21 de julio y el 3 de agosto a lo largo del 2010 en la Amazonía, Perú. Este extraño animal de 70 centímetros de largo, al que los pobladores indígenas denominan carachama gigante, pertenece al orden de los siluriformes de la familia loricarildae. Gracias a su naturaleza de acorazado y al estar bien defendido de sus depredadores, ha logrado sobrevivir hasta nuestros días. La carachama se alimenta generalmente de crustáceos, detritus, restos vegetales y algas que hay en el fondo de las cochas (lagos) y del río, y de madera en proceso de descomposición por el agua. Tiene un hábito alimenticio superior al resto de su competencia. Su nombre científico es Pseudorinelepis genibarbis. Al ser un animal prehistórico, su aspecto es un poco tenebroso, posee un color gris oscuro, casi negro, su cuerpo está protegido por una resistente armadura compuesta de gruesas escamas de tamaño considerable excepto en la cabeza, tiene los ojos negros, hundidos, y la cabeza achatada y triangular. Se caracteriza por tener los dientes en forma de cuchara para raspar los troncos de árboles que caen al agua. La robustez de sus dientes y musculatura adaptada le permite cortar pedazos de troncos. El espécimen más grande descubierto es de 73 centímetros. Su nombre común de carachaza, significa ¨sin costillas’’, correspondiendo a la ausencia de costillas tras la sexta vértebra central. La carachama gigante puede ser encontrada en diferentes cuencas hidrográficas sudamericanas, principalmente en las de los ríos Aguaytia, Pachitea, Urubamba, Pisqui, Purús, el Bajo Madre de Dios y el Amazonas. Puede alcanzar un tamaño de 50 a 60 cm y permanece la mayor parte del tiempo en zonas oscuras de los ríos, generalmente alojado en las “cochas” o partes pantanosas, es de hábitos nocturnos y cuando están quietas mimetizan a las piedras, pese a su fiero aspecto son tímidos y huidizos. Este pez, oriundo de la amazonía sudamericana,espreparadoatravésdecaldos o asados, El modo mas común de consumirlo en toda la amazonía es en chilcano, con sacha, culantro acompañado de plátano sancochado (inguiri). Su apariencia pues aunque a primera vista no es muy agradable, tiene un aroma y sabor que compensa todo escrúpulo de la visión. Se caracteriza por su extraordinario valor nutritivo (alta concentración de fósforo)y sus aceites omega 3, o sea que su consumo repotencia el cerebros y su vez la inteligencia. Sus huevos son enormes y saben a un fino caviar de beluga. Alli te vá la manera más frecuente de comer la carachama. Cuando viajes a algún lugar de la amazonía, no pierdas la oportunidad de degustarlo. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 9 COSAS QUE TIENES QUE SABER SOBRE LA AMAZONIA En un planeta cada día más afectado por la actividad irracional del ser humano, la Amazonia parece ser casi uno de los últimos reductos de la naturaleza virgen, el pulmón con el cual aún podemos respirar. Localizada en Sudamérica y algunas regiones de Centroamérica, esta selva tropical alberga un ecosistema tan rico como ningún otro sobre la Tierra, por ello, debemos protegerlo sobremanera. Mientras más conocimiento, más poder, así que para empezar, hoy quiero contarte algunas cosas que tienes que saber sobre la Amazonia. Una cosa muy importante y que muchos ignoran es que la Amazonia es base de la mayor parte de los alimentos que consumimos diariamente. Un ejemplo son las frutas tropicales, el chocolate, las bananas, las papas o el tomate, entre otras tantas. 9. Amazonia: base de nuestra alimentación Se cree que en la Amazonia hay alrededor de 3000 tipos de frutas, de las cuales consumimos unas 200. Sin embargo, los indígenas de la Selva utilizan unas 2000. 8. Las frutas de la Amazonia Un elevado porcentaje de las medicinas que utilizamos en el mundo se prepara con componentes procedentes de la Selva Amazónica. 7. La medicina y la Selva Amazónica La Amazonia es hogar de un 10% de todas las especies del planeta. Existen allí 205 especies de aves, el mayor número de todos los bosques tropicales del mundo; así como 40 000 especies de plantas y más de dos millones de insectos. 6. La fauna y la flora de la Amazonia 8
  9. 9. El cambio climático puede afectar severamente la Amazonia. Se estima que bastaría un aumento del 3% de la temperatura mundial para que se destruyese un 75% de esta maravillosa selva. 3. La Amazonia y el cambio climático La lluvia es abundante en la Amazonía, cual corresponde a un bosque tropical. Pero lo interesante de esta selva es que, a causa de lo tupido del follaje de la vegetación que allí crece, el agua tarda 10 minutos en llegar al suelo en algunas regiones. 1. La lluvia en la Amazonía Cada día es más violenta la deforestación de la Amazonia —1,5 acres por segundo—. Si este proceso continúa, en 40 años no tendremos selva tropical. 5. Deforestación de la Amazonia Una de las mayores extinciones que se está produciendo en el mundo ocurre en la Selva Amazónica, donde cada día se eliminan más de 100 especies y otras tantas se encuentran en peligro de desaparecer. 4. Especies en peligro en la Selva Amazónica En el siglo XVI existían de 6 a 9 millones de indios aborígenes en la Selva Amazónica. En la actualidad, solo quedan 250 000 y hablan alrededor de 170 lenguas diferentes, lo cual habla de la diversidad y riqueza lingüística de estas culturas. 2. Los indios de la Selva Amazónica http://www.vix.com 9
  10. 10. TRIBUS DE ECUADOR 10
