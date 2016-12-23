10 Things Managers Need To Know

Managers Need to Know 10 Things
Hi, I'm Karlyn MBA PhD (ABD) in I/O Psychology Certified DiSC Trainer Zen Workplace, Principal
Managers drive organizational culture.
This is not an elevated version of being an individual contributor. #1
You have power over people’s lives.
Adaptation is your magic bullet. #2
Everyone has different working styles.
It’s your job to take the first step.
People like structure & guidance. #3
Goals drive progress AND engagement.
Goals should be small, observable, controllable, meaninful, and doable
People will sink under TOO MUCH structure and guidance! #4
You have to give up control to empower others.
Let your people lead in their area. (Even if you don’t agree with where they are going!) #5
There’s always more than one way to meet a goal.
Listen actively, and default to trust. #6
Always assume positive intent.
Ask “What do you mean by that? A lot. #7
Focus on Behavior #8
Be unapologetically optimistic. #9
94% of people are motivated by positive feedback.
Every single business outcome that can be tested for rises when the brain is in a state of positivity.
Your job is to make your people successful. #10
Learn more about how to be an amazing manager, or get mindful management training for your team at www.zenworkplace.com
