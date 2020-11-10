Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dampak Benda Plastik
Benda plastik di sekitar kita Perhatikan benda- benda yang terbuat dari plastik di rumahmu!
Sampah Plastik Kantong plastik Botol minum sekali pakai
Saat kita Berfikir!!!!! Mengapa banyak benda dirumah kita terbuat dari plastik???
Akan tetapi plastic juga dapat menimbulkan masalah, sifat yang sulit terurai secara alami dapat menyebabkan sampak plastic...
5 cara Mengurangi sampah plastik? 2. Membawa kotak makan sendiri 3. Mengurangi penggunaan tissu 4. Menggunakan Produk deng...
Cara lain yang bias kita gunakan untuk mengurangi dampak plastic yaitu dengan gerakan 4R. Gerakan 4R terdiri atas Reduce, ...
Hasil daur ulang sampah
Duniawi Benda dengan bahan plastik memiliki kelebihan yakni ringan, tidak tembus air, murah dan mudah dibentuk karena itu ...
Ukhrowi Berbuat kebaikan adalah wajib, baik kepada manusia maupun alam
P e r t a n y a a n 1.Mengapa plastik banyak digunakan untuk perlengkapan rumah tangga? 2.Tuliskan kelebihan dari bahan pl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dampak benda plastik

15 views

Published on

pelajaran kelas 3 tentang dampak benda plastik

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dampak benda plastik

  1. 1. Dampak Benda Plastik
  2. 2. Benda plastik di sekitar kita Perhatikan benda- benda yang terbuat dari plastik di rumahmu!
  3. 3. Sampah Plastik Kantong plastik Botol minum sekali pakai
  4. 4. Saat kita Berfikir!!!!! Mengapa banyak benda dirumah kita terbuat dari plastik???
  5. 5. Akan tetapi plastic juga dapat menimbulkan masalah, sifat yang sulit terurai secara alami dapat menyebabkan sampak plastic menjadi sampah yang sangat menggangu manusia. Dampak sampah plastic : 1. Dapat menggagu kesehatan. 2.Menimbulkan banjir 3.Menurunkan kesuburan tanaman 4.Mencemari air Dampak Negative P l a s t i k
  6. 6. 5 cara Mengurangi sampah plastik? 2. Membawa kotak makan sendiri 3. Mengurangi penggunaan tissu 4. Menggunakan Produk dengan yang Dikemas dengan Beling Kaca atau Karton 5. Membawa botol minum sendiri. 1. Membawa tas sendiri jika berbelanja
  7. 7. Cara lain yang bias kita gunakan untuk mengurangi dampak plastic yaitu dengan gerakan 4R. Gerakan 4R terdiri atas Reduce, Reuse, Recycle dan Replace : 1.Reduce : mengurangi sampah yang kita hasilkan contohnya dengan membawa bekal makanan menggunakan kotak makanan. 2.Reuse : menggunakan kembali contohnya menggunakan kembali plastic belanjaan untuk membawac barang selanjutnya. 3.Recycle : mendaur ulang barang contohnya gelas plastic bekas dapat diolah menjadi pot tanaman atau tempat pencil. 4.Replace : mengganti benda sekali pakai dengan benda yg dapat berkali kali pakai contoh mengganti Styrofoam dengan kotak makanan.
  8. 8. Hasil daur ulang sampah
  9. 9. Duniawi Benda dengan bahan plastik memiliki kelebihan yakni ringan, tidak tembus air, murah dan mudah dibentuk karena itu banyak yang menggunakan bahan plastik. Kegiatan mendaur ulang sampah merupakan bentuk kepedulian terhadap bumi kita tercinta. Hal ini merupakan pengamalan sila ketiga Pancasila yaitu cinta tanah air. Agar alam ini terpelihara dan terhindar dari pencemaran maka kurangi penggunaan plastic. Kemudian lakukan daur ulang sampah agar dapat dimanfaatkan kembali. Daur ulang sampah diawali dengan pemilahan sampah di lingkungan rumah.
  10. 10. Ukhrowi Berbuat kebaikan adalah wajib, baik kepada manusia maupun alam
  11. 11. P e r t a n y a a n 1.Mengapa plastik banyak digunakan untuk perlengkapan rumah tangga? 2.Tuliskan kelebihan dari bahan plastic! 3.Mengapa sampah plastik dapat menyebabkan masalah di alam? 4.Bagaimana cara mengurangi sampah plastik? 5.Sampah apa yang paling banyak di sekolah?

×