  11. 11. NACIONALIDAD SHUAR El pueblo Shuar ha sido un pueblo guerrero que antiguamente tenían como costumbre después de sus guerras el rito de la reducción de las cabezas de sus enemigos, las “tzantzas”, estos eran como trofeos de guerra, por esto eran conocidos en una forma despectiva como “salvajes o jíbaros”. Actualmente estos indígenas rechazan y se han autodenominado: shuar que significa gente, son amables y hospitalarios. esta cultura actualmente tiene una poblacion de aproximadamente 110000 habitantes y se encuentran ubicados en las provincias de: Napo, Pastaza, Morona Santiago, Zamora Chimchipe, Sucumbios, Orellana y varias provincias de la Costa. -ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIO-POLÍTICA La poligamia o matrimonio de un hombre con varias mujeres, preferentemente sororal ( es decir con las hermanas de la esposa) y el levirato , han sido entre los Shuaras reglas tradicionalmente aceptadas. Actualmente la poligamia se encuentra en un proceso de transición a un tipo de matrimonio monogámico y exogamo debido a las relaciones interetnicas que establecen. La estructura de poder tradicional era descentralizada, el poder político y religioso estaba ejercido por un uwishin chamán y en caso de guerra se nombraba un jefe cuyo mandato terminara con el fin de la misma. - VESTIMENTA la vestimenta tradicional de los shuaras es en la mujer el “karachi” y el hombre vestía una falda llamada “itip”, una especie de lienzo de coloresnegro,moradoyblanco,tinturadoscon vegetales que se envuelven desde la cintura hasta el tobillo y va sostenida con una faja. En la actualidad esta vestimenta la mayoría de veces se la utiliza solo para ocasiones festivas, pues ahora es muy común el uso de prendas de modelo occidental. -ARTESANÍAS Sus artesanías son elaboradas a base de semillas de cumbia, ajulemos, san pedro, nupis, adornadas con plumas de ave, huesos, carrizos; para la elaboración de manillas, collares, tawasap, carteras, cinturones, cestos, lanzas, etc. -ECONOMÍA principalmente se basa en la horticultura de tubérculos complementadas con la caza, pesca y recolección de frutos e insectos; el cuidado de la parcela y la recolección, la preparación de la chicha y de la cocina le corresponden a la mujer, y al hombre la caza y la pesca. En la actualidad sus territorios de caza están siendo sustituidos por pastizales para la ganadería. - CREENCIAS Y LA TZANTZA la mitologia de el pueblo Shuar esta ligado a la naturaleza ya las leyes del universo, y se manifiesta en una amplia gama de seres superiores vinculados con fenómenos como la muerte, la creación del mundo, y las enfermedades. los principales personajes son: Etsa, personifica la lucha del bien contra el mal; Iwia, esta en continua lucha por vencer el uno sobre el otro; Shakaim, de la fuerza y habilidad del trabajo masculino; Tsunki, ser primordial del agua; Nunkui, causa la fertilidad de la chacra y de la mujer. El gran mundo espiritual de los shuaras es repetitivo, no creen que el ser humano tenga un final, sino que creen que luego de cumplir un ciclo de vida no llegan a un estado permanente con la muerte, sino que su espíritu es recibido por otro ser humano que puede ser su hijo o su nieto. la secuencia de los días y las noches en la mitología shuar esta relacionado con la victoria; y el chaman es una especie de sacerdote mediador con el mundo sobrenatural y a la vez es un líder político. La tzantza es una practica de reducción de cabezas realizada por los Shuaras. En este místico procedimiento hacían que el nativo momificase y se pueda conservar las cabezas de sus enemigos como talismán o trofeo de guerra. 11
  12. 12. FOLIVORA 12
  13. 13. FOLÍVOROS (FOLIVORA) O FILÓFAGOS (PHYLLOPHAGA) son un suborden de mamíferos placentarios del orden Pilosa, comúnmente conocidos como perezosos o pereza. Son animales neotropicales de variado tamaño (de 0,5 m a 1,7 m) endémicos de las selvas húmedas de Centro y Sudamérica. Las especies actuales se pueden clasificar en dos géneros: los perezosos de tres dedos (Bradypus, Bradypodidae) y los perezosos de dos dedos (Choloepus, Megalonychidae), pero se conocen más de 50 géneros extintos. El parecido de los perezosos con el de los pri- mates es solo aparente, ya que no guarda ni- nguna relación cercana con estos, lo cual es buen ejemplo de evolución convergente. Se encuentran emparentados con los osos hor- migueros, y más lejanamente, con los arma- dillos. Ecología Los perezosos se clasifican como folívoros, ya que el grueso de su dieta consiste principal- mente en yemas, brotes tiernos y hojas, prin- cipalmente de árboles del género Cecropia. Se ha documentado que algunos perezosos comen insectos, pequeños reptiles y aves como suplemento a su dieta. Los perezosos están completamente adaptados a la vida ar- borícola, desplazándose muy lentamente en- tre las ramas. Caminan con mucha dificultad sobre el suelo. Las hojas, su principal fuente de alimento, proporcionan muy poca energía y nutrientes, y no las digieren fácilmente. Por esta razón, los perezosos tienen estómagos de acción lenta, muy grandes y especializados, con múltiples compartimentos en los que ha- bitan bacterias simbióticas que descomponen las hojas duras. Su digestión puede durar un mes o más en completarse. Características En marcado contraste con los hormigueros, los perezosos tienen la cabeza redondeada y la cola corta. El cuello posee seis vértebras cervicales en el perezoso de dos dedos (Cho- loepus) y nueve o diez en los de tres dedos (Bradypus). Los dientes anteriores están au- sentes y los posteriores son hileras de pro- tuberancias cilíndricas todas ellas aproxima- damente iguales desprovistas de cubierta de esmalte, pero que han adquirido una superfi- cie trituradora y crecimiento continuo. Las patas anteriores son más largas que las posteriores y están provistas de uñas ganchu- das para colgarse de las ramas. En la cintura pectoral la clavícula se articula con el cora- coides, carácter único entre los mamíferos.1​ Con frecuencia sobre su pelo crecen ciano- bacterias (Cyanoderma) y algas clorofíceas (Trichophilus) lo que les otorga una coloración verdosa que contribuye, junto a su lento mov- imiento, a pasar desapercibidos frente a los depredadores. Depredadores Algunos de sus principales depredadores son el hombre, serpientes constrictoras (ana- condas), grandes felínos (pumas y jaguares) en ocasiones aves de presa (como el águila harpía). Poseen garras muy afiladas que no sólo les sirven para el sustento, sino también como una efectiva arma de defensa que puede ser extremadamente peligrosa para sus ata- cantes. Cuando deben cruzar un río donde la vegetación no forme puentes aéreos pueden nadar con rapidez. 13
