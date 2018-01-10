Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASSIGNMENT 24: CAROL VERNALLIS THEORY By Fazal Mahmood
 ‘Edits can be done really obviously and noticeably to draw attention to themselves such as wipes and special effects’ Re...
 ‘Jump cuts are often used’ I need you love – Calvin Harris In the video ‘I need your love’ by Calvin Harris and Ellie Go...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assignment 24

27 views

Published on

jyjytjhytjhytj

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assignment 24

  1. 1. ASSIGNMENT 24: CAROL VERNALLIS THEORY By Fazal Mahmood
  2. 2.  ‘Edits can be done really obviously and noticeably to draw attention to themselves such as wipes and special effects’ Revenge - Dave As you can see from the images above, the artist Dave has used fast cuts at the beginning of the video to show different aspects of his life. In one image he is rapping juxtaposed to the other image of where he is training. This portrays his character and shows what type of person he is which is reinforces by the lyrics in this song.
  3. 3.  ‘Jump cuts are often used’ I need you love – Calvin Harris In the video ‘I need your love’ by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding a variety of jump cuts have been used to break continuity and unsettle the audience. This enables the audience to get a better perspective of the music video and the setting and location of where they are in. This also helps the audience getter a better idea of the music video and the concept of it.

×