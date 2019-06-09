Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eletrostática Processos de eletrização
ESTRUTURA ATÔMICA Prótons (p+ ) Nêutrons (n0 ) Elétrons (e- )
Estrutura atômica Principais características dos átomos • Cada átomo é composto de um núcleo positivamente carregado, rode...
Estrutura atômica Exemplo: O modelo de um átomo de hélio. O núcleo atômico é formado por dois prótons e dois nêutrons. Os ...
Propriedade Física • Os prótons e os elétrons são portadores de carga elétrica.
Carga elementar e Quantidade de Carga Elétrica • 1 carga elétrica elementar (e) = 1,6 x 10-19 C (Coulomb). • A quantidade ...
Corpos neutros e corpos eletrizados • Os objetos materiais são formados por átomos, o que significa que eles são constituí...
Corpos neutros e corpos eletrizados Corpo negativamente carregado: número de elétrons superior ao número de prótons. Corpo...
Corpo eletricamente neutro Corpo eletrizado positivamente Corpo eletrizado negativamente
PRINCÍPIO FUNDAMENTAL DA ELETROSTÁTICA • Corpos de sinais iguais se repelem. • Corpos de sinais diferentes se atraem.
Condutores e isolantes
Condutores e isolantes • Nos condutores, um ou mais dos elétrons das camadas mais externas desses átomos não estão firmeme...
Processos de eletrização • Eletrização é o processo no qual um corpo, inicialmente neutro, é eletrizado. • Neste processo ...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por atrito Ocorre quando atritamos dois corpos de substâncias diferentes (ou não), in...
Processos de eletrização • Ex: Lã e vidro Ao final do processo temos dois corpos eletrizados. O vidro carregado positivame...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Ocorre quando um corpo eletrizado é colocado em contato com um corpo neut...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 1: Corpo eletrizado negativamente Corpo A (Eletrizado Negativamen...
B Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 1: Corpo eletrizado negativamente Os elétrons em excesso do cor...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Corpo A (Eletrizado positivamen...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Quando o contato é estabelecido...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Quando o contato é estabelecido...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Quando um objeto negativamente carregado é colocado próximo a uma superfí...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Considere duas esferas metálicas que estejam se tocando, de modo que efet...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Quando um bastão negativamente eletrizado é trazido para perto das esfera...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução – aterramento É possível eletrizar uma única esfera por indução se a toca...
Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução – aterramento Este processo pode ser realizado com um fio ligado à terra ...
Os raios
Os raios • Uma nuvem pode ser eletrizar a partir das colisões entre as partículas que a constitui. • Experiências realizad...
Os raios • Ao passar nas proximidades da superfície terrestre, a nuvem induz cargas de sinal contrário. O raio – ou descar...
Os raios Descarga elétrica da nuvem para o solo
Eletrização
Eletrização
Eletrização

  1. 1. Eletrostática Processos de eletrização
  2. 2. ESTRUTURA ATÔMICA Prótons (p+ ) Nêutrons (n0 ) Elétrons (e- )
  3. 3. Estrutura atômica Principais características dos átomos • Cada átomo é composto de um núcleo positivamente carregado, rodeado por elétrons negativamente carregados. • Os elétrons de todos os átomos são idênticos. Cada um deles possui mesma quantidade de carga negativa e a mesma massa. • Prótons e nêutrons constituem o núcleo. Os prótons são cerca de 1800 vezes mais massivos do que os elétrons, mas carregam consigo a mesma quantidade de carga positiva que os elétrons possuem de carga negativa. Os nêutrons possuem uma massa ligeiramente maior do que a dos prótons e não possuem carga elétrica. • Normalmente, os átomos possuem o mesmo número de prótons e elétrons, de modo que possuem carga elétrica líquida nula (átomo neutro).
  4. 4. Estrutura atômica Exemplo: O modelo de um átomo de hélio. O núcleo atômico é formado por dois prótons e dois nêutrons. Os prótons positivamente carregados atraem os dois elétrons negativamente carregados. A carga líquida deste átomo vale zero e, portanto, este átomo está eletricamente neutro.
  5. 5. Propriedade Física • Os prótons e os elétrons são portadores de carga elétrica.
  6. 6. Carga elementar e Quantidade de Carga Elétrica • 1 carga elétrica elementar (e) = 1,6 x 10-19 C (Coulomb). • A quantidade de carga elétrica de um corpo é dada pela expressão: Q = +/- n . eQ = +/- n . e Onde: Q – quantidade de carga elétrica. e – carga elétrica elementar +/- número de prótons ou elétrons em excesso
  7. 7. Corpos neutros e corpos eletrizados • Os objetos materiais são formados por átomos, o que significa que eles são constituídos de elétrons e prótons (e nêutrons). • Um objeto neutro possui mesmo número de elétrons e prótons. • Um corpo eletrizado (ou eletricamente carregado) apresenta um desequilíbrio nos números de prótons e elétrons.
  8. 8. Corpos neutros e corpos eletrizados Corpo negativamente carregado: número de elétrons superior ao número de prótons. Corpo positivamente carregado: número de prótons superior ao número de elétrons.
  9. 9. Corpo eletricamente neutro Corpo eletrizado positivamente Corpo eletrizado negativamente
  10. 10. PRINCÍPIO FUNDAMENTAL DA ELETROSTÁTICA • Corpos de sinais iguais se repelem. • Corpos de sinais diferentes se atraem.