  14. 14. ORIENT PUBLIMARKETORIENT PUBLIMARKET PUBLICIDAD AGENCYPUBLICIDAD AGENCY TARJETAS DE PRESENTACION TRIPTICOS DIPTICOS VOLANTES AFICHES FLAYERS AUDIO VISUALES SPOTS RADIALES LOGOTIPOS DISEÑOS WEB PAGINAS WEB MANEJO Y CREACION DE REDES SOCIALES BLOCKS FOTOGRAFIA PUBLICIDAD INTEGRAL VISITANOS COMO FACE: PUYO INTERNACIONAL CONOCIENDONOS GUIA DE SERVICIOS PASTAZA Email.orientpublimarket @gmail.com cel: 0998124340 PUYO / PASTAZA / ECUADOR 14
  15. 15. NATURALEZA LA BOTICA NATURAL LA AYAGUASCA Ayahuasca, Yagé, o Nishi Cobin es una bebida utilizadaporlospueblosindígenasamazónicos elaborada a partir de la combinación de dos plantas: la liana Banisteriopsis caapi con otras plantas, en particular los arbustos Psychotria viridis, Diplopterys cabrerana y Mimosa hostilis.1​ Para sus defensores, los efectos de su inge sta promueven el acceso a estados modifica dos de conciencia en los que se sucede n visiones, emociones diversas y proces os de catarsis a los que las tradiciones a mazónicas reconocen un valor potencialme nte sanador. También puede producir descompensaciones y brotes psicóticos.2​3​4​5​Se conocen casos en los que el consumo de a ya hu asca produjo ataques de pánico, an si ed ad , euforia, alucinaciones, delirios y cuadros de esquizofrenia. Supuestamente s u in gesta tiene un valor potencialmente iniciático ya que la experiencia de ayahuasca facilitaría la toma de conciencia de la trama oculta del mundo referida al pan- animismo prop io d e estas culturas. Su uso exigiría, según estas tradiciones, un contexto de toma ritua li za do y formalizado, además de alguien capacitado en su uso -el hombre- medicina-. Es te h om bre-medicina estaría vinculado a una tradición de uso y a un linaje tradicional de hombres-medicina que le habría reconocido esa capacidad tras un proceso de formación específica. El carácter m ed ici nal e iniciático de la ayahuasca que da rá sujeto a pautas específicas de uso vinculadas con las diversas tradiciones de los pueblos amazónicos. En las tradiciones me sti zas se mantendrían estos linajes tradicionales de sanadores aunque en un contexto cu ltu ral mestizo más o menos cristianizado. A estos usos t radicionales habría que sumar los po si bles usos terapéuticos planteados e investigados desde la psicología contemporáne a y, finalmente, los usos new age típicos de l supermercado espiritual de nuestro tiempo. 15
  16. 16. LA LEYENDA DE LAS CATARATAS DEL IGUAZÚ Cuenta la leyenda que hace muchos años, habitaba el río Iguazú, una enorme y monstruosa serpiente cuyo nombre era Boi. Los indígenas guaraníes debían una vez por año sacrificar una bella doncella y entregársela a Boi, arrojándola al río.Para esta ceremonia se invitaba a todas las tribus guaraníes, aún a las que vivían más alejadas. Fue así que un año llego al frente de su tribu, un joven cacique cuyo nombre era Tarobá; el cual al conocer a la bella doncella india, que ese año estaba consagrada al sacrificio y cuyo nombre era Naipí, se reveló contra los ancianos de la tribu y en vano intentó convencerlos que no sacrificaran a Naipí.Para salvarla sólo pensó en raptarla y la noche anterior al sacrificio cargó a Naipí en su canoa e intentó escapar por el río. Pero Boi que se había enterado de esto, se puso furiosa y su furia fue tal que encorvando su lomo partió el curso del río formando las cataratas, atrapó a Tarobá y a Naipí.A él lo transformo en los árboles que hoy podemos ver en la parte superior de las cataratas y a la cabellera de la bella Naipí en la caída de las mismas.Luego se sumergió en la Garganta del Diablo, y desde ahí vigila que los amantes no vuelvan a unirse... pero, sin embargo, en días de pleno sol, el arco iris supera el poder de Boi y los une...... 16
  17. 17. CATARATAS DEL IGUAZÚ Las Cataratas del Iguazú (en portugués: catara- tas do Iguaçu), llamado popularmente en Ar- gentina como «Cataratas»; son un conjunto de cataratas que se localizan sobre el río Iguazú, en el límite entre la provincia argentina de Misiones y el estado brasileño de Paraná. Están total- mente insertadas en áreas protegidas; el sector de la Argentina se encuentra dentro del parque nacional Iguazú, mientras que el de Brasil se en- cuentra en el Parque Nacional do Iguaçu. Fueron elegidas como una de las «Siete maravillas na- turales del mundo». Están formadas por 275 saltos, el 80 % de ellos se ubican del lado argentino. Un espectáculo aparte es su salto de mayor caudal y, con 80 m, también el más alto: la Garganta del diablo, el cual se puede disfrutar en toda su majestuosidad desde solo 50 m, recorriendo las pasarelas que parten desde Puerto Canoas, al que se llega utilizando el servicio de trenes ecológicos. Por este salto pasa la frontera entre ambos países. Se pueden realizar paseos en lancha bajo los saltos y caminatas por senderos apreciando algunos animales de la selva semitropical perteneciente al distrito fitogeográfico de las Selvas Mixtas de la provincia fitogeográfica Paranaense. 17
  18. 18. MEJORANDO TU SALUD Los beneficios de consumir leche de avena Además de ser mucho más digestiva que la de vaca, la leche de avena nos aporta vitamina B que nos ayuda a proteger y regular el sistema nervioso central Cada vez más gente opta por dejar los lácteos y consumir leches vegetales. No solo por una cuestión de intolerancia sino también por sus múltiples propiedades. En este artículo te contaremos cuáles son los beneficios de consumir leche de avena. ¿Qué es y cómo se consume la leche de avena? Como su nombre indica, es un producto derivado de la avena, por lo que es 100% de origen vegetal. Es uno de los más elegidos por aquellos que llevan una alimentación vegana o quienes son intolerantes a la lactosa. La leche de avena se puede consumir fría o caliente acompañada de té, café o chocolate. Además, se utiliza para elaborar diferentes alimentos como, por ejemplo, cremas, salsas, batidos y postres. Podemos comprarla ya hecha en el mercado (algunas marcas incluso ofrecen presentaciones con aromatizante de vainilla o chocolate) o prepararla directamente en casa. Ingredientes 6 cucharadas soperas de copos de avena (60 g) 4 tazas de agua (1 litro) Preparación Coloca la avena en el vaso de la licuadora. Agrega el agua y mezcla bien (tiene que quedar un líquido blancuzco). Cuela con ayuda de una malla o tela (también puede servir el filtro de café). Usa el líquido como leche y los restos para postres y otras preparaciones. Si quieres que sea más consistente agrega 1 o 2 cucharadas más de avena. En cambio, si deseas que esté más líquida, puedes incluso mezclar nuevamente con agua lo que te quedó en el filtro. Para endulzar te recomendamos la miel. Puedes usar a su vez azúcar moreno o estevia. Si bien la leche de avena es muy sana y nutritiva no se recomienda la ingesta en aquellas personas con alergia al gluten (celíacos). 18
