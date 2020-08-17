Successfully reported this slideshow.
SysML Model Transformation Automation tool from Rhapsody to MagicDraw
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 Sodius Corp. provides software solutions for Ente...
Our Mission: Integrate the engineering enterprise to accelerate your ideas to market.
Data TransformationEnterprise Interoperability Code Generation Sodius provides Engineering Data Integration solutions. Ena...
Moving Models from Rhapsody® to MagicDraw™
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 Value Proposition SAVE ENGINEERING TIME Save mont...
One Tool, Two Use Cases Migration You need to move your data out of Rhapsody and want to further develop in MagicDraw. • O...
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 Explore And Deliver Mandated File Formats ● Publi...
Main Features ● The Publisher generates complete MagicDraw models from Rhapsody, including: ○ All model elements, structur...
Convert Structure Diagrams ● The Publisher converts SysML Structure Diagrams ○ Block Definition Diagrams ○ Internal Block ...
Convert Requirement Diagrams ● Publisher converts SysML Requirement Diagrams
Convert Behavior Diagrams ● The Publisher converts SysML Behavior Diagrams ○ Activity Diagrams ○ Sequence Diagrams ○ State...
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 Testimonial - Migration of a large Rhapsody UML M...
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 Testimonial - Reduce time and maintain quality wi...
Additional MagicDraw Migration Solutions: Publisher for IBM Rational Software Architect, Publisher for Unicom System Architect DoDAF 2.0, Publisher for Vitech CORE
Publisher for Rhapsody - Product presentation - Sodius Corp. - July 2020 SODIUS SAS 34 Boulevard du Maréchal A. Juin 44100...
Move Models from Rhapsody to MagicDraw with the Publisher for Rhapsody

The MagicDraw Publisher for Rhapsody is a SysML model transformation automation tool from IBM Rhapsody to Cameo MagicDraw.