  11. 11. Condutores e isolantes
  12. 12. Condutores e isolantes • Nos condutores, um ou mais dos elétrons das camadas mais externas desses átomos não estão firmemente presos aos núcleos. Estes elétrons são também chamados de elétrons livres. • Em outros materiais, borracha e vidro, por exemplo, os elétrons estão firmemente ligados aos núcleos. Estes materiais são chamados de isolantes.
  13. 13. Processos de eletrização • Eletrização é o processo no qual um corpo, inicialmente neutro, é eletrizado. • Neste processo os elétrons são adicionados ou removidos de um corpo. • Existem três processos de eletrização: Atrito, contato e indução.
  14. 14. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por atrito Ocorre quando atritamos dois corpos de substâncias diferentes (ou não), inicialmente neutros, e haverá transferência de elétrons de um corpo para o outro, de tal forma que um corpo fique eletrizado positivamente (cedeu elétrons), e outro corpo fique eletrizado negativamente (ganhou elétrons)
  15. 15. Processos de eletrização • Ex: Lã e vidro Ao final do processo temos dois corpos eletrizados. O vidro carregado positivamente e a lã negativamente. Inicialmente a lã e o vidro estão neutros e, portanto, em cada objeto encontramos o mesmo número de prótons e elétrons. Ao atritar os dois objetos os elétrons são transferidos do vidro para a lã.
  16. 16. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Ocorre quando um corpo eletrizado é colocado em contato com um corpo neutro. O excesso de carga do corpo eletrizado é distribuído entre os dois corpos. Quando os dois corpos possuem as mesmas dimensões, a carga é igualmente distribuída.
  17. 17. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 1: Corpo eletrizado negativamente Corpo A (Eletrizado Negativamente) Corpo B (neutro) O sinal negativo representa o excesso de elétrons no corpo A. A B
  18. 18. B Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 1: Corpo eletrizado negativamente Os elétrons em excesso do corpo A são transferidos para o corpo B até que ambos possuam a mesma carga elétrica (corpos idênticos). A Ao final do processo temos dois corpos eletrizados com cargas de sinais iguais.
  19. 19. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Corpo A (Eletrizado positivamente) Corpo B (neutro) O sinal positivo representa o excesso de prótons no corpo A. A B O corpo B possui o mesmo número de prótons e elétrons.
  20. 20. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Quando o contato é estabelecido entre os dois corpos, os elétrons de B são transferidos para A. Cada elétron transferido de B neutraliza um próton em excesso de A A B
  21. 21. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por contato Exemplo 2: Corpo eletrizado positivamente Quando o contato é estabelecido entre os dois corpos, os elétrons de B são transferidos para A. Cada elétron transferido de B neutraliza um próton em excesso de A. A Ao final do processo temos dois corpos eletrizados com cargas de sinais iguais. B Cada elétron neutraliza um próton.
  22. 22. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Quando um objeto negativamente carregado é colocado próximo a uma superfície condutora, os elétrons se movimentam pela superfície do material, mesmo não havendo contato físico. Bastão carregado negativamente Este é o princípio utilizado na eletrização por indução
  23. 23. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Considere duas esferas metálicas que estejam se tocando, de modo que efetivamente formem um único condutor não-eletrizado. Sendo assim, as esferas possuem o mesmo número de elétrons e prótons. Quando um bastão negativamente eletrizado é trazido para perto das esferas, os elétrons livres se movimentam devido à repulsão elétrica. 4 elétrons em excesso 4 prótons em excesso
  24. 24. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução Quando um bastão negativamente eletrizado é trazido para perto das esferas, os elétrons livres se movimentam devido à repulsão elétrica. Se as esferas forem separadas com o bastão ainda presente, elas ficarão igualmente carregadas, mas com cargas de sinais opostos. 4 elétrons em excesso 4 prótons em excesso
  25. 25. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução – aterramento É possível eletrizar uma única esfera por indução se a tocarmos enquanto as cargas encontram-se separadas. O bastão carregado positivamente provoca a separação de cargas na esfera Ao tocar a esfera, elétrons são transferidos. Ao final do processo a esfera possui excesso de elétrons.
  26. 26. Processos de eletrização Eletrização por Indução – aterramento Este processo pode ser realizado com um fio ligado à terra (aterramento). Os elétrons serão transferidos da terra para a esfera se o fio for ligado do lado positivo. Logo, a esfera ficará carregada negativamente. Os elétrons serão transferidos da esfera para a terra se o fio for ligado do lado negativo. Logo, a esfera ficará carregada positivamente.
  27. 27. Os raios
  28. 28. Os raios • Uma nuvem pode ser eletrizar a partir das colisões entre as partículas que a constitui. • Experiências realizadas com balões mostram que as nuvens de tempestades (responsáveis pelos raios) apresentam, geralmente, cargas elétricas positivas na parte superior e negativas na inferior. • Ao passar nas proximidades da superfície terrestre, a nuvem induz cargas de sinal contrário.
  29. 29. Os raios • Ao passar nas proximidades da superfície terrestre, a nuvem induz cargas de sinal contrário. O raio – ou descarga elétrica – é constituído de elétrons que, neste caso, são transferidos da nuvem para a superfície terrestre.
  30. 30. Os raios Descarga elétrica da nuvem para o solo