  19. 19. BENEFICIOS DE LA LECHE DE AVENAAL APORTAR TANTOS NUTRIENTES NATURALES LA LECHE DE AVENA ES RECOMENDABLE PARA CUALQUIER EDAD. SE DIGIERE MEJOR QUE LA DE VACA Y NOS PROPORCIONA GRAN CANTIDAD DE FIBRAS QUE REDUCEN EL ESTREÑIMIENTO. ENTRE SUS PRINCIPALES VENTAJAS DESTACAMOS: 1. Depura el organismo Batido de leche y avena Si queremos eliminar toxinas, acabar con la hinchazón abdominal y disfrutar de un cuerpo limpio y sano no podemos dudar en consumir esta leche vegetal. 2. Previene el envejecimiento Su gran aporte de antioxidantes, además, sirve para protegernos de la acción dañina de los radicales libres (causantes de muchas enfermedades entre ellas el envejecimiento prematuro). Este beneficio también debemos agradecérselo a los aminoácidos esenciales que nos proporciona esta bebida, los cuales ayudan a nuestro organismo para que trabaje bien y las células se mantengan saludables por más tiempo. 3. Combate el estreñimiento Estreñimiento vacacional Si tienes problemas intestinales la leche de avena es muy útil para regular la flora debido a su gran aporte de fibra vegetal. No dudes en consumirla por la mañana en el desayuno (con café, por ejemplo). 4. Regula los niveles de azúcar Las personas que padecen diabetes notan una mejoría interesante en sus mediciones de azúcar cuando beben esta leche. Esto se debe a que la avena tiene la capacidad para controlar la glucosa en sangre. 5. Reduce el colesterol mujer bebiendo leche Al ofrecer una buena dosis de grasas insaturadas (o “buenas”) omega 3 y 6, la leche de avena puede reducir el colesterol malo (LDL) y los triglicéridos, al mismo tiempo que aumenta el colesterol bueno. Además, ingerir esta bebida varias veces a la semana podría mejorar la salud cardiovascular al evitar la acumulación de grasa en las paredes de las arterias. 6. Evita la indigestión Muchas personas que beben leche de vaca tienen problemas gástricos o estomacales, ya que este lácteo contiene sustancias que no son fáciles de digerir (además de las hormonas que se le dan a los animales para que produzcan más). En el caso de la leche de avena la buena noticia es que el estómago si cuenta con las herramientas necesarias para digerirla siendo ideal para los que sufren pesadez después de las comidas. 7. Protege el sistema nervioso avena Aquellos que tienen estrés, ansiedad, depresión o cualquier otro desequilibrio del sistema nervioso central pueden beneficiarse sobremanera consumiendo leche de avena. Esta bebida aporta una buena cantidad de vitamina B la cual nos puede ayudar a calmarnos. Así, tras una jornada repleta de obligaciones y problemas, nada mejor que una taza de leche de avena tibia con miel antes de irse a la cama. Podrás decirle adiós al insomnio o a cualquier otro trastorno del sueño. 8. Mejora los músculos y los huesos Esta bebida vegetal tiene muchas proteínas que fortalecen los músculos. Si haces ejercicio la leche de avena puede, por ejemplo, prevenir la aparición de calambres. Si te pasas todo el día sentado en un escritorio, puede ayudarte a reducir las contracturas. Por otra parte aporta potasio, zinc y magnesio, tres nutrientes más que importantes para la formación y fortalecimiento de los huesos. Así las cosas, es recomendable en niños y en ancianos. 9. Ayuda a bajar de peso avena La leche de avena puede funcionar como un perfecto regulador del apetito. Gracias a propiedad saciante evita los atracones de comida a deshoras o el consumo de alimentos poco saludables. Además este cereal reduce la retención de líquidos. Es más dietética incluso que la leche desnatada, ya que no aporta grasas. 10. Trata o previene problemas de tiroides Esta enfermedad que desequilibra el funcionamiento de la glándula tiroidea es cada vez más habitual. Sobre todo si padeces hipotiroidismo te recomendamos que consumas leche de avena por su aporte de yodo, necesario en tu condición. 19
  20. 20. Psicología educativa y del desarrollo Psicología infantil: una guía práctica para padres y madres ¿Qué es la psicología infantil? Dentro de la rama de la psicología evolutiva (también llamada psicología del desarrollo), encargada del estudio de los cambios comportamentales del ser humanoalolargodesuvida,tieneespecialimportancia la etapa de la niñez. En esta fase vital se dan un cúmulo de situaciones que hacen que por un lado, se produzcan muchos cambios en nuestro cuerpo, y por el otro, seamos especialmente sensibles tanto a estas dinámicas internas como a las que tienen que ver con el medio en el que crecemos y aprendemos. Es por eso que hoy en día es habitual utilizar no solo el concepto de psicología del desarrollo, sino también, de manera más específica, el de psicología infantil. La psicología infantil tiene importantes conexiones con la biología y con la psicopedagogía, de modo que sus ámbitos de estudios más importantes tienen que ver con los cambios comportamentales y neuroendocrinos que tienen a experimentar los niños y niñas y, por otro lado, los estilos educativos y estrategias de aprendizaje que se pueden adaptar mejor a ellos. A continuación puedes ver algunas de las grandes conclusiones sobre la mente de los niños a las que se ha llegado a través de las líneas de investigación en psicología infantil. Comprendiendo a hijos e hijas: 7 claves sobre psicología infantil 1. La etapa con más cambios Las etapas del desarrollo cognitivo con las que se trabaja en la psicología evolutiva ponen un especial énfasis en el período que va desde los primeros meses de vida hasta la adolescencia, ya que es en ese margen de edad donde se suceden la mayor cantidad La niñez es la etapa de los cambios por excelencia. Para dar apoyo