Move Models from Rhapsody to MagicDraw with the Publisher for Rhapsody

  SysML Model Transformation Automation tool from Rhapsody to MagicDraw
  Sodius Corp. provides software solutions for Enterprise Interoperability, Data Transformation, and Model-Based Code Generation to improve traceability, exchange, and sharing of engineering data in highly regulated industries. With offices in the USA, France, and Germany, Sodius deploys its solutions worldwide in Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Transportation, and Medical industries. Today, Sodius is the global leader in integration technology and code generation for embedded systems leveraging the power of connected data to enable the products of tomorrow. Detroit, USA Nantes, France Buckeburg, Germany
  Our Mission: Integrate the engineering enterprise to accelerate your ideas to market.
  4. 4. Data TransformationEnterprise Interoperability Code Generation Sodius provides Engineering Data Integration solutions. Enabling Faster-to-Market, Higher Quality, and Conformant Products Our Product Pillars RXF
  Moving Models from Rhapsody® to MagicDraw™
  Value Proposition: SAVE ENGINEERING TIME Save months or years of critical engineering resources converting and validating manually re-written models. With the Publisher for Rhapsody, users of Rhapsody can automate the migration or publication of models to MagicDraw to meet industry standards within minutes or hours. MAINTAIN DATA INTEGRITY With a fully automated transformation, data is converted consistently within and between projects, in a reproducible way. Any transferred data is uniquely identified preserving traceability after the conversion. INCREASE ROI By converting semantic and diagrams in the transformation process, you preserve the modeling intent. Your engineering added-value is transferred to your new target environnement increasing the ROI of modelling activities in your organization by saving months to years of manual (re-)modeling If you need to migrate or just move data out of Rhapsody to MagicDraw, you'll face 2 main issues: • How can I get years of modeling IP migrated in the project timeframe? • How do I transfer data consistently and accurately, including the diagrams, for very large models? The SodiusWillert Publisher for Rhapsody provides fully automated transformation of semantic and diagrams.
  7. 7. One Tool, Two Use Cases Migration You need to move your data out of Rhapsody and want to further develop in MagicDraw. • Objective is to minimize manual work of moving data • Used for one-time transfer of data • MagicDraw model can be manually changed after migration • To handle inconsistent element usage in Rhapsody model • To update the MagicDraw model for specific needs • Used for changes in tools, processes, or methods Publish You want to maintain the knowledge base in Rhapsody but deliver to a customer in MagicDraw. • Objective is to have no manual work for moving data • Need the same form and function but in a different tool • MagicDraw model should not require manual updates after publish • Rhapsody model must be well-formed • Action occurs many times
  Explore And Deliver Mandated File Formats ● Publish your Rhapsody models to MagicDraw to deliver mandated* file formats for a customer. ● Explore your Rhapsody models in MagicDraw for projects that mandate the use of MagicDraw for development. ● Keep your team, training, and licenses with your Rhapsody investment and still deliver to the program's requirements. *As DoD or U.S. Army suppliers, our customers have to deliver various Defense programs with MagicDraw models. Our customer's primary challenge is the amount of time it would take to recreate the data in a new tool while maintaining model quality. For minimal models in the Defense domain, containing around 200 diagrams, a quick computation leads to 18 weeks of re-modeling and validation without the reproducibility and confidence brought by automated solution.
  9. 9. Main Features ● The Publisher generates complete MagicDraw models from Rhapsody, including: ○ All model elements, structure, and hierarchy ○ SysML Diagrams - maintaining layout ○ Full logging of model transformation actions ○ Configurable diagram layouts Rhapsody MagicDraw
  10. 10. Convert Structure Diagrams ● The Publisher converts SysML Structure Diagrams ○ Block Definition Diagrams ○ Internal Block Diagrams ○ Package Diagrams Rhapsody MagicDraw
  11. 11. Convert Requirement Diagrams ● Publisher converts SysML Requirement Diagrams
  12. 12. Convert Behavior Diagrams ● The Publisher converts SysML Behavior Diagrams ○ Activity Diagrams ○ Sequence Diagrams ○ State Machine Diagrams ○ Use Case Diagrams
  Testimonial - Migration of a large Rhapsody UML Model to NoMagic's Cameo Enterprise Architect The Customer Dynetics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, and IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Business Challenge Their customer, the U.S. Army, required the migration of a large IBM Rational Rhapsody UML model to NoMagic's Cameo Enterprise Architect. Larry J., the Evaluation Engineer who was responsible for performing the model migration process, described their challenge: "The model consisted of 37,331 files in Rhapsody UML format with 812,405 elements and 703 diagrams. Up until today, this kind of transformation, if done manually, would normally take at least one man-year to complete." The Solution Once the customer's business challenges were clearly identified, Sodius Corp. provided the customer with the Publisher for Rhapsody. The Publisher has already been used by many Department of Defense programs, and has enabled them to automate the migration from Rhapsody UML models to Cameo/MagicDraw SysML models. According to Sean F., the Project Manager and Lead Systems Architect on this project,
  Testimonial - Reduce time and maintain quality with a model-driven SysML migration solution The Customer This customer solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers worldwide. The Business Challenge Their customer is the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Their delivery to the DoD required the migration of a Rhapsody® SysML model with approximately 220,000 elements and 300 diagrams to Dassault Systèmes' Cameo/MagicDraw® format. Our customer's primary challenge was the amount of time it would take to recreate the data in a new tool while maintaining model quality. The Solution Once the business challenges were clearly identified, Sodius Corp provided the customer with the Publisher for Rhapsody. The Publisher automates the migration from Rhapsody SysML models to Cameo/MagicDraw SysML models. "100% success is all diagram types are converted with content correct. Lesser % is expected. In the past, using XMI, sequence diagrams were mostly empty and had to be hand-drawn. " The Publisher for Rhapsody took Maxwell Yavaraski, Principal System Engineer, 30 minutes to migrate the entire model from Rhapsody to MagicDraw. "We definitely like it and the management is very pleased. Redoing an entire model that months were spent on because of tool changes, would have been a huge waste of resources. The transition from Rhapsody to Cameo/MagicDraw only took us one day after all the time it took to procure the software." The Proof of Concept proved to be insightful and aided in determining the ROI. "The proof of concept trial definitely helped in the decision-making process and we had a clear idea of what to do once we finally purchased the software."
  Additional MagicDraw Migration Solutions: Publisher for IBM Rational Software Architect, Publisher for Unicom System Architect DoDAF 2.0, Publisher for Vitech CORE
  SODIUS SAS 34 Boulevard du Maréchal A. Juin 44100 Nantes +33 (0)228 236 060 SODIUS CORP 418 N. Main Street 2nd Floor Royal Oak, MI 48067 +1 (248) 270-2950 WILLERT SOFTWARE TOOLS GmbH Hannoversche Str. 21, 31675 Bückeburg +49 5722 9678 60 For more information visit sodiuswillert.com Jeff Pilato – Chief Strategy Officer Sodius Corp jpilato@sodiuswillert.com 847-476-8000

