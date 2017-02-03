登壇者と演題（事前の仮題） 2017/01/22 • DAISY/EPUB等アクセシブルなデジタル教科書の標準フォーマットに関する内 外の最新情報 河村宏氏（日本DAISYコンソーシアム） • マルチメディアDAISY教科書の普及状況と活用事例...
文科省による音声教材需要数調査結果 • 作成者:atdo 作成日:火曜, 2016-12-27 11:49 • http://blog.normanet.ne.jp/atdo/?q=node/437 • 2016年秋に、文科省による音声教材需要...
• 調査の結果は、小中合わせて6344名が、31449点の音声教材を必要としている というものでした。都道府県ごとに見ると、2000名以上が必要と回答した福 井県の3.05%から、岩手、福島、和歌山、鹿児島のゼロまで、回答には大きな 幅がありま...
• 現在のデイジー教科書利用者数と比較すると、次のグラフのようになり ます。需要数調査でゼロの回答の４県では、合計７８名の児童生徒がデ イジー教科書利用者として登録しています。 • H29年度文科省音声教材需要数調査結果とデイジー利用者数の都道...
• このことから、実際に必要である児童生徒にデイジー教科書など必要な フォーマットでの教科書を届けるべく、文部科学省、各地方自治体の教 育委員会などの関係機関による更なる周知と促進を期待するものです。 • デイジー教科書製作ネットワークが提供す...
日本デジタル教科書学会主催DAISY_EPUBアクセシブルデジタル教科書

  1. 1. 登壇者と演題（事前の仮題） 2017/01/22 • DAISY/EPUB等アクセシブルなデジタル教科書の標準フォーマットに関する内 外の最新情報 河村宏氏（日本DAISYコンソーシアム） • マルチメディアDAISY教科書の普及状況と活用事例について 野村美佐子氏（日本障害者リハビリテーション協会） • モバイル端末用のアクセシブルなデジタル教科書・教材再生アプリについて 工藤智行氏（サイパック） • アクセシブルなデジタル教科書・教材の自動製作・利用システムについて 西澤達夫氏（シナノケンシ）
  2. 2. 文科省による音声教材需要数調査結果 • 作成者:atdo 作成日:火曜, 2016-12-27 11:49 • http://blog.normanet.ne.jp/atdo/?q=node/437 • 2016年秋に、文科省による音声教材需要数調査が、 都道府県教育委員会に対して実施されました。 • 音声教材とは、教科書バリアフリー法に基づき、大学や団体等により作成される障害 のある児童生徒向けの教材のことで、デイジー教科書（紙の検定教科書の内容を DAISY規格のデジタル版にしたもの）も含まれています。この調査の趣旨は、①音声 教材の製作者に円滑に提供をしてもらうために、事前に音声教材の需要数を把握する こと、②障害のある児童生徒の把握の促進にあります。この調査は、全国のデイジー 教科書製作ボランティア団体が、デイジー教科書製作の要望タイトル数の増加に対し、 すべてに対応できないという限界を感じて障害のある児童生徒へのアクセシブルな教 科書の提供に関する要望書を2016年1月に当時の文部科学大臣に提出したことをきっ かけに実施されました。 • 「マルチメディアデイジー教科書提供についての要望書」リンク http://bit.ly/2j4Q4G6
  3. 3. • 調査の結果は、小中合わせて6344名が、31449点の音声教材を必要としている というものでした。都道府県ごとに見ると、2000名以上が必要と回答した福 井県の3.05%から、岩手、福島、和歌山、鹿児島のゼロまで、回答には大きな 幅がありました。集計の結果は、文部科学省により次のようなエクセルファイ ルにまとめられて公表されました。 「文部科学省 H29使用教科書音声教材需要数調査集計表」 リンク http://bit.ly/2kceLlV • 文部科学省が2012年に実施した「通常の学級に在籍する発達障害の可能性の ある特別な教育的支援を必要とする児童生徒に関する調査」による、「読む」 又は「書く」に著しい困難を示す児童生徒が2.4%という数値と比較した場合、 各都道府県の回答は、次の図のようになります。多くの都道府県では、必要と 考えられる生徒数に対して、需要数調査で報告された数が1%以下です。 • 音声教材を必要とする児童生徒数の把握率 リンク（出典：井上芳郎, 2016年12月） http://blog.normanet.ne.jp/atdo/files/atdo/dat04.pdf
  4. 4. • 現在のデイジー教科書利用者数と比較すると、次のグラフのようになり ます。需要数調査でゼロの回答の４県では、合計７８名の児童生徒がデ イジー教科書利用者として登録しています。 • H29年度文科省音声教材需要数調査結果とデイジー利用者数の都道府県 別比較グラフ リンク http://blog.normanet.ne.jp/atdo/files/atdo/graph.pdf • 「平成２９年度使用教科書に係る音声教材需要数調査結果」の分析表 リンク（出典：河村宏, 2016年12月） http://blog.normanet.ne.jp/atdo/files/atdo/bunseki.pdf • 今回の音声教材需要数調査の結果からは、6344名の児童生徒が音声教材 を必要としていることが分かりますが、ゼロと回答した都道府県でも音 声教材の利用者がいることから、実際にはより多くの児童生徒が必要と していると考えられます。また、先に述べた文科省の調査結果による、 「読む」又は「書く」に著しい困難を示す児童生徒が2.4%という数字と 比較すると、需要数調査の結果は、必要と考えられる児童生徒数の１％ に満たないものです。
  5. 5. • このことから、実際に必要である児童生徒にデイジー教科書など必要な フォーマットでの教科書を届けるべく、文部科学省、各地方自治体の教 育委員会などの関係機関による更なる周知と促進を期待するものです。 • デイジー教科書製作ネットワークが提供するデイジー教科書の利用登録 者数は、2017年1月現在、約3900であり、利用者は年々増えています。 しかし、デイジー教科書の製作は、ディスレクシアの子供の親を含むボ ランティアに頼っている状況ですが、増え続けるニーズへの対応に限界 が来ています。 • この現状と2016年施行の「障害を理由とする差別の解消の推進に関する 法律」を踏まえて、「基礎的環境整備」としての「アクセシブルな教材 の確保」について、国による財政的な措置を含めた早急な対応が望まれ ます。 • 「マルチメディアデイジー教科書について」 http://www.dinf.ne.jp/doc/daisy/book/daisytext.html#daisytext1 M.M.