a los niños y niñas que pasan por esta etapa convulsa no siempre hay profesionales con mil y un títulos de especialización y años dedicados a estudiar en la academia para saber cómo enfrentarse a los retos de cuidar a los más pequeños, sino, en la mayoría de las ocasiones, padres y madres movidos por su voluntad, su capacidad de esfuerzo y, claro está, el amor y el apego que sienten por sus retoños. Ellos son los verdaderos expertos en el .tema Sin embargo, esto no quita que estos padres y madres deban prescindir del conocimiento que nos brinda la psicología infantil, dada la gran cantidad de horas que dedican y lo mucho que está en juego en su manera de relacionarse con sus hijos e hijas. Este es un campo de investigación e intervención en el que hay mucho que aprender y aún más por descubrir, y puede resultar de suma utilidad a la hora de conocer los procesos mentales y estilos comportamentales típicos .de los más jóvenes Adrián Triglia Qué es la Psicología infantil y cómo podemos beneficiarnos de sus conocimientos 20
  21. 21. de etapas. Es lo que ocurre, por ejemplo, en la teoría del desarrollo cognitivo de Jean Piaget. Esto, por supuesto, tiene implicaciones para la psicología infantil. El desarrollo de las capacidades cognitivas (como la inteligencia, la memoria, etc.) se desarrollan más o menos al mismo ritmo que los cambios más observables a medida que una persona crece. Esto significa, entre otras cosas, que no es raro que en los primeros diez o doce años de la vida de un niño o niña su personalidad, gustos o costumbres parezcan cambiar radicalmente en algunos aspectos. 2. El momento de mayor plasticidad Muchos estudios sugieren que la niñez es la etapavitalenelqueelcerebroesmáspropenso a cambiar con los estímulos externos más insignificantes. Esto significa que ciertos aprendizajes pueden ser realizados de manera más sencilla en los primeros meses o años de vida, pero también es posible que ciertos fenómenos relacionados con el contexto afecten negativamente tanto al desarrollo cognitivo de los pequeños como a su estabilidad emocional. 3. Tendencia hacia el egocentrismo Una de las principales conclusiones a las que sehallegadotantodesdelapsicologíainfantil como desde las neurociencias es que todos los niños y niñas tienen una clara tendencia hacia un estilo de pensamiento egocéntrico. Esto no significa que su moralidad se haya desarrollado para hacer que sus necesidades y objetivos estén por encima de los de los demás, sino que directamente su cerebro no está preparado para procesar información relativa a la sociedad o el bien común. Esta capacidad aparecerá con la mielinización de ciertos circuitos neuronales que conectan el lóbulo frontal con otras estructuras. 4. Hay muchos motivos para no usar el castigo físico Más allá del dilema ético de si aplicar el castigo físico con niños o niñas, cada vez hay más investigaciones que refuerzan la hipótesis de que esta opción tiene efectos negativos que deberían evitarse. Para saber más, puedes ver el artículo Las 8 razones para no usar el castigo físico hacia los hijos. 5. No todo el aprendizaje es literal Aunque los más pequeños no tengan la capacidad para captar las sutilezas del lenguaje de manera correcta, solo una parte muy pequeña de lo que aprenden tiene que ver con afirmaciones claras y sentencias firmes acerca de la realidad (normalmente provenientes de los padres y madres o el personal docente). Incluso a edades tan cortas, los actos enseñan más que las palabras. 6. Los niños y las niñas actúan siguiendo una finalidad La psicología infantil nos enseña que, aunque su comportamiento nos pueda parecer caótico e impulsivo, hay siempre una lógica que guía los actos de los más jóvenes. Del mismo modo, ellos pueden tener problemas para adaptarse a ciertos contextos si no llegan a entender por qué deben respetarse ciertas normas. El encaje adecuado entre nuestras visiones de la realidad pasa por una buena comunicación con los hijos e hijas, adaptando el discurso a su capacidad para entender conceptos másomenosabstractos. 7. Más no siempre es mejor Aunque parezca contraintuitivo, tratar que los niños aprendan todo lo que puedan en el menor tiempo posible no es algo recomendable. El desarrollo de su cerebro está dictado por unos tiempos que no tienen por qué ir a la par con la curva de dificultad de las lecciones que se les intenta enseñar. Esto significa, por ejemplo, que a ciertas edades no es adecuado que se les de lecciones que impliquen dividir o multiplicar, aunque hayan aprendido los pasos previos que a una persona adulta le posibilitaría aprender estas materias. 21
  22. 22. CONSULTORIO DENTAL AMBATO DR.WILLIAM RODRIGOTIRADOVELASTEGUI Exodoncia o extracción Obturación o empaste Endodoncia Ortodoncia Implante dental Protesis Totales Protesis Parciales Protesis Cromo Cobalto Protesis fija Acrilico Protesis fija Porcelana Limpieza Bucal Calle Atahualpa y 9 de Octubra esquina 2do piso Edificio Granja PUYO / PASTAZA / ECUADOR 22
  23. 23. Ceslao Marin y 9 de Octubre Esq PUYO-PASTAZA-ECUADOR 23
  24. 24. TÚ SALUD ENFERMEDADES CARDIOVASCULARES Las enfermedades cardiovasculares, aquellas que afectan al corazón y los vasos sanguíneos, son, en muchos casos, asesinos silenciosos. En realidad, estas enfermedades son una de las principales causas de muerte en el mundo. Factores como el colesterol o los triglicéridos en niveles altos durante un periodo de tiempo prolongado pueden deteriorar nuestro sistema cardiovascular y provocar o desencadenar este tipo de enfermedades. Los malos hábitos (por ejemplo, el tabaquismo) y la obesidad también contribuyen al desarrollo de estas enfermedades. La angina de pecho o la hipertensión son algunas de las condiciones que se engloban dentro de este grupo. 24
