More and more people are turning away from fast and frozen foods and moving toward increased time cooking at home, farm to table concepts, and discovering that they can cook restaurant-quality food without a culinary degree. This book takes the art of smoking, a process that can be intimidating to the beginner, and demonstrates just how accessible it is. The Bradley Smoker Cookbook offers such recipes as:Sesame smoked duck over soba noodlesSmoky peach cobblerBaconwith three different finishesSmoked buffalo chicken potpieAnd much more!In partnership with world-renowned Bradley Smokers, which produces a range of smokers in various sizes, five of its online bloggers/pro staff will produce a cornucopia of recipes that anyone can duplicate with their own smokervegetables; appetizers; wild game; components that work in other stove-top, grilled, and oven-baked dishes; and a number of recipes for foods you wouldn’t normally associate with smoking.Skyhorse Publishing, along with our Good Books and Arcade imprints, is proud to publish a broad range of cookbooks, including books on juicing, grilling, baking, frying, home brewing and winemaking, slow cookers, and cast iron cooking. We’ve been successful with books on gluten-free cooking, vegetarian and vegan cooking, paleo, raw foods, and more. Our list includes French cooking, Swedish cooking, Austrian and German cooking, Cajun cooking, as well as books on jerky, canning and preserving, peanut butter, meatballs, oil and vinegar, bone broth, and more. While not every title we publish becomes a New York Times bestseller or a national bestseller, we are committed to books on subjects that are sometimes overlooked and to authors whose work might not otherwise find a home.

