Benda cair

pelajaran kelas 3 tentang benda cair

Published in: Science
Benda cair

  2. 2. Tahukah Kalian sifat-Sifatnya? Silahkan Ambil 1 benda cair yang ada di rumahmu!
  3. 3. Sifat-sifat benda cair
  4. 4. Ayo mencoba 1. Sediakan alat dan bahan sebagai berikut: a. Air sirup/air teh b. Wadah seperti gelas, teko, botol minum atau mangkok 2. Tuangkan air tersebut ke dalam gelas kemudian pindahkan ke teko d an botol minum ! 3. Diskusikan pertanyaan berikut dengan orangtua atau keluarga yang ada dirumah. a. Bagaimana bentuk air sirop dalam tiap-tiap wadah? b. Apakah volume air sirop berubah ketika dipindahkan ke tempat ya ng berbeda? c. Tuliskan sifat-sifat benda cair berdasarkan pengamatanmu. Kita melakukan percobaan untuk mengetahui sifat-s ifat benda cair (Tematik 3C halaman 49)
  5. 5. Ayo menjawab pertanyaan dan simpulkan 1. Apakah volume air berubah ketika dipindahkan dari satu wadah ke wadah yang lain? 2. Salah satu sifat benda cair mengalir dari tempat ………..ke tempat yang lebih ……………. 3. Tuliskan 5 benda cair di sekitar kita! 4. Air mempunyai sifat yaitu bentuknya mengikuti wadahnya. Apa kalian setuju dengan pendapat ter sebut? Jelaskan!

×