  25. 25. ERES BUENA MADRE SALUD EMOCIONAL TAY CUÉLLAR Cada madre tiene su acercamiento individual a lo que es la crianza, sin embargo, a veces, como madres sentimos que no estamos criando de la manera correcta. Pero este sentimiento de insuficiencia es usualmente infundado. Aquí está la cosa: Ser una buena madre no es tan duro como se ha hecho pensar. De hecho, son las cosas simples las que realmente importan. Ser una madre es sin duda el trabajo más difícil que jamás tendrás. Los puntos altos pueden ser los mejores momentosdetuvida,perolosbajosson despiadados. Si no estás peleando con tu adolescente o luchando para que tu bebé deje de llorar, estás preocupada por todo, desde su vida social hasta su dieta. Al final del día, todas quieren ser una buena madre, la mejor mamá que se pueda ser. Pero siempre quedan huecos que hace pensar que las cosas se pueden hacer mucho mejor. 25
  26. 26. tradicionalesDE ECUADOR FIESTAS 2 de Febrero- Fiesta de la Virgen de la Candelaria La historia de la Virgen de la Candelaria esta unida íntimamente a la historia de las Islas Canarias y especialmente de la isla de Tenerife pues fue el lugar donde se dice que apareció. La talla original se conservaba en la Basílica de Candelaria, pero desapareció después de un temporal que azoto la isla. El 2 de febrero la parroquia de Alangasí celebra su fiesta de parroquialización eclesiástica en honor a su patrona la Virgen de la Candelaria, la conmemoración de esta festividad comienza con la novena, se escogen nueve priostes para cada día, después de rezar el prioste se encarga de brindar un ágape, con el último día de novena inicia el pregón de las fiestas, durante ocho días existen diferentes actividades culturales, artísticas, deportivas, toros populares, comidas típicas y artesanías. Esta celebración se ha repetido por más de quince años interrumpidamente, la réplica de la Virgen de la Candelaria se encuentra en el altar mayor de la iglesia de Alangasí y es considerada patrona de este lugar, las personas residentes de este sector consideran que esta fiesta es parte de su identidad, cada persona residente de este lugar es devoto de la imagen. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. ARTE Y CULTURA OSWALDO WAYASAMIN Oswaldo Guayasamín nace el 6 de Julio de 1919, en Quito, Ecuador. Fue el mayor de 10 hermanos, hijos de una familia humilde. Su padre, de ascendencia indígena, se llamó José Miguel Guayasamín y trabajó primero como tractorista y luego como chofer . Su madre, Dolores Calero, de ascendencia mestiza se dedicó siempre al hogar y a sus hijos. Su madre muere a los 46 años, y así una vida de privaciones deja una profunda huella en un niño de tanta sensibilidad. A sus siete años, Oswaldo ya revela su vocación artística y pinta sus primeras obras, desvelándose por encontrar un lenguaje propio, utilizando leche que le cedía su madre, alimento de su hermano recién nacido, para disolver las pastillas de acuarela. Sin embargo su vida académica fue complicada. Fue expulsado de seis colegios por “falta de talento” y mientras su padre lo forzaba para que fuese un chico normal, como sus hermanos, que estudiaban una profesión, Guayasamín estudia el rostro -en serio y en broma- de sus maestros que lo sacaban de clase por la ofensa de caricaturizarlos, uno de ellos llegó a decirle «hazte zapatero... porque no sirves para nada». Excepto para pintar. OSWALDO WAYASAMIN EL TIEMPO QUE ME HA TOCADO VIVIR 28
  29. 29. Con desilusión de parte de su padre, que pierde un doctor en algo, entra en 1933 a la Escuela de Bellas Artes y allí también choca con los moldes y las tradiciones pero pronto es el alumno más destacado y al mismo tiempo el mejor maestro. Sus cuadros impactan a todos cuantos los ven. Su primer encuentro con la crueldad de la vida, el azote de la violencia y la injusticia de los asesinatos, que le llena de ira y rebeldía el corazón, se plasma en el cuadro que titula “Los Niños Muertos” que recoge la brutal escena de un grupo de cadáveres amontonados en una calle de Quito, entre los que consta un chico de su barrio, su mejor amigo, de apellido Manjarrés, asesinado por una bala perdida. Desde entonces asume una posición, frente a las crueldades e injusticias de una sociedad que discrimina a los pobres, a los indios, a los negros, a los débiles. Su nombre y ascendencia indígena, las limitaciones de su infancia, el asesinato de su amigo, la crisis agobiante de los años 30, la Revolución Mexicana, la Guerra Civil española, y todo lo que va sucediendo en el mundo le hacen ver y sentir una realidad que se agudiza con el paso del tiempo y frente a la cuál asume una actitud ideológica que se refleja en su concepción plástica y su actitud política. En 1940, a sus 21 años, se gradúa de pintor y escultor en la Escuela de Bellas Artes y en 1942 gana sus dos primeros premios, uno, en el Salón Mariano Aguilera. Y el segundo, en 1956, su cuadro “El Ataúd Blanco” gana el Gran Premio de Pintura de la III Bienal Hispano- Americana de Arte. En 1957 gana también el Primer Premio de la Bienal de Sao Paulo, y a estos se unirían en el futuro, otros premios de reconocimiento internacional. A su primera exposición asiste Nelson Rockefeller, en ese entonces encargado de Asuntos Interamericanos del Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos. Queda impresionado con el trabajo de Guayasamín, le compra 5 cuadros y poco después gestiona una invitación para que el pintor visite y exponga en Estados Unidos por 7 meses, tiempo que Guayasamín aprovecha para visitar todos los museos posibles en el país anglosajón y conocer el trabajo de artistas de nivel mundial como El Greco, Goya, Velásquez, Picasso, Renault, Orozco, etc. Con el dinero ahorrado durante ese tiempo en Estados Unidos, Oswaldo viaja a México con el objetivo de conocer a Orozco a quien admiraba profundamente, durante su visita conoce también a Diego Rivera y de ambos aprende la técnica de pintar al fresco. En ese viaje entabla amistad con el poeta chileno Pablo Neruda. En 1945 emprende un viaje desde México hasta la Patagonia, recorriendo de pueblo en pueblo y de ciudad en ciudad, haciendo apuntes y dibujos para la que será su primera serie de 103 cuadros, denominada “HUACAYÑAN”, que en quechua (una de las lenguas aborígenes de Ecuador), significa “El Camino del Llanto”. Esta serie es una visión de los pueblos mestizos, indios y negros, con sus culturas y expresiones de alegría, tristeza, tradición, identidad y religión; sobre todo de los países andinos. Aunque nunca se afilia a partido político alguno, siempre milita en las causas de solidaridad con los pueblos oprimidos,enlaluchaporlaintegraciónlatinoamericana, contra las dictaduras, contra los abusos y agresiones de los países poderosos e imperialistas; por la Paz. En 1961 empieza su segunda serie, “La Edad de la Ira”, con la cual quería mostrar los lugares y hechos que se convirtieron en mataderos de la humanidad durante el siglo XX, como fueron los campos de concentración nazis, la guerra civil española, las dictaduras en América Latina, las bombas de Hiroshima y Nagasaki, las invación a Playa Girón en Cuba, entre otros. Esta serie, decía, - quedará inevitablemente inconclusa, puesto que es parte de un proceso histórico todavía en marcha. En 1976 crea junto con sus hijos la Fundación Guayasamín, y a través de ella dona al Ecuador todo su patrimonio artístico, con el que organiza tres museos: Arte Precolombino (más de 2.000 piezas), Arte Colonial (más de 500 piezas) y Arte Contemporáneo (con más de 250 obras). En este último se exhiben los cuadros pertenecientes a la Edad de la Ira, la cual fue donada en su totalidad para evitar que se dividiera, como pasó con Huacayñán. A partir de los años 80 empieza una nueva serie: Mientras Viva Siempre te Recuerdo, también conocida como la Edad de la Ternura o simplemente La Ternura, en homenaje a su madre, la cual da un giro esencial a los trabajos de Guayasamín. Es una declaración de amor a su madre, quien lo apoyó desde el principio a ser pintor, un “homenaje a la mujer de la Tierra, una defensa de la vida, la defensa de los Derechos Humanos”. Realizó exposiciones monumentales -más de 200 individuales-enlosmuseosmásimportantesdeFrancia, España, Italia, la ex-URSS, Polonia, Checoslovaquia, Bulgaria, México, Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Perú, Chile, Argentina, etc. Pintó a grandes personajes contemporáneos, escritores, artistas, políticos, estadistas. Entre ellos se destacan Juan Ramón Jiménez, Pablo Neruda, Juan Rulfo, Gabriela Mistral, Fidel Castro, Benjamín Carrión, Gabriel García Márquez, Ernesto Cardenal, Danielle y Françoise Mitterrand, el Rey Juan Carlos de España, la Princesa Carolina de Mónaco y muchos otros como para llenar un libro. Este libro, en efecto, existe. Los críticos y coleccionistas, los personajes mundiales, consideran que la fecunda y personalísima obra de Guayasamín -cuya identidad es universal e inconfundible- trascenderá porque en ella está reflejada, con ira y con ternura, la imagen de «EL TIEMPO QUE ME HA TOCADO VIVIR», como decía el propio Guayasamín en un libro editado por el Instituto de Cooperación Iberoamericano de España. A partir de 1996 inicia en Quito su obra más importante, el espacio arquitectónico denominado “La Capilla del Hombre” como un homenaje al ser humano, especialmente al pueblo latinoamericano con su sufrimiento, luchas y logros, pasando por el mundo precolombino, la conquista, la colonia y el mestizaje. Oswaldo Guayasamín fallece el 10 de marzo de 1999, aún sin ver finalizada su obra máxima, La Capilla del Hombre, cuya primera fase se inauguró en el 2002. Este proyecto fue declarado por la UNESCO como “prioritario para la Cultura” y fue ejecutada con aportes de entidades de Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela y con la solidaridad de artistas -cantantes y pintores- de Hispanoamérica con la donación de obras y la realización de festivales musicales. Sus cenizas descansan bajo el denominado “Árbol de la Vida”, un árbol de pino plantado por el mismo Guayasamín en la casa en que vivió sus últimos 20 años, dentro de una vasija de barro. 29
  30. 30. NATIVEJUNGLE TOURS AGENCY Patricio Garces MANAGER PAQUETES TURISTICOS .SELVAYRITUALDEAYAHUASKA4DIAS SELVAHOLAVIDA1DIA SELVAHOLAVIDA2DIAS SELVAHOLAVIDA3DIAS PROGRAMASELVA2DIASPUYO MISAHUALLI3DIAS SELVAPRIMARIA4DIASINGRESOYASUNI DIASTIWENO/TOÑAMPARY5 YASUNI5DIAS YASUNIDESDECOCA3DIAS RITUALAYAHUASKA TOUR ACUYABENO 4 DIAS TOURDERAFTINGENELRIOPASTAZA CUEVA DE LOS TAYOS 9de octubre 1268 y Atahualpa 2do Piso nativejungle52@gmail.com; gerencia@nativejungletours.com Whatsapp 0999 018 973 / 820 662 0999 / 160 886 032 Puyo-Pastaza-Ecuador 30
  31. 31. CONSULTORIO JURIDICO SANMARTIN Y ASOCIADOS EDGAR SANMARTIN ABOGADO EDGAR SANMARTIN ABOGADO TRAMITES CIVILES PENALES LABORALES NIÑEZ Y ADOLECENCIA TODO TIPO DE MINUTAS TRAMITES JURIDICOS Jacinto Davila y Atahualpa 468 607 0992 sanmart_edgar @ yahoo.com PUYO-PASTAZA-ECUADOR 31
  32. 32. animales en extincion Armadillo gigante o tatu carreta priodontes maximus El tatú carreta o armadillo gigante (Priodontes maximus) está en situación vulnerable ya que, aunque tiene una población aparentemente generalizada, se le estima una disminución de su población debido a la périda de hábitat y a la caza como viene siendo habitual. En 24 años ( tres generaciones para estos armadillos) ha desaparecido el 30 % de la población. Esta situación no se conoce de manera reciente, ya que desde 1982 se le considera vulnerable, situación que parece no .mejorar a pesar de su conocimiento 32
  33. 33. Parecen ser raros por naturaleza teniendo en cuenta que durante más de dos décadas se les ha considerado en situación vulnerable. Además parecen contar también de .manera natural con una distribución parcheada o irregular Estudios en Surinam durante un periodo de tiempo tan largo como el de 18 años indica que solo hay 7 individuos )en 650 km cuadrados (Chebez 1994 Pero aunque sean raros de manera normal, esto no quita que según estudios como los de Nowak (1999) la población haya tenido un descenso de al menos un 50 % en la última década. Para que nos hagamos una idea, en 1954 se contaban tres ejemplares en un área de 16.7 km2 en Espíritu Santo, Brasil, cifra difícil de igualar actualmente. En 2004 la densidad se estimó entre 5,77 y 6,28 por cada 100 km2 usando cámaras de trampeo, una .cifra sin duda mucho más pequeña El tatú carreta o armadillo gigante (Priodontes maximus) está en situación vulnerable ya que, aunque tiene una población aparentemente generalizada, se le estima una disminución de su población debido a la périda de hábitat y a la caza como viene siendo habitual. En 24 años ( tres generaciones para estos armadillos) ha desaparecido el 30 % de la población. Esta situación no se conoce de manera reciente, ya que desde 1982 se le considera vulnerable, situación que parece no .mejorar a pesar de su conocimiento 33
  34. 34. a ecología es la especialidad científica centrada en el estudio y análisis del vínculo que surge entre los seres vivos y el entorno que los rodea, entendido como la combinación de los factores abióticos (entre los cuales se puede mencionar al clima y a la geología) y los factores bióticos (organismos que comparten el hábitat). La ecología analiza también la distribución y la cantidad de organismos vivos como resultado de la citada relación. Cabe destacar que Ökologie es un concepto que data de fines de la década de 1860 y fue acuñado por el biólogo y filósofo de origen alemán Ernst Haeckel. Esta palabra está compuesta por dos vocablos griegos: oikos (que significa “casa”, “residencia” u “hogar”) y logos (término que, traducido al español, se entiende como “estudio”). Por eso, la ecología se define con precisión como “el estudio de los hogares”. Pese a que el origen del término es dudoso, se reconoce al investigador Haeckel como uno de sus creadores, quien al comenzar a desarrollar sus experimentos, Haeckel, quien la definía como aquella rama de la ciencia que gira en torno a la interacción de todo ser vivo con la superficie que lo rodea. Sin embargo, con el tiempo extendió el concepto hasta abarcar el análisis de las propiedades del medio, incluyendo el desplazamiento de materia y energía y su evolución a raíz de la presencia de conjuntos biológicos. 34
  35. 35. hablando de ecologia En la actualidad y desde hace varios años, la ecología se encuentra muy relacionada con un heterogéneo movimiento político y social, que intenta actuar en defensa del medio ambiente. Los ecologistas realizan distintas denuncias sociales, proponen la necesidad de reformas legales y promueven la concienciación social para alcanzar su objetivo principal, que es la conservación de la salud del hombre sin dañar ni alterar el equilibrio de los ecosistemas naturales. Por eso, la causa ecologista (también conocida como movimiento verde o ambientalista) se centra en tres grandes cuestiones de alcance universal: la preservación y regeneración de recursos naturales; la protección de la vida salvaje y la reducción del nivel de contaminación generado por la humanidad. 35
  36. 36. 36
  37. 37. SECO DE GUANTA El seco de guanta es un plato típico de la region amazónica, propio de la provincia de Morona Santiago. INGREDIENTES: 2 kilogramos carne de guanta 1 litro vinagre de guineo 1 cebolla paiteña finamente picada 2 cebollas blanca picada 2 cucharadas pimiento 1 ají ajo machacado 1 cuchara de cilantro picado 4 cds chillangua picada 2 cds maní sal y pimienta al gusto PREPARACIÓN: Ponemos la carne en un recipiente hondo, agregamos el vinagre, cubrimos bien y dejamos reposar durante 2 horas. Aparte hacemos el refrito en el aceite, con todos los ingredientes finamente picados, y los aliños, durante 15-20 minutos A continuación, incorporamos la carne con el líquido de adobo, dejamos que se mezcle bien y cocemos a fuego lento hasta que esté suave. Servimos acompañado de arroz y platanos fritos. COCINA Y TRADICION 37
  38. 38. LO QUE TODO ECUATORIANO DEBE SABER La Constituciónde la República del Ecuador vigente, en el Título Segundo trata sobre los derechos y entre ellos: a) Los derechos del buen vivir, que comprenden los de: agua y alimentación, ambiente sano, comunicación e información,culturayciencia,educación, hábitat y vivienda, salud, trabajo y seguridad social (Arts. 12 al 34) ; b) Los derechos de las personas y grupos de atención prioritaria, que comprenden los de: adultas y adultos mayores, jóvenes, movilidad humana, mujeres embarazadas, niñas, niños y adolescentes, personas con discapacidad, personas con enfermedades catastróficas, personas privadas de la libertad y personas usuarias y consumidoras (Arts. 35 al 55); y, c) Derechosdelascomunidades,pueblos y nacionalidades, que comprenden: los derechos de participación, los derechos de libertad, los derechos de la naturaleza, los derechos de protección y las responsabilidades, debiendo anotar que la Constitución de la República vigente reconoce que los Derechos de la Naturaleza o Pachamama se los contempla, porque en la Madre Naturaleza se reproduce y realiza la vida, por eso cuenta con derechos y hoy es sujeto y no objeto de los mismos (Arts. 56 al 83). LOS DERECHOS FUNDAMENTALES La doctrina señala que fundamentales, son aquellos derechos, de los cuales es titular el hombre por el mero hecho de ser tal; de tal modo que estos derechos son inherentes al hombre, cualquiera sea su raza, condición, sexo o religión; debiendo señalar que se designan con varios nombres, como: Derechos Humanos, Derechos del Hombre, Derechos de la Persona Humana; esto es los derechos fundamentales como dice el Dr. Diego Gustavo Andrade Armas en su tesis de maestría en la Universidad Técnica del Norte, de la cual soy su tutor, constituyen para los ciudadanos la garantía de que todo sistema jurídico y políticos se orientará a su respeto y la promoción del ser humano. De lo anotado se desprende, que el ser humanoesantetodoportadordeunaserie de derechos, que en todo momento puede hacer valer frente al poder, recalcando que los derechos fundamentales son la expresión más inmediata de la dignidad humana, o sea los seres humanos poseemos derechos fundamentales, por tener dignidad o calidad de persona humana; así el Estado se limita a reconocer los derechos fundamentales, pues son derechos naturales del hombre. En tal virtud, los derechos humanos, son un conjunto de facultades e instituciones que, en cada momento histórico, concretan las exigencias de la dignidad, la libertad y la igualdad humanas, las cuales deben ser reconocidas positivamente por los ordenamientos jurídicos a nivel nacional e internacional, según lo señala el tratadista Antonio Enrique Pérez Luño en 1995. Dr. José García Falcon 38
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. REVISTA DIGITAL

×